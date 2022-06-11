What Is Keep Sweet Pray and Obey About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

OTT platforms are known for revealing the truth in a real way that makes you feel like you are in that moment and something like that has been launched on Netflix recently. The Netflix mini-docu series has been the talk of the town since its release leaving the viewers shocked at what it covers. Do you want to know what it is about before watching it? Let us tell you all about it through this article. So, deep dive into the article to get all the nitty-gritty details about the series.

What Is It About?

The Rachel Dretzin directed series has a name that might make you think, that the series is a light-hearted story, but it is not. It is a true crime-based story that takes you through the journey of the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) that promoted plural marriage. The series delves into the rise of Warren Jeffs and how he became the ‘ultimate prophet’.

The series will show you how he was recently (2008) busted on the charges of sexual abuse and psychological and physical abuse. It shows how women were subjected to forced marriage and pregnancy. The series is traumatizing as it shows the harsh realities. It shows how women and girls had to face repercussions if they refused the marriage proposals or were forced upon marriage. You will get to see the behind religion and how it turned out to be an unholy place. The documentary shows that Jeffs had 78 wives and 24 of whom were underage. The series raises questions on societal issues that have left people stunned and will leave you with chills.

The Cast

Since the series is based on a true crime and investigation and is a documentary therefore there is no cast and is based on stock footage and narration.

Release Date

The fourth part of the series premiered on June 8, 2022.

Where To Watch It?

The crime series is available on Netflix parts divided into 4 parts and the episode ranges from 45-55 minutes. And just so you don’t miss this series according to Netflix’s description, it is a limited series, yes you heard that right it’s a LIMITED SERIES.

This series is something that one just can have or cannot watch especially if you want to see the reality and harsh truth and get traumatized. It also reminds me of Tinder Swindler, Bad Vegan, and another such true crime story that is different. But the impact it leaves is somehow similar and for some, it’s even more.

The director of the series Rachel Dretzin also plans and hopes to make a sequel of this series to show the inside life of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). But then we have to wait for that. Till then watch this series without fail for the real effect that will leave you with an unforgettable experience. The must-watch series considering the reviews from the viewers that say that it has left them traumatized. It is also important for us to watch because it is a story that needs to be seen to know the truth and the hidden facts.

The post What Is Keep Sweet Pray and Obey About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.