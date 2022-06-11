News
What Is Keep Sweet Pray and Obey About?
OTT platforms are known for revealing the truth in a real way that makes you feel like you are in that moment and something like that has been launched on Netflix recently. The Netflix mini-docu series has been the talk of the town since its release leaving the viewers shocked at what it covers. Do you want to know what it is about before watching it? Let us tell you all about it through this article. So, deep dive into the article to get all the nitty-gritty details about the series.
What Is It About?
The Rachel Dretzin directed series has a name that might make you think, that the series is a light-hearted story, but it is not. It is a true crime-based story that takes you through the journey of the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) that promoted plural marriage. The series delves into the rise of Warren Jeffs and how he became the ‘ultimate prophet’.
The series will show you how he was recently (2008) busted on the charges of sexual abuse and psychological and physical abuse. It shows how women were subjected to forced marriage and pregnancy. The series is traumatizing as it shows the harsh realities. It shows how women and girls had to face repercussions if they refused the marriage proposals or were forced upon marriage. You will get to see the behind religion and how it turned out to be an unholy place. The documentary shows that Jeffs had 78 wives and 24 of whom were underage. The series raises questions on societal issues that have left people stunned and will leave you with chills.
The Cast
Since the series is based on a true crime and investigation and is a documentary therefore there is no cast and is based on stock footage and narration.
Release Date
The fourth part of the series premiered on June 8, 2022.
Where To Watch It?
The crime series is available on Netflix parts divided into 4 parts and the episode ranges from 45-55 minutes. And just so you don’t miss this series according to Netflix’s description, it is a limited series, yes you heard that right it’s a LIMITED SERIES.
This series is something that one just can have or cannot watch especially if you want to see the reality and harsh truth and get traumatized. It also reminds me of Tinder Swindler, Bad Vegan, and another such true crime story that is different. But the impact it leaves is somehow similar and for some, it’s even more.
The director of the series Rachel Dretzin also plans and hopes to make a sequel of this series to show the inside life of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). But then we have to wait for that. Till then watch this series without fail for the real effect that will leave you with an unforgettable experience. The must-watch series considering the reviews from the viewers that say that it has left them traumatized. It is also important for us to watch because it is a story that needs to be seen to know the truth and the hidden facts.
Who Is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders? Is He Based on a Real Person?
The man Jack Nelson (James Frecheville) is an Irish-American gangster and businessman from Ireland. Nelson has ties with all the big shots and he is also the uncle of Gina Grey.
Who Is Jack Nelson In Peaky Blinders?
Jack Nelson’s (James Frecheville) parents were Irish Immigrants. Nelson’s coming up in life and becoming a gangster is similar to the story of Tommy. So, we can assume that Nelson came from a lower-class family and faced struggles during his childhood as his parents were immigrants. The first crime Nelson committed was killing a priest, with that as a start Nelson grew up as a big shot in no time and he is comparatively at the same level as the Peaky Blinders. Nelson claims that he is religious and he hates how Catholics are being treated in America. Nelson has the respect of Tommy because he also climbed to the top without the help of anyone just like Tommy Shelby.
Is He Based On The Real Person?
Yes! The character Jack Nelson played by James Frecheville is based on Joseph Kennedy Jr. The writer of the series Stevan Knight indirectly confirmed that the character Jack Nelson was inspired by Joseph Kennedy Jr. but if you look closely you can spot the similarities between them.
Just like Joseph, Jack also has some serious connections in Boston. In this series, Peaky Blinder Nelson travels from Boston to England so that he can get importing license for Scottish and Irish whiskey distillers so that he can do his business in America and we get to read this same thing in Joseph Kennedy’s book. Even Nelson’s travel buddy has some similarities.
In the series Peaky Blinder, Jack Nelson is shown as the ambassador to the UK and Joseph Kennedy Jr. was also an ambassador of the UK. And he loses his role as Ambassador right before the end of World War II. But with that said Jack Nelson is a fictional character but our sources do say that we don’t know if Jospen Kennedy Jr. Has done any violent crimes as Jack Nelson has done in the Peaky Blinders.
ASK IRA: Is this the time for a Heat run at John Collins?
Q: Do you think the Heat will consider John Collins? He is young, athletic, plays defense, can shoot the 3 and fits what the Heat need. Plus, he seems to be available. – Jeffrey.
A: Available . . . for the right price. So the question with the entire offseason rumor mill is whether the Heat have such a price available. Yes, you could make an argument that John Collins and Bam Adebayo would provide ultimate power-rotation versatility, with the needed stretch-ability, if you will. But also consider that the prime asset the Heat could offer would be Tyler Herro. And does a team with Trae Young necessarily also need a Tyler Herro? Certainly, that could be a potent one-two punch, with Herro off the bench. But is that where Tyler would want to trend? Yes, for years the Heat have been linked to John Collins and his South Florida roots. I get it. But in order to play the trade game, you have to be able to pay in the trade game. Plus, you are talking about division rivals, which only further complicates the potential permutations. In addition, if John’s ultimate goal is to be a standalone star, away from the shadow of Trae, I’m not certain playing as a sidekick to Jimmy Butler would be the preferred landing spot.
Q: I think DeMar DeRozan’s game has been considerably benefited by his improvement beyond the arc and I can’t see how it wouldn’t do the same for Jimmy Butler’s game. If I was the Heat, I would totally want my star player to have a more complete game and the only thing Jimmy’s game is missing is a consistent 3-point shot. – Carlos, West Park.
A: And I’m not downplaying the advantages of Jimmy Butler expanding his game. But the Heat are somewhat lacking in downhill players beyond Jimmy and perhaps Tyler Herro (with Victor Oladipo an impending free agent, and still not up to speed in regard to playing in attack mode). So I’m just not sure that this is a moment the Heat can afford such experimentation. That, of course, would not preclude Jimmy putting up 1,000 3-pointers a day this offseason. He certainly should be caffeinated enough to do that.
Q: How confident are you in Pat Riley striking out or not? – Toney.
A: I highly doubt a total whiff. There will be a significant addition by the Heat this offseason, it just might not be on the star level. But be it a small trade or a mid-level acquisition in free agency, I believe there will, at the least, be one rotation component added.
Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann felt he was tipping pitches. The fixes haven’t been easy to adopt.
It’s a subtle change, a movement of his hands from his stomach to his back hip. But Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann wants it to lead to monumental differences, to eliminate what he felt led to pitch tipping in recent starts and to create a more easily repeatable delivery.
Two starts into his trial, how does the adjustment feel?
“Not quite where I want it to be,” Zimmermann said after allowing a career-high seven runs in an 8-1 loss Friday night to the Kansas City Royals. “Obviously, the results would be a little bit better if it was.”
But it doesn’t mean Zimmermann will abandon the experiment, even as poor starts begin to pile up. He began the season by throwing 14 scoreless innings and continued a strong run through his first seven starts, allowing 11 earned runs in 36 1/3 innings.
Including Friday’s debacle, however, Zimmermann has conceded 27 runs in his last 25 2/3 frames. Two of those outings came against the New York Yankees and another came against the Boston Red Sox, and Zimmermann felt he tipped his pitches on the mound, particularly as he fiddled with the ball in his glove with a runner on second base.
So he’s making changes. They haven’t worked yet. But Zimmermann isn’t about to revert to his old ways, not when he feels a potential breakthrough is nearing — even if the results don’t support that feeling.
“Gonna get back to work and keep trying to find what we’re trying to feel and be a little bit more consistent with the mechanics, because then the pitch break shapes will follow that,” Zimmermann said. “I think at times, I really thought it was coming together. At other times, I was a little soft with it and things stayed up.”
Zimmermann first dropped his hands last week against the Cleveland Guardians. He turned his glove inward, hiding the grip of the ball when a runner is on base, hoping “to hide the ball a little bit better.”
The adjustments aren’t out of the ordinary for pitchers during the course of a season, pitching coach Chris Holt said. He downplayed the idea Zimmermann was tipping pitches — and he said he wanted to avoid giving any details that would help an opposing team learn what to look for — but Holt acknowledged the changes could help avoid giving anything away in the future.
“The placement of the hands is actually working with the delivery itself,” Holt said. “The byproduct of that is potentially being proactive on eliminating something there [with tipped pitches]. We’re trying to kill two birds with one stone.”
With his new hand placement, Holt hopes Zimmermann’s delivery can become more routine and natural, and in turn improved offspeed pitches will follow. The short-term outlook isn’t as promising. Zimmermann’s changeup carried him through much of the beginning of the season, but now teams know what to look for.
When Zimmermann is at his best, he’s drawing swings and misses on that changeup. But that hasn’t been the case lately.
In his previous four appearances entering Friday, he managed four whiffs on 54 swings against his changeup. He only threw his changeup four times after the first inning Friday, and the Royals didn’t miss on any of their four swings. Zimmermann said the reduced usage of the changeup is because teams know what to expect, but he’s also been leaving it up in the zone more frequently by mistake.
“From the dugout, it has looked a little different the last few outings,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just not having the same depth and the swing and miss he was getting on right-handed hitters. Hopefully he can find it back.”
He didn’t Friday. But when Zimmermann gets set for his next predicted start in Toronto next week, he’ll be another start into a new set and delivery. Perhaps by then he’ll have more comfort with it. In high-stress situations — the kind Zimmermann has faced plenty of late — his old mechanics, the one he has used for thousands of reps, will “kind of rear its ugly head sometimes,” interrupting his rhythm.
So while the results aren’t pretty right now, Zimmermann feels he needs to pitch his way through it. And maybe then, when he feels more comfortable with his new set and delivery, the results will level out closer to what he displayed during the first month of the season.
“It’s not ideal. You’d like to be consistent from start to start to start,” Zimmermann said. “It’s just a matter of getting those reps as much as possible without overdoing the volume in between starts in the middle of the season and going out there and being able to be consistent.”
