What is Ms. Marvel’s Power? How did Ms. Marvel Get Powers?

An American TV miniseries, Ms. Marvel is created by Bisha K. Ali, a British-Pakistani stand-up comedian, and screenwriter.

The show is based on the Marvel comics of the same superhero, Ms. Marvel or Kamala Khan. This tv series is the seventh one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is also produced by Marvel Studios.

The show premiered on the 8th of June this year and is going to have a total of 6 episodes. It is set to conclude on the 13th of July 2022.

The plot revolves around a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl, Kamala Khan, who is passionate about Captain Marvel, struggling with her newly gained powers in life.

Plot Summary

So far in the show, the audience has not been given much of an explanation for Ms. Marvel’s powers. The only thing we have seen so far in the show is how Kamal feels a surge of energy through her body on wearing a bracelet that was a part of her Comic-Con Captain Marvel outfit, and ends up destroying a whole of the décor due to this.

In the comics, however, Kamala gains her powers after coming into contact with a mutagenic mist. This mist is anything but hazardous for Kamala as it awakens her powers.

This is because the mist’s function is to activate dormant inhuman genes in people unaware of their origins. This hints that Kamala may not be as human as we think. She is, very likely, part of an alien species that looks a lot like humans.

But what are her powers?

Well, that’s another thing the creators have changed in the show. In the comics, Kamala has the power to shapeshift. This allows her to shrink and stretch her body and also take on the forms of other people.

In the show, however, Kamala seems to have the ability to create and manipulate some sort of energy field that she can control using her bangle.

Since this is a huge change, people have been quite curious about what the creators are doing. But with just one episode out so far, Ali has asked the audience to have faith in the series. All that the viewers need to do is sit back and watch how the series unfolds.

Cast

The main cast of the show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the lead, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carelli, Kamala’s best friend, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, a close friend of Kamala’s, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala’s mother and Yusuf’s wife, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala’s father, Saagar Sheikh as Aamir Khan, Kamala’s older brother, Laurel Marsde n as Zoe Zimmer, the most popular girl at school, and Azhar Usman as Najaf, an acquaintance of Kamala’s.

Other cast members include Rish Shah as Kamala’s crush, Fawad Khan as Hasan, Laith Nakli as Sheikh Abdullah, Nimra Bucha as Najma, and many others.

Where to watch?

Ms. Marvel, like other series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

