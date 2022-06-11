News
What Time Does Peaky Blinders Season 6 Come Out On Netflix?
Perhaps no series has managed to redefine the gangster genre in recent times as much as Tommy Shelby and his bunch of enterprising misfits and showrunner Steven Knight has managed to deliver a splendid final season, setting the stage for the announced spinoff full-length feature film. Peaky Blinders has captured millions’ imaginations by stylizing the mafioso oeuvre with imaginative cinematography, awe-inspiring costumes, and the effective use of its talented cast.
It follows the story of the Irish-Romani gang “The Peaky Blinders” (the name comes from the fact that the gang hides razor blades in their caps and often goes for the eyes of their opponents) and their growth from small-timers in the streets of Birmingham to ultimate, reaches political office and national prominence.
The series made Cillian Murphy a household name and now a mainstream Hollywood star, with the talented actor slated to play Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming Christopher Nolan directorial “Oppenheimer.”
Cast
Cillian Murphy expectedly shines in the role he has immortalized; Natasha O’Keeffe is a revelation as his ever-suffering wife “Lizzie.” Sam Claflin and Amber Anderson shine as the real-life British Nazis Oswald Mosely and Diana Mitford. At the same time, Sophie Rundle is typically brilliant as Ada Shelby, the sensible one among the Shelby sibling.
Just like we had Hollywood superstars like Tom Hardy and Adrien Brody introduced by surprise in previous seasons, watch out for a super-talented British star in a secondary character role, sure to have larger implications in the follow-up film.
Paul Anderson’s “Arthur Shelby” is perhaps the most well-written character after Tommy in the series, and we get to see the full range of the actor, with the fearsome former top-enforcer of the gang now being reduced to a shadow of his former self, weighed down by drug abuse and a broken marriage. Anya Taylor-Joy as “Gina Gray” continues to astound, while James Frecheville as Boston crime boss “Jack Nelson” was a refreshing new addition to the cast.
Where To Watch?
Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will be streaming on Netflix from June 10. Audiences in the UK have been able to watch the series since February, with episodes dropping weekly on the BBC. The final season sees Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) come to terms with the rise of fascism at home in Britain, concurrent to the rise of Hitler in Germany, as well as the rise of new enemies both within the family and outside it, as he struggles to balance his role as a Member of Parliament and as head of a mafia family.
The guilt of the lives he has destroyed in his rise to power weighs him down, and we get more insight into his crumbling psyche and emotional turmoil in the finale season than ever before.
What Time Will It Release?
It is known to be released on June 10, 2022, at midnight PDT (Pacific Timing).
While Season 6 spends a lot of time setting up things for the spinoff film, there is enough juice in terms of narrative punch, no-holds-barred action, the series’ signature stylishness, and glamour as ‘dialogue-brazil to keep the die-hard fans satisfied. Highly recommended!
News
How Many Wives Did Jeff Warren Have?
Jeff Warren lived a very colorful life, even if all those colors were moistened by the tears of so many people. Being the leader of this polygamous cult, yes, that is the primary interest of this group, Jeff Warren is himself twisted while his impact on so many people is astonishing. His rise in power also translated to his stature to keep 20 wives. By the time he was convicted and put behind the bars, he had more than 78 wives with one legal wife beside them.
Netflix Show
Netflix has just released a documentary, on June 8th, named Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, which will have four episodes in total. The show reveals how the leaders exerted their power upon the members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). Warren Jeff being the center of all the drama, kept on enjoying the privileges he received. FLDS is an extremist group with a radical polygamist approach toward life.
The History
FLDS sect had broken off with a more traditional Mormon Church almost a century ago. It is still situated on the Arizona-Utah border. The place is also known as the ‘The Creek’. Under Jeff Warren’s leadership, he reigned over the church and supported underage marriage in the whole community. And what is the best way to push this agenda ahead except for relying on something unquestionable like religion? He has been convicted of two felony charges of sexual conduct with minors. His rapist personality also came to the forefront along with this, with two rape counts, from the earlier years. He was sentenced to life in prison with twenty more years on top of it.
Who is the Leader of FLDS Now?
Well, this question is an obvious one to pop up in everyone’s heads. And the answer is, Jeff. He still fully controls FLDS while in jail. One of his daughters, Rachel Jeffs revealed this in the 2018 docuseries Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil. Jeff’s family is allowed to visit him in prison and he is also permitted to write letters and send them to certain approved contacts. Though, authorities have claimed that they think he could be sending out secret coded messages to his followers, and also using the visits of his many brothers to give them directions as to how to keep the organization running.
The Extended Torture of Jeff Warren
Furthermore, the followers of FLDS paid a monthly fee of $500 to $1000 to the church, however it’s not clear whether Warren kept the money directly or not. It was necessary for the members to keep Warren happy, otherwise they could lose their homes, jobs, and even the community.
It was only in 2011 that Jeffs’ trial finally took place where he represented himself. He was declared guilty on two counts of sexually assaulting a child on August 9, 2011. His reality is more complicated than the trial made it look out to be. The cult following in this day and age of scientific advancement and temperament is a fearful sight to behold and absolutely disparaging to the concept of rearing kids into this world
News
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.
Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.
Russia is likely using the 5.5-tonne (6.1-ton) anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed.
As Russia also sought to consolidate it’s hold over territory seized so far in the 108-day war, U.S. Defense Secretary said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all.”
“It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors,” Austin said during a visit to Asia. “And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”
___
GOVERNOR: FLAMETHROWERS USED IN LUHANSK
A Ukrainian governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province, southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, Serhii Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, alleged the overnight attacks in Vrubivka caused widespread damage to civilian facilities and an unknown number of victims.
“At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system – many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday. The accuracy of his claim could not be immediately verified.
Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk are the last major areas of Luhansk province remaining under Ukrainian control. Haidai said the Russians destroyed railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory.
The Ukrainian army said Saturday that Russian forces also were to launch an offensive on the Donetsk province city of Sloviansk. Donetsk and Luhansk together make up the Donbas,
Moscow-backed rebels have controlled self-proclaimed republics in both provinces since 2014, and Russia is trying to seize the territory still in Ukrainian hands.
___
ZELENSKYY SEEKS MORE EU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
During a visit to Kyiv by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for a new round of “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.
Zelenskyy called for the new sanctions to target more Russian officials, including judges, and to hamper the activities of all Russian banks, including gas giant Gazprom’s bank, as well as all Russian companies helping Moscow “in any way.”
He spoke during a brief press appearance with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the heavily guarded presidential office compound in Ukraine’s capital. Von der Leyen was on her second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor.
The pair discussed Ukraine’s aspirations for EU membership. Zelenskyy, speaking through a translator, said Ukraine “will do everything” to integrate with the bloc.
“Russia wants to divide Europe, wants to weaken Europe,” he said.
Von der Leyen said the EU’s executive arm was “working day and night” on an assessment of Ukraine’s eligibility as an EU candidate. The goal is to have the review ready to share with the bloc’s 27 existing members by the end of next week.
Zelenskyy and some EU supporters want Ukraine admitted to the EU quickly. Von der Leyen described the membership process as “a merit-based path” and appealed for Ukraine to strengthen its rule of law, fight corruption and modernize its institutions.
She praised Ukraine’s “strength and resilience” in the face of Russia’s “horrible and atrocious” invasion and said the EU would assist with the country’s reconstruction.
___
RUSSIA SETS UP COMPANY TO SELL UKRAINE’S GRAIN
Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region have set up a company to buy up local grain and resell it on Moscow’s behalf, a local representative told the Interfax news agency on Saturday.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of stealing Ukraine’s grain and causing a global food crisis that could cause millions of deaths from hunger.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian provisional administration, said the new state-owned grain company has taken control of several facilities.
He said “the grain will be Russian” and “we don’t care who the buyer will be.”
It was not clear if the farmers whose grain was being sold by Russia were getting paid. Balitsky said his administration would not forcibly appropriate grain or pressure producers to sell it.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office accused Russia’s military of shelling and burning grain fields ahead of the harvest. Andriy Yermak alleged Moscow is “trying to repeat” a Soviet-era famine which claimed the lives of over 3 million Ukrainians in 1932-33.
“Our soldiers are putting out the fires, but (Russia’s) ‘food terrorism’ must be stopped,” Yermak wrote Saturday on Telegram.
The accuracy of his and Balitsky’s claims could not be independently verified.
___
RUSSIAN PASSPORTS FOR UKRAINE RESIDENTS
Russian forces occupying parts of southern Ukraine began handing out Russian passports to local residents Saturday.
In the Kherson region, 23 residents accepted Russian passports, including the new Moscow-installed governor, Russian state news agency its Moscow-installed governor, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
“For me, this is a truly historic moment. I have always thought that we are one country and one people,” the news agency quoted the governor, Volodymyr Saldo, as saying.
Russian forces also started awarding passports in the occupied city of Melitopol, according to Russian state news agency TASS agency. A Telegram post by TASS cited a Russian-installed local official as the original source of the information.
It did not specify how many residents had requested or received Russian citizenship.
Melitopol is located outside of the Donbas in the region of Zaporizhzhia, which is still held partly by Ukraine.
___
DEATH TOLL AMONG CHILDREN
Nearly 800 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.
According to a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at least 287 children died as a result of military activity, while at least 492 more have been injured. The statement stressed the figures were not final and said they were based on investigations by juvenile prosecutors.
The office said children in Ukraine’s Donetsk province suffered the most, with 217 reported killed or injured, compared with 132 and 116, respectively, in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
Is FLDS Still Active?
You must have heard this acronym if you have watched Keep Sweet Pray and Obey. If not and if you are thinking of watching the docu-series then it is better to know what FLDS really is and whether it exists or not to get a real understanding of the series.
There are a lot of opinions and reactions that have come across after the release of the series and many are wondering whether FLDS exists or not. So we are here to give you all the nitty-gritty details about it in this article and answer, is FLDS still active?
What Is FLDS?
Before knowing about its existence, let me give you a brief introduction to this. FLDS stands for Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It is a denomination of the Mormon Church. It was formed when some members were against polygamy practices and formed LDS and those who continued to practice formed the FLDS.
This sect practices polygamy. Warren Jeffs took over this sect. He became the ultimate prophet of this sect. Women were subjected to forced marriage and pregnancy and if they refused to accept then they had to face the repercussions. Warren Jeffs himself had 78 wives and 24 of them were underage. The women who did not agree to the rules and regulations were left without money and were asked to leave leaving them without support.
Is It Still Active?
The FLDS still exists to live in Arizona and Utah Border according to the docu-series which is a testimony by the women of that sect who had to go through the sect’s rules and laws and abuse. People believe that Warren Jeffs is still running the FLDS from prison even after being sentenced to life for his deeds. The ex-members of the sect say that they have been estranged from the relatives who still exist to be part of the sect and they don’t even talk to the ones who have left.
Keep Sweet Pray and Obey
To see what the sect is all about and how the women were treated you really need to watch the limited series on Netflix by Rachel Dretzin. The series is based on an episodic documentary that reveals the truth behind FLDS from the ex-members. The series was released on 8th June 2022. It has caused a lot of stir all over social media. The netizens have been left traumatized after watching the series. It shows the harrowing truth and narration and the investigation that led to the arrest of Jeffs and his sentence.
Episodes
It consists of 4 episodes majorly of 45-55 minutes. The director even plans to make a sequel to the series. It will show the life within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As mentioned earlier, and based on Netflix’s description, it is a limited series. So, watch it before you regret missing it.
To know the in-depth reality one must watch this series. It will leave you traumatized as the ones who suffered. A necessity actually, to know the truth of the sect. It will leave you with questions, sadness and angst at the same.
