where Is Warren Jeff Now? What Happened To Him? Is He Still Alive Or In Prison?

Before we ask ‘where is Warren Jeff?’ and try to calm our fears, we must also face a more daunting question, ‘Can we know who Warren Jeff is?’ His current position is still his former, known as the president and prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). Since 2002, he has been at the forefront of this polygamous cult.

Being a husband of so many women and young girls, he not only kept them for just himself physically but also made them dependent by controlling the money. He sexually tortured them and paid his male followers for their loyalty by letting them marry a certain group of girls.

Past And The Continuation Of The Legacy

So, where did Warren Jeff come from? His father, Rulon T. Jeffs, was the president of FLDS before him. Rulon was the eighth prophet (which makes Jeff 9th) of the Mormon Church. The story started with Joseph Smith, the first prophet in the 1820s.

So, Where Did All Of This Take Warren Jeff?

Today, at 66 years old, Warren Jeff is still behind bars. First indicted by Arizona authorities in 2005 on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, also conspiring to commit sexual conduct with a minor. Later he was convicted for two rapes and was also involved in getting his 19-year-old cousin to marry a 14-year-old minor. After that, though, the guy was slippery and stayed out of the radar of the FBI from 2004 till 2006. He was finally arrested in Vegas with many cell phones, wigs, and other disguises. Still, after being on the run, the guy was carrying 55000 dollars in cash.

Where Can He Go From There?

Well, Warren Jeff is one unstoppable guy. Even though he was put behind bars, he tried to end his life by hanging himself. Also, he later fell ill because he left eating in 2009, taking him under medical care. He was later put into a medically induced coma by Texas prison, temporarily. He had become emaciated at that time because of the fasting.

The Mystery Surrounding His Time In The Prison

The reason for his fasting could not be known. His statement for it was that he did not go on a hunger strike but fasted. The doctors also treated the ulcers on his knees because of all his praying in the prison cell. Even the doctors did not clarify why they put Jeff in a coma.

They were certainly unsure of his survival; their decision did end up saving his life. But will he ever get to see the light outside the prison? His parole will not be considered till July 22, 2038. And hopefully, by then, he won’t need it since he will be of 82 years. Netflix will bring an in-depth investigation of the whole event, told in 4 episodes. The series Keep Sweet will bring some shocking elements to our visual platter.

