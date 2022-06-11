Who Did Jack Wagner Play on General Hospital?

Share Pin 0 Shares

How great it might feel to be a part of the longest-running soap opera in the history of television shows. General Hospital, being a soap opera that has been on air since 1963 has set so many benchmarks for other shows.

Jack Wagner has been a part of the show. The show has changed a lot since its first episode. They adapted to the change in technology, scripting, formatting, visuals, audio, and video with time. This adaptation to change helped them to be game for such a long time. They have surely hit more than just a milestone.

Who Played The Character Of Jack Wagner?

Jack Wagner played the role of Frisco Jones on the show. Jack played the role from 1984 to 1995 and lastly in 2013.

About Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner is an American actor and singer born in 1959.

He is known to play Clint Masterson in A New Day in Eden (1982). Wagner has also been seen in the series Santa Barbara (1991), Moving Target, Melrose Place, Titans (2000), and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Jack has also released his songs like “All I Need”, “Premonition”, “Lady of My Heart”, “Too Young”, “Love Can Take Us All the Way”, “Weatherman Says”, “It’s My Baby Too”, “Will the Rain Fall Down” in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1993 and 2012 respectively.

He has also been featured in the films like Play Murder for me (1990), Artificial Lies (2000), Cupid’s Prey (2003), and, Falling for Christmas

(2002).

About The General Hospital

General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera. It show was first aired in April 1963 on ABC and has been in production since then.

The show was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. The storyline was et up in a hospital in an unnamed city. Since then, the story has taken a major turn of events and has changed quite a few times.

Awards And Titles

As time changed, the production method, cast, and crew also did. They adapted to the change gracefully. The show holds numerous titles. This show is the world’s third longest-running drama and the world’s second-longest-running soap opera.

They also have a record for winning the most Emmy Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards.

Episodes

Till now 59 seasons with 14000 episodes have been released. The runtime of episodes changed according to time. From 1963 to 1976, the runtime was 30 minutes for the episode, it increased to 45 minutes in 1976 yo 1978 and further in 1978 the runtime was 60 minutes and goes till now.

