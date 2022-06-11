Finance
Why Choose Himalayas For Yoga and Meditation?
The Himalayas is one such gift of nature which is peerless to any other thing. No one can match the beauty and serenity of this place. The fresh air which flows there and passes down our body is astounding. It is like a canopy which is form between sunshine and trees. The relationship of purity, love, and peace is all defined by this place. The ascetic place of Yogis and sages is the Himalayas.
From past many years, Yogis and Sages are practicing Yoga in the Himalayas for their better life. They believe that their life would be full of peace and contentment if they perform Yoga. Whenever you visit the Himalayas, one thing which blows mind is the traverse path.
It changes from lush green to valleys and then to Jungles. Mountains of Himalayas has the mysticism which transformed a person’s life with good health and soul.
We are one of the finest Yoga Teacher Training in India. We have been training students for past 12 years. We have successfully trained 1550 Yoga teacher from across the world which are spreading yoga classes & awareness around the globe.
Why choose the Himalayas for Yoga and meditation?
One can find the best training their which one can take with them as a gift for rest if their lives. The beauty of the Himalayas and the majestic mountains takes our soul away from any hustle-bustle of life.
Are you confused about choosing the Himalayas for Yoga and meditation? Then don’t be because nothing can beat the power of nature. Reasons for choosing the Himalayas over any other majestic places are:
• The Serene Atmosphere: Wearing the mask of stress and loads, people are lacking in their pampering. Yoga releases stress and can become your stress buster. Practicing yoga in a serene atmosphere gives you peace of joy. The Himalayas contains that joy and serendipity. The lush green forest and the valleys which captures our voices are all present in one place that is the Himalayas. One can attain utmost peace when connected to oneself and nature. Yoga can only benefit a person when that person is cut off the hussy-bussy life and is on a path of exploring his/her inner self.
• Weather of Himalayas: The Himalayas has one of the most resplended weather throughout the year. This weather is best for yogis which refresh their souls and it also provides best yoga teacher training and retreats. The delightful weather of Himalayas is best in summers for practicing Yoga and meditation. People retrospect the nature and eternal bliss of Himalayas.
• Godliness attached to it: The Himalayas have the supreme effect. It is connected with nature and also with God. Lord Shiva connects with this splendid beauty of Peaks and mountain ranges. Yoga and meditation are so pious that it affects our body positively. The deep connection with the God and its eternal power gives yogis and other sages a tranquil understanding over their body.
• Refreshing Activities: Besides practicing yoga and attaining retreats, many tourists follow the Himalayas religiously and come in a troop to enjoy other activities like trekking, bungee jumping, and other adventurous sports. One can even play around bonfires and dance along that. To make your vacay mode for cheerful you can even come joining the Yoga teacher training and Yoga retreats in the Himalayas, which are best provided by nature.
• The local delicacies: A travelogue can explore so much in the Himalayas. People can experience a good and a new life like yogis by exploring local people. The local delicacies like Tibetan food and other vegetarian dishes can serve you best with great honor. Vegetarian food is preferred when you are practicing Yoga anywhere you go. The purity remains stable and you can live a sustainable lifestyle. People can communicate with others and encourage to practice Yoga in the Himalayas for their betterment.
The Himalayas are best suited for Yoga trainers and the one who needs some time to know themselves. In the city life, your body gets exhausted so peace of mind for growth is important for every life.
The Cost of Flood Insurance VS The Cost of Being Uninsured
When considering the cost of flood insurance, first and foremost, you need to weigh its potential cost versus the potential cost of being uninsured. The discrepancy would be astronomical. Most American’s could not afford to rebuild their lives out of their own pockets if their home was destroyed by a flood. That is the purpose of flood insurance; to defer the cost of picking up the pieces after a devastating flood.
The cost of insurance varies from area to area. If you live in an area with a low risk for flooding, your insurance rates are going to be much lower than if you live in a high risk area plagued by hurricanes or flash flooding. According to many surveys, as of 2009, the cost of insurance premiums vary from less than $350 annually to upwards of $3000, depending on the predetermined flood risk in your area. While this cost may seem prohibitive to some, you need to take into consideration that you couldn’t possibly rebuild a destroyed home for anywhere near even the highest end of the flood insurance spectrum.
Keep in mind insurance rates are determined by your home or businesses’ risk of flooding. If you want the lowest rates possible, you should attempt to purchase your insurance through a National Flood Insurance Program approved agent. The NFIP was created to ensure that all homeowners would have the opportunity to purchase insurance at a reasonable price. The rates are actually determined and regulated by the federal government, so you should be quoted the same price by any agent participating in the National Flood Insurance Program. Also, consider including excess insurance as the NFIP program has upper limits that are too low for full replacement coverage in many areas.
Even though flood insurance is not required for all home owners in all situations, it is an invaluable asset if the worst happens and your home is affected by a devastating flood. The federal government created the National Flood Insurance Program for this very reason, to ensure that insurance is as affordable as possible to all homeowners. Do not let yourself become a statistic; protect your home and your possessions. Flood devastation is more common than you think.
Kerala Jackpot
Lottery is a form of gambling. Kerala State Lottery was started in the year 1967. The initiative was taken by the then State Finance Minister Sri. P.K. Kunhu. During that period Kerala was suffering from acute unemployment. The number of unemployed youth at the beginning of the third five year plan was above 1.3 million1. The shift from agriculture to industrial and commercial activities, the craze for white collar jobs, the growth of service sector, insufficient increase in non tax revenue such as interest, dividend and profit, increased public expenditure etc. were the factors that led the finance minister to think of a supplementary source of income for the state.
Thus lottery was introduced mainly for reducing unemployment and to a certain extent for supporting the state revenue. Lotteries were conducted by private agencies at that time. Later private lotteries were banned. Today, only the state government conducts lottery. Rules and regulations for conducting lotteries have been framed and lotteries have become a common affair now. At present it gives employment to more than 3 lakh people and contributes, more than Rs. 10 crores a year to the state government by way of profit. Income tax deducted from the prize amount also comes to crores of rupees. Above all, large amount is lying with the state government as undistributed prize.
Started as a monthly programme Kerala State lottery is currently having on an average 5 draws a week. The first prize distributed in a draw has increased from Rs. 50000 to Rs. 1 crore and even more. Total sale of tickets has also increased from Rs.75 lakhs to Rs.125 crores a year. Thus it is felt that the lotteries play a significant role in the life of Kerala people.
But research scholars, academicians and policy makers have not attempted much on the subject. This research gap motivated the scholar to choose this topic. Research problem can be rigorously identified and conceptualised only after a detailed literature review.
A survey among 300 samples were made from the different regions – southern central and northern. The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur were selected at random for the purpose and 100 samples from each district were selected and studied to analyze the motives behind buying tickets and the extent of faith the public has in the Kerala State Lottery. A survey among 90 respondents was made from winners of large prize amounts to analyze the pattern of utilization of prize money.
A survey among 150 samples was also made from the sellers of tickets to analyze the income earned by them from this activity. The sample sizes were kept low because of the difficulties in getting the relevant group. The Director of Kerala State Lotteries, a few district lottery officers, a few very large and very small sellers of tickets, the President of Kerala Lottery Agents Association (KLAA) etc. were also contacted and interviewed for their opinions and attitudes about the Kerala State Lottery. Collected data were analysed using appropriate and relevant techniques.
Similar to Kerala “Bodoland Lottery Result Today ” is available at http://www.bodolandlotteryresulttoday.in/
Hole 196 WPA2 Vulnerability – Who Cares?
Network World recently posted an article stating that a researcher at Air Tight Security found a vulnerability in WPA2 Enterprise encryption. They are referring to the vulnerability as hole 196 because the vulnerability was discovered on page 196 of the 802.11 IEEE standard. Keep in mind that WPA2 is regarded as the most secure Wireless encryption method available today. So this is big, big news. Right? Well, maybe not.
If you read the details of the exploit, you find out that in order for the it to work, the bad guy must be authenticated and authorized on the WPA2 network to begin with. Once authorized, the user can then use exploits to decrypt and/or inject malicious packets into other users “secure” wireless traffic. So the person must first be authenticated which means you must trust them at least a little bit. The other thing is that, WPA2 was never really meant to be the end-all, be all in encryption. People lose sight of why it’s around.
These types of wireless security exploits make for good news because they get business managers all in a panic because they don’t understand what WPA2 and all wireless encryption methods are for. Wireless encryption is implemented so the wireless connection from your end device (laptop, iPad, etc) is AS secure as a wired connection. Up until now, the wireless part of a WPA2 connection was far MORE secure. Remember, once the data is dumped off onto a wired connection, the vast majority of the time wired traffic is not encrypted at the network level unless you are tunneling it using something like IPSec or GRE. So with this new vulnerability, your internal users can possibly sniff and manipulate traffic…just like they can now on your wired connection. Is this new vulnerability a problem? Well, it’s not good, but it’s also no the end of the world like some will tell you.
This sort of thing happens often with network engineers. Often times when I sit in design meetings, the topic of end-to-end encryption comes up for an application that runs in clear-text over the network. Everyone wants crazy-complex point-to-point encryption solutions to be built for their applications at the network level. My response has always been, “If you want securely encrypted applications, why don’t you look at securing the applications? Have your applications developers ever heard of SSH or SSL?”. The point being, don’t focus on encryption methods such as WPA2 to “secure” your data. Secure the data at the application level first and then we’ll talk.
