News
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt after he berates jurist
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe.
The ruling against the office led by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who briefly worked for Trump, came after Gableman berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. Gableman had not wanted to testify, but Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered him to appear.
Remington did not immediately announce a penalty in court on Friday, saying he would provide that in a written decision.
Gableman was hired a year ago by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, under pressure from Trump to investigate the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far.
Biden’s victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm. Only a couple of dozen people out of nearly 3.3 million voters have been charged with fraud, numbers on par with past elections.
Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism and Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.
American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group, filed three open records lawsuits against Gableman, Vos and the Wisconsin Assembly. The group has won a series of victories before Remington and another Dane County judge after Gableman and Vos failed to produce the requested records in a timely manner.
Gableman has argued that his staff member, Zakory Niemierowicz, was the legal custodian responsible for responding to American Oversight’s requests. Gableman’s attorneys had argued that because of that, Gableman’s testimony was not needed.
That prompted Remington on Wednesday to caution Niemierowicz that he may want to hire his own attorney if Gableman’s plan was to blame him for failing to comply with court orders.
An attorney for Gableman’s office tried to delay Friday’s hearing but Gableman was forced to take the stand. Gableman refused to answer questions from the attorney representing American Oversight and testily said Remington had “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate and is acting as an advocate.”
Remington admonished Gableman and said he shouldn’t have to instruct the former state Supreme Court justice “on the behavior I expect of you as a witness on this stand.” Gableman then demanded a personal attorney and said he wouldn’t answer further questions.
“I’m not going to be railroaded,” he said.
Gableman has publicly released, and provided to American Oversight, hundreds of pages of documents related to the investigation. His attorneys have insisted that everything requested has been provided. Gableman has also said that he is exempt from retaining records and his office regularly destroys documents deemed “irrelevant or useless.”
That is contrary to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council that found deleting such records, even by a state contractor such as Gableman, violates Wisconsin law. Gableman’s attorney, James Bopp, has argued in court filings that the record retention law does not pertain to contractors.
Remington in April, and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn in May, both ordered Gableman to stop deleting records that may be responsive to American’s Oversight’s requests.
News
Compassion Clinic offers free medical, dental care and haircuts at Highview Middle School in New Brighton on Saturday
Churches across denominations will come together Saturday for a “compassion clinic” at Highview Middle School in New Brighton.
The clinic, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer free care including medical checkups, chiropractic care, dental care, foot care and hair cuts from volunteer professionals.
No appointments can be made ahead of time, so people will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required, and Spanish interpreters will be available to assist clinic guests.
The churches partnering together to put on the clinic are Faith Christian Reformed, GracePoint, Salem Covenant, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Emmanuel Covenant, with other churches sending volunteers.
The clinic is sponsored by Compassion Connect, a nonprofit whose mission is to bring churches together to serve their neighborhoods. So far, compassion clinic communities have been created in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and Minnesota. This is the second annual clinic in New Brighton.
Highview Middle School is located at 2300 7th St. NW. For more information, visit compassionconnect.com/new-brighton.
News
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
By ZEKE MILLER and DAVID KOENIG
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 within a day before boarding a flight to the United States, ending one of the last remaining government mandates designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
A senior administration official said Friday that the mandate will expire early Sunday morning.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the testing requirement is no longer necessary. The person said the CDC will reevaluate the issue every 90 days and could reinstate the requirement if a troubling new variant of COVID-19 emerges.
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it discourages people from booking international trips because they could be stranded overseas if they contract the virus on their trip.
Roger Dow, president of the U.S. Travel Association, called lifting the testing rule “another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States.”
“The whole industry has been waiting for this announcement,” said Martin Ferguson, a spokesman for Global Business Travel Group Inc., which advises companies on travel policy.
Airlines argued that the rule was put into effect when few Americans were vaccinated — now 71% of those 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures. Airlines also complained that people entering the U.S. at land borders are not required to test negative for COVID-19, although they must show proof of vaccination.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said last week that the requirement on air travelers “is something that is damaging not only U.S. travel, but it just doesn’t make sense.”
While domestic U.S. travel has returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, international travel — which is very lucrative for the airlines — has continued to lag. In May, U.S. international air travel remained 24% below 2019 levels, with declines among both U.S. and foreign citizens, according to trade group Airlines for America.
Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism.
In February, travel groups argued that the testing requirement was obsolete because of the high number of omicron cases already in every state, higher vaccinations rates and new treatments for the virus.
“I’m glad CDC suspended the burdensome coronavirus testing requirement for international travelers, and I’ll continue to do all I can to support the strong recovery of our hospitality industry,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said in a statement.
The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. dates to January 2021 and is the most visible remaining U.S. travel restriction of the pandemic era.
In April, a federal judge in Florida struck down a requirement that passengers wear masks on planes and public transportation, saying that the CDC had exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC’s ability to respond to future health emergencies.
The Biden administration put the testing requirement in place as it moved away from restrictions that banned nonessential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — to focus instead on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others. It was coupled with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.
The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.
In November, as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept the world, the Biden administration toughened the requirement and required all travelers — regardless of vaccination status — to test negative within a day of travel to the U.S.
Travelers found creative ways to avoid the rule. This spring, several Canadian teams in the National Hockey League flew to cities near the border, then took buses into the U.S. to avoid the risk of losing players who tested positive.
Despite ending the testing requirement, the CDC will continue to recommend COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind as a safety precaution, according to the senior administration official.
U.S. airlines estimate that dropping the test requirement will mean 4.3 million more passengers in one year.
It is unclear, however, whether airlines can boost flights quickly enough to handle that kind of increase. Airlines facing a shortage of pilots have already scaled back their original schedules for the peak summer vacation season.
___
Koenig reported from Dallas. AP Medical Reporter Mike Stobbe in New York contributed to this report.
News
State boys tennis: Evan Fraser of Mounds Park Academy wins Class A singles title
Mounds Park Academy junior Evan Fraser says his backhand his favorite shot on a tennis court. His coach, Chris Rovn, calls it a “strong weapon.” No matter which moniker you choose, Fraser put his backhand and other assorted shots to good use Friday.
Fraser completed a dominant two days of competition with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Osakis junior Isaac Murdock to win the Class A high school boys tennis singles championship at Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. It was the capper to a busy day that saw the No. 2 seed extended earlier in the day with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-1 semifinal win over Tate Reichmann of Minnewaska.
That tiebreaker in the second set against Reichmann was the only set Fraser lost in four tournament matches.
Two hours later, Fraser was back on the court. “I was worried about being tired,” he admitted. “But once I got going, the adrenalin kicked in. The biggest thing was just getting balls into play.”
After a slow start in the final, Fraser did that very well. A third-place finisher last year as a sophomore, he trailed 3-2 in the first set before winning four games in a row. He broke Murdock’s serve twice in a row in the second set to finish off things in just 64 minutes.
Fraser was a spectator as an eighth-grader when Mounds Park Academy won the 2019 team title. The next season, 2020, was cancelled because of the pandemic. In 2021, he defeated Marjan Veldic of Rochester Lourdes for third place. Veldic was the top seed in this year’s tournament but fell to Maddock in the semis. Veldic recovered to defeat Reichmann 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 for third place.
Earlier this spring, Veldic had defeated Fraser in a match that went almost three hours. It was one of just two singles losses Fraser had this spring.
Fraser and his coach expected a rematch against Veldic in the final, but when that didn’t happen, it didn’t matter. “We wanted to get to this (championship) match to see what would happen,” Rovn said. “Last year was a learning experience for Evan. He’s more balanced on the court now. I rarely have to talk to him. He knows what he’s doing out there.”
For Mounds Park Academy, Fraser’s was the third individual Class A title and second in three years. Parker Law won the 2019 crown, and Bryan Kelly was the 2007 champ.
Top seeded Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of Thief River Falls outlasted Ethan Leeser and Frederick Suhler of Rochester Lourdes 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the doubles final.
Sophomores Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen, who were integral in St. Paul Academy’s team title win earlier in the week, claimed third place. After playing for an hour to gain a tense 7-6 (7) opening-set win, the duo wore down Fridley’s Andy Stevenson and AJ Helmer for a 6-2 triumph in the second set.
