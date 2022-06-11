News
With Baltimore’s Angelos family in legal battle, the prospect of an Orioles sale or move looms larger
In a divorce, the question is often: What about the children? When a privately simmering fight between the sons of Orioles owner Peter Angelos erupted publicly this week, it was: What about the Birds?
Periodic rumors that the team, beleaguered on the field yet beloved by generations of Baltimoreans, could be sold or moved out of town gained greater currency with the lawsuit filed Thursday by Louis Angelos against his brother, accusing John Angelos of trying to seize control of the team and the rest of their father’s considerable holdings. The suit also named their mother, Georgia Angelos, as a defendant.
The case — coming just as the Orioles and Camden Yards prepared to host Paul McCartney for a widely anticipated concert Sunday — publicly disclosed not just that the brothers were feuding, but that some family members indeed intended to sell the team.
“If a family is not getting along, it’s easier to divide up cash than the responsibility of running a baseball team,” observed David Nevins, a longtime Baltimore–area marketing executive and former president of a Comcast regional sports network. “It seems more likely a sale will be in the offing.”
Nevins, who knows the Angelos family but said he has no inside knowledge of the troubles that led to the lawsuit, said he is taking John Angelos at his word when he likened the Orioles’ deep roots in town to that of Fort McHenry in a 2019 pledge to keep the team here.
But, Nevins added, the fact that the team’s lease on Camden Yards expires next year, coupled with the Angelos brothers’ fight, only stokes fears of the city losing the Os as it once lost its prized Colts. While the Angelos family surely wants to avoid its name becoming a city curse word like that of the late Robert Irsay, who spirited the NFL team away in 1984, Louis Angelos raised just such a specter in the lawsuit. He invoked previous rumors that the Orioles might move to Nashville by saying that should his brother take full control of the team, he could move it there, where he makes his home with his country music singer-songwriter wife.
“For those Baltimoreans who are a bit paranoid about the future of the Orioles in Baltimore, perhaps there is a reason to be paranoid,” Nevins said.
There are local efforts in Nashville, Tennessee’s largest city, to attract an MLB expansion team, but an aide to Mayor John Cooper said there are no current conversations between the Nashville mayor’s office and any member of the Angelos family.
And it should be noted other rumors of impending abandonment have failed to materialize. The inferences in the Angelos lawsuit may well never go further than a point in a legal document. The suit presents Louis Angelos’ version of events; neither John Angelos nor attorneys for him and his mother responded to requests for comments.
It’s also significant that while a threat of leaving town can be a bargaining chip, only once in the last 50 years has a Major League Baseball team relocated, when the Montreal Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals.
The Orioles currently are barred from leaving Baltimore by a clause in the team’s lease on Oriole Park at Camden Yards. However, the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority for the state-owned ballpark expires at the end of next year and long-running negotiations have yet to yield an extension.
Meanwhile, any change in team ownership and location requires approval from three-quarters of MLB team owners. The league did not return a call for comment.
Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that Baltimore and its gem of a park are too important to the league for the city to be left without a team.
“It would be a travesty for MLB to allow [the] city that really changed the game — the ballpark that changed America — to not have a team,” he said.
He said believes John Angelos’ previous assurances that he has no interest in moving the team.
Others, though, worry not just about the Angelos family turmoil, but longer-ranging trends of the bottom-scraping team. Despite the recent emergence of highly touted prospects this spring, the Orioles have not had a winning season since 2016, nor been to the World Series since 1983 — a decade before Peter Angelos bought the team.
“When you look at the Orioles attendance and revenues, if for no other reason than that, you have to be concerned about their long-term viability in general,” said Bob Embry, president of the nonprofit Abell Foundation, which researches and funds social and economic improvements to the city.
Indeed, the Orioles were the only major league team to lose value last year, according to Forbes. The business magazine values the team at $1.37 billion.
Its average attendance so far this year ranks in the bottom third of baseball’s 30 teams, according to ESPN.
Embry said questions arose at a meeting of the Greater Baltimore Committee, the civic leadership group, during a presentation about the Maryland General Assembly’s approval of up to $600 million in improvements to Camden Yards.
“‘Why spend that money if the Orioles might not be here?’” Embry said members asked stadium authority Chairman Tom Kelso.
The money is contingent on the Orioles signing a long-term lease. The $600 million should provide a financial incentive for the Orioles, whoever might own them, to stay put.
“It certainly sweetens the pot,” said Nellie Drew, a University of Buffalo sports law professor. Such substantial public investment may be hard for a new owner to find elsewhere, Drew said.
The Maryland Stadium Authority said in a statement late Friday that, “with the success of recent legislation, MSA looks forward to continuing our work with the Baltimore Orioles on our shared long-term vision for the beloved ballpark,” including increasing its economic benefit to the state.
Drew noted that a non-relocation clause like the one in the Orioles current lease would decrease the team’s market value, she said.
“Any team is worth more if it’s mobile,” Drew said.
While Peter Angelos has been at odds with MLB at times, the league may be reluctant to approve a relocation.
“Major League Baseball has a long, storied history in Baltimore and they don’t like watching their teams get up and move,” Drew said.
Politicians in Annapolis treated news of the brothers’ feud and questions about public financing for improvements to Camden Yards like a third rail.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s office did not return multiple requests for comment Friday about whether he has concerns about approving the money for the team. Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot’s spokeswoman, Susan O’Brien, declined to comment about potential concerns over the stadium spending, saying those decisions would be made at a later time. And Democratic state Treasurer Dereck Davis, who also would consider such spending in his role on the Board of Public Works (along with the governor and comptroller) did not return requests for comment.
Nor did Democratic state Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore, or Democratic House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County, whose chambers passed the bond authorization this year with broad bipartisan support.
While the lawsuit filed Thursday shocked many, given how privately the family has tended to operate, there have been other similar squabbles. On the same day, Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos was sued by his sister for, among other things, “breach of fiduciary responsibility,” the same allegation Louis Angelos is making.
Even without a sale or move, the local lawsuit dredges up the uncomfortable subject of Peter Angelos transitioning from his role as one of Baltimore’s most influential figures. Now 92, he has been in failing health for about five years, during which his wife and sons took more authority over his holdings. He suffered an aortic valve failure that was successfully repaired surgically, but his mental abilities began deteriorating, and by the summer of 2018, his legal career was over, the lawsuit said.
There’s also a delicate issue of timing: If the family were to sell the team now, the sale would be subject to significant capital gains taxes. Those taxes, likely amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, would not apply to a sale after Peter Angelos’ death.
While he has been a polarizing figure — it is a local sport of its own to complain that he didn’t spend enough to field a winning team — many remain grateful for his rescue of the Orioles from out-of-town ownership in 1993, as well as his past generosity to schools, hospitals and other local institutions.
The spectacle of his family engaged in a pitched legal battle saddens more than a few in town.
“Nobody should take any joy in seeing a family coming apart so publicly,” said John Maroon, a former public relations director for the Orioles and before that the Cleveland MLB team.
Maroon, who now runs his own communications firm, said the coming weeks and months will be critical for “the future of baseball in our town.
“Ultimately, what all Orioles fans want is stability, success and a promise that the team will remain in Baltimore,” he said.
The stadium authority said in its statement that it respected the family and “offers our support as they work through these issues.”
Jim Palmer, the renowned Orioles pitcher and now a color commentator for the Orioles-owned Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, is among those who want to see the legal battle settled.
“When Peter bought the club, he said the Orioles are a statewide treasure,” Palmer said, and this doesn’t change that.
“All I care about is this gets resolved,” he said.
Nevins said Baltimore cannot lose the Orioles, and hopes “a long-term, ironclad” lease will keep the team in town.
“A city has certain institutions that define it,” he said, “and the Orioles are one of them.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker and Sam Janesch contributed to this article.
News
Bob Raissman: CJ McCollum doesn’t tread lightly when going after Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
From the outside looking in, it sure looks like ESPN has strengthened its already tight NBA connection.
Not only is the network paying the league a reported $2.6 billion per year in its current TV rights contract, but now is paying NBA Players Association president and current Pelicans guard CJ McCollum billions of dollars less to be an NBA “multi-platform” analyst.
If you want to perceive that ESPN has the league coming and going, go right ahead. Yet, as far as McCollum’s situation, this is no easy assignment. In college, he majored in journalism, but he may not be fully prepared for what is coming down the road.
If NBA contract negotiations get sticky, will those who care about such matters think McCollum, as union prez, gives the Governors (aka owners) a fair shake when he offers his on-camera ESPN analysis?
”As president of the PA, anything I say can and will be used against me,” McCollum said during a recent ESPN conference call. “So, I have to be careful.” Will treading lightly make for good TV?
On the flip side, McCollum will be commenting on players he plays with, against and represents. Diplomatic analysis can be perceived as soft.
”I’m not going to be overly critical. I’m not going to say things I wouldn’t want people saying about me,” McCollum said. “But the game is the game, right? The percentages are the percentages…. You win or you lose.”
Good luck with that philosophy.
Yet, the reality show aspect that’s now baked into the NBA can take any analysis or conversation into uncomfortable directions that stray off the court but have the unwashed masses buzzing. And for McCollum, or T-wolves guard Patrick Beverley (he’s on a part-time contract with ESPN), the media experience is amped up when they are thrown into the deep end on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith.
The experience is akin to taking a final exam on the first day of class. But it also can accelerate the development, persona and recognition factor for the player making the appearance. To the casual fan, McCollum is not a marquee NBA personality, but following his appearance on “First Take” last week, his profile was magnified after going at it with Smith.
SAS, in a roundabout way, contended that because he is a subject of trade rumors, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook should not have attended new coach Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference. McCollum and frequent panelist J.J. Redick disagreed with SAS and double-teamed him.
”Him [Westbrook] supporting his team, his organization, his coach, a fellow African-American man that gets hired by the Los Angeles Lakers?” McCollum asked.
SAS: “Don’t go there … You’re crossing the line when you bring up another African-American man. That’s not where I’m going.”
So this was all one big misunderstanding, right? It did prove McCollum might not want to be “overly critical” of players but has no problem putting the hammer down on SAS. Double standard? Or compelling TV?
NHL STUDIO SHOW A WIN FOR ESPN
Whether it’s Mark Messier keeping it real with the Rangers, Chris Chelios telling Steve Levy “don’t put words in my mouth,” or Levy tossing a puck past goalie analyst Brian Boucher, the cast of ESPN’s Stanley Cup studio show feels free to be themselves. This is a big part of the reason the crew has clicked, blending together comfortably in a relatively short period of time. The main trio — Levy, Messier, Chelios — never come off preachy. Their between-periods analysis is not forced. And it’s Filibluster free. Their style is conversational. When there is any verbal needling, it only enhances the good-time vibe they project while passing insight and opinion to viewers.
Their roles have been naturally defined. Light-touch Levy, who, in a few words, pushes buttons, stirring the pot. Cranky Chelios, who rarely smiles but keeps his analysis tight and on point. And Messier, the eternal optimist whose analysis is understandable and insightful. Having Boucher, who gets less airtime, in the studio specifically concentrating on goalie play, which is a critical part of playoff hockey, completes the package. So at least on the NHL studio side of the production, ESPN got it right. There should be no need to install revolving doors.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
While it has already been declared Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be a big hit when they debut on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” it can’t hurt for the suits to put an early kibosh in any internal politricks that might gum up the process and get in the new voice’s way.
That’s why Buck’s appearance as host of the recent alternative PGA Championship telecast, produced by Peyton Manning-owned Omaha Productions, was significant. The move neutralized any awkward feelings about Buck working on ESPN’s signature franchise, while the two Manning brothers (Peyton/Eli) are on ESPN2 competing with him, via the ManningCast, head-to-head and essentially siphoning off viewers.
Now, it’s clear it’s one big interconnected family and Buck has a personal and business attachment to Omaha Productions.
No matter how professional everyone acted last fall, it had to be unnerving for the MNF team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese to feel the heat and see the attention generated by the debut of the groundbreaking ManningCast series.
EXPAND THE SEARCH
What’s missing from the list of candidates to fill in for John Sterling when he stops doing road games this season?
A woman. That’s what’s missing.
Yes, we know Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman is already the analyst on the Yankees radio crew. Yet it doesn’t make sense for her to jump into play-by-play. Waldman has not done any p-b-p since the early1990s. Why make such a drastic change at this point in her career? Ma has nothing to prove.
Still, there are young women working in the minor leagues deserving of a shot. Instead of considering familiar, easy to find, male voices why not open the search up to women too? Push the envelope. Make this a fair and equitable search. The Yankees have been aggressive in bringing women into the organization. Why not extend that policy to the search for Sterling’s ultimate successor?
AROUND THE DIAL
WIP, er, WFAN running a promo saying: “WFAN hosts need a break sometime so call …” Very strange. Does this mean the call volume at the station is on the downside? … With over eight minutes left in the third period of Lightning-Rangers Game 5, Rangers Radio Network analyst Dave Maloney sounded like he was about to jump out of the radio booth while screaming, and we mean screaming, “SHOOT THE PUCK!” Maloney would scream it again later in the period. Kenny Albert? He just continued his play-by-play, acting like he was oblivious to Maloney’s tantrum. … Don La Greca, a Maloney pal, threw his own tantrum (he calls it “a rant”) Wednesday on ESPN-98.7′s “The Michael Kay Show.” DLG was bent over Mets players being thrown at. He called for the Mets to retaliate. “Am I advocating violence?” DLG asked? “Yes.” Other than angering any pacifists listening, La Greca’s “advocating violence” came off as comical. A guy who ran around a holiday party singing in a Santa suit suddenly is serious, “advocating” for someone getting their skull crushed? Nah. It had to be shtick. … Can’t say we’ve seen an in-game reporter make better use of her limited time, whether it be during an interview or while she is offering up info, than Emily Kaplan, ESPN’s NHL rink side snoop. … During his Wednesday appearance on “First Take,” Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo instructed Stephen A. Smith to ask “Dave DeBusschere about Gus (Honeycomb) Johnson.” Since Mr. DeBusschere is deceased, that would be impossible.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: MIKE FRATELLO
For being awarded the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBA Basketball Coaches Association. Fratello, known as The Czar of the Telestrator, also was an innovator as an NBA TV analyst. He received the Daly Award for setting a standard “for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball.”
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: JACK DEL RIO
For calling the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol “a dust-up.” Del Rio’s characterization of a riot where lives were lost was ignorant and insensitive. The Commanders defensive coordinator questioned why the summer of 2020 protests, in the wake of the George Floyd murder, were not receiving the same scrutiny as the Capitol “dust-up.”
DOUBLE TALK
What John Sterling said: “For some reason he [Joey Gallo] hasn’t been able to function on the Yankee stage.”
What John Sterling meant to say: “Ya know Suzyn, Gallo can’t hit and his defense is suspect.”
()
Gophers gain Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters in 2023 class
The Gophers football program received a commitment Friday from Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters.
Peters, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is the 10th member in Minnesota’s 2023 class and the sixth from Minnesota. Peters received a scholarship offer during a U camp last Sunday and pledged at the start of an official visit to the U campus.
“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota,” Peters wrote. “… A special thanks to coach P.J. Fleck and coach Greg Harbaugh for recognizing my development and giving me this incredible opportunity.”
Peters, a low three-star recruit, had offers from Ohio, Norther Illinois, Akron, Army, Air Force and others. As a junior, he helped the Crimson reach the Class 6A state championship game last November.
Is Kamala Khan Queer?
Marvel Disney plus original Ms. Marvel is a superhero coming-of-age story about a young teenage girl discovering who she is and what she wants to be. The series has adopted characters from the original Marvel comics. The show premiered on June 8, 2022, and would have six episodes, concluding on July 13, 2022. The show has received much audience appreciation as well as positive critics ratings, with 95% Rotten Tomatoes and 6.4 IMDb ratings. The action-adventure show is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and has many connections to it. The series is said to set up characters of the 2023 MCU movie, The Marvels. The show has the right kind of representation of the Southeast Asian communities, both the cast and the people behind the scenes.
Who is Kamala Khan?
Kamala Khan is an American-Pakistani teenager living in Jersey City, United States. She lives there with her parents and brother Aamir. It is to be believed that she is a second-generation American of Pakistani descent. Kamala is your normal teen who is justifiably obsessed with superheroes, especially the Avengers and his idol, Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers and her journey is something Kamala is truly inspired by. She is a head-in-the-clouds person, who wants to be a superhero. Although her parents, especially her mother, are strict and do not want anything happening to her only daughter. Her father is a lovable goofball who supports Kamala as much as he can. Kamala has two best friends Bruno, her closest friend, and Nakia. The show is going to show Kamala dealing with her teenage life. This is itself a complex along with handling her superpowers and her cosmic life.
Is Kamala Khan queer in the comics?
Kamala in the comics at least in the major issues is not queer. There might have been a few encounters where she has a crush on someone or someone might have had a crush on Kamala like Miles Morals in some illustrations. Or people assumed something between her and a fellow female character but nothing has ever officially been stated.
Is Kamala Khan queer in the Ms. Marvel series?
Kamala in the MCU Disney plus series could be Bi. There have been hints all around about her with a boy named, Kamran. He is yet to be introduced into the series and something people assumed. But was never officially announced or properly hinted at, Zoe Zimmer. It’s a comic book character who at first was kind of mean but later has a change of heart and starts to hang out with her former friends, Kamala, Bruno, and Nakia again. Zoe is lesbian and has a crush on Nakia in the comics. It would be interesting to see how this would play out in the series. Although never largely hinted at, there is a subtle undertone that Kamala might have something for Zoe or the series could follow the same route as the comics.
Other possibilities of Kamala’s love interests
Other than Zoe, it is pretty much made obvious through the trailer that Kamala has a massive crush on Kamran, a young man who is yet to be introduced in the series. There are also some speculations about Bruno having feelings for Kamala and Kamala might return those feelings. This could also be completely platonic but few scenes in the series and Bruno’s actions speak volumes about how much he loves Kamala, Platonic or otherwise is yet to be deciphered.
The post Is Kamala Khan Queer? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
