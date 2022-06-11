News
Without Sylvia Fowles, Lynx go down quietly in loss to Washington
It would be an understatement to say consistency is lacking in the Lynx lineup this season.
With a near constant roster shuffling due to injuries, Minnesota has used nine different starting lineups in its 13 games.
But every player on the roster is a professional and knows they must do better on both ends of the court.
There have been flashes of positivity, just not consistently.
And the Lynx dropped to 3-10 after mustering a season-low for points in a 76-59 loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday night at Target Center. Minnesota has lost four of five.
“This is a game we could have won,” said Aerial Powers, shaking her head. “I don’t know what to say. I’m frustrated, our team’s frustrated. … For this game, our defense was better, and we just didn’t knock down shots.”
Washington shot below 39% through three quarters, yet that was nearly 10% better than the home team.
Flirting with a season-worst in shooting percentage, including 29.5% through three quarters, Minnesota tied the futility mark of 32.8%, going 19 for 58 despite myriad open looks. Lynx starters were a combined 10 of 38 from the field, including 3 of 13 on 3-point tries.
“We didn’t put the ball in the basket. There’s only so much you can do defensively,” said a fiery coach Cheryl Reeve. “This is a good offensive team that we had at 40% at halftime and largely all the way through until the dam broke in the fourth quarter. But you only get so far before you start to get pretty damn discouraged that you can’t put the ball in the net. Until we figure that out, it’s a tough life.”
Rachel Banham was “super emotional” after the game, at times dabbing tears from her eyes.
“I see moments of growth, which is really encouraging, and it sucks because we end up losing. But you’ve got to take those pieces and keep growing and getting better. … This is our job; we got to figure it out.”
Minnesota was outscored 36-16 in the paint. Rebounds were 39-32 Washington.
Powers led the Lynx with 12 points; Jessica Shepard netted five points but tied a career-high 15 with rebounds; and Banham had 10 points off the bench.
Reeve said shots are not falling in practice, either.
“I don’t think you should expect that if you don’t make shots in practice when you’re in a shooting drill, it doesn’t just happen in games. We need to get our (rears) in the gym, and we need to shoot the damn ball.”
One day after announcing center Sylvia Fowles, who averages team bests with 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, will be out indefinitely with a cartilage injury in her right knee, guard Moriah Jefferson and forward Damiris Dantas returned to action.
Jefferson, who missed three games with a left quadriceps strain, had five points on 2-of-9 shooting and six assists in 30 minutes.
Returning from a Lisfranc injury in her right foot that caused her to miss the final seven games of 2021 and the first dozen of this year, Dantas was 3 of 11 from the field and finished with nine points and one rebound in 21 minutes.
Her first points came via a turnaround jumper that led to a 3-point play in the second quarter to tie the game at 24. More memorable was the joyful reaction with her teammates on the bench all quickly rising to their feet to celebrate as the ball fell through the hoop.
Dantas, a 43.3% shooter from outside the arc in the 2020 bubble, hit a 3-pointer as part of a 10-2 third-quarter surge to get Minnesota within five, before a pair of treys from the Mystics quickly moved the lead back to double digits.
Minnesota committed a dozen of its 17 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.
“You can’t shoot 32%; you can’t have 17 turnovers and expect to win,” Reeve said. “It’s really simple.”
Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington (9-5) with 17 points. Elena Delle Donne did not play for the Mystics, taking a scheduled day of rest.
Twins chase another ace in 9-4 victory over Tampa Bay
The Twins were scuffling a little headed into Friday night’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, losers of six of their past nine games. But their lineup had been tough on some very good pitchers, and that continued in a 9-4 victory over the Rays in front of 23,761 at Target Field.
Byron Buxton homered twice for the second consecutive night, and Devin Smeltzer threw his third quality start in his past four games – three runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts in six innings.
The Twins chased Tampa Bay’s ace, Drew Rasmussen, after just 4⅓ innings, tagging him for seven runs, four earned, on nine hits and a pair of walks.
It was the Twins’ fourth successful attack on a top-line pitcher in as many nights, although only the second win. While the Twins lost 2 of 3 to the New York Yankees, none of their top-shelf starters — Jameson Tallion, Nestor Cortez and Gerrit Cole — lasted more than 4⅓ innings and all gave up four earned runs.
Adding Rasmussen, 5-2 with a 3.04 earned-run average when the game started, the Twins have scored 22 runs , 19 earned, in 15 innings against pitchers that were a combined 21-5 with a 2.37 ERA before they faced the Twins this week. That’s an 11.40 ERA in four combined starts.
Smeltzer (2-0) had faced just two batters over the minimum until the first three Rays reached base in the seventh on home runs by Randy Arzarema — an inside-the-parker off the wall in right-center — and Vidal Brujan, and a walk to Isaac Paredes.
Right-hander Griffin Jax relieved and struck out Francisco Mejia, Taylor Walls and Brett Phillips to protect a 7-3 lead.
The Twins broke open a 1-1 game with a six-run fifth inning. Buxton started the barrage with a one-out solo home run, his second of the night. Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez added RBI doubles, and Nick Gordon — the Twins’ 11th batter of the inning — drove in the last run with a single for a 7-1 lead.
Carlos Correa added a two-run home run off reliever Calvin Faucher in the eighth inning.
Buxton appears to have busted out from a long slump. In his past three games, he is 6 for 13 (.462) at the plate with five home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and one strikeout. Before that, he had been hitting .157 (13 for 83) with six RBIs, 9 walks and 23 strikeouts in 22 games since May 7.
On Friday, he became just the fourth Twin in the team’s history to hit multiple home runs in consecutive games, joining Jose Rosario, Kirby Puckett and Don Mincher. Buxton homered in consecutive at-bats in Thursday’s 10-7 loss to the Yankees.
Duluth woman, left paralyzed by driver inhaling dust remover, settles lawsuit against 3M
DULUTH, Minn. — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M.
Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to “huffing” the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
Diehl’s lawsuit, once dismissed before being revived by an appeals court, was finally set to go before a Duluth jury this week in St. Louis County District Court. But the settlement was reached Monday night, the eve of a scheduled three-week trial.
Terms of the settlement were confidential and attorneys said they were unable to discuss the case.
Diehl, then 33, suffered a shattered vertebra, collapsed lung, broken ribs and bruises all over her body when she was struck by the car operated by Robert Nicholas Buehlman.
A woman who was riding with Buehlman at the time of the incident testified that she saw him put an aerosol can to his mouth and push the spray button. Buehlman then blacked out and drove onto the sidewalk, according to court documents.
Buehlman, then 29, of Bayfield, Wis., pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and four other crimes. He was sentenced to an above-guideline term of 10 years of supervised probation, including a year in jail, but a subsequent violation sent him to prison for nearly four years.
Diehl’s lawsuit alleged that 3M had reason to know people were using its products while operating vehicles and failed to take adequate steps to prevent it.
Dust removal products manufactured by 3M and other companies are advertised for use on electronics, automobiles and a variety of household items. But they contain a pressurized gas called difluoroethane, or DFE, that, when inhaled, can cause almost immediate impairment, including unconsciousness. The same chemical is found in a variety of products, including cleaning agents, deodorants, hairsprays and air fresheners.
“The list of innocent people who have been harmed by individuals inhaling and becoming immediately impaired is frightening and staggering,” Phil Sieff, an attorney for Diehl, told the Forum News Service in 2020.
Maplewood-based 3M, which has since discontinued the dust remover product, maintained throughout litigation that it had no “duty of care” to Diehl and that it was Buehlman’s conduct that caused her injuries. Judge Eric Hylden agreed, tossing the lawsuit in 2019.
But the case was reinstated by a split decision of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which noted a manufacturer must take steps to protect against “unintended yet reasonably foreseeable use” of a product it puts on the market.
“This is the classic reasonable-person question,” David Schultz, of the University of Minnesota Law School, previously told the Forum News Service. “Would a reasonable person say this was foreseeable?”
After an extensive discovery process, both sides had more recently asked Hylden to grant summary judgment — a measure that, when no facts are in dispute, allows the court to forgo a trial and simply rule in either side’s favor as a matter of law.
But Hylden ruled in March that the case should be heard by a jury, as there remained a “genuine dispute of material fact” that could allow a panel “to find either that (the collision) was, or was not, foreseeable to 3M.”
The judge also had granted a motion from the company to place the names of Buehlman and his passenger on the verdict form. While not parties to the lawsuit, had the case gone to trial jurors would have been asked to apportion fault between them and 3M.
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested by Marcus Stroman going on injured list, Kyle Hendricks banged up
The health of the Chicago Cubs rotation is quickly becoming a concern.
The Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with right shoulder inflammation. Stroman hasn’t felt right since returning from the COVID IL on May 19, according to manager David Ross.
“The hope right now is that we can get him back as soon as possible,” Ross said. “When you get bumps and bruises, you’re not at 100%. It affects everybody’s performance.”
It’s also unclear when right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make his next start. Hendricks is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said Friday, which is why the Cubs have given him extra rest. Hendricks, who threw a bullpen Friday, hasn’t started since June 1.
“He’ll pitch in the near future,” Ross said. “If Kyle didn’t have something going on, he’d pitch.”
The Cubs were dealt another potential blow Friday night. Hours after he was activated from the IL, left-hander Wade Miley exited Friday’s start with left shoulder soreness.
Miley threw three scoreless innings against the Yankees, walking one and striking out two batters. He started warming up for the fourth inning and quickly stopped as Ross and a trainer ran out to check on him. Miley, at that point, came out. Left-hander Daniel Norris had already been warming up and was called on in relief.
The left shoulder soreness is a discouraging development for Miley after he spent 15 days on the IL with a left shoulder strain.
The Cubs have not yet announced who will start Sunday’s series final at Yankee Stadium.
“There’s no secret formula I’ve got,” Ross said. “I want those guys out there for sure.”
