Without Sylvia Fowles, Lynx go down quietly in loss to Washington

It would be an understatement to say consistency is lacking in the Lynx lineup this season.

With a near constant roster shuffling due to injuries, Minnesota has used nine different starting lineups in its 13 games.

But every player on the roster is a professional and knows they must do better on both ends of the court.

There have been flashes of positivity, just not consistently.

And the Lynx dropped to 3-10 after mustering a season-low for points in a 76-59 loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday night at Target Center. Minnesota has lost four of five.

“This is a game we could have won,” said Aerial Powers, shaking her head. “I don’t know what to say. I’m frustrated, our team’s frustrated. … For this game, our defense was better, and we just didn’t knock down shots.”

Washington shot below 39% through three quarters, yet that was nearly 10% better than the home team.

Flirting with a season-worst in shooting percentage, including 29.5% through three quarters, Minnesota tied the futility mark of 32.8%, going 19 for 58 despite myriad open looks. Lynx starters were a combined 10 of 38 from the field, including 3 of 13 on 3-point tries.

“We didn’t put the ball in the basket. There’s only so much you can do defensively,” said a fiery coach Cheryl Reeve. “This is a good offensive team that we had at 40% at halftime and largely all the way through until the dam broke in the fourth quarter. But you only get so far before you start to get pretty damn discouraged that you can’t put the ball in the net. Until we figure that out, it’s a tough life.”

Rachel Banham was “super emotional” after the game, at times dabbing tears from her eyes.

“I see moments of growth, which is really encouraging, and it sucks because we end up losing. But you’ve got to take those pieces and keep growing and getting better. … This is our job; we got to figure it out.”

Minnesota was outscored 36-16 in the paint. Rebounds were 39-32 Washington.

Powers led the Lynx with 12 points; Jessica Shepard netted five points but tied a career-high 15 with rebounds; and Banham had 10 points off the bench.

Reeve said shots are not falling in practice, either.

“I don’t think you should expect that if you don’t make shots in practice when you’re in a shooting drill, it doesn’t just happen in games. We need to get our (rears) in the gym, and we need to shoot the damn ball.”

One day after announcing center Sylvia Fowles, who averages team bests with 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, will be out indefinitely with a cartilage injury in her right knee, guard Moriah Jefferson and forward Damiris Dantas returned to action.

Jefferson, who missed three games with a left quadriceps strain, had five points on 2-of-9 shooting and six assists in 30 minutes.

Returning from a Lisfranc injury in her right foot that caused her to miss the final seven games of 2021 and the first dozen of this year, Dantas was 3 of 11 from the field and finished with nine points and one rebound in 21 minutes.

Her first points came via a turnaround jumper that led to a 3-point play in the second quarter to tie the game at 24. More memorable was the joyful reaction with her teammates on the bench all quickly rising to their feet to celebrate as the ball fell through the hoop.

Dantas, a 43.3% shooter from outside the arc in the 2020 bubble, hit a 3-pointer as part of a 10-2 third-quarter surge to get Minnesota within five, before a pair of treys from the Mystics quickly moved the lead back to double digits.

Minnesota committed a dozen of its 17 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

“You can’t shoot 32%; you can’t have 17 turnovers and expect to win,” Reeve said. “It’s really simple.”

Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington (9-5) with 17 points. Elena Delle Donne did not play for the Mystics, taking a scheduled day of rest.