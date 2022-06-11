News
Yasmani Grandal sparks a 5-run rally, fueling the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers
Yasmani Grandal pumped his first as he made his way to the dugout after being lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth inning Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Moments earlier, the Chicago White Sox catcher hit a slicer to right field that landed out of Steele Walker’s reach for a two-run double.
“It’s just pretty much looking for a mistake or looking for something up, like everybody else they are looking for soft contact or something on the ground,” Grandal said of the approach against Rangers reliever John King. “He made the mistake, and I was able to capitalize on it.”
The two-out hit put the Sox ahead and fueled a five-run inning for the Sox, who beat the Rangers 8-3 in front of 24,270.
Josh Harrison had an RBI single and Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer in the decisive inning.
“I thought we took better at-bats with runners in scoring position,” Grandal said. “We got more guys on base, and that’s what you want. You want to get guys on base in order to give us opportunities to be able to come up with a big hit or Luis (Robert) stealing both bags and being able to score (in the sixth), a lot of things we can do aside from just hitting.”
Grandal had two hits and three RBIs. AJ Pollock and Jake Burger both had two hits. Pollock knock in one and Burger scored twice.
With the game tied at 3, Burger started the two-out rally in the eighth by reaching on an infield hit. Yoán Moncada followed with a single and Grandal delivered with two-run double.
“Can’t exaggerate how big it is to get them going,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Moncada (who is hitting .141) and Grandal (.175). “That’s where it starts. Have some success, and they’re pros and they’ll build on it.”
General manager Rick Hahn said he recently had conversations with Grandal about how he’s feeling.
“His was about strength, him feeling like he is as strong in his legs as he is when he’s ‘100%,’ ” Hahn said Thursday. “The communication’s been real good with our training staff. And in terms of Yaz’s personal preference, he feels the more he plays, the stronger his legs get, actually, perhaps a little counterintuitive. But he’s been doing this a long time and knows what it takes to build himself up.”
Said Grandal on Friday, “It’s been hard not being able to stick to the same routine over and over. As much as I try to do it, it’s whether I’m playing or not or catching or not, so a lot of things get mixed up in between, just timing-wise. I’m trying to work around it, but as I start playing more and more, the routine will start cleaning up a little bit. Once that happens and I stay with it, then it’s going to be a go.”
He said it traces back to offseason surgery on his right knee.
“We knew that spring training for me was going to be very important time, especially getting back on the field and getting as much catching in as I could and then all of a sudden, as soon as we ramped up, the knee started acting up, and now we had to take it slow,” Grandal said.
“Once that happened, now all of a sudden you start making little adjustments to still play and still get that playing time but not the adjustments you are trying to truly take. It’s almost a fake feel. It happened last year so I know exactly what it is, and like I said, it’s just a matter of keep on getting stronger.”
Asked if he saw Friday as a step in the right direction, Grandal said “Not really.”
“But I still have the ability to be able to do something up here, even when I’m not fully there,” he said. “I know when the situation comes that I like having two-out, late-in-the-game situations. I think I’ve proven that in the past few years.”
Grandal was impressed with pitcher Davis Martin, who allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in five innings in his third major-league appearance.
Martin followed Reynaldo López, who allowed one hit in two scoreless innings as the opener.
“It was fun,” Martin said. “I felt like a high-leverage reliever. What López did in the first two innings, all right, got to match it. I think it’s a testament to Lópey setting the tone for the staff those first two innings.”
Both runs Martin allowed were solo homers. Nathaniel Lowe homered off the right-field foul pole in the fifth to tie the game at 1. Adolis García’s two-out homer in the sixth gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead.
Robert used his legs to help the Sox tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Robert reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error by Rangers catcher Sam Huff.
The Sox went ahead when Pollock drove in Harrison with a two-out double in the seventh. The Rangers tied the game in the eighth on a Corey Seager solo homer.
The Sox responded with the five-run rally in the bottom of the inning and bounced back after Thursday’s tough 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Two outs and nobody on, that’s an amazing rally,” La Russa said of the eighth. “That’s the difference between this and pro football. Don’t have to wait a week to get rid of that one last night.”
()
News
Brandon Nimmo makes noise, Tylor Megill throws solid outing in Mets’ win over Angels
ANAHEIM – The offense was thumping, Tylor Megill was throwing high heat, and the good vibes returned to the Mets dugout as they snapped their two-game losing streak.
Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha led the offensive effort, each posting three-RBI nights, in the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Angels in the series opener on Friday at Angels Stadium. Nimmo snapped his 37-game stretch without a home run by cranking a loud, 401-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was his first time leaving the park since April 25 in St. Louis.
Nimmo had entered that fourth-inning at-bat hitting just .125 (3-for-24) with nine strikeouts and four hit-by-pitches on this west coast road trip, before finishing Friday night going 2-for-4 with a walk.
Megill’s first start back from the injured list was cut short due to a pitch limit, but the right-hander took a positive step forward in his ongoing journey back from right biceps tendinitis.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound starter allowed two earned runs on five hits, including one home run, and registered four strikeouts while walking one in 3.1 innings and 64 pitches. The Mets’ Opening Day starter opened his first outing since May 11 with a shutout first inning. He did it while touching 99 mph on the radar gun.
After a shaky second inning – he coughed up a no doubt two-run home run to Brandon Marsh on a belt-high sinker – Megill bounced back for a shutdown inning in the third. Megill retired Shohei Ohtani in each of his two at-bats against him. And of the five hits Megill permitted, only two were hit with an exit velocity of 90 mph or harder.
David Peterson was well rested for his second outing of the season in relief. Since the Mets had an off day Thursday, Peterson’s outing was skipped but Buck Showalter made sure to keep the southpaw as close to his normal schedule as possible by throwing him behind Megill’s abbreviated start.
Peterson did a nice job shutting down the Angels in the fourth, with inherited runners on first and second, by inducing a double play and ending the inning unscathed. He limited the Halos to one run on three hits across 2.2 innings. He figures to remain in the rotation until one of Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom returns to the starting five. Peterson’s only other time pitching out of the bullpen was during his 2022 debut, when he pitched behind Taijuan Walker who left with an injury on April 11 in Philly.
()
News
Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
Aamir Khan, is a renowned actor, producer, and director with a unique talent in the profession. Aamir Khan is in a class by himself. He is one of the most varied actors in the Indian cinema business in decades, and he continues on his triumphant path. No other Bollywood actor has ever done such incredible work. The movies of Aamir Khan are perfect examples of his versatility. Aamir Khan’s films are always unique in comparison to the rest of Bollywood. Aamir Khan has always produced outstanding stuff.
So, here is a list of the 10 best well-known and legendary movies of Aamir Khan.
1. Taare Zameen Par
This Aamir Khan film is regarded as one of his most emotionally charged. Aamir Khan directed this film, which deserves to be included in the Best Aamir Khan Films list. Ishan Awasthi is an eight-year-old boy who is transferred to a boarding school after his parents reprimand him for his poor academic performance. Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher, recognises Ishaan’s dyslexia and diagnoses him. Later, he assists him in his recovery.
2. Dangal
Aamir Khan chooses assignments based on his age, which demonstrates his professional experience. Dangal was a film that paved the way for others. This Aamir Khan film is Bollywood’s highest-grossing film. The true life of wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat is the inspiration for this film. Mahavir Singh Phogat, their father, was a former Haryana wrestler. His ambition was to have a son who would win a gold medal in wrestling for India. He recognizes that his girls are gifted. From there, the trip begins. In some scenes, this Aamir Khan film will make you cry. The story is based on an actual incident.
3. PK
Rajkumar Hirani has once again directed a fantastic Aamir Khan film. Aamir Khan plays an innocent alien who lands on Earth and quickly finds himself in hot trouble. He misplaces his communication gadget, which allows him to communicate with the spacecraft. Meanwhile, he seeks the assistance of a reporter named Jagat Janani (Anushka Sharma) to locate his device. He raises several issues, including religion, caste, and others.
4. Dil Chahta Hai
Farhan Akhtar, a skilled director, directed this film. Aamir Khan’s films are consistently excellent, and his contributions should be recognised in each one. The plot revolves around three friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna), and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), who become distant after college due to their differing opinions. This is a film that you should watch with your closest friends.
5. Lagaan
The one was nominated for an Academy Award, and deservedly so. Every time Lagaan is telecast or streamed on OTT platforms, it is still watched. Ashutosh Gowariker directed this fantastic film. It is set during the period of the British administration when villages faced food scarcity and a lack of funds to pay taxes.
Captain Andrew Russell has set a challenge to his side to defeat them in cricket, and if they succeed, the three-year tax would be lifted. Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), a young guy, accepts the challenge for the village. This film transports us to a time when the British ruled over Indians and depicts the plight of the Indian people.
Also Read: 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
6. Andaz Apna Apna
Rajkumar Santoshi is the director of this film. This Aamir Khan film is deserving of the title “Best of Aamir Khan Films.” The characters Amar Manohar (Aamir Khan) and Prem Bhopali (Salman Khan) in the film Andaz Apna Apna are two conmen with no money, few prospects, and great desires.
They both go to Raveena’s house after learning of her arrival in India as an heiress. Even though Prem falls in love with Raveena’s assistant, Karishma, they are both vying for her affections. Then they stumble into Raveena’s father, a local mobster with a vendetta against Raveena, and his double-crossing goons, and the fun really begins.
7. Fanaa
Choices—easy it’s to pick between right and bad, but deciding between the greater of two good or the lesser of two evils is what defines a person’s life. Kunal Kohli is the director of this film. This Aamir Khan film features incredible songs that are still remembered today. Zooni, a visually handicapped girl, falls in love with Rehan, a tour guide (Aamir Khan). Later, he assists her in regaining her vision, but she is unaware of Rehan’s identity.
8. Ghulam
Siddharth Marathe is a boxing champion in his hometown. Jai works as a manager for Raunak Singh, a former boxing champion who runs a tourism business, but Raunak is also a known criminal. Siddharth quickly begins working for Raunak, but after Raunak assassinates a guy named Hari, Siddharth recalls his father’s words, who was a freedom warrior. He decides to confront Raunak and battle him.
9. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
Mangal Pandey is an Indian sepoy serving in the British Army in Afghanistan in the 19th century when he befriends Captain William after saving his life. The East India Company, on the other hand, creates a weapon that uses pig fat or bull tallow, which is offensive to Hindu and Muslim religious beliefs. As a result, Mangal Pandey vows to rise against the British and inspires the Indian people to do the same.
10. Rang De Basanti
When a film wins the National Award for Best Film, you know it’s a fantastic film. Rang De Basanti is still regarded as one of Aamir’s crowning achievements in the cinema industry. The unique plot was fascinating to watch. Sue, a British filmmaker, travels to India to make a film on Indian freedom warriors, with the assistance of five friends who unwillingly agree to play the revolutionaries. While working, the group of modern youths begins to comprehend the patriots’ views. In the present, a catastrophe transforms them into rebels who decide to fight for justice.
Also Read: 20 All Time Best & Old Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch in 2022
Aamir Khan is an actor, producer, and director from India. Khan has established himself as one of the most prominent and important actors in Indian cinema throughout his thirty-year career in Hindi films. His film selections and productions usually have something unique to offer. Since his debut, he has played a variety of parts and continues to wow us with his immaculate acting abilities.
The post Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested: Marcus Stroman goes on the IL, Kyle Hendricks is banged up and Wade Miley exits loss with an injury
The health of the Chicago Cubs rotation is quickly becoming a concern.
The Cubs placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with right shoulder inflammation. Stroman hasn’t felt right since returning from the COVID IL on May 19, according to manager David Ross.
“The hope right now is that we can get him back as soon as possible,” Ross said. “When you get bumps and bruises, you’re not at 100%. It affects everybody’s performance.”
It’s also unclear when right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make his next start. Hendricks is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said Friday, which is why the Cubs have given him extra rest. Hendricks, who threw a bullpen Friday, hasn’t started since June 1.
“He’ll pitch in the near future,” Ross said. “If Kyle didn’t have something going on, he’d pitch.”
The Cubs were dealt another potential blow Friday night. Hours after he was activated from the IL, left-hander Wade Miley exited Friday’s 2-1 loss in 13 innings with left shoulder soreness. Miley felt something the shoulder on a pitch to Josh Donaldson in the third. He was able to finish the eight-pitch at-bat despite the feeling lingering pain during the final four or five pitches, getting Donaldson to line out to center field to end the inning.
The discomfort went away between innings. But Miley threw one warmup pitch before the fourth and knew his shoulder still wasn’t right. Ross and a trainer ran out to check on him, and Miley came out. Left-hander Daniel Norris already had been warming up and was called on in relief, giving up a go-ahead home run on his first pitch. Miley threw three scoreless innings against the Yankees, walking one and striking out two batters.
The left shoulder soreness is a discouraging development for Miley after he spent 15 days on the IL with a left shoulder strain. He described it as the same feeling as what put him on the IL. He felt good when throwing what he described as “aggressive” bullpens the past two weeks.
Miley’s shoulder will be examined Monday when the Cubs are back in Chicago. He didn’t want to predict whether he will need another trip to the IL, noting that last time he thought he didn’t need an IL stint, it turned out incorrect.
“It’s the same thing that I went on the IL for, which I wasn’t concerned about at all — maybe I just didn’t give it enough time,” Miley said. “But that’s on me. I pushed myself back, but I’ve been feeling good.
“It’s just been very frustrating.”
The Cubs have not yet announced who will start Sunday’s series final at Yankee Stadium.
“There’s no secret formula I’ve got,” Ross said. “I want those guys out there for sure.”
()
Yasmani Grandal sparks a 5-run rally, fueling the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 win against the Texas Rangers
Supply Chain, A New Concept in India – A Success Story of the India Supply Chain Council
Brandon Nimmo makes noise, Tylor Megill throws solid outing in Mets’ win over Angels
Registrations Kick-off for Digital Asset Marketplace STRMNFT
Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
Long Term Care Planning Can Be Simple
Bitcoin (BTC) Dumps With The U.S May CPI at 8.6%
Seven Steps To Financial Prosperity
Chicago Cubs rotation is tested: Marcus Stroman goes on the IL, Kyle Hendricks is banged up and Wade Miley exits loss with an injury
Insurance Appraisal Clause – Resolving an Impasse in Your Claim
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022