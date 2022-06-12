10 Major Benefits Of Using A Virtual PBX Phone System

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you own or run a company, you will more than likely be familiar with a PBX (private branch exchange) phone system. This local phone network allows your workers/employees access to phone calls while sharing a few external company phone lines or numbers. In other words, customers calling your company’s phone number can be quickly routed to the proper agents or branches within your company.

Obviously, having an efficient PBX phone system is crucial to the operation of any company – big or small. Therefore, choosing and implementing any PBX should be taken seriously because your decision can often determine how successful your company will become in the future.

In recent years, many company owners and managers are opting for a virtual PBX system. These are VOIP (voice over IP) phone systems which operate on the web. It is often referred to as “Cloud” services because these programs are hosted by remote providers – far removed from one’s base of operation.

Why are companies opting for this virtual solution? Perhaps, the over-riding reason has to do with the major benefits using a virtual phone exchange gives any company. These are discussed in some detail below, and if you’re considering a virtual PBX system they are probably worth knowing.

1. Total Integration

Let’s face it; we have become a totally mobile computer obsessed world – one that is completely connected every second of every day. Total integration of your company into this mobile connected world is the only way to proceed. Using a virtual PBX system will fully integrate your company’s operations into this wireless environment and synchronize all your operations with your computer network.

2. Quick Set-up Or Installation

Installation or set-up is almost instant as there are no landlines or hardware to install. The common use of cell phones, mobile tablets/laptops makes setting up a Virtual PBX system quite painless. While many virtual phone providers do supply special VOIP phones your company can use, but depending on the size of your operation, your current smartphones and computers may suffice.

3. Cheaper Costs With One Monthly Payment

Virtual phone systems usually cost less than traditional ones – especially when you consider the expense of installation and ongoing maintenance of a landline system. There is one low monthly payment, and long-distance calls will be cheaper over a VOIP system.

4. Completely Scalable

A virtual phone system is completely scalable – you can add lines or numbers within seconds. This factor is important if your company is growing quickly and you want to keep costs to a minimum.

5. Location Independence

With a web-based phone service, you and your workers have complete access regardless of where they are located. This location independence means your company is no longer limited to one location. Also, it means customers can reach your company 24/7, 365 days of the year.

6. Flexible

These virtual phone systems are very flexible when it comes to call management. There are many options including voice mail, direct routing or even a virtual secretary if you’re operating on a small budget.

7. Convenience

Again, having a web-based system will offer much more convenience since you and your workers are no longer restricted to one location. Calls can be accessed from anywhere at any time, so this offers great convenience to your workers.

8. Enhance Customer Interaction

Virtual systems can offer greater enhanced customer interaction especially if they are set-up properly where a customer is quickly directed to the right service or employee that can solve their problem or issue within minutes.

9. Internet Fax

Most of these virtual phone providers also offer Internet or online fax as an additional feature that can be a major benefit for companies. Online faxing is portable, convenient, flexible and much cheaper than traditional faxing methods.

10. Competitiveness

Competitiveness is a major benefit that should be considered by any company opting for a virtual or cloud solution to their phone network operations. Any owner will have to consider if having a phone system that is mobile, scalable, flexible, convenient, cost-efficient and totally integrated into the web will simply make your company more competitive?

There you have it, ten major reasons or benefits why any company should consider opting for a virtual PBX phone service. However, regardless of how attractive some of these benefits may appear, like all business decisions, it’s your call.