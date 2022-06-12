10 Tips On What To Do Immediately After A Car Accident – They May Help You Win Your Car Injury Claim

Share Pin 0 Shares

As long as there are careless and reckless drivers, those who drive drunk and those who are unsure of the rules of the road, there will be car accidents. And it can happen to anyone at anytime – often through no fault of your own.

Sadly, many of the drivers who cause car accidents don’t have adequate insurance coverage and won’t be responsible. If you are ever in an auto accident, you should prepare just in case you have to sue the other person. It is difficult to keep a clear head during a stressful time such as a car accident. Here are 10 important tips you should remember if you are ever in a car accident.

Accident Tip 1:

It goes without saying that you should always make sure you and your passengers are okay. Call 911 immediately if anyone is hurt. Any delay could be deadly.

Accident Tip 2:

If no one is hurt, get out of traffic. Many people are injured after accidents when they are struck by vehicles that don’t see the stopped cars in the road.

Accident Tip 3:

Look around and take note of important details about the accident. Who is the other driver? Are there any witnesses to the accident? You will want to point them out to police. Look for several things: skid marks, broken glass, car parts, etc… These can be important evidence for police who are investigating and nowadays most people have access to either a digital camera or phone with camera function (see Accident Tip 6).

Accident Tip 4:

Get the information you need from the other driver. Ask for his or her name, address, phone numbers, insurance company and the agent.

Accident Tip 5:

Don’t avoid the police officer. Tell him or her everything you know about the auto accident. However, don’t indicate you are at fault, even if you believe you are. After an investigation, you may find that you were not responsible for the wreck after all.

Accident Tip 6:

Take pictures. Most cell phones have cameras or you may have one in your cars. Photograph everything-the scene, the road and its conditions and the people in the other vehicles. Pictures can a lot of things that words can’t and they can also expose any untruths told by the other drivers.

Accident Tip 7:

Make sure you know who the witnesses are because you may want to contact them later. Ask them for their names, address, and phone numbers. If you go to court, their testimony will be needed.

Accident Tip 8:

Even if it seems you and your passengers are not injures, seek medical attention anyway. You may be suffering from shock or even an internal injury that is undetected.

Accident Tip 9:

A report of the accident should be available with three days of the accident. Make sure you get a copy of the report. Check for any errors or omissions of facts.

Accident Tip 10:

After the accident, contact a Houston car accident attorney as soon as possible. You may be able to recover the costs of damages, medical expenses and other costs related to the accident.