Adley Rutschman records first three-hit game, Tyler Nevin crushes 3-run homer to lift Orioles over Royals, 6-4
Putting hyperfocus on any individual swing can lead to the type of pressure the Orioles have tried to avoid placing on Adley Rutschman, but there’s no avoiding it — not when all of Baltimore searches for a sign that Rutschman can find his footing at this level.
The top prospect in all of baseball has been in the majors for three weeks. He entered Saturday afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a .153 batting average and an OPS+ of just 32, with 100 being average. And yet, in his three games in Kansas City, the swings have deserved the hyperfocus for how good they’ve looked.
Rutschman’s performance Saturday was the best of his three-week-old career, as he finished with three hits in the Orioles’ bounce-back 6-4 victory.
There was right-hander Tyler Wells, who delivered Baltimore’s (25-35) first quality start in 10 games. Tyler Nevin blasted the go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth. But Rutschman was the main attraction.
He’s now shown in three straight days what he can do with a bat in his hands, no matter how small the sample size might be. The 24-year-old displayed it frequently in the minors — he hit .295 in 55 Triple-A games across two seasons — but it hadn’t translated in such an observable way before Saturday.
First was a lineout, leaving his bat at 106.2 mph before finding a glove. Then came a double into the right-center field gap, his second straight game with a two-bagger. In the sixth inning, Rutschman lashed a single to left at 110 mph, his hardest-hit ball yet. The latter knock set up Nevin’s three-run blast for a lead Austin Hays added onto one inning later with an RBI single.
And then in his final at-bat, Rutschman turned on a 98.6 mph four-seam fastball for his third double in two days, with the ball leaving his bat at 108 mph. Rutschman later scored on a wild pitch, sliding beneath right-hander Dylan Coleman’s tag.
But beyond Saturday, there was a pinch-hit appearance Thursday that ended with a flyout to the warning track and his double into the right-field corner in the eighth inning Friday. With each swing, a flutter of hope crested, and manager Brandon Hyde would be asked to analyze the intricacies of each. That’s the nature of the beast for Rutschman, with intense focus placed on each contribution.
Those contributions lately, however, have been more worthy of that attention. And they were part of a revitalized offensive effort that featured the first real signs of what could become a vintage Rutschman display.
At last, a quality start
Hyde called it a “funk,” but it was more than that. It was a string of nine straight games without a quality start from an Orioles pitcher, with Wells last doing so May 30 against Boston.
It took two times through Baltimore’s rotation, but Wells ended that slump Saturday.
It wasn’t Wells’ best outing. He labored through the first, third and fourth innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. Yet Wells lasted six innings, rebounding from a 62-pitch outing last week — purposely shortened after Wells lasted a career-high 88 pitches against the Red Sox.
Around the horn
>> Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is scheduled to report to Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday to begin his rehab work after suffering a right lat strain that could end his 2022 season, a source with direct knowledge of Rodriguez’s plans told The Baltimore Sun.
>> Infielder Ramón Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, a similar injury to what he felt last month in St. Louis and Detroit, although in a slightly different spot. Hyde said he hoped Urías wouldn’t miss more than the 10-day designation.
>> To replace Urías, the Orioles selected Richie Martin from Triple-A Norfolk, and he slotted in at second base Saturday. Martin hasn’t made much of an impact at the major league level yet in his career, hitting .235 in 37 games last season before he was outrighted back to the minors. But Martin has played well for the Tides in 2022, batting .294 with 17 stolen bases.
This story will be updated.
Today, 2:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Review: Chaos reigns in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’
The enduring, collective love for “Jurassic Park” is immensely hard to explain. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film implanted itself into our cultural consciousness as a kind of platonic ideal of a blockbuster. And it wasn’t just the 10-year-olds having a formative experience at the movie theater. Most everyone, it seems, including those who were adults at the time and those who wouldn’t be born for another decade or more, has a story about just how much that movie means to them. It doesn’t even matter how many times you watch it, or how much better special effects get: “Jurassic Park” never tarnishes, it just remains perfectly preserved in amber.
It’s hard to fault anyone for trying to recapture that magic — a filmmaker, a studio, or an audience looking for a fun time at the movies. Even Spielberg himself had trouble. But now, somehow, we’re six movies and three decades in and about as far as one could get from the spark that made that first one so special as we supposedly bid farewell to the “Jurassic World” era with “ Jurassic World: Dominion.”
I can’t say I didn’t have some real fun with “Dominion.” There is an exceedingly well-done motorcycle chase through the streets of Taos, immense pleasure in watching Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum together again and the fun addition of a hotshot pilot played by DeWanda Wise. And there is wall-to-wall action that makes the almost two and a half hour runtime go by swiftly. But I also can’t say that I didn’t burst out laughing several times at parts that were not designed to be funny.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” is a chaotic mishmash on an epic scale and, believe it or not, the dinosaurs (who look great) are almost beside the point. After the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” dinosaurs are just…around. There’s even a black-market operation in Taos that is so elaborate, you’d think we were 30 years into a post-dino dystopia and not just several years after dinos escaped into the wild. But, again, “Dominion” isn’t really about the dinosaurs. It’s about locusts and tech giants.
A company called Biosin is the big bad here and it’s run by a man named Lewis Dodgson (now played by Campbell Scott) who, you might recall, was the guy looking to buy the embryos in the first film.
Dodgson has morphed from a sweaty Gordon Gekko-type on vacation into a Steve Jobs-ian visionary who is still up to no good and after profits. Dern’s Ellie Sattler suspects that they’re behind a locust epidemic that’s destroying all the food that isn’t grown with Biosin seed and decides to use it as an excuse to team up with Neill’s Alan Grant again for the first time in years. Conveniently, Biosin is also where Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm is an in-house public intellectual. And they’re also looking for the clone girl, Maisie (Isabella Sermon), from the last film. She’s been in hiding with Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) for the past few years.
There is a lot of elaborate wheel-spinning and globetrotting to get everyone to the Biosin headquarters in the Dolomites, a Bond villian complex that’s surrounded by a dino sanctuary.
It’s a lot of people too. At some points, there are eight running from dinosaurs together. Oddly, this doesn’t have the effect of upping the stakes. It’s more like watching a tour group at an experiential amusement park exhibit, which might have something to do with the lingering problem that it may not be fun to watch the dinosaurs run amok anymore, no matter how big they’ve gotten.
Colin Trevorrow is back in the director’s chair and shares a writing credit with Emily Carmichael, who adds value and wit to the proceedings, but it’s hard to say what it all adds up to. It’s fun at times and silly at others. But it doesn’t course correct enough to redeem this franchise or bring it back to Earth. “Jurassic World” started too big. There was nowhere to grow, except at the box office.
It was a Hail Mary to bring back the “Jurassic Park” originals. But their big meeting with the “Jurassic World” cast has the unintended effect of reminding how little we have come to care about the new cast. It’s not really their fault. Pratt and Howard have some good moments here too, but their characters got flattened somewhere along the way. And there is just no competition when the originals are there being charming.
At one point, Goldbum’s chaotician Ian Malcolm quips “Jurassic World? Not a fan.” He’s talking about the failed amusement park that kickstarted the new trilogy, but it’s also so on-the-nose you have to applaud everyone behind it, from the filmmakers to the studio. They’re waving goodbye with a laugh.
“Jurassic World: Dominion”
Universal Pictures
Rated PG-13 for “language, intense sequences of action, some violence.”
Running time, 146 minutes.
★★ (out of four)
Yankees Notebook: Jose Trevino proving to be the best option at catcher
Jose Trevino was making his 38th start Saturday night. The catcher who was brought in to platoon with Kyle Higashioka is establishing himself as the Yankees’ best option behind the plate, and at it.
“He certainly has earned being in there, but I love what we have going on with those guys,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously, we want to get Higgy going a little bit at the plate but Jose certainly earned more opportunities.”
Trevino hit a pinch-hit ‘walk-off’ single in the Yankees’ 13-inning win over the Cubs on Friday night and his offense has been what pitching coach Dillon Lawson called “a huge bonus.” Going into Saturday night’s game, Trevino was hitting .290/.340/.462 with an .802 OPS and 131 OPS+. In his previous four seasons, the closest Trevino got to a 100 OPS+, which is the average, is 94 in 2020 with the Rangers.
The Yankees pitchers also like pitching to him. They have a .244 ERA and .205 batting average against with Trevino behind the plate.
“He’s been such a critical figure in the room and being a part of that winning culture that I feel like those guys have done a great job of creating, fostering and nurturing and pouring into,” Boone said. “He’s been right in the middle of all that and I think he’s clearly thriving and loves being a part of it.”
Higashioka was always considered a defense-first catcher, but was predicted to hit with power in the big leagues. After hitting 10 home runs last season, Higashioka still does not have one this season. He’s hitting .148/.206/.193 with a .399 OPS and an 18 OPS+.
MORE FREE BASEBALL
It’s been a while since the Yankees played a game that long. Friday night, going 13 innings was the longest game in terms of innings the Yankees have played since 2019. MLB instituted the extra-inning rule that puts a runner on second base in 2020 in the hopes of limiting endless games — which seems to have worked.
“With the extra-inning rules you don’t necessarily expect one to go that long,” Boone said.
“We had some opportunities there where I thought we actually put together a good at-bat but just weren’t able to punch through. But, yeah, definitely a little surprising when it goes that way.”
DAY OF REST
After playing their longest game — in terms of innings — since 2019, Boone was looking to get some veterans off their feet on Saturday. DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup against the Cubs and Aaron Judge was the designated hitter instead of playing the outfield.
“After 13 innings, I want to give them one of these days,” Boone said. “I’ll probably have [Josh] Donaldson sit down tomorrow.”
BULLPEN DIARIES
The Yankees have leaned heavily on their bullpen the last few days with short starts from Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole and then Friday night’s 13-inning game.
“We’re taxed,” Boone said. “We’ll have to figure out a way to get through.”
This isn’t the first time the bullpen has had to carry the Yankees and it won’t be the last. It’s days like this that Boone was thinking about when his starters were rolling through the rotation giving him seven innings a start.
“Especially that first month we leaned on the bullpen a lot. And then it was the starters carrying us ever since. So, you go through stretches. And we’ve talked about before when the starters were in such a good run that a couple of guys weren’t getting a lot of regular work. ‘Well, are we concerned about that?’ It’s like, no, there’s going to be plenty of times in the course of the season where we’re going to need to give them a blow,” Boone said. “So you try to take those little pockets of the season, the ebbs and flows, and hopefully use them to your advantage.
“But I think as we sit here now [and] take a look at the staff as a whole, obviously [the bullpen has] been a strength.”
INJURY UPDATES
Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been on the injured list since May 25 with shoulder inflammation, should begin to throw this week. He had been sidetracked in his rehab by a family emergency that required him to return to Nicaragua.
“He is back and he should be in here tomorrow,” Boone said.
Aroldis Chapman, who has been on the IL since May 24 with an Achilles injury, threw a bullpen on Saturday.
()
Son of former Yankees, Dodgers infielder Steve Sax killed in Marine aircraft crash
John Sax, the son of former Major League Baseball player Steve Sax, was one of five Marines killed Wednesday in an aircraft crash in Southern California.
“For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country!” Steve Sax said Saturday in a statement.
“He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country.”
Capt. John Sax, 33; Capt. Nicholas Losapio, 31; Cpl. Nathan Carlson, 21; Cpl. Seth Rasmuson, 21; and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland, 19; died in the crash.
Their MV-22 Osprey crashed around 12 p.m. local time near Glamis, Calif., about 120 miles east of San Diego. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All five men were part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. They were on a training flight.
“There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly!” Steve Sax said. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”
Steve Sax played 14 years in the majors and won the World Series with the Dodgers twice, once in 1981 and again in 1988. He won National League Rookie of the Year in 1982, and signed with the Yankees as a free agent ahead of the 1989 season. He was an all-star during both his seasons in pinstripes.
With News Wire Services
()
