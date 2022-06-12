Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Short Term Insurance Plans
Short term health care insurance policies are becoming more popular by the day due to its flexibility as well as affordability. Many low-income households have no choices other than opt for these short term insurance plans especially when long term plans are not affordable. Although these temporary plans have their own set of limitations, these drawbacks are shadowed by several advantages that are offered by these flexible packages that make them extremely attractive, especially for those who can only afford low income health insurances.
What exactly are the disadvantages of short term health care coverage? Well, for one, it is extremely easy to obtain as application processes do not consume time, you could probably obtain approval within a day of applying. This makes the application process simple, thus many flock to health insurance companies get these packages. Another primary advantage is the low premiums, this would be especially attractive for those who cannot afford comprehensive health insurance plans. Temporary health care insurance plans also work perfectly for travellers who require insurance in the country of travel during vacations or excursions, as well as people who are between jobs or freshmen out of college. The flexibility of these plans allows you to choose how long you want to be covered, and lets you determine how much you want to pay for your premium (would reflect on the extent of coverage that you receive).
Nevertheless, these plans do come with their drawbacks as well. With these health care insurance packages, renewals are not guaranteed, thus once your policy expires, you would have to re-apply and hope to obtain approval once again. This could prove to be a little troublesome, as durations of the policy are normally between 30 and 360 days only. Short term health coverage also does not include optical, dental nor medical check ups, thus you might incur extra expenditure if you need medical attention on these.
As a conclusion, short term health insurance plans work well for those who are in a financial transition period, or needs insurance during travelling. If the limitations of these plans do not deter you, then you would be happy with what temporary health care insurance plans can offer for your benefit.
Finance
Finding a Car Accident Attorney
Getting into an accident is bad enough, but what if you are injured? If you’ve been injured in a car accident and want to know what rights you are entitled to, it’s a good idea to speak with an attorney. Here is a quick summary on how to find the right personal injury attorney for you. The results of your case will depend upon not only the facts of your case but also on whom you choose to represent you.
First, make a list of attorneys who have experience with your type of case, particularly with personal injury claims. Spend time researching this list, which can be gleaned from referrals, the Internet, and your state bar association.
From your list, research the specific attorneys to determine who has had the most success with your type of claim. A successful record demonstrates experience and expertise in handling claims cases, which can indicate the potential success of your own case.
Next, consider your finances. Car accident cases require expert witnesses and document requests, only adding to your attorney’s billable time fees. And if your case goes to court, the amount can substantially increase. Some attorneys work personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis; this means that if you don’t win your case, you aren’t obligated to pay the fees. But if you do win, then the attorney gets a reasonable, previously determined percentage of your settlement, or barring that, you will be expected to pay any fees and costs incurred during the course of your case. When choosing an attorney, never assume the case will be taken on contingency, and ask the percentage of recovery. Always ask how the attorney expects to be compensated.
Once you have all the necessary information, make a decision based upon your individual needs and the attorney you feel will best handle your case.
Finance
Media Liability Insurance – Concerns For Writers, Producers, Bloggers
As an insurance broker I often receive phone calls from individuals and organizations looking for general liability coverage. The variety of these organizations run the gamut, from your basic contractor to the adult model day care. But it is not this gamut that I am concerned about, at least not for this article, it is the individual and/or organizations that calls seeking general liability insurance for a media related company and are unaware that they need a very specific and obscure coverage called media liability insurance or communication liability insurance.
Some of these individuals and organizations include bloggers, web developers, radio show personalities, authors, production companies, publishers and broadcasters of instructional material, television and radio stations, motion picture companies, cable and satellite broadcasters and the advertising industries electronic publishing services as well as any other entities engaged in preparing materials for publication, republication, and electronic publishing services just to name a few.
Many of these individuals and or organizations do not realize that they need media liability coverage and worse off many insurance professionals don’t even know that media liability coverage exists or that the coverage is most likely specifically excluded from their general liability.This coverage is typically part of the general liability found in Coverage B, Personal and Advertising Injury Liability, in a standard CGL (Commercial general Liability) policy. Personal and advertising injury relates to liable, slander, defamation of character, as well as copyright, patent & trademark infringement. More often than not, it is only when there is a claim, and too late that the individual/organizations learn that the most important coverage for their operation, is excluded from their policy, Media Liability. In most instances their search begins after being instructed by a vendor or contractor to obtain liability insurance. Nonetheless, there are some industry personnel that know they need the coverage but have a hard time coming across a professional that knows anything about the coverage or where to secure it.
In either case, most of these individuals or organizations are at their wits end by the time they find us. Most of which have been told that the insurance they are looking for either doesn’t exist or is unavailable from the last dozen or so brokers or agents they have spoken with. There are clear reasons for this frustration and even clearer reasons that their search for media liability insurance leads them to so many dead ends.
For most of us, insurance company familiarity stems from advertisements, including, by and large those for AllState, Geico, Nationwide and Liberty Mutual, none of which offer, at this time, any variety of true media liability insurance. As a result, most people become frustrated and dissuaded. Whereas media liability insurance coverage is a very simple to understand form of insurance, nonetheless, most captive agents do not offer it. For agents and brokers those that deal primarily with home and auto insurance as a staple of their business model, exploring and becoming proficient in such a specific type of product is not germane to their own operations.
By now you are most likely and certainly asking yourself, alright already, what is media coverage? Media Liability Insurance protects you against claims arising to from the display, communication, transmission or purveyance of information in ways that may violate the rights of others. Media Liability Insurance provides very valuable third party coverage against liable, slander, defamation of character, copyright, trademark & patent infringement, personal injury liability, invasion of privacy claims or unfair competition claims that RESULT in financial consequence or personal injury. Examples of these circumstances would include printing a damaging statement about someone, making slanderous remarks about an individual or a company’s product, using someone’s logo or even the unlicensed use of a cartoon character in an ad or publication, distributing illegally obtained photos of someone, or marketing your product by making damaging false claims about your competitors’ products.
According to Citizen Media Project, which is affiliated with Harvard Law School’s Berkman center for Internet & Society, US based lawsuits have surged 70% in 2008 from 2006. The cost to hire an attorney and defend these allegations can range from $5,000 to at least $100,000 in the event the case goes to trial.”Of the 256 lawsuits dating as early as 1994 through April tracked by the New Media Law Resource Center, damages were awarded in 17 cases, totaling $43.9 million”, said Ron Coleman, a trademark lawyer at Goetz Fitzpatrick in New York. (1)
That is an average of almost $2.6M per judgment, before legal costs. It has been stated in various internet publications that 50% of adults are members of social networking sites like Facebook, MySpace and Twitter. Many times posts on these networking sites are written quickly and done impromptu, many times these posts can be taken out of context and because they are stored indefinitely can leave individuals open to claims well into the future. This brings up another point; adults should make sure that they have personal injury coverage on their homeowner’s policy. To add this coverage is minimal and in fact this coverage is needed if you have or plan on getting a personal umbrella liability policy. For an in an individual in a non-media related industry, this coverage provides similar protection, but on a personal level. In a recent case involving an internet blogging youth, the insured’s daughter hated math class as well as the teacher. The daughter made several “disparaging” remarks about her teacher online. The teacher successfully sued the parents and was awarded $750,000.
The problem with our litigious society is that many times a claim or lawsuit may not involve an error or omission. For example, a client may not be happy with service or just doesn’t want to pay a bill, they can bring a lawsuit or claim alleging an error or omission, but their real objective is to avoid paying for services rendered. In this case and all cases when a lawsuit or claim is filed, the defendant still needs to hire counsel and respond to the claim. In this case Media Liability Insurance typically pays for the cost of defending this type of claim, which in may cases is the bulk of the expense of the cost of the suit.
Today’s media liability policies, geared to the needs of growing numbers of firms with communication exposures, are carefully underwritten by a substantial group of insurers.
The following are some famous examples of suits that pertain to this form of insurance:
- In 1981 Carol Burnett was awarded $1.6M ($3.8M in 2009 Value) after the suing the National Enquirer for describing her alleged public drunkenness.
- In 2006 Chef Gordon Ramsey sued Associated Newspaper LTD for alleging he ‘faked some of his scenes’ Associated paid Ramsey $138,000 and an apology.(2)
Finance
How Does a Florida Judge Decide Who Should Get Custody of a Child?
Sometimes when people hear the words child custody they might automatically believe that this means that mothers or one parent automatically get custody of a child while fathers or the other parent wind up just being visitors. While this may have been true in limited instances many years ago the truth is that this is not accurate or correct. Florida laws have changed over the years and Florida judges realize that such rulings are usually not in the best interest of the child or children. At the end of the day Florida judges are legally obligated to do what is in the best interest of children when it comes to a child custody battle.
Research over the years has shown that both parents play an extremely important role in children’s lives. For that reason, it is now more common for parents to share custody of their children. In fact, the state of Florida amended its laws in 2008, getting rid of the terms “primary custody” and “sole custody” in exchange for the term “parenting plan.”
Under this revised Florida legislation, parents in Florida are expected to work together to come up with a parenting plan that is in their children’s best interests. Of course, this isn’t always an easy thing to do, even when both parents truly do want what’s best for their children.
That’s when parents can turn to an experienced Orlando Family Attorney for help and guidance.
An experienced Orlando Child Custody Attorney can represent a parent’s interests and rights while working toward a settlement through negotiations or mediation, or in court if the parents are not able to reach an agreement that is in the best interest of their children.
When a case does go to court, the judge presiding over the case considers 20 statutory factors in determining a proper parenting plan. An experienced Orlando family law attorney can help gather evidence and testimony that supports his client’s case in light of these factors.
Child custody is one of the most emotional and highly contested matters in Florida family law because the stakes are so high. Additionally, both parents now have to demonstrate to the court why they should be awarded more time with the children or more authority since mothers are not automatically given primary custody.
An Orlando Family Attorney with years of experience can be extremely helpful to parents who are in the fight to remain an important part of their children’s lives.
