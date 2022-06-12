Finance
Aerial Advertising – An Exclusive Way to Convey Your Ad Message
It is a well known fact that when a company decides to launch an ad campaign, it is important to make sure that the ad incurs maximum profits and reaches out to the maximum possible prospective consumers. For that the ad should strictly adhere to the characteristics of good advertising. Choosing the apt medium for a particular ad is of utmost importance. The message conveyed through the advertisement must have a positive impact on the targeted audience and incline them to buy the advertised product or service. A number of ad media is available at our disposal but one of the most effective ad media in the recent times is aerial medium. Aerial advertising is an exclusive way of advertising products and services when your company needs a face-lift or image make-over.
A product being advertised should be clearly visible and stand out from the ad clutter. Aerial banners are impeccably fit for that. The aerial advertisements have an advantage over all other media. The aerial banner takes the ad message to a different level altogether and the power of recall is higher compared to print ads and TV ads. Today, business houses also use this medium to complement television, newspapers, and internet ads, to reach a market that was previously dominated by traditional ads.
Reports suggest that, the percentage of people remembering the aerial advertising message depends on the time, the demographics and the potential market in which the campaign is being launched. Another advantage of aerial advertising is that the banners and the billboards towed in the sky can reach out to a number of people busy in different spheres of their life simultaneously. For instance, aerial banners convey the ad message to diverse sets of people present in concerts, festivals, on the beach or in the market. However, questions still arises in some corners as to whether aerial advertisements would also lose it glory just as all other forms of advertisements. Chances are also there that the ad may escape the eyes of the target audience or the potential market if extensive research is not done on the time of its release. For this reason, companies are hiring the services of aerial advertising agencies to get a better result. The agencies have experts who give an apposite idea about the dimensions and look of the advertisement.
One more thing is that, unlike outdoor advertisements, the company only shells out for the span of time; the ad was hauled up in the air. This makes aerial advertising a cheaper medium when compared to some contemporary popular ad media. A company can easily squeeze in an aerial ad in their campaign to boost his sales. Surveys carried out in different parts of the world reveal that almost ninety percent of the respondents are able to recollect the airplane ad even half an hour after it had passed. This shows that recall value of aerial advertisements is far higher than other ad forms.
Sore Penis Skin – When Urinary Incontinence Is to Blame
Urinary incontinence is most frequently associated with aging. However, while it is more common in older men, younger males may also experience dribbling and leakage for a variety of reasons. This is not only uncomfortable and embarrassing in itself – it can also lead to additional problems like sore penis skin. The right approach to penis care can help to alleviate penile soreness and irritation.
What is urinary incontinence?
Simply put, urinary incontinence is the accidental leakage of urine from the urinary tract, usually as the result of an underlying health issue or injury. Incontinence can be temporary or chronic. Some common types of incontinence include:
– Stress incontinence – when stress on the pelvic floor muscles (from heavy lifting, coughing, sneezing, laughing, etc.) causes a small amount of urine to dribble out.
– Urge incontinence – when the urge to urinate is so strong that it can’t be controlled long enough for men to make it to the bathroom.
– Overflow incontinence – when men are unable to fully empty the bladder, causing urine to back up until it is squeezed out from the pressure.
– Total incontinence – when the urinary sphincter (the muscle that controls the flow) no longer works, and urine leaks out all the time.
What causes it?
Incontinence is often related to prostate issues or to damage to the muscles that are attached to the bladder. Blockages in the urinary track may also cause urinary incontinence, as can infections involving the urinary tract.
Managing incontinence
Most men are able to manage their symptoms through exercise and/or medications. In some cases, surgery may be required to correct the problem. Penile clamps (devices that gently squeeze the penis), pads and penis pouches may be used to prevent leakage onto the clothing. In addition, these lifestyle changes can help:
– Performing kegels – exercises that involve contracting and releasing the pelvic floor muscles;
– Losing weight – to avoid excess strain on the bladder and surrounding muscles;
– Avoiding caffeinated beverages and fizzy sodas, which tend to increase both the urge to urinate and frequency;
– Cutting back on alcohol;
– Stopping smoking – smoking tobacco products can damage the nerves that control the urinary sphincter;
– Using the bathroom several times a day, at the same time every day – this can help keep the bladder empty and thus less likely to leak.
Side effects
Aside from the embarrassment that men may feel about their incontinence, the most common side effect is penile irritation. Men often develop a sore penis when urine is allowed to dry on the skin – or the skin remains damp inside the clothing for extended periods of time. Men who use penile clamps may also develop irritation and chafing if the device is not used properly, such as when tightened too far.
Tips for soothing – and avoiding – sore penis skin
The first line of defense for avoiding a sore, irritated penis caused by the presence of urine on the skin is to wash the area frequently. When drips and spills occur, the penis should be rinsed and dried thoroughly to remove all traces of urine; if washing is not possible, then gently dabbing the area with a soft, damp cloth should be enough until the next shower or bath.
Men who are using pads to catch any leaks should change them whenever they get wet, and damp underwear should be switched for a clean pair. Men who are using penile clamps to cut off leaks should make sure that the device is not too tight, especially in cases where nerve damage makes it difficult to sense when it has been tightened too far.
Finally, creams or lotions can be applied to soothe and protect the skin. Some men prefer ointments or powders made for treating diaper rash, as these create a protective barrier on the skin. Another solution is to invest in a high-quality penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil). A product that is formulated with natural emollients, as well as targeted nutrients for penile care, can soothe the skin, speed healing and protect against chafing – not to mention improve the overall look and feel of the penis.
MIT Technology Review Concern Over WARF Patent Royalty Demand To CIRM Over Stem Cells Is Misguided
On April 24, an article in the MIT Technology Review portrayed the immediate concern over the Wisconsin/WARF/Thomson patents on stem cells as how the patents will affect basic academic research, which, in turn, could affect the development of stem cell-based tools and therapies.
The article mentioned a possible gambit by the state of California to ensure cooperation among researchers of different states. The oversight committee of California’s CIRM recently announced that any California researchers who develop patented discoveries using California state funds must share their patents with other state researchers. Ed Penhoet of CIRM was quoted: “We hope WARF will reciprocate.” Of course, one issue is that WARF presently has patents related to embyronic stem cells, and CIRM does not. Further, one would need to know details of what is shared. Does the sharing only pertain to the use by researchers in academic institutions, or does it extend to companies created by such researchers? One of the prime selling points to voters of states such as California and New Jersey was that the state funding research would recover expended money through patent royalties. If everyone gets a free license, such a recovery is unlikely to happen.
The article goes through the world of patent usage as among different patent-holding universities. Universities generally allow other institutions to use patented technologies without special permission. The litigated case of Madey v. Duke University is an exception to this general rule, although it was a patent-holding professor who sued a university. Furthermore, WARF requires universities to get a license to do embryonic stem cell research. “None of us understand why we need a license…Why is this technology any different?” says one technology-transfer official. The license of WARF to the University of California, for example, permits scientists to use only a small number of embryonic stem cell lines. And the license granted to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a nonprofit medical research organization that funds scientists across the nation, prohibits scientists from accepting funding from or collaborating with commercial companies unless the company has a commercial license from WARF.
The article presents an interesting quote by Jeanne Loring, who herself is an author of an article criticizing the WARF patent royalty demand [311 Science 1716 (2006)]: Jeanne Loring, a scientist at the Burnham Institute for Medical Research in La Jolla, CA, started a short-lived embryonic stem cell company several years ago. “I learned from venture capital investors that these patents existed and that it would be impossible to obtain funding from them,” she says. This quote is significant for at least two reasons. First, one sees that venture capitalists were aware of the Thomson/WARF patents and saw them as a show-stopper as to VC investment in the field. Thus, as to small research entities spurning money from CIRM over disputes about patent royalty rights, one suspects such small entities do NOT have VC funding as a viable alternative. I suspect the length of time before payout is separately a showstopper as to VC funding; nothing here looks ready for commercialization within seven years, a typical VC benchmark. Second, in the world of Bayh-Dole, it’s kind of scary that one professor/entrepreneur would not know of relevant patents of a Bayh-Dole grantee. Further, it’s also scary that CIRM apparently had not anticipated the WARF play, which failure is somewhat hard to fathom since the basic patent issued years ago.
The basic WARF/Thomson patent is US 5,843,780 (issued 1 Dec 1998 to James A. Thomson, based on application 591246 filed 18 Jan 1996; the application was a continuation-in-part of U.S. application Ser. No. 08/376,327 filed Jan. 20, 1995. It was obtained with funding from the federal NIH, and thus represents a patent obtainted through the auspices of the Bayh-Dole Act. It is separately true that Thomson, a few days after filing his basic patent application, submitted a paper to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which appeared as 92 PNAS 7844 (1995). His effort at patenting did not impede his efforts at rapid public disclosure.
Kenneth Taymor, an attorney with the Stanford Program on Stem Cells in Society, is quoted in the article: “The more that WARF presses its rights, the more research will be impinged and the more likely it will move offshore.” This boogeyman won’t hunt. In a different variant, research was going to move offshore after Bush’s restriction in 2001.
Taymor and the article author Emily Singer simply neglect to mention the role that 35 USC 271(e)(1) is going to play in research on embryonic stem cells. Therapies arising from embryonic stem cells are going to need FDA approval. Work done to meet FDA requirements is insulated from infringement liability through the safe harbor of 271(e)(1), as expansively interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case Merck v. Integra.
Issues discussed in the present article are related to those mentioned in Ebert, Lawrence. (2006, April 13). Will Wisconsin’s Patents Block Embryonic Stem Cell Research?. EzineArticles. Retrieved April 24, 2006, from http://ezinearticles.com/?id=178431 and Ebert, Lawrence. (2006, April 12). Los Angeles Times Article Way Off Base on Stem Cell Issues. EzineArticles. Retrieved April 24, 2006, from http://ezinearticles.com/?Los-Angeles-Times-Article-Way-Off-Base-on-Stem-Cell-Issues&id=178050.
Wrinkled Penis Skin – Causes, Treatments and Preventive Measures
A man has plenty to worry about in terms of the health and appearance of his penis – whether it be concerns about the size and shape, preventing injuries and disease or making sure it is functioning well enough to please himself and his partners. On top of all these worries, many men – even those as young as their twenties – report anxiety about the appearance of wrinkled penis skin. Fortunately, sagging, dry penis skin is generally not a sign of poor penis health, and in many cases, men are able to take steps to restore their equipment to its former glory. Here are just a few of the issues that can cause a wrinkled appearance, as well as some tips for smoothing and plumping the skin.
What causes a wrinkled penis?
1) Erections. Obviously, when the penis expands during an erection, the skin needs to stretch along with it. When an erection is present, the skin will appear taut and smooth, but once it retracts, the skin that was formerly stretched has nothing to fill it out; therefore, it tends to look a bit bunched and saggy. This issue is more evident in “growers” (men whose penises dramatically increase in size when erect) than “show-ers” (those whose size tends to remain fairly uniform, with only stiffening of the tissue to indicate an erection).
2) Frequent masturbation. Men who have been masturbating regularly for years, especially those who do not use a lubricant during the process, may experience some breakdown of the collagen tissue that gives the penile skin its elasticity and shape. The result is skin that doesn’t quite spring back into place easily after a masturbation session, and the foreskin in particular can appear a bit stretched and loose.
3) Yeast infections. Many men notice that, when they have a yeast infection (a fungal infection that can be passed between sexual partners), the glans and foreskin tend to take on a dry, wrinkled appearance. Elimination of the infection with medications generally resolves this problem, although healing can take some time. A high-quality moisturizer can help to alleviate the shriveled look.
4) Balanitis. Like yeast infections, the inflammatory condition known as balanitis can cause wrinkles or dryness on the glans. Balanitis is usually the result of substandard hygiene. Keeping the area clean and applying a moisturizer can generally clear up the problem.
5) Dehydration. Women are often told that the appearance of wrinkles and bags under their eyes is the result of dehydration. The same thing goes for the equally delicate penile skin – men who do not have a sufficient intake of fluid may notice that their members appear wrinkled and unattractive.
6) Aging. Finally, there’s no getting around it – as men get older, the collagen that gives the skin its tone and texture tends to thin and break down, and a wrinkled look is the natural result.
Reducing the appearance of wrinkled penile skin
While the skin of the penis will always be a little looser when the member is flaccid – after all, it needs room to expand whenever an erection occurs – there are some steps men can take to improve the overall appearance of the penis and make sure the skin is as resilient and supple as possible.
To start, a guy needs to make sure he is well-hydrated; getting enough fluids can plump out the skin and keep it looking fresh. He should also get plenty of exercise to make sure the heart is pumping enough blood through the veins. An adequate supply of blood is needed to nourish the penile tissue and allow it to appear healthy and vibrant. Nutrition is also an important consideration – a man should be eating a balanced diet of lean proteins, heart-healthy fats and high-quality carbohydrates to provide the nutrients the skin needs to stay strong and elastic.
Finally, a man can improve the look and feel of his penile skin by including a top-drawer penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) as part of his daily personal care regimen. Applying a moisturizing cream that is fortified with vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants can help men to fight off wrinkle-causing free radicals and to maintain healthy and youthful skin tone.
