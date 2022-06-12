American Express Partners With Abra To Offer Crypto Rewards Credit Card

Crypto Perx (CPRX) is Abra’s platform token.

Abra and American Express announced a collaboration at Consensus, a crypto conference in Austin, this week that will see the launch of American Express’s first-ever crypto rewards credit card. More than 60 million American Express cardholders were estimated earlier this year. Now, the network is bringing in crypto benefits for the first time through a partnership card with Abra.

In-app NFT Support

“Abra Crypto Card” was introduced in Austin, Texas, today as a new way to earn crypto rewards on every transaction, according to a press statement issued by the event organizers. Crypto Perx (CPRX) is Abra’s platform token, which is likely to be joined by other top tokens that have not yet been revealed. In addition to the American Express statement, Abra also announced that its app would be able to handle NFT custody and gallery viewing.

Abra brings “deep expertise in both crypto and traditional financial services,” says Mohammed Badi, head of Global Network Services at American Express. With its long history of servicing high-end consumers and rewarding them accordingly, American Express has carved itself into a unique place in the market.

According to the news announcement, Amex Offers (for shopping, travel, eating, services and entertainment, presale ticket access, Global Dining privileges, and purchase protections) are anticipated to accompany the Abra card, which is intended to bring those incentives along with it. A growing number of crypto-native card issuers provide crypto incentives, like BlockFi, Gemini, Nexo, and others. Even firms that aren’t crypto pioneers, like Venmo and SoFi, are giving reward cards for cryptocurrency use.