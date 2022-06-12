News
As fighting rages, Ukraine’s leader says troops defy Russia
By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fierce for weeks.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing to hold back the Russian advance in the eastern Donbas region, which borders Russia and where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled much of the territory for eight years.
“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president said late Saturday. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”
After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, early in the war, Moscow has focused on seizing the parts of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas still in Ukrainian hands, as well as the country’s southern coast. Russian forces have been drawn into a long, laborious battle, thanks in part to the Ukrainian military’s use of Western-supplied weapons.
Sievierodonetsk, an eastern city with a prewar population of 100,000, is still being hotly fought over, both sides said. The city and neighboring Lysychansk are the last major areas of the Donbas’ Luhansk province not under the control of the pro-Russia rebels.
Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the separatist-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, said Ukrainian fighters remained in an industrial area of the city, including a chemical plant where civilians had taken shelter during a weeks-long Russian bombardment.
“Sievierodonetsk is not completely 100% liberated,” Pasechnik said, claiming that Ukraine was shelling the city from the Azot plant. “So it’s impossible to call the situation calm in Sievierodonetsk, that it is completely ours.”
Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai reported that a big fire broke out at the plant Saturday during Russian shelling. Haidai said Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces were still shelling the chemical plant and destroyed a second bridge connecting Sieverodonetsk and Lysychansk.
He did not address how many soldiers or civilians were holed up in the plant.
A Luhansk People’s Republic’ official, Rodion Miroshnik, said that 300 to 400 Ukrainian troops remained blockaded inside the Sievierodonetsk chemical plant along with several hundred civilians. He said efforts are underway to try to evacuate the civilians but the troops will be allowed to leave only if they lay down their arms and surrender.
To the north of the city, Russian shelling of settlements in the Kharkiv region killed three people, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday.
The Russian military said Sunday it destroyed a large weapons depot in western Ukraine, while local officials said missile strikes had injured civilians.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said long-range, sea-based Kalibr missiles had hit “a large depot of anti-tank missile systems, portable air defense systems and shells supplied to the Kyiv regime by the U.S. and European countries” near the city of Chortkiv in the western Ukrainian region of Ternopil.
Ternopil governor Volodymyr Trush said missile strikes on Chortkiv injured 22 people, including seven women and a 12-year-old boy. Trush said four Russian missiles, launched Saturday evening, partially destroyed a military facility and damaged four residential buildings.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, a counteroffensive pushed Russians out of parts of the southern Kherson region they took early in the war, according to Zelenskyy.
Moscow has installed local authorities in Kherson and other occupied coastal areas, offering residents Russian passports, airing Russian news broadcasts and taking steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.
Zelenskyy said while an end to the war was not in sight, Ukraine should do everything it can so the Russians “regret everything that they have done and that they answer for every killing and every strike on our beautiful state.”
The Ukrainian leader asserted that Russia has suffered about three times as many military casualties as the number estimated for the Ukrainian side, adding: “For what? What did it get you, Russia?”
There are no reliable independent estimates of the war’s death toll so far.
Speaking at a defense conference in Singapore on Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said Beijing continues to support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hopes the U.S. and its NATO allies have discussions with Russia “to create the conditions for an early ceasefire.”
“China will continue to play a constructive role and contribute our share to easing tensions and realizing a political resolution of the crisis,” Wei said.
He suggested that nations supplying weapons to Ukraine were hindering peace by “adding fuel to the fire” and stressed that China had not provided any material support to Russia during the war.
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said Ukrainian intelligence suggested the Russian military was planning “to fight a longer war.” It cited the deputy head of Ukraine’s national security agency as saying that Moscow had extended its war timeline until October.
The intelligence “indicates the Kremlin has, at a minimum, acknowledged it cannot achieve its objectives in Ukraine quickly and is further adjusting its military objectives in an attempt to correct the initial deficiencies in the invasion,” the think tank said.
Pasechnik, the separatist leader, said the Ukrainians making a stand in Sievierodonetsk should save themselves the trouble.
“If if I were them, I would already make a decision (to surrender),” he said. “We will achieve our goal in any case.”
___
David Rising in Bangkok and Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
Outfield prospect Kyle Stowers to join Orioles as part of taxi squad in Toronto
Outfielder Kyle Stowers and catcher Anthony Bemboom are joining the Orioles in Toronto as part of the taxi squad, a source with direct knowledge of the organization’s plans told The Baltimore Sun. Right-handers Rico Garcia and Mike Baumann also joined Baltimore for the road trip.
Stowers, a 24-year-old outfielder, is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline. Stowers was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, and he’s performed well for Triple-A Norfolk this season with a .253 average and 12 home runs.
Should Stowers make his MLB debut, he’ll join catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Kyle Bradish as top 10 prospects to feature for the Orioles this season.
Bemboom made way for Rutschman in late May, passing through waivers unclaimed before he was outrighted to Norfolk. In seven games for the Tides, he’s hitting .200. Teams tend to carry a catcher as part of the taxi squad.
With the Orioles traveling to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays, unvaccinated players will be added to the restricted list. The club can replace those players with a player who’s not on the 40-man roster, and once the restricted list players are activated, no players need to pass through waivers.
Last season, left-hander Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander were added to the restricted list.
MASN first reported the news.
()
News
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.
Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks. The suspects who killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo and 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde were both 18, and many of the attackers who have committed mass shootings in recent years have been young.
The agreement would offer money to states to implement “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, and to bolster school safety and mental health programs.
And it would take other steps, including requiring more people who sell guns obtain federal dealers’ licenses, which means they would have to conduct background checks of purchasers.
Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”
Given the bipartisan support, “there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House,” he said.
News
Paul McCartney to perform at Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards ‘rain or shine’ as thunderstorm forecast looms
The show will go on.
Although Baltimore’s weather forecast has scattered thunderstorms arriving shortly before legendary artist Paul McCartney’s eagerly anticipated concert, the performance will continue “rain or shine,” event organizers said.
The former Beatle is playing in Baltimore for the first time since 1964 when the group held its first North American tour. McCartney’s Sunday show, the penultimate performance of his solo “Got Back” tour that began in April, starts at 8 p.m at the Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards. His concert will not follow the Birds’ afternoon game against the Kansas City Royals. Instead, the concert marks the stadium’s second standalone production since Billy Joel performed in 2019.
However, there’s a 60% chance of rain shows and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m., when temperatures are expected to drop from a high of 81 to a low of 68, according to the National Weather Service. Another round of rain showers could pass through between 8 p.m., when McCartney plans to take the stage, and 1 a.m.
Guests should remember to bring rain jackets because umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium.
()
As fighting rages, Ukraine’s leader says troops defy Russia
Translating Online Advertising Material Into Other Languages
Outfield prospect Kyle Stowers to join Orioles as part of taxi squad in Toronto
Non-profit Blockchain Advocacy Organization ‘Coin Center’ Sues U.S Treasury
Maryland Drug Rehabs and Florida Addiction Treatment
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
Neuroscience Says Don’t Abandon Print Marketing Just Yet
Bad Faith Claims of Non-Disclosure Can Lead to Sanctions
The Types Of Treatment Programs Available in Drug Rehab
Leverage Of 1300 Phonenames And Phonewords In Brand Promotion
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line