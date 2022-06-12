BAYC Co-founder Alerts Users About a Possible Upcoming Social Media Hack

Gorner repeatedly told the BAYC community that there would be no surprise mints.

An attack on the Otherside’s Discord group resulted in the theft of over 145 ETH recently.

There may be an assault, according to Gordon Goner, a co-founder of Yuga Labs and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Having received genuine information about the assault, he posted it on Twitter. A Twitter insider is also expected to aid the hacking team in the social media operation, according to a source close to the investigation.

Participation of Twitter Insider Involved

Otherside and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), two of the most well-known non-fungible tokens (NFTs), requested Twitter’s help for security. Following that, it was discovered that a Twitter insider was participating in a deliberate assault on the company’s social media accounts.

The Twitter feed of Gordon Goner said:

“We’ve been in contact with Twitter and they confirmed that they have an active monitor on the accounts and security has been escalated. We’re feeling more secure, but please stay safe everyone. And remember there will be no surprise mints.”

The Twitter staff took the tip seriously and began monitoring activity to ensure the accounts were secure. Gorner repeatedly told the BAYC community that there would be no surprise mints at the moment. One of the most prevalent methods fraudsters use to steal money from their victims’ wallets is via false news stories about mints and phishing URLs hidden inside them.

There has been an increase in the number of scams and hacks targeting Yuga Labs NFTs and Otherside as their popularity has grown. As a result, BAYC has been the target of several recent cyberattacks. In recent years, scammers have increasingly relied on this tactic. To keep the neighborhood on its toes, the notice serves as a reminder to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.