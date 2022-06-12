Finance
Benefits of Aerial Advertising
Although business owners might not think of aerial advertising when planning their annual advertising budget, they should.
There are many distinct advantages to using airplane advertising. In many cases, the advantage of using plane advertising over more “traditional” advertising mediums is quite significant.
When planning an advertising budget, business owners should consider the distinct advantages of using aerial advertising as a medium to get a message across. The return on the initial investment could be significant.
Some of the benefits include:
Cost savings
First, aerial advertising is cost effective. You can easily reach thousands of people in a small period of time. You don’t have to assume they’ll watch the commercial and not flip the channel. You can be assured that when airplane messages appear, they will look skyward and pay attention to the advertisement that’s passing over.
That means there is no money wasted on advertising that won’t be read or paid attention to. In fact, it’s estimated that plane advertising costs about 50 cents per thousand people. No matter the deal offered by a radio station or a newspaper, it’s hard to beat the return on the aerial advertising dollar. Cost effective it is.
Novelty
It’s unusual and provides a break from the usual. People pay attention to aerial advertising, likely because it’s not something you see often. When they are laying in the sun on the beach on a lazy July day, they look skyward when airplane messages appear.
In addition, that novelty leads to memory. That is, people remember the aerial adds they see more than they remember other types of advertising. This is partly due to the novelty – they stop and say “hey, look at that plane and the banner!” – But it’s also the attention the banners garner. Studies show that people will generally watch the aerial advertising as is passes over and will continue to watch it until it disappears from sight. That’s a solid block of time where the intended audience is focusing on the advertiser’s message.
Non intrusive
To get the message across, advertisers who use banner towing aren’t intruding on people’s homes, their living room tables or their cars. They are simply providing a message that’s flown over the beach, or an event or other gathering.
People don’t feel as if their privacy, opinions or personal reading has been invaded. This advertising actually does something that most advertising can’t do – provide a welcome distraction, entertainment and a novel thing to talk about.
Increase ad recall
People remember aerial advertising more than any other advertising medium. Studies have shown that when questioned, 77% of the people who had just seen airplane advertising remembered what was being advertised on the banner. Another 67% could remember what was being advertised.
These numbers are far greater than the response to other kinds of advertising like radio and print ads.
All of these benefits add up to one great benefit – better use of your advertising dollar and a better return on that dollar.
Aerial Advertising services are available from companies that specialize in this type of advertising. The Internet is a good source of information when it comes to choosing aerial advertising services. Arnold Aerial Advertising is one of the companies that provide such services. Located in New York, Arnold Aerial Advertising provides nationwide service with affordable rates.
Hiring Asbestos Removal Companies – Better Safe Than Sorry
If you are thinking of buying buildings and other properties, you might want to make sure that the place is safe first by having asbestos removal companies evaluate the place for asbestos contamination. Having asbestos in the workplace and causing health problems in the future will just result to asbestos law suits in the future, so better do the right thing now. In doing so, hiring any of the reputable asbestos removal companies in your area must provide you with complete services including pre and post demolition asbestos surveys, sampling of air, testing and monitoring, and quality control of asbestos abatement projects.
However, in order to minimize costs, you may try hiring an independent contractor for the inspection part and another one for the removal of the asbestos. Having both jobs done by one of the asbestos removal companies in your area might just offer conflict of interest, so it’s better to have a separate inspector do the inspection before and after the removal work is done by another company. This will help provide quality control as well.
Asbestos removal companies nowadays also offer other unique services such as training courses that focus on asbestos awareness and asbestos management as well. These courses are usually about NOA or naturally occurring asbestos sites. Since asbestos is a product of nature, it naturally doesn’t pose any threat to humankind. The problem arises when asbestos gets disturbed and microscopic fibers and asbestos particles get released into the air. This can get inhaled and that is when it can pose as a hazardous threat to human health because it can cause lung cancer, asbestosis, mesothelioma and other forms of cancer. This becomes a basis for expensive asbestos law suits which a lot of companies are involved with right now.
Asbestos removal companies are experts at eliminating this health threat by safely removing asbestos in the property. If the property being bought will be turned into a business office in the future, or a place where people will converge, having asbestos removal companies do their job will also eliminate the possibility of asbestos law suits in the future by making sure that the location will not pose as a health threat to the people that it will house in the future.
When hiring any of the asbestos removal companies, what happens is that someone from their team will survey the premises of the building or structure. He will take samples to a special asbestos testing laboratory. These samples include drywall, water, flooring, soil, and house siding. Most structures built before 1980 stand a good chance of having asbestos in it. So better get any of the licensed asbestos removal companies in your area to make sure that asbestos is safely removed from the premises. Otherwise, if future health problems arise, this can be a basis for complicated asbestos law suits which you do not want to have. So make sure that whichever of the asbestos removal companies you hire to do the job, will do it safely and well. It’s always better to be safe now than sorry later.
Auto Insurance Reviews – Where to Get the Cheapest Auto Insurance Online
There are hundreds of companies offering affordable insurance for your car. When you start with your online search you are bound to meet with information overload. You may not know which company to select from. Here are some tips that you can follow to get the best deal online.
o Online Comparison tools
One way of obtaining the information about auto information from various companies is to call them up. This will be quite a time consuming activity. You may spend a few hours to get the information. Nevertheless, online comparison tools offer you a comparison of various options at the click of a mouse. You need to provide basic information by filling out a simple questionnaire online. Some companies offer online chat services to help you out with your questions regarding insurance. The articles section will carry the answers to most of your queries.
o Check Ratings
It is necessary to check the rating of a company before you finalize your deal. Ambest.com and jdpower.com offer ratings of various companies, Also, check if the company has got a good customer service.
o Increase Your Deductible
Deductible is a sum that you agree to pay before your company processes your claim. Based on the deductible you will get a discount on your premium. Higher the deductible larger will be the discount. So it makes sense to increase the deductible to save on to premium. Suppose you agree on a deductible of $250 to get a discount of 30 percent. Increasing the deductible to $1000 could save you 50 percent of the premium.
Therefore do your homework properly before selecting your auto insurance company. You will save a lot of money for this small bit of diligence.
Why Hire A Copywriter?
Why should you hire a copywriter? If you run a small or home based business it can be difficult to see the point of bringing in somebody from outside. Why not cut costs by doing it yourself? After all, it’s only writing, and everybody knows how to do that, don’t they?
There are a huge number of excuses that you can invent to avoid having to hire a freelance copywriter – you can do it yourself; nobody else will be able to understand your business; you already have a working marketing campaign – they’re all familiar excuses. And crucially, they’re all rubbish. The truth is that bringing in a copywriter to polish up your text and advertising campaigns is one of the most important things you can do to increase the success of a business.
There are hundreds of good reasons to hire a freelance copywriter to turn your business around, here are just a few:
- A copywriter has perspective – you can sometimes be too close to your business. As an outsider, a copywriter is able to see your business as your clients do, and can make sure that your copy says exactly what it needs to say to have maximum impact on your target audience.
- Copywriters are experienced – you may know your own business better than anyone, but by the same rationale, a copywriter knows his. It’s the copywriter’s job to connect with people and bring them round to his point of view, and those are techniques that work no matter what the product is.
- A copywriter can keep you up-to-date – what worked last season may not necessarily work now. It’s part of the copywriter’s job to keep up with the latest trends and shifts in consumer demand. Hiring a copywriter gives you not only great writing, but access to this invaluable bank of knowledge.
- Copywriters can save you money – how often do you have to pay your staff to work overtime so they can work on your advertising? Hiring a professional copywriter will cut costs and, as staff are free to go back to their own jobs, it will raise productivity as well!
Many firms splash out thousands on flashy designs for their websites and brochures, but seem strangely reluctant to spend almost anything on the content that fills them. And yet this is the most important part!
Your writing is the message you send out to your clients. Design is important, but it is the writing that determines how your prospective clients will view you, and you cannot afford to skimp on that. .
How to Hire a copywriter
Hiring a freelance copywriter can seem a daunting prospect if it’s your first time, but you should keep in mind that it is no different from hiring any other professional service. A good copywriter will be able to tell you in advance how much you will need to pay, and what information he needs in order to complete the job. Many writers charge a rate per hour, or per day, although some prefer to agree a set price for the entire job.
However your copywriter chooses to work, the cost of the job should be clear from the outset, and you are unlikely to be hit with any hidden charges. Just in case, however, have your copywriter sign a terms of service document for your project, which you can refer back to in case of a dispute.
Here are a few other things to bear in mind when looking to hire a freelance copywriter:
- Plan ahead – a good copywriter will tell you what information he needs to complete a job, but you can save time and money by thinking ahead and having everything ready when the copywriter starts the job. A little preparation can go a long way.
- Check out the writer beforehand – no matter how good a particular copywriter is, if you don’t like his writing style there’s no point hiring him. So don’t just take on the first copywriter you find, take the time to shop around a little bit – get recommendations from friends who have hired freelancers in the past. When you have a list of potentials, compare them. Get them to send you writing samples and pitches, and narrow the list down until you have found the perfect writer for your project.
- Don’t worry if he has never written for your industry before – one of the most important parts of a copywriting job is research, and most of the copywriter’s skills can be applied just as well to any industry. The copywriter’s skill is in connecting with people, and persuading them to take a specific course of action, whatever that may be.
- Make sure there is enough time to complete the job – don’t bring in a copywriter at the final stages of a project and expect them to come up with a masterpiece. A writer needs to let the project gestate for a while before he can bring it all together and produce his best work. While most copywriters will agree to work to a tighter deadline, if you want top quality writing, it’s a good idea to give yours a little more time to get it spot on.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
While the initial outlay for hiring a freelance copywriter may seem steep, it repay itself many times over. It’s impossible to overstress the value that clear, well-written copy can bring to a business – not to mention the marketing expertise that will be bringing in customers long after the copywriter has gone. And that’s possibly the best reason of all to bite the bullet and get yourself a copywriter!
