Bonded by Nigerian roots, David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh inspired one another from high school to the Ravens: ‘This story keeps getting better’
At age 15, more than 3,000 miles from his family, David Ojabo found comfort in food.
At Blair Academy in New Jersey, not much connected Ojabo to his roots. But at the boarding school, he’d met a friend whose parents, like his, are descendants of the Igbo people in southeastern Nigeria. The friend, Odafe Oweh, said that connection made them family. Before long, Ojabo found himself being treated to homemade Nigerian dishes, hand-delivered by Oweh’s parents from over an hour away.
“All he ate was Nigerian food,” Oweh said of Ojabo, who spent the first seven years of his life in Nigeria, moved to Scotland and then traveled to the United States with his family’s blessing early in high school. “He had no one else who was Nigerian that he knew. He asked me if my parents could bring him some stuff, and that’s where it kind of started.”
That was just the beginning for Ojabo and Oweh. Five years later, their parallel paths — basketball standouts turned football prospects who captivated college recruiters and NFL scouts alike — would converge once more, reuniting them as foundational pieces on the Ravens’ revamped defense. But it is their shared history that has made their future so bright.
“It’s a bond that won’t break,” Ojabo said.
‘I can’t even block a shot’
Before coming to the U.S. at age 15, Ojabo was an elite basketball player in Scotland. The 6-foot-5 teenager was bigger and stronger than his peers, even against stiffer competition at Blair.
“I’ve never seen a guy dunk so easily off the [vertical] at 6-foot-5,” former basketball teammate Gabe Ravetz said. “It felt like he was 6-foot-10 when you played against him in practice.”
But during Ojabo’s sophomore season, he realized the talent level in the U.S. was “night and day” compared with Scotland’s, as he had never seen 7-foot players with guard-like ball-handling skills. To make matters worse, the Buccaneers faced some of the top players in the nation, such as current Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga.
Ojabo, who also played soccer and ran track, was a superior rebounder, but he wasn’t dominating like he used to. He was the 10th man in a rotation of eight or nine Division I basketball players, including Oweh, who was the sixth man, according to Blair coach Joe Mantegna.
“David was like, ‘Yeah, this is not for me, bro. I can’t even block a shot,’” Oweh said.
Ojabo knew he wasn’t going to be the next LeBron James, and watching Oweh excel in his first season of organized football — totaling 42 tackles (five for loss) and seven sacks — gave him the belief that he could do the same.
But Oweh never would’ve played football if it weren’t for former Blair coach Jim Saylor. After Oweh was kicked off the basketball team at Rutgers Prep as a junior because he yelled at the coach, he reclassified at Blair in hopes of getting college offers and eventually reaching the NBA. But when Saylor spotted Oweh touring campus, he had other plans.
“[Saylor] asked me what I played, and I said basketball,” Oweh said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, you got to play football.’”
Even though Oweh was a solid basketball player for two seasons, he quickly developed into a star on the football field. After just one season, Oweh picked up a scholarship offer from Rutgers, whose defensive line coach was enamored with his raw athleticism. He developed into a consensus four-star recruit, commanding the attention of top college programs like Penn State, Alabama and Ohio State. But it came at a cost.
During Oweh’s senior year, his recruiting visits cut into his practice time with the basketball team, so he had to make a choice.
“You can either go to college for basketball, play four years, be a decent starter and then find a job somewhere else, or go to the NFL and make money with this football stuff,” Mantegna told Oweh.
“I want to make money,” Oweh said.
‘I copied everything he did’
While Oweh had a basic understanding of football, having grown up in the U.S., Ojabo was clueless when he started. Ojabo didn’t know what a hash mark was, or how to strap on his helmet or get into a three-point stance. Saylor said Ojabo would practice two to three times a day so that he could catch up in the two weeks before the first game of his junior season.
“After three days, he could barely walk because of getting into a three-point stance because his body and muscles had to adjust,” Saylor said. “I think he took a day or two off practice because of how sore he was from getting into football positions.”
Ojabo leaned on Oweh for guidance, even though he was still learning. The hours they spent learning about pad levels, playing defensive line, watching football highlights and envisioning the type of players they wanted to become served as a perfect illustration of their friendship.
“I copied everything he did,” Ojabo said. “If a guy is having success, I don’t know why you wouldn’t follow his lead.”
In Ojabo’s first year of organized football, he totaled 35 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in seven games. Meanwhile, Oweh registered 60 tackles with 13 sacks while being selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game. And just like Oweh, Ojabo landed his first football scholarship offer from Rutgers.
In the spring, Ojabo continued to showcase his tremendous athleticism, winning the 100-meter dash in the 2018 state prep track and field championship with a personal-best 10.93 seconds. “He was so athletic,” Saylor said.
Oweh went off to Penn State, and Ojabo returned for his senior season at Blair with newfound confidence. Ojabo tallied 33 tackles, 8 1/2 sacks and one forced fumble while impressing the coaching staff with his speed, athleticism and burst off the line of scrimmage.
“He made some plays during his senior year where you were like, ‘Holy cow, did he just do that?’” said current Blair football coach Greg Bowman, who was the defensive coordinator at the time. “His understanding of the sport skyrocketed.”
A consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, Ojabo signed with Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Oweh’s Nittany Lions.
‘This could really happen’
Despite Ojabo’s success at Blair, he played in only six games in his first two seasons at Michigan. But when Mike Macdonald became the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator in 2021 after seven seasons with the Ravens, he saw Ojabo’s immense potential.
“We saw a 6-4, 6-5 guy that could fly, and we’re like, ‘Well, why don’t we just get this guy to rush the passer every down?’ And it worked out for us,” said Macdonald, who took over for Don “Wink” Martindale as Ravens defensive coordinator this offseason.
Ojabo came alive as a junior, totaling 35 tackles (12 for loss), 11 sacks and a school-record five forced fumbles. He was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press while helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff alongside fellow edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft by the Detroit Lions.
“Y’all got to understand how nice this man is going to be,” Oweh said. “He got 11 sacks off pure athleticism.”
As Ojabo became one of the most menacing edge rushers in college football, he constantly told Oweh, who was playing in his rookie season with the Ravens, “I’m going to meet you there.”
Despite tearing his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day, leading him to fall out of the first round of the NFL draft, Ojabo was able to team up with Oweh once again when the Ravens selected him 45th overall.
“As I watched the draft unfold, I sat there and said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this could really happen,’” Bowman said. “This story keeps getting better.”
If you ask the basketball and football coaches at Blair, they would call Oweh and Ojabo’s reunion in Baltimore the perfect movie script. For Oweh and Ojabo, their journey to Baltimore was destined.
“It’s crazy because [Ojabo] wouldn’t have played football if it wasn’t for me, and we both wouldn’t have continued to do it if it wasn’t for [us] pushing ourselves,” Oweh said. “It’s God, man.”
“[Oweh’s] part of my story,” Ojabo said. “Every opportunity I have, I let him know that he put me on.”
Bryan Clark: Absurd inhumanity: To preserve procedure, a wrongfully convicted man must die
There has been a lot of attention paid, rightly, to the leaked opinion showing that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. But another opinion, both cruel and absurd, issued by the Republican supermajority deserves attention, as well.
That is a decision released last month, Shinn v. Martinez Ramirez, which is likely to result in the execution of an innocent man. For the wrongfully convicted, it sets a precedent that shatters the hope that they can get new evidence of innocence examined by a federal court.
And not because the court has weighed the evidence for and against guilt and come to the conclusion that the man is guilty. (The latest court to review the evidence in the case concluded he probably couldn’t be found guilty of anything.)
The court is pushing to execute him because it says the evidence showing he is innocent should not be considered at all.
The ruling is especially significant for Idaho because it reversed a ruling of the federal Ninth Circuit, the final stop for an Idaho appellant before the U.S. Supreme Court. As Kevin Fixler reported, there’s likely one Idaho case already affected by the ruling.
The Ninth Circuit, guided by prior Supreme Court precedents, stood ready to hold evidentiary hearings in cases where convicts facing the death penalty would be able to introduce evidence that they had been wrongfully convicted because their lawyers failed to investigate the facts of the case or to present important evidence they were innocent during their state appeals.
The 1995 conviction of Barry Jones, an Arizona man convicted of raping and murdering his girlfriend’s daughter, was one such case.
The court’s review of Jones’ case turned up considerable evidence that he had been wrongfully convicted, spent almost three decades wrongfully imprisoned, and was at risk of being wrongfully executed.
The Intercept’s Liliana Segura has investigated Jones’ conviction since 2018. If you want a detailed understanding of the case, her eight-part series is the best place to start.
The prosecution’s original case against Jones was highly circumstantial, based on a mixture of unreliable evidence and faulty forensic analysis.
As Segura documented, most medical examiners today believe the injury which killed 4-year-old Rachel Gray — an intestinal rupture likely caused by a sharp blow to the abdomen — could not have been caused within the time frame when Jones was known to be with her. There is no physical evidence linking him to the crime. Others who knew Jones at the time did not describe any tendencies toward violence.
One of the original jurors Segura interviewed said she would not convict him today, and that the case has haunted her.
The current state of the evidence against Jones is so poor that a federal judge found no judge or jury would likely convict him of any crime — much less the murder that made him eligible for the death penalty. He ordered that Jones either get a fresh trial or be released.
But rather than retrying the case and asking a jury to take a fresh look at all of the evidence, Arizona decided to contend that the federal court never should have examined it in the first place. The way in which the state made this argument is jaw-dropping.
Innocence doesn’t matter.
“That no fact finder could have found the prisoner guilty is not enough,” Arizona Solicitor General Brunn Roysden said in his Supreme Court oral argument.
That is, Arizona’s argument was that if the evidence of innocence is so clear that no judge or jury could have found the accused guilty — that’s irrelevant. If Jones’ state appellate lawyer failed to investigate and find this evidence, that’s Jones’ fault, and so all the evidence should simply be ignored.
This is the reasoning the U.S. Supreme Court’s Republican supermajority agreed with last month.
They found that this is what Congress intended when it passed the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, or AEDPA, in 1996. (Given how the Supreme Court has interpreted that act, Idaho’s congressional delegation should push for efforts to reform it, if they have any sense of justice.)
A section of that law indicates that if a person facing the death penalty seeks habeas corpus proceedings in federal court, they must rely on evidence that has previously been presented in state court. But in a prior ruling, a more sane U.S. Supreme Court found that that couldn’t apply when that person was alleging their appointed state appellate counsel was ineffective. Did the courts really expect state appellate lawyers to present evidence of their own ineffectiveness?
The new court answers this question: Yes
And it went out of its way to make this absurdity into precedent.
As Noam Biale of SCOTUSblog pointed out, Arizona’s appeal had a gaping procedural deficiency of its own. Its key argument, that the district court had violated AEDPA, wasn’t raised in district court in one of the underlying cases. The state therefore waived it, and it had no right to raise it in front of either the Ninth Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court.
But the court decided to exercise its discretion to set that procedural hurdle aside. That is to say, provided with an easy out for a narrow ruling that simply said, “Arizona failed to raise its argument early enough, so the underlying decision stands,” it instead decided to exercise special discretion to hollow out prior rulings protecting the right of habeas corpus, likely executing an innocent man along the way.
“We choose to forgive the State’s forfeiture before the District Court,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote.
But not the fact that Jones’ lawyers didn’t raise evidence showing he is probably innocent. That evidence cannot be heard.
The necessary boxes have been checked, and so it’s time to kill a man.
It is as inhuman as it sounds.
Bryan Clark is an Idaho Statesman opinion writer based in eastern Idaho.
Chris Hughes: Gen Z, millennials and Gen X all basically agree on work from home
During the early days of the pandemic, the narrative was that remote-working was a grind for younger workers stuck in cramped apartments and bliss for their seniors living it up in airy home offices. The juniors were missing out on in-person learning, while their superiors were more focused on how to spend the savings from fewer train tickets.
In fact, attitudes to remote working are far less polarized.
The majority of traditional office workers appear to value the chance to work from home (WFH) at least one day a week. There is some variation according to age, but it’s not large or consistent enough to be significant.
A recent study by consultants McKinsey & Co. found that workers ages 18 to 34 were 59% more likely to leave than 55- to 64-year-olds if their employer didn’t offer a hybrid work arrangement.
The larger Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (a collaboration between Chicago, ITAM, MIT and Stanford universities) presents more nuanced findings. Workers in their 20s were most likely to start looking for a new job if their employer denied them hybrid working. But over-50s were most likely to quit there and then. (Of course, younger workers may have itchier feet generally, and older workers may have an eye on retirement.)
A lot depends on how you ask the question. Invite workers to think of the option of work from home for two or three days in terms of a pay rise, and those in their 30s will give it the highest value. Ask what pay rise would be needed to work in their employer’s premises five days a week and it’s the over-50s who want the biggest bump.
The important point is that support for a hybrid arrangement is high across the board. The appeal of reduced commuting time — often the most cited benefit of remote working — clearly goes beyond older workers. Younger workers may feel the hit of transport costs on their disposable income more acutely; the more central parts of public-transport networks are often the most crowded. Meanwhile, millennials have had a couple years to get used to co-working and negotiating communal space with housemates.
What does all this mean for employers? The tightness of the labor market and the need to attract up-and-coming talent will continue to force most large firms to offer the option of at least some remote working. The snag is that the long-term impact of this shift remains unknown.
Part of that early pandemic meme — the loss of on-the-job learning and in-person interaction — should remain a concern. Lower office occupancy means less knowledge transfer between generations and weaker internal relationships. These can be seen as sources of competitive advantage as much as the ability to attract talent. When things go wrong at companies, the explanation often comes down to culture.
Even if activity can be neatly divided into solo tasks best done remotely and collaborative tasks best done in the office, something inevitably gets lost in the divorce — learning by imitation and the ability to tap on a colleague’s metaphorical open door, for example. These benefits don’t disappear with hybrid working, but they risk being diminished.
So expect employers to offer the hybrid option while encouraging use of the office. One thing that might help on this front is proposing more flexible working hours to dodge peak travel times and deal with non-work commitments. The second-biggest reason that WFH is attractive is the ability to manage domestic and social responsibilities, according to a survey of London workers by King’s College London. Commuting costs may become a more explicit part of salary negotiations.
Companies should also respond to what people consider the downsides of office work — often, the prevalence of distractions. For example, Alphabet Inc.’s Google reportedly plans for future offices to give people more room. This reinforces the trend toward corporate tenants seeking higher-quality space in prime locations.
But upgrading the offices of the world’s major cities for the post-pandemic era won’t happen overnight. Unless attitudes radically change, or the balance of power between employers and employees shifts, the hybrid experiment is going to have plenty of time to show results.
Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.
Outdoors: Getting a fishing camp up and running after 2½ years is a big job
FORT FRANCES, Ontario — Imagine, if you will, a cabin sitting empty for 2½ years in the Ontario wilderness, boats pulled up on shore but partially swamped by unprecedented spring flooding in the border country and a permanent dock lifted off its crib by those same floodwaters.
That’s the scenario Brett Lessard of International Falls, Minn., encountered last month when he finally traveled across the Canadian border at Fort Frances to the outpost camp he operates on Otukamamoan Lake, or Trout Lake, as it’s more commonly called.
Lessard’s dad, the renowned Bob Lessard, a former Minnesota state senator and longtime hunting and fishing advocate who just turned 91, has owned property on Otukamamoan Lake for decades and built the current camp in the late 1980s.
The camp is about a 20-minute floatplane ride north of Fort Frances, and Otukamamoan Lake flows into the Ontario side of Rainy Lake via the Trout River. The lake, with its rootbeer-colored waters, is a haven for walleyes, lake trout, smallmouth bass and northern pike.
Brett Lessard could have gone into camp last summer and perhaps salvaged a few weeks of the season — Canada opened its border to nonessential travel on Aug. 9, 2021 — but he couldn’t get himself to make the trip.
Too depressing, he said, and getting the camp ready for visitors wouldn’t have resulted in enough bookings to make it worth the effort.
This year, a busy June and a full season are ahead, but spring has brought challenges that no one could have anticipated last year, when drought ravaged the region.
This year, flooding — bad flooding — is the problem.
As Lessard and other camp owners who were shut down while the Canadian border was closed during the pandemic have discovered, a lot can go wrong when a remote cabin is uninhabited for 2½ years.
And so it was that four of us — Jason Laumb of Grand Forks, N.D.; Peter Howard of Stillwater; Dean Christensen of International Falls; and myself — joined Lessard on Trout Lake over the Memorial Day weekend for a few days of fishing and moral support while he got the camp ready for visitors.
The tasks facing Lessard were numerous. Inside, the cabin needed extensive cleaning that included vacuuming and shampooing the carpets — Lessard rented a Rug Doctor at the Safeway grocery store in Fort Frances and had it flown into camp. Floors needed washing and ceiling fans had to be dusted and wiped down. Dishes put away for the season in October 2019 — the last time the cabin had human occupants — had to be washed and cupboards wiped down.
Mice, which have a knack for getting inside through even the tiniest openings — I once watched a mouse squeeze through a closed patio door, much to my amazement — had a heyday during the shutdown and signs of their “activities” were everywhere.
On a positive note, the roof, the solar electricity, the backup generator and the plumbing all survived the shutdown just fine.
Outside, the to-do list facing Lessard was perhaps even more daunting. The riding mower needed a fair bit of encouragement and tinkering before it finally started, boats and motors required attention and, in some cases, parts that will have to be flown in later.
Meanwhile, Lessard secured the dock damaged by the ongoing flooding as best as he could until water levels drop and a new dock can be built.
As if a pandemic isn’t bad enough for resort and camp owners on both sides of the border, this spring’s extensive flooding in the border country has taken the hardship to a new level.
Through it all, the fishing we experienced on Trout Lake was as fantastic as ever, and it was great to hop in a floatplane at Rusty Myers Flying Service in Fort Frances for the first time since the pandemic and wet a line in relatively untouched water. The weather was far from ideal, but we caught walleyes — beautiful, blackish-gold walleyes — aplenty jigging below a set of rapids that was running even faster than usual, along with the occasional chunky smallmouth bass and, of course, northern pike.
The lake trout, which head for the depths once water temperatures hit the low 50s, were still shallow, and we landed a few fish off the dock. Using cutbait, Lessard would run the line by boat a couple hundred feet off the dock. Back at the dock, he would wrap the line around a can filled with water and set the rod down with the bail open on the reel. When a trout hit, it would peel off line, tip the can and we’d race to the dock to grab the rod and start reeling.
We missed more lake trout than we caught, but it sure was fun to look up and see that a can was down.
Evening meals included fresh walleye, lake trout linguine and grilled lake trout.
The trip ended on a memorable note when our departure, which originally was scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, was delayed by a day because of bad weather that prevented the floatplane from flying in to pick us up. The wind howled and rain came down in sheets all day as we watched the weather from inside the cabin, doing our best to keep ourselves amused and occupied.
A satellite communicator kept us in touch with the outside world so we knew the plane wouldn’t be coming, and we were able to let others know about our delay. It was a fortunate piece of gear to have along, since Lessard didn’t yet have his satellite internet up and running.
In the history of the camp dating back more than three decades, Lessard says there have been only four times when guests have been stuck in camp an extra day because of bad weather.
Ironically, Laumb and I have been there for two of them.
We can’t wait to go back.
