Connect with us

Blockchain

Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Can Beat Inflation, What Does The Chart Suggest?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Can Beat Inflation - What Does The Chart Suggest
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The boss of one of America’s leading centralized crypto exchanges, Coinbase, explained that Bitcoin could become the new global gold standard. He believes that the digital asset can revamp America’s fighting chances against the oncoming challenge from China.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO, and Founder of the Coinbase crypto exchange, spoke about the broader crypto market during the months-long price decline and the way forward for the firm.

Armstrong also shared his view on Ray Dailo’s theory, explaining that the growth of cryptocurrency may spur a novel world order. Thus, the decentralized West can properly contend against the centralized East.

Using Crypto As A Hedge

Armstrong spoke about the ongoing bearish market relative to the ones before it in a recent interview with our sources. However, he highlighted that the current market trend displayed distinct features this time. According to him, the primary reason might be that digital assets are now more accepted and have more use-cases than in the previous bear market cycles.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Open Interest Falls As Price Dips Below $31,000

However, sadly, there wasn’t any blow-off top happening to the prices of coins. This also implies that more than 85% of the tokens may never again hit their all-time high prices.

He also said that this distinction in the present cycle condition was partly a result of the macroeconomic environment that intensified the cryptocurrency bearish market. But, more importantly, investors and traders consider digital assets as unstable as risky tech stocks.

Crypto market chart follows the bearish trend | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

On another end, Armstrong explained that he believes the entire DeFi market capitalization needs to grow by over 5 to 10 times the current one before it can become a hedge against inflation. Besides the Coinbase CEO, many crypto pundits also believe in this same view.

Introduction Of Super App Wallet

Amid the ongoing bearish market, Coinbase’s boss said that his firm would aim toward innovation and creating new products. More importantly, the centralized exchange is developing a more sophisticated decentralized wallet with many advanced features, including a profile page, personal identity, and even reputation points.

Besides being a financial solution, the wallet could also be a social platform with sections for status and social feeds. Also, musicians and artists will not be left out as the wallet will allow them to showcase their artworks. He added that this next-gen capability of the super-app wallet covers why Web3 is the future of the internet.

Centralized And Decentralized Battle

Ray Dalio, a well-known hedge fund manager, popularly claimed that the current world order is controlled by the West. More specifically, America. However, he noted that there is a possibility of a change with the rising advancements from countries like China.

Related Reading | U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend

While agreeing that the US is declining while China is rising, Armstrong stated that the future world order might no longer be “country-centric.” Armstrong believes that as Bitcoin becomes a contender for the new worldwide gold standard, it can skyrocket the western’s decentralized hemisphere.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Takes A Beating At $27K As Crypto Economy Settles Just Above $1 Trillion

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

The global cryptocurrency market was on track for another decline on Saturday, as Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies took a significant blow throughout the day.

The $1.19 trillion crypto industry is currently worth less than it did in July of last year. In the past week, the majority of prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, and others, have extended their losses against the US dollar.

Overall, the leading cryptocurrencies have lost between half and 80% of their all-time price peaks.

The BTC price dropped below $30,000 on Saturday following the release of a critical inflation report on Friday, which showed little indication that price drops will soon begin to cool off.

Suggested Reading | Dogecoin Mining Revenue Massively Fell In Past 12 Months

Bitcoin Collapses To $27K

As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a beating and trading at $27,560.18, down 7.8% in the last seven days, Coingecko data show. This occurred after the world’s largest cryptocurrency remained steady at $30,000 for two days.

The dominant cryptocurrency has been trading inside a narrow range for weeks, as crypto and stock markets have struggled to recoup significant upward momentum following a month-long sell-off.

Analysts also point to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and worries over a tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. central bank as reasons for the decline in stock and cryptocurrency values.

BTC total market cap at $523 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Darshan Bathija, CEO and co-founder of Vauld, explains:

“We are witnessing frequent short-term spikes in volatility because market participants are trading inside a restricted range due to uncertainty regarding the crypto market’s response to macroeconomic conditions.”

Currently, the cryptocurrency market has lost 6.1% in the last day alone. This number is lower than the lows recorded in July 2021, when market capitalization reached $1.32 trillion. The entire crypto-economy has not been priced this low since the first week of February 2021.

Bitcoin fell to two-week lows on June 11 as bears concluded the week’s trading on Wall Street.

‘Substantial Rebound’ Ahead

The BTC/USD pair fell in tandem with stock markets on Friday, wrapping up the week with a hefty loss – the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both dropped 3% and 3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, despite the negative reports, investors can anticipate a “substantial rebound” in the fourth quarter of this year for the USD value of bitcoin.

According to Nigel Green, CEO and Founder of deVere Group, Bitcoin is highly associated with global stock markets, and a bottom is near for everyone.

“I believe that we’ll soon see a bull run that will lead to a significant bounce in the fourth quarter of the year for the world’s leading digital currency,” Green said.

Suggested Reading | Ethereum Prices Down For 4th Straight Session As ETH Trades Below $1,800

Featured image from Inc Magazine, chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Global Crypto Market Value Falls to $1.11T Following Extreme Fear

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Lane Tracking Down Till June 2022
google news

14 mins ago |