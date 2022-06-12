News
Brouhaha over closure of Birchwood Road heats up
When Washington County construction crews closed a section of Wildwood Road in Mahtomedi this spring, drivers immediately started looking for alternate routes.
The officially designated detour sends drivers on Interstate 694, Minnesota Highway 36 and Hilton Trail, but a more direct route, drivers soon discovered, is Birchwood Road in Birchwood, with a population of 875, just south of White Bear Lake.
“Our little road instantly became the new highway,” said Birchwood Mayor Mary Wingfield. “The traffic was overwhelming, basically nonstop. We had people who were disobeying stop signs, passing on a double yellow line and going 50 in a 25 miles-per-hour zone.”
One bicyclist was clipped and thrown from his bike, and there were “a couple of near-hits” involving children, she said. “It was just chaos.”
COUNCIL VOTED TO CLOSE ROAD
The Birchwood City Council met May 10 and voted to close the road. Barricades and “road closed” signs went up later that week.
“It was going to be a long summer if we had a caravan of vehicles going through our town all day long,” Wingfield said. “It was simply a matter of safety trumps convenience — nothing more than that. It’s not a thoroughfare. It’s a residential road. We’re allowed to do this, and it was in our best interest to do so.”
A few days after closing the road, Birchwood officials called a special meeting and voted to allow the eastbound lane of the road to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the westbound lane from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate school traffic during the school year.
“But that actually ended up being more problematic for us because people were getting mixed signals,” Wingfield said.
The accommodation for school traffic ended on Thursday, which was the last day of school for Mahtomedi Public Schools.
Mahtomedi officials have criticized the Birchwood City Council’s decision to close the road, saying it has “created havoc” and “essentially locked out” Mahtomedi residents.
“We are extremely disappointed by the lack of notice we received about Birchwood’s decision, and your failure to engage or even discuss the proposed closure with Mahtomedi prior to the unexpected road closure,” Mayor Jud Marshall wrote in a May 17 letter. “Your action does a disservice to residents in both cities … and creates significant hardship for Mahtomedi residents who live in the vicinity of the closure.”
The closure, he said during an interview on Friday, has harmed local businesses and restaurants and made it difficult for emergency responders to enter Birchwood and serve residents in both cities.
HOTLY DEBATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
The road closure has been hotly debated on social media. Some of those upset with the decision have called Wingfield at home. Others have moved the barricades when driving in the area — an action that Wingfield points out is illegal and could result in a $300 fine.
One person threw a sandbag, used to hold down the sign, into a nearby tree, she said. On Thursday night, someone stole one of the barricades.
“The backlash has been incredible,” Wingfield said. “You would think we killed somebody’s firstborn, and yet that’s what we are trying to stave off. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt. Why there is this huge hue and cry is beyond us. Is this the new reality where if something doesn’t go your way, you just throw a hissy fit?”
On Tuesday morning, a young man climbed out of the front passenger seat of a silver SUV and moved the barricade so the SUV could get through. Several other cars — heading in each direction — soon followed suit.
“It’s Whac-A-Mole,” Wingfield said, referring to the arcade game. “Someone will come out and put it back, and then they’ll move it again. No wonder why folks get irritated when they think it is open, but it’s not.”
SPECIAL MEETING
The Birchwood City Council is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Birchwood City Hall “to review alternatives to the existing road closure,” according to the agenda posted online. Some of the options now being considered: temporary speed bumps, making part of the roadway one way, lowering the speed limit to 20 mph and installing a weight limit for the roadway.
“What we have now is not workable for the summer,” she said. “This is just a temporary stopgap solution.”
The $5.9 million construction project on Wildwood Road, also known as Washington County Road 12, is expected to be complete in October.
The project, which stretches from Century Avenue to Stillwater Boulevard, includes: pavement replacement, new signage and striping; improved pedestrian crossings; a traffic signal at Wedgewood Drive and a multi-purpose off-road trail on a portion of Wildwood Road. The project also will include the addition of dedicated left turn lanes at key intersections.
Birchwood officials have asked for an increase in law enforcement “both at the barricade and within the city to flood the zone and communicate to the public that compliance is mandatory,” Wingfield said. “We haven’t had that. As a result, there has been just higgledy-piggledy. There has been no uniform compliance, so there is basically lawlessness.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received about 15 calls for service since May 13 related to concerns about the construction project; two citations have been written that directly relate to driving around closures/failing to obey signage.
Sheriff Dan Starry said his office has partnered with the county’s public-works department to increase patrol in the area.
“We understand the concerns of the residents, city leadership and adjoining neighborhoods related to the closure and increased traffic volume,” Starry said. “We will continue to increase patrol during the period of this construction project and urge all motorists to engage in safe driving practices and obey all posted speed limits.”
‘IT’S BEEN FRUSTRATING’
Kellie Cardinal, who lives on Birchwood Road, said she hopes the council will revisit its decision to close the entire road.
Cardinal is a general contractor who has an office at her house. She said the detour adds about 15 to 20 minutes to her trip home, which she sometimes makes three or four times a day.
“With the price of gas, it’s just super-expensive,” said Cardinal, who drives a Dodge Ram 1500. “It’s been frustrating. You’ll be told it’s open, and then you go there, and it’s not open.”
Birchwood’s decision “to unilaterally cut off public streets and access to local pharmacies and grocery stores is outrageous,” said Mahtomedi resident Emmett Coleman. “It makes the construction-related disruption dramatically harder on the entire community.”
But White Bear Township residents Lanny and Peggy Smaagard, who biked through the area on Tuesday, said they hope that the road remains closed to traffic.
“It’s unfortunate, but it makes sense,” Lanny said. “If you open it up for cars, the trucks are going to come through, and no one wants that. It’s such a narrow road. I can see why people are upset, but Birchwood has the right to do this.”
News
Aaron Judge, Yankees play home run derby in clobbering the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium
Friday night, the Yankees had to work extra hard just to squeak one out, but Saturday night in the Bronx the Bombers left no doubts. They hit the Cubs early and often, hammering a season-high six home runs, including two from MLB-leading slugger Aaron Judge, and Jordan Montgomery threw seven scoreless innings as they beat the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium.
The Yankees (43-16) have won three straight and clinched their 15th series win and their fourth straight. They are 10-1 in their last 11 games and continue to have the best record in baseball.
The six homers were a season high for the Yankees, who lead the majors with 94 this season. It was the Yankees’ sixth shutout of the season
Judge had his 21st career multi-home run game, his fifth of the season. The Yankees slugger now has 24 home runs on the season (no one else has broken the 18-homer mark), which puts him on pace to hit a franchise 66 home runs this season.
It was the 11th straight start this season that Montgomery has allowed three earned runs or fewer and the 10th time he’s allowed two or fewer. It was his second shutout start of the season, though on April 15 in Baltimore he only went five innings. It was his sixth start without issuing a walk.
Montgomery scattered five hits and stuck out five. Most importantly for the Yankees, whose bullpen has been taxed by early exits from Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole this week and a 13-inning game Friday, Montgomery went deep into the game.
The Yankees’ lefty had all his pitches working Saturday. He got 17 swing-and-misses Saturday night, including five on his curveball.
His counterpart, Matt Swarmer didn’t have as long of a night and it started out with a bang.
Swarmer started Judge off with a 90 mph fastball outside. He tried to put the exact same pitch by the Yankees slugger and watched it sail past him at 107 mph off the bat and land in the left field seats.
The Yankees’ bats were just getting warming up.
In his second at-bat of the night, in the fourth inning, Giancarlo Stanton absolutely obliterated a Swarmer slider. It was 119 mph off the bat that only stopped sailing because it slammed into the Poland Spring sign on the front of the second deck. That sent the ball ricocheting toward the visitors’ bullpen. Watching from the on-deck circle, Gleyber Torrers hurried in the box to get his turn. He turned on a 91 mph fastball and drove it into the Yankees’ center-field bullpen.
It wasn’t over.
Jose Trevino, who hit the pinch-hit “walk-off” single that ended Friday night’s game, hit his fifth homer of the season to lead off the fifth inning. That came in his 95th at-bat of the season and matches the catcher’s total for all of last season, which took him 285 at-bats.
Judge followed with his second of the night, his major-league-leading 24th of the season after Joey Gallo struck out. And then Anthony Rizzo, playing against his former team for the first time since they traded him to the Yankees last July, hit his 15th of the season, before Swarmer and the Cubs could get out of the inning.
The Yankees scored their first six runs on homers.
Swarmer went five innings and six of the seven hits he allowed were homers. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Michael Rucker came in for the Cubs in the sixth and gave up a lead-off single to Torres and walked Aaron Hicks. Torres scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. Hicks scored on Judge’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Ron Marinaccio, who earned his first win in Friday night’s 13th inning, made his first back-to-back appearance in the big league. The right-hander from Toms River, N.J., pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Lucas Luetge, who saved the Yankees in Thursday’s come-from-behind win in Minneapolis Thursday after Gerrit Cole imploded, came in to finish the Cubs off.
()
News
Buck Showalter says Luis Guillorme deserves All-Star vote; Starling Marte out of lineup again
ANAHEIM — When it comes to the unrecognized and overlooked players, you better believe Buck Showalter will give them some love.
The Mets manager casted his vote for Luis Guillorme, the Mets’ longtime utility player, for this year’s All-Star Game. The problem is, Showalter said, there is no such category for utility players in All-Star Game voting.
“There should be a category in the All-Star Game, for lack of a better expression, for a utility player,” Showalter said on Saturday. “You can’t win without one. There should be a column there for those guys. They should get recognized. Kind of like Guillorme. They’re very valuable. I’ve always wondered that — why they haven’t had one.”
Guillorme, who plays at second, third and shortstop, is hitting .321 with an .816 OPS in 106 at-bats and 40 games for the Mets this season. It is by far his most productive season at the plate across his five years in the major leagues. It’s also a product, in some ways, of Showalter giving Guillorme regular playing time.
In previous years, Guillorme would come off the bench only when a starter was injured. This season, Showalter has made an effort to get the defensive wizard into games regularly. The skipper said in that way, when the Mets need him to perform in a high-leverage or high-pressure spot, Guillorme and other bench players will be ready.
Jeff McNeil, too, is in many ways the Amazin’s utility player who has a better shot at getting selected to his second-career All-Star Game than Guillorme, who has never earned the nod. McNeil has played at second base (34 games), left field (23 games) and right field (two games) for the Mets this season. In previous seasons, McNeil has also played at third. He is batting .318 with an .815 OPS across 198 at-bats and 56 games entering Saturday.
This year’s All-Star Game takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. Phase one of fan voting began on June 8 and will last through June 30. Phase two will begin on July 5 and will last through July 8.
MARTE SITS, BUT IS CLOSE
Starling Marte (left quad tightness) was out of the Mets lineup for the third straight game on Saturday. Though Marte is feeling better and is ready to play, the Mets are being cautious with one of their most important assets. It’s likely Marte will be back in right field on Sunday for the series finale against the Angels.
Marte first felt his quad tighten up on Tuesday at Petco Park after he was caught stealing second base to end the first inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Padres. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no cause for serious concern, but the club has kept him out of the lineup out of an abundance of caution.
Showalter admitted on Friday, “Starling’s not too happy with me,” for keeping the right fielder out of the lineup. But Marte took batting practice on Saturday for a second straight day and appears close to returning.
NL EAST HEATING UP
The Braves (33-27) have won 10 games in a row. The Phillies (30-29), finally over .500, have won nine in a row. Even the Marlins (27-30) have won four in a row. The Mets and their successful start to the season has given them a six-game lead in their division, but they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas now.
Showalter, in any case, isn’t worried. Actually, the Mets manager said he isn’t even paying attention to the standings.
“I haven’t looked at the standings since we left New York,” the skipper said before the team’s ninth game of its 10-game road trip to Southern California. “All that stuff, there’s nothing we can do about it. When you look at how good those teams are, it’s kind of obvious that they’re going to keep going.
“Just take care of your business. … To me, it’s a given that all the clubs in our division are going to do well, on paper, for sure.”
()
News
3A boys state track and field: Forest Lake’s VanAcker is now state champion in 1,600 and … wrestling
Daniel VanAcker raced Mounds View’s William Skelly in the 1,600 meters at the True Team State track and field meet earlier this spring.
Skelly jumped out to a fast start, and he barely held off VanAcker down the stretch.
“Another 30 meters and I would’ve caught him,” VanAcker said.
He wasn’t going to make the same mistake this time around. So when Skelly took off, so did VanAcker, making sure he remained in striking distance. VanAcker has traditionally been more of a two-mile racer, but he developed a finishing kick this year. The Forest Lake senior put that to good use Saturday.
Sensing Skelly was starting to fade, VanAcker jumped inside with about 100 meters left.
“I just went for it, I guess,” he said.
Then he took the title. VanAcker won the race with a time of 4 minutes, 10.27 seconds – less than eight-tenths faster than Skelly – to win his first distance state title at Saturday’s Class 3A state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“I’m just so happy,” he said.
In some ways, it was vindication for VanAcker, who will run for the Gophers this fall.
That confused some people around him. VanAcker won a state title in wrestling – capturing the Class 3A, 152-pound crown this winter. Why wouldn’t he wrestle in college instead of run? He’d never won a distance state title.
Not until Saturday, anyway.
“They were wondering why I chose running, and I think that’s why,” he said. “I hadn’t had my race yet.”
In his senior year, VanAcker finished third at cross country state in the fall, won a wrestling state title in the winter and won a track title in the spring. Not a bad way to go out.
“I think this year I’ve noticed for sure, just mentally, I’ve been in the game and ready to go each race. I’ve had better trust in my coaching and just running with my teammates and trusting the process, I guess,” he said. “That all just kind of came together.”
REDEMPTION FOR RAMY
Farmington’s Ramy Ayoub was the overwhelming favorite to win the 400 meters at last year’s state meet. But he cramped up down the stretch of that race, causing him to fade to second. He wasn’t even able to compete in the 800 meters.
Ayoub said he trained all winter to get the job done this time.
Mission accomplished.
Ayoub won the 400 meters convincingly with a time of 47.34 seconds – nearly a second clear of second-place finisher Dwyne Smith Jr. of Apple Valley. Ayoub then placed fourth in the 800 meters.
“I wanted to run both races my best,” he said. “Being able to put together a run like that (in the 400) felt great.”
RECORD PERFORMANCE
Hayden Bills had the discus title wrapped up heading into his final throw Saturday. So he decided to go at max speed and see how far it could fly. The answer: Far. His winning distance of 196 feet, 2 inches marked a new state meet record.
“There’s basically no pressure (at that point),” Bills said. “It’s like throwing in practice.”
It was vindication for Bills, who fouled out of the shot put Thursday.
PANTHERS RELAY CROWN
Lakeville North claimed the 4×400 meter relay championship Saturday, as the foursome of Jack Kocher, Bryce Stachewicz, Blake Licht and Andrew Casey won the race in a time of 3 minutes, 17.58 seconds – 1.5 seconds better than Rosemount.
ANDOVER WINS TEAM
Blake Nyenati swept the boys hurdles titles to help lead Andover to the team championship. The Huskies finished with 62 points, four points ahead of defending champion, Rosemount.
BRIEFLY
Richlu Tudee of Champlin Park had a big meet, winning the 100 meters, the 200 meters and he was a part of Champlin Park’s 4×100 meter winning relay.
Brouhaha over closure of Birchwood Road heats up
Aaron Judge, Yankees play home run derby in clobbering the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium
Buck Showalter says Luis Guillorme deserves All-Star vote; Starling Marte out of lineup again
3A boys state track and field: Forest Lake’s VanAcker is now state champion in 1,600 and … wrestling
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: UNLV’s Donovan Williams
Chicago White Sox squander a 5-run lead and fall to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings: ‘We got beat’
State track and field: Roseville’s Fitzgerald sets hurdles record
Column: Mood turns ugly for the Chicago White Sox as ‘Fire Tony’ chants ring out in a loss to the Texas Rangers
Adley Rutschman records first three-hit game, Tyler Nevin crushes 3-run homer to lift Orioles over Royals, 6-4
Review: Chaos reigns in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line