Buck Showalter says Luis Guillorme deserves All-Star vote; Starling Marte out of lineup again
ANAHEIM — When it comes to the unrecognized and overlooked players, you better believe Buck Showalter will give them some love.
The Mets manager casted his vote for Luis Guillorme, the Mets’ longtime utility player, for this year’s All-Star Game. The problem is, Showalter said, there is no such category for utility players in All-Star Game voting.
“There should be a category in the All-Star Game, for lack of a better expression, for a utility player,” Showalter said on Saturday. “You can’t win without one. There should be a column there for those guys. They should get recognized. Kind of like Guillorme. They’re very valuable. I’ve always wondered that — why they haven’t had one.”
Guillorme, who plays at second, third and shortstop, is hitting .321 with an .816 OPS in 106 at-bats and 40 games for the Mets this season. It is by far his most productive season at the plate across his five years in the major leagues. It’s also a product, in some ways, of Showalter giving Guillorme regular playing time.
In previous years, Guillorme would come off the bench only when a starter was injured. This season, Showalter has made an effort to get the defensive wizard into games regularly. The skipper said in that way, when the Mets need him to perform in a high-leverage or high-pressure spot, Guillorme and other bench players will be ready.
Jeff McNeil, too, is in many ways the Amazin’s utility player who has a better shot at getting selected to his second-career All-Star Game than Guillorme, who has never earned the nod. McNeil has played at second base (34 games), left field (23 games) and right field (two games) for the Mets this season. In previous seasons, McNeil has also played at third. He is batting .318 with an .815 OPS across 198 at-bats and 56 games entering Saturday.
This year’s All-Star Game takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. Phase one of fan voting began on June 8 and will last through June 30. Phase two will begin on July 5 and will last through July 8.
MARTE SITS, BUT IS CLOSE
Starling Marte (left quad tightness) was out of the Mets lineup for the third straight game on Saturday. Though Marte is feeling better and is ready to play, the Mets are being cautious with one of their most important assets. It’s likely Marte will be back in right field on Sunday for the series finale against the Angels.
Marte first felt his quad tighten up on Tuesday at Petco Park after he was caught stealing second base to end the first inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Padres. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no cause for serious concern, but the club has kept him out of the lineup out of an abundance of caution.
Showalter admitted on Friday, “Starling’s not too happy with me,” for keeping the right fielder out of the lineup. But Marte took batting practice on Saturday for a second straight day and appears close to returning.
NL EAST HEATING UP
The Braves (33-27) have won 10 games in a row. The Phillies (30-29), finally over .500, have won nine in a row. Even the Marlins (27-30) have won four in a row. The Mets and their successful start to the season has given them a six-game lead in their division, but they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas now.
Showalter, in any case, isn’t worried. Actually, the Mets manager said he isn’t even paying attention to the standings.
“I haven’t looked at the standings since we left New York,” the skipper said before the team’s ninth game of its 10-game road trip to Southern California. “All that stuff, there’s nothing we can do about it. When you look at how good those teams are, it’s kind of obvious that they’re going to keep going.
“Just take care of your business. … To me, it’s a given that all the clubs in our division are going to do well, on paper, for sure.”
3A boys state track and field: Forest Lake’s VanAcker is now state champion in 1,600 and … wrestling
Daniel VanAcker raced Mounds View’s William Skelly in the 1,600 meters at the True Team State track and field meet earlier this spring.
Skelly jumped out to a fast start, and he barely held off VanAcker down the stretch.
“Another 30 meters and I would’ve caught him,” VanAcker said.
He wasn’t going to make the same mistake this time around. So when Skelly took off, so did VanAcker, making sure he remained in striking distance. VanAcker has traditionally been more of a two-mile racer, but he developed a finishing kick this year. The Forest Lake senior put that to good use Saturday.
Sensing Skelly was starting to fade, VanAcker jumped inside with about 100 meters left.
“I just went for it, I guess,” he said.
Then he took the title. VanAcker won the race with a time of 4 minutes, 10.27 seconds – less than eight-tenths faster than Skelly – to win his first distance state title at Saturday’s Class 3A state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“I’m just so happy,” he said.
In some ways, it was vindication for VanAcker, who will run for the Gophers this fall.
That confused some people around him. VanAcker won a state title in wrestling – capturing the Class 3A, 152-pound crown this winter. Why wouldn’t he wrestle in college instead of run? He’d never won a distance state title.
Not until Saturday, anyway.
“They were wondering why I chose running, and I think that’s why,” he said. “I hadn’t had my race yet.”
In his senior year, VanAcker finished third at cross country state in the fall, won a wrestling state title in the winter and won a track title in the spring. Not a bad way to go out.
“I think this year I’ve noticed for sure, just mentally, I’ve been in the game and ready to go each race. I’ve had better trust in my coaching and just running with my teammates and trusting the process, I guess,” he said. “That all just kind of came together.”
REDEMPTION FOR RAMY
Farmington’s Ramy Ayoub was the overwhelming favorite to win the 400 meters at last year’s state meet. But he cramped up down the stretch of that race, causing him to fade to second. He wasn’t even able to compete in the 800 meters.
Ayoub said he trained all winter to get the job done this time.
Mission accomplished.
Ayoub won the 400 meters convincingly with a time of 47.34 seconds – nearly a second clear of second-place finisher Dwyne Smith Jr. of Apple Valley. Ayoub then placed fourth in the 800 meters.
“I wanted to run both races my best,” he said. “Being able to put together a run like that (in the 400) felt great.”
RECORD PERFORMANCE
Hayden Bills had the discus title wrapped up heading into his final throw Saturday. So he decided to go at max speed and see how far it could fly. The answer: Far. His winning distance of 196 feet, 2 inches marked a new state meet record.
“There’s basically no pressure (at that point),” Bills said. “It’s like throwing in practice.”
It was vindication for Bills, who fouled out of the shot put Thursday.
PANTHERS RELAY CROWN
Lakeville North claimed the 4×400 meter relay championship Saturday, as the foursome of Jack Kocher, Bryce Stachewicz, Blake Licht and Andrew Casey won the race in a time of 3 minutes, 17.58 seconds – 1.5 seconds better than Rosemount.
ANDOVER WINS TEAM
Blake Nyenati swept the boys hurdles titles to help lead Andover to the team championship. The Huskies finished with 62 points, four points ahead of defending champion, Rosemount.
BRIEFLY
Richlu Tudee of Champlin Park had a big meet, winning the 100 meters, the 200 meters and he was a part of Champlin Park’s 4×100 meter winning relay.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: UNLV’s Donovan Williams
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Donovan Williams (UNLV)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 190 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 7 feet
2021-22 averages: 12.7 points (48.8% from the field — 51.2% on 2s, 43.6% on 3s), 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 26
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Williams, a former 4-star out of Elkins High School (Missouri City, Texas), played two seasons at Texas before transferring to UNLV for his junior season. After inconsistent production with the Longhorns, Williams put together his most productive season with the Rebels. He was UNLV’s second-leading scorer. Williams isn’t projected to be drafted.
Scouting report: Lanky and energetic wing who has the versatility to defend multiple positions. Quick enough to defend small guards/ball handlers and has the length to bother bigger forwards even if he gets pushed off his spot. Active hands in passing lanes. Improved his 3-point percentage significantly from his time at Texas (21.9%). Above-the-rim finisher. Could be a 3-and-D wing at the professional level. Will need to prove his outside shooting is real and improve free-throw percentage (66.7%). Needs to improve as a playmaker and rebounder. Getting stronger should be an emphasis for Williams, too.
Fit: Williams has the tools to become the kind of 3-and-D wing who’d fit with the Magic. It isn’t known if his 3-point shooting will be reliable enough to make defenses see him as a threat from beyond the arc. He could be a good option for a two-way deal or Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, if he isn’t drafted.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Chicago White Sox squander a 5-run lead and fall to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings: ‘We got beat’
It’s been a disappointing season for the Chicago White Sox.
And Saturday might have been the most disappointing day of them all.
The Sox had a five-run lead against the Texas Rangers after four innings with one of their top pitchers, Lucas Giolito, on the mound. Even after the Rangers cut the lead to one in the top of the fifth, the Sox responded with two in the bottom of the inning.
The Sox couldn’t hold the lead, falling 11-9 in 10 innings in front of 30,221 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Everybody was trying, all the hitters we’re trying, we got beat,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
The Rangers scored four runs in the top of the 10th, a half-inning that included chants of “Fire Tony” from portions of the crowd.
“I appreciate they want us to win, and when we don’t win they’re unhappy,” La Russa said. “I’m pleased that they are, you know? We have the team with what we have to win, and we’re losing games. Nobody in that clubhouse, including the manager and coaches, are happy. I like it when they (the fans) care enough to be upset.”
The Sox entered the season with high expectations after winning the American League Central in 2021. Instead, they are three games under .500 at 27-30 and in third place in the division, trailing the first-place Minnesota Twins by six games.
“I feel like we have all the talent in the world and we’re playing good baseball, we’ve been hitting the ball well as of recently,” Giolito said. “I’m disgusted in myself for today. That’s all I really can say. I go out and perform like I know I can, and we’re talking a lot differently right now.”
Giolito allowed four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
“Going out there for the fifth and just not executing, it just swings the momentum to their side,” Giolito said.
Injuries have been an issue for the Sox, and Saturday saw catcher Yasmani Grandal leave in the third inning with left hamstring tightness. Grandal went 2-for-2 and exited after he singled to right. He was being evaluated after the game, La Russa said.
Grandal had two hits and three RBIs in Friday’s 8-3 win against the Rangers. Grandal broke a tie with a two-run double in the eighth and the Sox scored five runs in the inning. He is slashing .185/.294/.237 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 50 games.
The lineup is already missing left fielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon tear) and All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson (right groin strain). With Grandal and Reese McGuire the two catchers on the roster, a move is expected Sunday.
But the offense, which has been inconsistent throughout the season, wasn’t the issue Saturday. The Sox jumped on Martín Pérez, who allowed seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits in five innings and saw his ERA jump from 1.56 to 2.18.
“We are taking really good at-bats,” said designated hitter Jake Burger, who went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer. “You are seeing some good things and you see some guys starting to work counts. I think that bodes well going forward.”
Burger’s homer in the fourth gave the Sox a 5-0 lead.
The Rangers scored four in the fifth, including a three-run homer by Adolis García.
“When you have a lead like that getting to the midpoint of the game, that’s when it’s time to turn up the gas and keep riding, go deep, put up zeros, keep up that momentum,” Giolito said. “I swung it over to their side. But those stressful innings put the bullpen in a tough position. They had to cover a lot of innings.”
The Sox led 7-5 in the seventh when Kole Calhoun drove in a run with a one-out double against reliever Bennett Sousa. Calhoun advanced to third when Andrew Vaughn’s throw back into the infield skipped away and scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman and Aaron Bummer were among the relievers not available.
“The guys that pitched today were the guys that could pitch, nobody else was available to pitch,” La Russa said. “And we actually had to push, like (José) Ruiz. We were hoping (Matt) Foster didn’t have have to pitch (Foster pitched Wednesday and Thursday). Because (Jimmy) Lambert did an outstanding job (2⅔ scoreless innings), but he got to a point too where he couldn’t go any farther without risking an injury.”
Foster allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits and a walk and did not record an out in the 10th. The Sox scored twice in the bottom of the 10th and brought the potential winning run to the plate with one out. Luis Robert popped out to first and José Abreu flied out to center.
The Sox have had some tough losses, seeing a six-run lead evaporate in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on May 9 among them.
That loss ended a six-game winning streak. Saturday’s defeat stalled the chance to continue gaining momentum after Friday’s big eighth inning. And it comes a couple of days after the Sox saw an early four-run lead disappear in an 11-9 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in a game in which a sixth-inning intentional walk on a 1-2 count became a topic throughout baseball.
“Never have dodged accountability, and I won’t start now,” La Russa said.
