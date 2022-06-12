Finance
Car Hire – How to Select the Best Car Rental Company
When you are on holiday, the best way to explore the city or countryside is by car. This allows you the freedom to visit places that you want at your own convenience and time. But to make this experience pleasant, it is important that you get a car hire from the best rental company. You must focus on getting the best bargain and also the right vehicle for your travel.
Here are some tips that will steer you in making the right car rental selection:
Getting the best bargain for your money applies to a car hire too. Go through advertisements or online websites and pick out three to five car rental firms. Make a comparison between the costs and the services offered by these companies before making your final selection. Remember to read the fine print; most often, companies will quote a figure with hidden charges. So make sure that the amount quoted is inclusive of all charges to avoid nasty surprises later on.
Instead of just relying on the information available on a company’s website, make sure that you give a call to the customer service executive before finalizing the deal. This way, you will be able to gather more details regarding the cost, services offered, model and make of vehicle and also availability of special offers and discounts. A phone call will be able to clarify all your doubts and queries; the customer service provided will also give you a clue regarding the car hire company.
It is also important to clarify before-hand the charges that will be incurred for extra services. Some car rental companies can charge through the roof for drop-off services if the destination differs from your pick up point. Make sure that you discuss these before the contract is signed. Other services that will usually be charged extra include roadside assistance. This is an important service especially if you have elderly people travelling with you. So find out about the costs before-hand and sign the deal accordingly.
Enquire about the insurance policy offered by the car hire company. Usually, your personal insurance is more than enough to cover the rental car too. But it is important that you talk with your insurance agent regarding this before paying the heavy insurance fees levied by the rental firm. Keeping these tips in mind will help you book the right vehicle for your trip which fits exactly within your budget.
Why Do You Need A Creative Ad Agency For Building Your Brand?
The need to bring the spotlight upon oneself is highly important in today’s competitive world. Brands survive nowadays because of customer loyalty shown towards them. A good combination of quality products and targeted advertising goes a long way towards retaining customers. Advertising one’s brand usually requires the use of mass media such as print, electronic and digital media. Irrespective of the size of your brand, you need to employ a media agency to make waves in the market.
Companies earmark almost 30 percent of their total capital outlay for operations for advertising. An advertising agency draws inspiration from the smallest of things to come up with a unique campaign for you. Think of the Titan or Cadbury ads- they have instant recall value which has given them a band of loyal followers. For any brand to survive in the market, the help of a creative ad agency is required.
A good media agency has a battalion of creative professionals who dabble in newspaper, radio, billboards, television and other sources of mass media. They come up with crisp campaigns within 30 seconds and these are highly impactful upon the masses. The impact may be created through a catchphrase or visual (in case of print media or television). They interact with clients extensively to understand the kind of image an owner wants to project for his or her brand. Accordingly, the team of copywriters and consultants come up with suitable ideas and motifs for the same.
The importance of brand marketing cannot be denied. An electronics giant like Samsung, which is known throughout the world and respected, spends around $1 billion on advertising every year to stay ahead of the competition. With so many options being made available to consumers, getting yourself noticed can be difficult. An advertising agency also handles your social media network profile by trying to boost “likes” on your Facebook page and getting “followers” for you on Twitter. To observe the effectiveness of the promotional campaigns on social media sites, a decent creative ad agency also uses analytics tools. Using these tools, any media agency can also predict the popularity of your brand in the coming future along with the likely campaigns that would boost its popularity manifold.
A seasoned advertising agency makes use of minimal possible resources to give you maximum exposure for your brand. No wonder then, that companies nowadays hire ad agencies for building their brand’s value.
How Advertising and Marketing Got Started
Advertising, as we know it, probably started to prosper in 1904 when John E. Kennedy gave the world that definition: Advertising is Salesmanship-in-Print. A definition that has not been bettered since and many have tried.
But modern day advertising started a few years earlier than Kennedy when Richard Sears produced the very first mail order catalog (around 1892). This catalog contained hundreds of pages of articles for sale and each with their own sales copy. And Sears Roebuck is still going strong today, in marketing and sales.
Around this time, advertising agencies sprang up everywhere. And the people they employed and trained, left us with such treasures that all top marketers today display in their resource libraries and use to their advantage.
Shortly after Kennedy arrived on the scene, Claude Hopkins came along. He left us with a legacy we should all thank him for. He pioneered market testing, sampling, vouchers, and a whole lot more.
At the turn of the last century there were many others: Walter Dill Scott, Maxwell Sackheim, Haldeman Julius, John Caples, to name just four.
Then around the middle of the century such geniuses as Elmer Wheeler, Robert Collier and other contemporaries appeared.
Post war, advertising greats David Ogilvy, Joe Karbo, and Gary Halbert also made their mark.
And living legends Jay Abraham, John Carlton, Dan Kennedy, and Ted Nicholas, have all made many millions both for themselves and their clients.
Towards the end of the last century, the greatest marketing tool of all time was unleashed on the world – the Internet. Early pioneer of the Internet, Ken McCarthy, is still around and his “System” seminars are an absolute must attend.
The Internet has opened a whole new world for advertising and marketing. And a new breed of entrepreneur has been born. Guys like the late, great Corey Rudl, Marlon Sanders, Robert Imbriale, Yanik Silver, Jim Edwards and many others have shown what can be done and in such a short space of time.
But one thing all these “gurus” have in common is that they have studied the markets. They have studied the psychology of what makes people buy. They have learned these principles from the great masters of the past the John Kennedy’s, the Claude Hopkins, the Walter Dill Scott’s, the Elmer Wheeler’s.
And that’s what my articles are all about.
You will be taken from the very beginnings of advertising and get an insight into the writings, the ideas and the philosophies of most of the greatest marketers that ever lived.
For sure, you will recognise much of the material that is mentioned as we take the “tour” but it’s doubtful that you will have come across all of it.
All top marketers recommend that you continually add to your education and you will not do better than picking up any (or all) of the material that you will be exposed to on your “tour.”
Each manuscript mentioned in this “tour” is a desirable addition for your resource library.
Pick them up, maybe one at a time. And you will profit from them just like all the great masters have done past and present.
This article is a brief history of events leading up to the appearance of John E. Kennedy in 1904.
But it also highlights a few milestones in advertising.
1704 The first newspaper ad appeared. It was in a Boston Newsletter and sought a buyer for an estate in Oyster Bay, Long Island.
1729 Benjamin Franklin starts to publish the Pennsylvania Gazette in Philadelphia which included ads.
1742 America’s first magazine ads published by Benjamin Franklin in General Magazine.
1784 America’s first successful daily newspaper, the Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser, starts in Philadelphia.
1833 Benjamin Day publishes the first successful “penny” newspaper, The Sun. Circulation reached 30,000 by 1837 which made it the largest in the world.
1843 Volney Palow opens the first ad agency in Philadelphia.
1868 Francis Wayland Ayer opens N. W. Ayer and Sons in Philadelphia with just $250.
His first clients include Montgomery Ward, John Wannamaker Dept. Stores, Singer Sewing machines, and Pond’s beauty cream.
1873 The first convention for ad agencies held in New York.
1877 J.W. Thompson buys Culter and Smith from William J. Carlton and pays $500 for the business and $800 for the office furniture.
1880 Department Store founder John Wanamaker becomes first retailer to employ a full-time advertising copywriter John E. Powers.
Wannamaker makes famous statement: half my advertising is waste, I just don’t know which half.
1881 Daniel M. Lord and Ambrose L. Thomas form Lord and Thomas in Chicago.
1881 Procter and Gamble advertise Ivory Soap with an enormous budget of $11,000.
1886 N.W. Ayer promotes advertising with the slogan: Keeping everlastingly at it brings success.
1886 Richard Warren Sears became the world’s first direct marketer.
1891 George Batten and Co. opens.
1892 NW Ayer hires first full-time copywriter.
1892 Sears Roebuck formed.
1893 Printer’s Ink founded by George P. Rowell. A magazine that serves as the little schoolmaster in the art of advertising.
1898 N.W Ayer helps National Biscuit Co. launch the first pre-packaged biscuit Uneeda.
1899 Campbell Soup makes its first advertising.
1899 JWT becomes the first agency to open an office in London. 1900 N .W. Ayer establishes a business-getting department to plan ad campaigns.
1904 John E. Kennedy bursts onto the scene to change the face of advertising forever.
My next article will continue with the evolution of advertising as we know it.
Mail order guru Ted Nicholas said that the old marketers were the best and that they, and the works they produced, should be studied – he did!
CAQH Credentialing – The Why and How of CAQH Credentialing for Medical Providers
Many insurance carriers are requesting or requiring CAQH credentialing as a way to join or recredential with their provider network. What is a CAQH application, what information is needed to complete the application, how long does it take and how do I apply are a few of the questions that arise.
In the past in order for a provider to participate with an insurance carrier he or she would ask for and be sent a provider application packet. Each application was different than the next. If you wanted to participate with 12 insurance companies, you might have to complete 12 credentialing applications.
The CAQH credentialing process was designed to provide a universal credentialing system for medical service providers who wish to join an insurance company’s network. CAQH is a non profit organization formed to simplify healthcare administration. By completing the CAQH application, a provider now has his or her information available for an insurance company to check online for credentialing purposes.
The CAQH application is quite lengthy and involved but it will in time become necessary as we saw with the NPI numbers. Many companies are now requiring a completed CAQH application for both credentialing and re-credentialing and no longer offer an application of their own. We offer a service of actually doing the CAQH application for providers. You can get more information on help with your CAQH application at our website link below.
The CAQH credentialing process works well for new providers just starting in practice. They can apply to many insurance companies by completing only one application. They then would contact the insurance companies they were interested in and the insurance company can access the provider’s information online at a secure site.
The information required to complete the application consists of name, address, practice location, tax id#, npi #, schooling, malpractice insurance, references, hospital affiliations, and much more.
The application can be completed online or you can request a hard copy be mailed to you. A printed copy would be completed and returned to CAQH. When working on an online application it is not necessary to complete it in one setting. You create a login name and password so you can return later.
Upon completion the applications undergo an audit to make sure all the necessary information is complete. Supporting documentation must then be faxed to a secure database. You are then notified by email or fax that your application is complete.
Once your application is complete, participating health plans and hospitals that you designated during the application will be automatically notified that your application is available for them to view.
For help with the CAQH credentialing process, check out our website Solutions Medical Billing
Coryright 2007 – Alice Scott
