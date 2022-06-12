Finance
Characteristics of An Ideal Rehab Center
Drug rehabilitation or drug rehab is an umbrella term for the series of steps of medical and/or psychotherapeutic treatment for overcoming drug addiction. There are different Types of drug rehab programs offered, including: residential treatment, local support groups, extended care centers, and out-patient.
In this article, I discuss about the characteristics of an Ideal Drug Addiction Residential Treatment Center. Due to principles for effective drug addiction treatment of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), my experience in working with people who have addictive behaviors, and my study about rehab centers around the world, an Ideal drug addiction residential treatment center has three characteristics:
- Problem solving
- Variety of programs
- Effective support
Problem solving
The first step of the way to get rid of the addiction is the problem solving. The fact that no two people are exactly alike, they have different bodies, beliefs, values, feelings, behaviors, and environments.
Accordingly, they will have different treatments.
Each plan of get rid addiction is custom tailored to fit the individual characteristics of each client.
Every person’s addiction is a particular problem that needs unique solution.
Each person who has addictive behaviors is a unique individual and that a successful gets rid from addiction is dependent upon a tailored plan strategy.
To enter with eyes closed and without problem solving to a recovery program means stepping on the way of failure.
Variety of programs
Each rehab center that offers more variety programs it has more capacity than the center that offers just one program.
Characteristics of an appropriate program including:
- To learn about addiction, detox, recovery, and relapse prevention plan.
- Be flexible
- It attends to multiple needs of the individual
- Be monitored
- Manageable
- To learn coping tools and drug relapse prevention skills
Effective support
What is an effective support program?
An effective support program has two characteristics:
1. It has a comprehensive program
To be effective, support program must have comprehensive counseling that include medical, psychological, social, and vocational. It is also important that this program be appropriate to the individual’s need.
2. Adequate recovery length
The recovery from addictive behaviors is a long term process. The appropriate duration of support depends on the type of person’s problem, needs, and shaping new habits. I’ve divided the addiction recovery into three stages; green stage, yellow stage, and red stage.
In the green stage people live in the rehab. Very few people have relapse in this stage.
When people return home after a rehab program, the yellow stage will begin. If there isn’t an effective support program, some people will have relapses.
The red stage is when the people coping with stressful events. If there isn’t an effective support program, most people will have relapses. Without an effective support program, your rehab program becomes expensive joke! Because, not only you waste your time and money, but, your self-steam will be damaged.
Translating Online Advertising Material Into Other Languages
If your business is heavily web-based, then you’re surely already aware of the Internet’s potential for reaching an international audience and for reaching it quickly via on-line advertising. To cater for your international customers, you’ll probably have your web site translated into the major languages spoken in the markets you are targeting. For many people, this part is relatively straightforward: you submit your copy to the translator, who will provide you a quote based on the volume of text and any other special requirements you may have, such as checking the translated text of web forms once they’re on line. But have you considered how you’re going to handle the translation of your on-line advertising material?
If done properly, translating on-line advertising material differs from ordinary translation in some important ways. Firstly, a significant part of the material to be translated will actually be the keywords that you bid on or purchase rather than the ad copy itself. Translating keywords effectively is somewhat different to translating paragraphs of text for reasons we’ll see below. A good ad translator must also work differently to a colleague dealing with ordinary text when it comes to the ad text itself.
The latter point may seem the more obvious but is worth expanding on. The advertising scheme that you are using will generally have restrictions imposed on them such as the maximum lengths of titles and other lines of the ad. The text of your ads was probably chosen to sound catchy rather than because a particular literal meaning was important. So to translate an on-line ad, it may be more effective to use an approximate translation that sounds catchy and adheres to the length restrictions. As an example of the kind of decisions the translator can make, there is a word in Spanish that can be used to translate “summer holidays” (“veraneo”) which is actually shorter than the general word for “holidays” (“vacaciones”). If the translator knows that your business or campaign is specifically dealing with summer holidays (and a good translator will always take the time to understand your business), they can use the shorter word which may be crucial when translating an ad title with a 25-character limit.
The problems involved in translating advertising keywords may be less obvious. But think first about the process you went through to choose your keywords. You probably starting by picking some phrases that characterize your business. You may then have expanded this list by considering synonyms, possibly using a tool such as Google Trends to find the most likely synonyms that a user would search for. You would also have considered which combinations of these synonyms were most likely in English. For example, in British English, the words “hire”, “rent” and “let” have similar meanings, but “hire” is often associated with vehicles or industrial machines, “rent” with residential property and “let” with commercial property. Subconsciously, your choice of possible keywords was probably influenced by the grammar of English and the grammar of web searches. For example, you would probably chose “van hire” rather than “vans hire” or “van hires”, neither of which are usually grammatical in English. If you were running a holiday company, you might choose “minibreaks Paris” rather than “minibreaks in Paris”, because you know people tend to omit short function words like ‘in’ in web searches.
When it comes to translating these keywords, you might naively think that you can look up translations of each individual word and do a search and replace on the list of keywords. Unfortunately, this will usually not be effective for several reasons. Where there are synonyms such as “hire”, “rent”, “let” in English, the foreign language probably won’t have exactly the same number of synonyms with a direct mapping between them. (In Spanish, for example, the two verbs “alquilar” and “rentar” can both apply to either vehicles or property.) So in the foreign language, you may need to consider combinations of words that you didn’t consider in English, and some combinations may not be viable.
Some of the grammatical restrictions that affected your keyword selection in English may not apply in the foreign language. For example, in English the phrase “vans hire” is generally ungrammatical. But in French, Italian and Spanish (and indeed many other languages), the phrase would be common and grammatical with either singular or plural, leading to more keyword combinations to consider bidding on. And in these and other Latin-based languages, compounds are usually formed by inserting the word for “of” between the content words (e.g. “de” in Spanish and French, “di” in Italian). But in web searches, this word may optionally be omitted, so that in Spanish, for example, a Spaniard looking for “car hire” may search (among other things) for either “alquiler DE coches” or simply “alquiler coches”.
Most subtly of all, the grammar of web searches actually differs from language to language. Some of my own research suggests, for example, that Spanish speakers are more likely to include the word “de” between content words than French speakers, and that Spanish speakers are more likely to pluralize words in their searches.
Finally, recall that some on-line advertising systems offer a keyword tool which will suggest alternatives for you to bid on giving a starting list. You should also speak to your translator to see if they can assist you in choosing between the list of suggestions and advising you on their meanings where necessary.
Maryland Drug Rehabs and Florida Addiction Treatment
There are many different types of Maryland drug rehabs and Maryland addiction treatment programs. In fact, there are thousands of drug rehabilitation programs and alcohol rehabs in the United States. The goal of a Maryland drug rehab or alcohol rehab is to assist the individual to become clean and sober. In Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and across the United States, a variety of addiction treatment approaches are being used. Some drug rehabs in Maryland include: the twelve steps, relapse prevention programs, behavioral modification, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, cognitive therapy, therapeutic communities, halfway houses, outpatient drug rehabs, alcohol rehabs and inpatient drug rehabs. With so many types of drug and alcohol treatment centers available in Maryland, making a decision can be quite challenging.
Unfortunately, many people in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia bounce from drug rehab center to drug rehab center looking for the one that is right for them, many ending up in Florida addiction treatment programs. To prevent this from happening, it might be useful to have a basic understanding of the different types of Maryland drug rehabilitation programs. To locate an effective Maryland drug rehab or Florida addiction treatment program you can call the national addiction treatment helpline at 1-800-511-9225.
The Best Maryland Drug RehabFor an individual with a drug and alcohol problem attending the best addiction treatment program is imperative. A quality drug addiction treatment program will help the individual to change his or her lifestyle and develop the coping skills necessary to deal with their feelings. Maryland has quite a few residential drug rehabilitation programs. These types of drug rehab programs have existed for over thirty years and are long term in nature. For those who choose a Maryland drug rehab, they can expect to have twenty-four hour, seven days week supervision. Another option under the umbrella of drug rehab programs are therapeutic drug rehab programs. These types of drug rehabilitation programs involve spending quite a bit of time in drug rehab and are usually provided in a residential addiction treatment setting. This particular form of drug addiction treatment works best for those who understand that they have a drug and alcohol problem or have experienced multiple relapses after addiction treatment. Maryland drug rehab programs focus on the individual’s own personal accountability and responsibility to themselves friends, their family.
Outpatient Addiction Treatment vs. Inpatient Addiction Treatment
There are drug rehab programs in Maryland which also offer outpatient addiction treatment. Outpatient addiction treatment often times costs less than other forms of drug and alcohol treatment but is not as effective as an inpatient drug rehab. These types of drug and alcohol treatment programs are often more suitable for those who are employed or who have extensive social support. Although Maryland drug rehabs may vary, they all have one common goal; to help individuals recover from drug and alcohol problems.
Why People Travel to Florida Drug Rehabs from Maryland
While we recognize there are many effective and safe Maryland drug rehabs, there are quite a few people that seem to travel to Florida for Florida drug rehab. After careful research, it appears that Florida drug rehabs seem to provide drug and alcohol rehabilitation under a concept referred to as the Florida Drug Rehab Model of Addiction Treatment. This model of drug rehab or addiction treatment seems to allow for a more creative addiction treatment experience yielding tremendous results.
Neuroscience Says Don’t Abandon Print Marketing Just Yet
The tendency as the world becomes more mobile, more digital, and more dominated by touchscreens is to think that print media is going to die a death. But some recent studies in neuroscience have indicated that it would be unwise for organisations to turn their back on paper for getting their messages across just yet.
Paper marketing is easier for our brains to interpret and can hit some of the spots that digital marketing simply cannot, it seems.
So the days of the glossy brochure and the eye-catching flyer may not be over yet…
The neuroscience
Canada Post recently commissioned a study performed by a neuromarketing firm which compared the effects of direct mail marketing with email and display ad marketing.
Eye-tracking, EEG brain wave measurement devices, and standard questionnaires were used in the study, which measured cognitive load (ease of understanding), motivation (persuasiveness), and attention levels.
The study found that print-based marketing (direct mail) was both easier to process mentally and was more memorable in brand recall tests.
This suggests that there is a difference in how our brains interact with paper-based content and digital content. It backs up a study by Temple University in the U.S. from earlier this year, which used fMRI brain scanning to compare digital and paper marketing. The study found that paper advertising has a greater effect on the ventral striatum region of the brain, which has been associated with desire and valuation.
A 2009 study by Bangor University in the UK suggested that paper advertising is more effective at eliciting emotional responses than digital media, which leads to greater “internalization” of the content and better recall of the product.
Interestingly, a Norwegian study also found that “students who read texts in print scored significantly better on the reading comprehension test than students who read the texts digitally.”
We might like to recall the most memorable advertisements and marketing that we have been exposed to in the past – how much of that is digital?
A multi-channel approach
Of course, it would be foolish to think that such study data will herald a flood back to paper-based marketing; with the domination of mobile and digital devices, clearly the future of marketing is largely digital, especially when we consider its greater cost-effectiveness, its targeting capabilities, and its overall convenience.
But, in the great print-to-digital transformation that has taken place in the past 15-20 years, there may still be an important role for print to play.
Perhaps a multi-channel approach makes most sense when considering marketing strategy. Different media interact with our brains in different ways – and people have different preferences when it comes to how we like to take in content. So mixing it up with your marketing can potentially help your products and services reach a wider audience.
Make sure the ink doesn’t run dry on your printing just yet…
