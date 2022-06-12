News
Chris Hughes: Gen Z, millennials and Gen X all basically agree on work from home
During the early days of the pandemic, the narrative was that remote-working was a grind for younger workers stuck in cramped apartments and bliss for their seniors living it up in airy home offices. The juniors were missing out on in-person learning, while their superiors were more focused on how to spend the savings from fewer train tickets.
In fact, attitudes to remote working are far less polarized.
The majority of traditional office workers appear to value the chance to work from home (WFH) at least one day a week. There is some variation according to age, but it’s not large or consistent enough to be significant.
A recent study by consultants McKinsey & Co. found that workers ages 18 to 34 were 59% more likely to leave than 55- to 64-year-olds if their employer didn’t offer a hybrid work arrangement.
The larger Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes (a collaboration between Chicago, ITAM, MIT and Stanford universities) presents more nuanced findings. Workers in their 20s were most likely to start looking for a new job if their employer denied them hybrid working. But over-50s were most likely to quit there and then. (Of course, younger workers may have itchier feet generally, and older workers may have an eye on retirement.)
A lot depends on how you ask the question. Invite workers to think of the option of work from home for two or three days in terms of a pay rise, and those in their 30s will give it the highest value. Ask what pay rise would be needed to work in their employer’s premises five days a week and it’s the over-50s who want the biggest bump.
The important point is that support for a hybrid arrangement is high across the board. The appeal of reduced commuting time — often the most cited benefit of remote working — clearly goes beyond older workers. Younger workers may feel the hit of transport costs on their disposable income more acutely; the more central parts of public-transport networks are often the most crowded. Meanwhile, millennials have had a couple years to get used to co-working and negotiating communal space with housemates.
What does all this mean for employers? The tightness of the labor market and the need to attract up-and-coming talent will continue to force most large firms to offer the option of at least some remote working. The snag is that the long-term impact of this shift remains unknown.
Part of that early pandemic meme — the loss of on-the-job learning and in-person interaction — should remain a concern. Lower office occupancy means less knowledge transfer between generations and weaker internal relationships. These can be seen as sources of competitive advantage as much as the ability to attract talent. When things go wrong at companies, the explanation often comes down to culture.
Even if activity can be neatly divided into solo tasks best done remotely and collaborative tasks best done in the office, something inevitably gets lost in the divorce — learning by imitation and the ability to tap on a colleague’s metaphorical open door, for example. These benefits don’t disappear with hybrid working, but they risk being diminished.
So expect employers to offer the hybrid option while encouraging use of the office. One thing that might help on this front is proposing more flexible working hours to dodge peak travel times and deal with non-work commitments. The second-biggest reason that WFH is attractive is the ability to manage domestic and social responsibilities, according to a survey of London workers by King’s College London. Commuting costs may become a more explicit part of salary negotiations.
Companies should also respond to what people consider the downsides of office work — often, the prevalence of distractions. For example, Alphabet Inc.’s Google reportedly plans for future offices to give people more room. This reinforces the trend toward corporate tenants seeking higher-quality space in prime locations.
But upgrading the offices of the world’s major cities for the post-pandemic era won’t happen overnight. Unless attitudes radically change, or the balance of power between employers and employees shifts, the hybrid experiment is going to have plenty of time to show results.
Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. Previously, he worked for Reuters Breakingviews, the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.
News
Outdoors: Getting a fishing camp up and running after 2½ years is a big job
FORT FRANCES, Ontario — Imagine, if you will, a cabin sitting empty for 2½ years in the Ontario wilderness, boats pulled up on shore but partially swamped by unprecedented spring flooding in the border country and a permanent dock lifted off its crib by those same floodwaters.
That’s the scenario Brett Lessard of International Falls, Minn., encountered last month when he finally traveled across the Canadian border at Fort Frances to the outpost camp he operates on Otukamamoan Lake, or Trout Lake, as it’s more commonly called.
Lessard’s dad, the renowned Bob Lessard, a former Minnesota state senator and longtime hunting and fishing advocate who just turned 91, has owned property on Otukamamoan Lake for decades and built the current camp in the late 1980s.
The camp is about a 20-minute floatplane ride north of Fort Frances, and Otukamamoan Lake flows into the Ontario side of Rainy Lake via the Trout River. The lake, with its rootbeer-colored waters, is a haven for walleyes, lake trout, smallmouth bass and northern pike.
Brett Lessard could have gone into camp last summer and perhaps salvaged a few weeks of the season — Canada opened its border to nonessential travel on Aug. 9, 2021 — but he couldn’t get himself to make the trip.
Too depressing, he said, and getting the camp ready for visitors wouldn’t have resulted in enough bookings to make it worth the effort.
This year, a busy June and a full season are ahead, but spring has brought challenges that no one could have anticipated last year, when drought ravaged the region.
This year, flooding — bad flooding — is the problem.
As Lessard and other camp owners who were shut down while the Canadian border was closed during the pandemic have discovered, a lot can go wrong when a remote cabin is uninhabited for 2½ years.
And so it was that four of us — Jason Laumb of Grand Forks, N.D.; Peter Howard of Stillwater; Dean Christensen of International Falls; and myself — joined Lessard on Trout Lake over the Memorial Day weekend for a few days of fishing and moral support while he got the camp ready for visitors.
The tasks facing Lessard were numerous. Inside, the cabin needed extensive cleaning that included vacuuming and shampooing the carpets — Lessard rented a Rug Doctor at the Safeway grocery store in Fort Frances and had it flown into camp. Floors needed washing and ceiling fans had to be dusted and wiped down. Dishes put away for the season in October 2019 — the last time the cabin had human occupants — had to be washed and cupboards wiped down.
Mice, which have a knack for getting inside through even the tiniest openings — I once watched a mouse squeeze through a closed patio door, much to my amazement — had a heyday during the shutdown and signs of their “activities” were everywhere.
On a positive note, the roof, the solar electricity, the backup generator and the plumbing all survived the shutdown just fine.
Outside, the to-do list facing Lessard was perhaps even more daunting. The riding mower needed a fair bit of encouragement and tinkering before it finally started, boats and motors required attention and, in some cases, parts that will have to be flown in later.
Meanwhile, Lessard secured the dock damaged by the ongoing flooding as best as he could until water levels drop and a new dock can be built.
As if a pandemic isn’t bad enough for resort and camp owners on both sides of the border, this spring’s extensive flooding in the border country has taken the hardship to a new level.
Through it all, the fishing we experienced on Trout Lake was as fantastic as ever, and it was great to hop in a floatplane at Rusty Myers Flying Service in Fort Frances for the first time since the pandemic and wet a line in relatively untouched water. The weather was far from ideal, but we caught walleyes — beautiful, blackish-gold walleyes — aplenty jigging below a set of rapids that was running even faster than usual, along with the occasional chunky smallmouth bass and, of course, northern pike.
The lake trout, which head for the depths once water temperatures hit the low 50s, were still shallow, and we landed a few fish off the dock. Using cutbait, Lessard would run the line by boat a couple hundred feet off the dock. Back at the dock, he would wrap the line around a can filled with water and set the rod down with the bail open on the reel. When a trout hit, it would peel off line, tip the can and we’d race to the dock to grab the rod and start reeling.
We missed more lake trout than we caught, but it sure was fun to look up and see that a can was down.
Evening meals included fresh walleye, lake trout linguine and grilled lake trout.
The trip ended on a memorable note when our departure, which originally was scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, was delayed by a day because of bad weather that prevented the floatplane from flying in to pick us up. The wind howled and rain came down in sheets all day as we watched the weather from inside the cabin, doing our best to keep ourselves amused and occupied.
A satellite communicator kept us in touch with the outside world so we knew the plane wouldn’t be coming, and we were able to let others know about our delay. It was a fortunate piece of gear to have along, since Lessard didn’t yet have his satellite internet up and running.
In the history of the camp dating back more than three decades, Lessard says there have been only four times when guests have been stuck in camp an extra day because of bad weather.
Ironically, Laumb and I have been there for two of them.
We can’t wait to go back.
News
Letters: The real ‘political theater’ was orchestrated by the former president himself
The real ‘political theater’
As I watched the first televised proceedings of the January 6th Commission, I was vividly reminded of the chaos and lawless behavior that took place that day at our nation’s capitol …”the people’s house.”
Now some members of the Republican Party are accusing the committee of staging “political theater” and using the events that took place to create “political advantage.” What I saw during the presentation was evidence based in fact, not speculation or some individual’s opinion. I saw video recordings of violence and destruction, and I saw recordings of many members of the former president’s staff, cabinet and family unsuccessfully trying to reason with him and convince him that he lost a fair and honestly conducted election, and pleading with him to do what he could to end the attack on the capitol.
In my opinion, the real “political theater” was orchestrated by the former president himself … a person who wasn’t man enough to accept a clear electoral loss (by 7 million votes), a person who exhausted all legal options available to him by having his over 60 appeals denied by the courts, and a man who ended up using his vice president, Mike Pence, as a scapegoat, and to this day continues his charade of a “stolen election.”
Mike Miller, Lakeland
An alternative to demolishing an historic library building
The recent announcement by Saint Paul Public Library of its plan to demolish the historic Hamline Midway Library in favor of a brand new building represents another step backward for the city of St. Paul. If allowed to stand, this decision will not only violate the city’s own Comprehensive Plan intended to preserve St. Paul’s inventory of historic buildings, it will result in the release of embodied carbon into the atmosphere far in excess of whatever benefits will be achieved by a sustainable new building.
Fortunately, there is an alternative to this destructive path, one brought forward by the design firm LSE Architects that will preserve and renovate the current Hamline Midway Library building, achieving a rare “win-win” for those who love our libraries and those who value St. Paul’s built environment.
Protecting an iconic building that has helped anchor the surrounding neighborhood for the past 90 years is integral to maintaining the historic character of the Hamline Midway. Public structures, like the former Henry Hale Memorial Library, belong to the community, and demolition should never be on the table simply because a building in otherwise good condition has been neglected and is in need of typical repairs and upgrades.
A thoughtful renovation and expansion of the current library will not only allow equity and access to be properly addressed, it is also the most sensible way to protect the environment, maintain St. Paul’s shrinking number of historic buildings, and meet 21st Century needs of patrons and staff.
Tom Goldstein, Hamline-Midway
The writer is a lawyer, former Saint Paul School Board member, and past candidate for mayor.
Let the states decide
I am pro-choice.
I feel that terminating a pregnancy is very sad; however, I also feel that there is a greater good served when a young women avoids an unwanted pregnancy. The Supreme Court may soon feel otherwise.
The real problem seems to revolve around the fact that the Roe vs. Wade decision of 50 years ago hasn’t settled anything .. it has just made things worse. Why? Because 40 percent of the country is pro-choice, believing as I do. Another 40 percent is pro-life, believing that abortion is murder. The remaining 20 percent is somewhere in between. As a result nearly 50% of the country feels they have no voice when is comes to the issue of abortion. Very sad indeed.
The U.S. Constitution says that rights not enumerated in the document shall be left for the States to decide. Overturning Roe vs. Wade will do just that. The people in each state will decide if abortion is allowed or not.
I believe that is the right decision for our country; it may finally settle things once and for all.
Douglas McMillan, Hudson
Better uses for that ammo plant land
Ramsey County is showing its true colors again with their most recent rejection of plans by Arden Hills and a developer for the former ammunition plant – Rice Creek Commons. The county is outright demanding more density while at the same time telling the city and its residents that they don’t want to negatively impact traffic nor impact our suburban feel.
Commissioner Frethem suggests that if the city just increases density like a development in Rosemount is doing, then they would be happy. This suggestion is a direct contradiction to the previous statement about not wanting to push negative effects. Commissioner Frethem is supposed to be representing the wishes and desires of our district. What does a development in Dakota County have to do with us? Frethem states that the county taxpayers have already invested $40 million into this land and that we deserve a return on our investment.
Therein lies the overall problem. A government entity is not a revenue generating business and should never attempt to be one or play land developer.
The county is simply looking to maximize its tax base and this is why they want more density. They don’t care about negative traffic impacts or the loss of the suburban feel of our neighborhoods. Why would they, they don’t have to live next to it? Their focus on balance sheets and taxation is tiresome and reflective of how out of touch and non-collaborative the county is against its citizens.
I for one hope the land is never developed. We have a problem of wanting to build on every last-square inch of land – and why is that? It’s because government has become so costly that without a never-ending and increasing stream of taxation, it simply cannot afford to operate.
Arden Hills should buy the land back from the county, better yet, the county should give the land back to the farm families that were kicked out at the start of WWII. Or in a better use of the land altogether, it should be turned into a new national cemetery for our fallen heroes. Fort Snelling and Little Falls National Cemeteries are almost full. This is a fitting use for a former ammunition plant.
Hans Molenaar, Shoreview
News
Carlos Carrasco, Mets gets the Mike Trout special in ugly loss to Angels
ANAHEIM — Carlos Carrasco and the Mets got the Mike Trout special and the Shohei Ohtani treatment in their 11-6 loss to the Angels on Saturday night.
Of the nine hits Carrasco allowed to Los Angeles, five of them came off the bat of Trout and Ohtani. Trout, the perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, returned to the lineup on Saturday after his three days sidelined because of a groin injury. Though Carrasco struck him out swinging on a nasty splitter in his first at-bat of the night, Trout — the eight-time Silver Slugger winner — cranked a 425-foot home run off him in their next meeting, and a double in their final one.
For good measure, Trout added another home run, this time a two-run blast, off reliever Jake Reed in the sixth. The closest thing the Mets have to a player like Trout is sitting on the injured list and his hitting days are over. But what Jacob deGrom can do every fifth day, when he’s healthy, is still an unfair comparison to Trout, who hits every day and has been lighting up baseball since his 2012 rookie season.
Ohtani was also a headache for Carrasco all night. The pitcher/hitter specialist was only the latter on Saturday, and he made his presence felt in every at-bat. Ohtani collected a double and a single off Carrasco before crushing a two-run home run off the right-hander in the fifth inning, one that broke the game open for the Angels and gave them a five-run lead. The reigning AL MVP pitched on Thursday against the Red Sox, so the Mets will not have to face Ohtani on the mound this weekend. As it is, facing him in the batter’s box is plenty difficult enough.
Sometimes, there’s just nothing even a good veteran pitcher like Carrasco can do against the best hitters in baseball. And Saturday was one of those nights. But the reality is still a hard pill to swallow for the Mets fans who have been keeping a close eye on the NL East standings.
In just over a week, the Mets’ 10.5-game lead over the division has been cut in half (5.5).
The defending champion Braves, who captured their 10th consecutive victory on Saturday, are playing complete baseball and can’t stop winning. The Phillies, before and after firing manager Joe Girardi, are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak.
The Amazin’s are 4-5 on their west coast road trip. Their series finale on Sunday will give them the opportunity to split their long journey against the Dodgers, Padres and Halos by going .500. But if they can’t come on top in the rubber match, then their tour of Southern California begins to look a little different.
The Mets (39-22) don’t need to be reminded what collapsing out of first place looks like — they just did that last season. At least Steve Cohen, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday by watching a game he’d rather forget, is in the driver’s seat. There is still plenty of season left, and plenty of resources in the owner’s suite to give these 2022 Mets the push they need.
()
Chris Hughes: Gen Z, millennials and Gen X all basically agree on work from home
Why Hire A Copywriter?
Two Tiered Annuities – How They Work
Dogecoin Mining Revenue Massively Fell In Past 12 Months
Carmine "Lilo" Galante – The Cigar
Outdoors: Getting a fishing camp up and running after 2½ years is a big job
Advantages and Disadvantages of Short Term Insurance Plans
Letters: The real ‘political theater’ was orchestrated by the former president himself
Finding a Car Accident Attorney
Media Liability Insurance – Concerns For Writers, Producers, Bloggers
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line