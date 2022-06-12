News
Class 2A track and field: Hill-Murray overcomes pulled hamstring to win 4×100 relay
Hill-Murray’s Simon Seidl felt his hamstring pop as soon as he got up to full speed on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. He thought about going down. Nobody would have blamed him.
“I think I did something to it on Friday during prelims,” Seidl said. “I was trying to ice it and I stretched it really good this morning. Then when I got to full speed after I got the baton, I felt it right away. I saw we were still in the lead, so I knew I had to keep going.”
Despite feeling intense pain with every step, Seidl found the strength to finish his leg of the Class 2A boys 4×100 relay. He successfully passed the baton to his older brother Sawyer Seidl, then he collapsed to the track.
“It was incredible to have him finish it,” Sawyer Seidl said. “I noticed he was slowing down and I didn’t know what was up with him until the baton touched my hand and I heard him yell.”
As the anchor, Sawyer Seidl made sure his younger brother’s determination wasn’t in vain. He crossed the finish line at 42.36 seconds to secure the state title at the state meet.
“I saw him go down and all I could do at that point was at least do my best to win it,” Sawyer Seidl said. “That way, at least it was worth him pushing it like that.”
After entering the 4×100-meter relay as the favorite, the Hill-Murray foursome answered the bell. Even with a pulled hamstring.
“I didn’t even see us cross the finish line,” Simon Seidl said with a laugh. “I was just down over there.”
Rashad McKinley, who started the race for Hill-Murray, joked that he had no idea that Simon Seidl wasn’t running at 100 percent.
“I was looking down from the other side of the track, and I was like, ‘Yo. He’s moving. We got this,’ ” McKinley said. “Then I saw him drop, and I’m like, ‘Nah. There’s no way he can be hurt because he just ran a helluva race.’ He’s got heart. I love it.”
Gianni Hurley, who took the baton from McKinley, then passed it to Simon Seidl, heaped praise on his injured teammate.
“It really just shows what we do for our team,” Hurley said. “He was able to keep going for us and we got the win. It means a lot.”
The only regret for Hill-Murry is that it didn’t chase down the state record of 41.52 seconds set by Eagan in 2015.
“Our goal was to try to get the state record,” Sawyer Seidl said. “That’s what we were shooting for at the start.”
Instead, Hill-Murry will just have to settle for state title. Not a bad consolation.
HIGHLAND PARK IMPRESSES
Ellie Moore of Highland Park heard the announcer call her name during the home stretch of the 400-meter dash on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. She liked her start and knew she was near the front of the pack. She just wasn’t sure if she was going to have enough left in the tank.
“As soon as I heard her call my name, I was like, ‘I think I have enough. Let’s just go. Why not?’ ” Moore said. “I just found a little extra gear at the end. I don’t even know how I did it.”
That late kick helped Moore win the 400-meter state title with a personal best time of 57.61 seconds. In the process, Moore secured 12 points for Highland Park in the Class 2A girls team standings.
Meanwhile, in the distance events, Moore’s teammate Luna Scorzelli took second place in the 1600 run (5:00.79) roughly 24 hours after taking second place in the 3200 run (10:35.43) on Friday.
“I did a lot of recovery stuff on Friday to try and be ready,” Scorzelli said. “My legs actually felt pretty good.”
Looking specifically at the 1600, Scorzelli noted how everyone was pretty bunched up throughout the race. Though she considered trying to separate herself midway through the competition, she stayed patient and waited for the opportune moment.
“At the end I was like, ‘I’ve got to go for this right now,’ ” she said. “I felt super good. Like, way better than I thought I would. I just kicked and tried to pass as many people as I could.”
Scorzelli’s effort in the 1600 and 3200 was good for 20 points.
Some other contributors for Highland Park included Delia Johnson, who was fourth in the 800, and Molly Moening, who was seventh in the 3200.
In the end, Highland Park finished with 45 points to finish in fifth place.
“All of us are really good friends,” Moore said. “We all train together, and it’s super nice that we’re here for each other.”
SOMETHING TO BUILD ON
Jonah McCormick of Mahtomedi was third in the 110 hurdles (15.29) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (40.56). Not bad for a kid who didn’t even like to run the latter event a year ago.
“It’s been cool to see my progress,” he said. “It feel like my whole attitude changed with the 300 hurdles. I completely hated the race last year because I felt bad afterward. Now I’m loving it this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The fact that McCormick is only a sophomore bodes well for him. He has the potential to be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.
“I think I’ve got that mentality to keep pushing,” he said. “Just have to push through the pain. It’s part of the race.”
Twins appear to have found the right 1-2 punch for top of the lineup
When asked Friday if he might ride what has been a potent one-two punch of Luis Arreaz and Byron Buxton at the top on the lineup, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, perhaps predictably, answered by praising all of his hitters.
“I feel like we can ride a bunch of guys in this lineup right now,” he said.
And in fact the manager broke up what has been a good daily double since it began popping up this month. Arraez was penciled into the leadoff spot against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, but Buxton was rested despite hitting five home runs in his
Certainly, it makes sense. Arraez leads all of baseball with a .360 batting average and .446 on-base percentage, and Buxton leads the Twins — and is tied for second in all of baseball — 17 home runs.
“It’s kind of inspiring to watch him hit in front of you, to be honest,” Buxton said before Saturday’s game. “He kind of gets me going, especially when he gets his little head shake going, you know?”
Buxton has batted second behind Arraez four times this month, hitting .375 with four home runs, six runs scored and six RBIs. Arraez in those games batted .278 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
“Luis and Buck have been excellent,” Baldelli said. “I wouldn’t limit it to them, though.”
Before Saturday, Buxton had been the Twins’ leadoff hitter 36 times, Arraez 17. In those 17 games, Arraez hit .368 with a .463 on-base percentage.
“He’s locked in,” Buxton said. “It gets you going. You just admire what he’s doing and try to pick his brain a little bit.”
HOT SEAT
Although he had hit five home runs in his three previous games, Buxton started Saturday on the bench, part of the team’s strategy to keep him healthy for an entire season.
Asked if he liked sitting during a hot streak, the center fielder said, “Obviously not, but it is what it is, you know?”
“The biggest thing,” he added, “is to get to the playoffs and get a ring. So, for me, what that consists of and how we get there is how we’ve got to do it.”
The numbers suggest something close to a full season of Buxton would be spectacular, which is why the Twins signe him to a seven-year, $100 million contract extension last November. Since last season — cut short by hip and hand injuries — Buxton has 38 homers and 62 RBIs in 104 games.
That pace at 162 games, already off the table this season, projects out to 56 home runs and 97 RBIs. Which raises the question: Does Buxton, whose speed on the base paths and in the outfield have been the most consistent part of his game since he was first called up in 2015, consider himself a power hitter?
The question made him wince a little.
“No, I don’t,” he finally said. “It’s me just trying to hit the ball in the gap. Power, honestly, when I was coming up I thought that was more for guys like (Miguel) Sano and Nellie (Cruz) — the bigger guys, you know? I was a line-drive hitter.
“So, for me, it was a mentality of ‘hit the ball to the wall, not over it.’ It just happens to be that with that same mentality, the balls are traveling better than I’m thinking (about).”
BRIEFLY
To make room for Saturday’s spot starter Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 26-player active roster, the Twins optioned right-hander Yennier Cano (1-0, 9.25 earned-run average) back to Class AAA St. Paul. To make room on the 40-man roster, shortstop Royce Lewis (knee) was moved to the 60-day injured list. Lewis will have season-ending knee surgery sometime in the next week or so.
St. Paul approves six tiny homes for the homeless near Lake Phalen
A micro-neighborhood featuring six portable rental homes near St. Paul’s Lake Phalen is expected to open this summer — the efforts of a University of Minnesota research fellow who set out to explore homelessness issues.
Six years ago Gabrielle Clowdus looked into the costs of homelessness on healthcare systems in terms of emergency admissions. Her findings alarmed her, and stirred her to action.
She’s now on the verge of opening her first “Sacred Settlement.” The six homes each span less than 300 square feet and cost roughly $60,000 apiece to construct and install.
“It’s the least expensive affordable housing in our entire state,” Clowdus said Wednesday.
Clowdus, who spent time in a community of more than 300 tiny homes in Austin, Texas, for her doctoral research, set out to recreate the same experience in miniature, so to speak, in Minnesota’s capital city.
On Wednesday, after four years of frequently frustrating to-and-fro with the city on the particulars, and with tears in her eyes, Clowdus and her nonprofit — Settled — received a key zoning approval from the St. Paul City Council.
WORK TO BE DONE
There’s still work to be done with the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections, but the goal is to install six homes on wheels, each measuring 200 to 300 square feet, on wooded hillside owned by the Mosaic Christian Community in the 500 block of East Wheelock Parkway. Clowdus is hopeful that the six tiny homes will be occupied this summer.
Her tenants — three working professionals and five individuals experiencing long-term homelessness, including a homeless couple — are signed up and waiting. And at a time of record housing prices and increasingly visible homelessness, organizers are calling the “Mosaic Sacred Settlement” of tiny homes overdue.
“Who better than the church to say … we will love you just as you are?” said Clowdus, her face flushed with emotion. “Church land is already tax free. It’s land that is really underutilized.”
Mosaic Christian Community on Wheelock Parkway, by Lake Phalen, wins approval to install six tiny homes for the homeless and a church congregant as a demonstration project. They’re literally singing “Hallelujah.” pic.twitter.com/wDLfBJSExF
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 8, 2022
Clowdus said Settled found stable professionals willing to move into the new micro-neighborhood alongside the chronic homeless. Her research found that many homeless individuals have “experienced a profound and catastrophic loss of family, and a loss of community. … (Our) model is distinct from any other in the nation, because we have ‘intentional neighbors.’ That makes all the difference. That’s the secret sauce that makes people feel wanted, loved.”
Among the future “intentional neighbors” are a husband-and-wife couple — he’s a civil engineer, she’s a hospital nurse — and, in another unit, Rose Larson, the pastor of the Church of the Open Door in Maple Grove. Little more than a year ago, Larson moved out of her North Minneapolis rental unit and in with her sister in preparation for her move to a tiny home among the previously-homeless.
It’s a cause that Larson — who used to hand out sandwiches to the homeless on the streets of South Minneapolis — has long held dear. She’s completed training offered by the Community First! tiny home village in Austin, Texas, which is home to some 500 residents.
“God said what you’ve done for the least of these brothers of mine, you’ve done for me,” said Larson on Wednesday, standing in front of the St. Paul City Hall chambers with a beaming smile. ”My life is better and more full being in relationships with people experiencing homelessness. People need to be known, they need to belong and they need to have purpose.”
‘ADVOCATE BEFRIENDER’
Pastor Jeff O’Rourke, who founded Mosaic Christian Community a decade ago with his wife, said other housing efforts fail because they leave individuals suffering chronic hardships to fend for themselves. Each resident of the Mosaic Sacred Settlement will be paired with an “advocate befriender,” or church member who can help guide them or just lend an ear in difficult times.
That includes advocates like Fred Ogimachi, a member of Woodland Hills Church in Maple Grove, who has worked with a 27-year-old future resident named Allen who has been homeless since he was 18.
Ogimachi has helped Allen — an avid flute-player — obtain an email address, sign up for public assistance he didn’t realize he qualified for and seek out flute-playing opportunities such as church open houses.
Rather than seek to hide the homeless, the Mosaic model hopes to integrate them into the neighborhood. Tenants must sign a compact demonstrating they understand the expectations of living in a community. Rents, which will range from $200 to $300 monthly, can be offset in part by doing work for the church or nearby homeowners, such as raking and mowing.
“I love the ‘community first’ approach,” O’Rourke said. “There’s an incredible support network around each resident, with access to all sorts of different relationships, some through the church community, some through other agencies. There’s lots of things out there that could provide housing. But surrounding them with friendships, relationships, just brothers and sisters that can do life with them, is one of the missing pieces.”
ZONING APPROVALS, BUILDING CODES PROVE TRICKY
Winning city permitting, zoning and building code approvals to install the tiny homes hasn’t been easy, Clowdus acknowledged, and several steps remain.
The group Settled had once proposed a cluster of up to 18 tiny homes, including 12 for the homeless and six for “missionals,” or intentional neighbors, in Forest Lake. That project has been on hold since the start of the pandemic.
The zoning approvals granted Wednesday by the St. Paul City Council were presented under a temporary, or “interim” ordinance, ordering a Planning Commission zoning study of “non-conventional residential housing unit products” based on the “demonstration” housing project.
The goal is to someday adopt permanent amendments to the zoning code pertaining to “pocket neighborhoods” or “cottage communities,” ideas laid out in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the 1-4 Unit Infill Housing Zoning Study.
In previous discussions with the city, Settled organizers were informed that the city’s existing zoning code would not allow a tiny home village, and the proposed construction methods don’t meet the standards for permanent single-family occupancy under the state’s 2020 residential codes. After some digging, the city found that the units could potentially meet the standards for temporary living quarters, much like recreational park trailers used for camping or seasonal use.
“We’re not yet clear what certification or standard the Mosaic camper trailers are built under,” said Suzanne Donovan, a spokesperson for St. Paul Parks and Recreation, in an email. “(It’s) not state building code since they have wheels. There is a building permit application for a change in use from a ‘picnic/playground area’ to a ‘campground.’ We’re looking forward to working with them to obtain more information as they move through the permitting process to approval.”
Among other conditions, the camping area must be licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, and receive site plan approval from the Department of Safety and Inspections for a recreational camping area. Occupants must have access to potable water and electric utilities at all times, and the site must be insured independently of Mosaic’s church property. Other requirements speak to adequate parking, lighting and emergency vehicle access.
Excluding loft space, no housing unit can exceed 400 gross square feet.
The interim ordinance received approval from all six council members in attendance. Council Member Nelsie Yang was absent on maternity leave. The site sits within Council President Amy Brendmoen’s district, which is Ward 5.
“We’re very excited we’ve reached this point, and we thank you for this work and your commitment to it,” said Brendmoen on Wednesday, addressing Clowdus just prior to the 6-0 vote.
William Hartung: Ending the war in Ukraine is a key to crafting a foreign policy for the middle class
The Biden administration has responded forcefully to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both in terms of the attention paid to the conflict and the resources devoted to supporting that nation. This was evidenced most recently by the passage of the administration’s proposal for a massive $40 billion aid package for Ukraine and U.S NATO allies, more than half of which is for military purposes. The administration has also expanded its goals in the conflict from helping Ukraine defend itself to “weakening Russia,” a dangerous escalation.
But the American public is starting to have doubts about the administration’s current course. A new poll shows that a majority of Americans now believe that the administration should prioritize battling inflation and other economic woes over punishing Russia. Part of that effort must include using U.S. leverage to help end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.
It’s hard to overstate the size of the Ukraine aid package. Taken together with an aid package passed earlier this year, the U.S. will have committed over $50 billion to responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the past four months alone. The military portion of this assistance is more than twice the level of U.S. assistance to Afghan military and police forces at the height of the 20-year war there, and the total aid package is nearly as much as the entire State Department budget. And if the war in Ukraine drags on, this funding may be just the beginning.
The administration is right to provide aid to Ukraine to defend itself against the brutal Russian invasion of that nation, but is also in the interests of the United States – and the Ukrainian people – to avoid a prolonged conflict that will come at great economic and human cost. And pursuing a “victory” that undermines the regime in Moscow could result in the creation of a nuclear-armed failed state, an outcome that will serve no one’s interest. Avoiding such a result means putting diplomacy back on the table, however difficult that may be in the current context.
At a time when Americans are concerned about runaway inflation, domestic discord, and shortages of essential goods like baby formula, devoting so much attention and funding to addressing the invasion of Ukraine has real and ongoing costs. Fuel and food disruptions stemming from the conflict are causing economic havoc not only in America but also in large parts of the world that depend on imported goods to operate their economies and stave off poverty and malnutrition. The result will be more suffering and more conflict worldwide, some of which could spark calls for additional military and economic assistance from the United States.
President Joe Biden’s goal of crafting a “foreign policy for the middle class” would be best served by working to bring an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. If the conflict drags on for years or is pursued as a campaign to “weaken Russia” rather than defend Ukraine, the economic costs to the average American will spiral upward, as will risks to U.S. and European security.
The next step must be to support a diplomatic resolution of the conflict that ends the fighting and assures that Ukraine emerges from the war as a secure and sovereign nation. The United States can play a critical and constructive role in this effort. It’s the best way to reduce the risks of a wider war and reduce the damage the conflict is doing to the average American household, in keeping with a true foreign policy for the middle class.
William D. Hartung is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. He wrote this column for Tribune News Service.
