Concert review: Eric Church turns in memorable stadium debut, while Morgan Wallen is best forgotten
Country star Eric Church played his biggest Twin Cities concert yet Saturday night when he headlined U.S. Bank Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd equal in number to about three nights at Church’s usual haunt across downtown Minneapolis at Target Center.
Yet for many in the boozy crowd, it was a Morgan Wallen concert followed by an Eric Church concert. Nearly every seat was filled for Wallen’s 90-minute performance, a rare sight for any stadium concert.
Wallen, of course, is notorious for a run of bad behavior that culminated in February 2021, when TMZ released a video of Wallen using a racial slur just days earlier. In response, radio and streaming services pulled his music, while his label suspended (temporarily as it turns out) his contract.
His fans, however, apparently didn’t care. Wallen’s album sales increased after the incident and his sophomore effort “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent a record-breaking 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Wallen took a break from his own currently ongoing headlining tour to play this one-off Church show.
The thing about about the 29-year-old Wallen is that he’s a heck of a songwriter. He’s got a knack for hooks and crafting songs so catchy they sound familiar the first time you hear them. And I’d like to think it was the songs the crowd were cheering, not Wallen himself.
That’s because the other thing about Wallen is that he’s not much of a performer. He showed little charisma Saturday night and offered a flat performance with some occasionally awful vocals. (The kid is going to lose his voice if he doesn’t hire someone to teach him how to sing live.)
Wallen did best with his slower numbers like “7 Summers” and “Sand in My Boots,” which he performed from behind a piano. “Flower Shops,” a duet with opening act Ernest, wasn’t bad, either. But Wallen’s got a lot of work to do if he doesn’t want to easily be outshined by any number of his peers.
Not that Church is Wallen’s peer — his career started taking off a dozen years ago and he hasn’t peaked yet — but Wallen would learn a lot by watching a few Church shows.
Early on, the 45-year-old Church explained this was a special show just for Minneapolis, one of his strongest markets. Indeed, his recently wrapped tour didn’t include a local stop, which he noted from the stage. (He played another one-off stadium show last month in Milwaukee and is hitting the festival circuit this summer.)
While Church has always been a wildly entertaining live performer, he felt both more relaxed and focused than usual Saturday as he tore through a hit-heavy set list that still found room for a few tracks from his 2021 triple album “Heart and Soul.”
After opening with a raucous run through “The Outsiders,” a grinning Church promised the crowd “it’s going to be one hell of a night.” And, for the most part, it was thanks to smart pacing and energy to burn, not just from Church but from his entire band, including his backup singer Joanna Cotton.
Church downed an airplane-sized bottle of whiskey during “Drink in My Hand,” and talked about playing an eye-opening show at the Cabooze early in his career as in introduction to his 2006 debut single “How ‘Bout You.” He opened several songs with lengthy runs on acoustic guitar, including his 2010 breakthrough single “Smoke a Little Smoke” that fell halfway through the show but felt like an encore. It’ll be a tough night for Church to top.
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton play home run derby as Yankees clobber the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium
Giancarlo Stanton left no doubt. The Yankees slugger hit the ball so hard — the hardest hit ball in baseball this season — that it slammed into the sign in the front of the second deck and ricocheted back almost onto the field. That was one of a season-high six home runs the Yankees hammered Saturday night behind seven scoreless innings from Jordan Montgomery as they beat the Cubs 8-0 at the Stadium.
“I mean, we all just kind of look at each other and when he gets back to the dugout I’m like ‘You’re weird,’ that’s all I can say,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Aaron Judge hit two home runs for a major-league-leading 24 homers on the season (no one else has broken the 18-homer mark), which puts him on pace to hit a franchise 66 home runs this season.
Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo and Jose Trevino each hit a homer. Montgomery anchored the Yankees’ ninth shutout of the season and the Yankees clinched their 15th series win on the season. They maintained the best record in baseball at 43-16.
Montgomery scattered five hits and stuck out five. He earned just his second win of the season, because of a lack of run support and not because of his quality, and posted his second scoreless start of the season. Most importantly for the Yankees, whose bullpen has been taxed by early exits from Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole this week and a 13-inning game Friday, Montgomery went seven innings.
The Yankees’ lefty had all his pitches working Saturday. He got 17 swing-and-misses, including five on his curveball.
He also had the benefit of a lot of run support.
“It’s definitely fun to see them put the barrel on the ball,” Montgomery said of the Yankees’ sluggers.
Montgomery’s Cubs counterpart, Matt Swarmer didn’t have as long of a night and it started out with a bang.
Swarmer started Judge off with a 90 mph fastball outside. He tried to put the exact same pitch by the Yankees slugger and watched it sail past him at 107 mph off the bat and land in the left field seats.
Judge hit his second of the night in the fifth. It was his 21st career multi-home run game and the fifth of the season.
“Unreal. Unreal. It’s fun to watch,” Stanton said of Judge’s season. “We all have the best seat in the house too, he’s gonna continue. We all just kind of laugh as well.”
The Yankees’ bats were just warming up.
In his second at-bat of the night, in the fourth inning, Stanton obliterated a Swarmer slider. It was 119.8 mph off the bat. According to Statcast, that was the hardest hit in the majors this season and the hardest since Stanton hit one 120.3 mph on Sept. 16, 2021 in Baltimore. The Yankees scored their first six runs on homers.
Swarmer went five innings and six of the seven hits he allowed were homers. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
But none was bigger than Stanton’s. That’s the case anytime he gets a hold of one. With his hit on Saturday night there have been 17 hits in the major leagues with an exit velocity of 119.8 since the start of the Statcast era (2015), Stanton owns 14 of them.
“It’s just fun watching him grind and his first at-bat was so good. Just gets the ball, 108 off the bat and [Cubs center fielder Christopher] Morel made a nice defensive play at the fence,” Boone said of Stanton’s at-bat in the first inning. “But it’s just watching his process and just watching him go out and wait for what he’s looking for and finally get it and then the same thing. I felt the same quality of at-bat [the first time up] and the next time, man, he hit it like only G can.”
With injury woes behind, Aaron Sanchez is ready to help the Saints, and eventually, the Twins
Aaron Sanchez believes the Saints — and eventually the Twins — are about to reap the benefits that eluded the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants the past five years: those that come with a healthy Aaron Sanchez.
The 29-year-old right-handed starter, who signed a minor league deal with the Twins on June 6, said the injuries he has battled since his all-star season in 2016, when he finished 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA over 30 starts for the Blue Jays, are finally behind him.
“My velo is back and my stuff is there,” Sanchez said. “I’m able to do the things I’m trying to do with no pain, which makes adjustments easier to come by.”
Sanchez began this season pitching for the Washington Nationals’ Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings, who the Saints beat 11-7 Saturday night at CHS Field. He was called up by the Nationals and made seven starts, going 3-3. When the Nationals decided to send him back to Rochester, Sanchez opted instead for free agency.
According to Sanchez, there were four or five teams that showed interest in signing him. The message from the Twins was clear from the start and never wavered, he said, and he decided they were the perfect fit.
Sanchez’s injury odyssey began in 2017, when a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand led to him having half the fingernail on that finger removed. He said compensating for the injury led to further issues.
In 2018 he suffered a detached ligament in his right index finger. His season ended when he underwent shoulder surgery.
“When you look back at it, it all made perfect sense,” Sanchez said. “It started in he fingers and went right up the chain. Eventually the bigger muscles take the brunt of it, and that’s the pattern I fell into year after year after year.”
Sanchez was released by Houston after making four starts in 2019, and he used the rest of the season to prepare himself for a fresh start in 2020 spring training. Contract issues got in the way, he said, and with the minor league season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanchez spent the season pitching to college and high school teams near his home in Tampa.
Sanchez signed with the Giants last season, but more shoulder issues led to him being put on the disabled list. He appeared in only nine games.
“It was unfortunate circumstances at that point,” Sanchez said. “Obviously I was on a great team; we won 107 games. You want to be a part of that, but again, it is what it is. I went back to the drawing board and worked in the offseason to get my stuff right.”
His goals for this season, he said, are to pitch as many innings as possible and to re-establish himself as a quality starter.
“Being here is obviously a way better situation from where I came from,” he said. “(The Twins) are leading the division, with me getting a chance to pitch up there in October if everything works the way it is supposed to work.”
BRIEFLY
Alex Kirilloff hit a leadoff home run for the Saints, and he added another in the seventh, bringing his total up to eight on the season.
Housing, labor, preservation advocates fight June 30 sunset of MN historic tax credit program
From the renovated State Theater in Ely, Minn., to the proposed remodel of the 25-story Landmark Towers office building in downtown St. Paul, real estate developers over the past decade have pieced together financing for multimillion-dollar redevelopment projects with the help of a state tax credit that effectively forgives 20 percent of the cost of historic renovations.
That may not be the case much longer.
After 11 years of boosting history, housing and business, Minnesota’s historic tax credit program is set to expire on June 30, leaving a series of pipeline projects teetering.
“With 100 percent certainty, our project here in St. Paul, the Landmark Towers, would be on hold without the state historic tax credit, and up in Duluth, the Duluth Armory would be on hold,” said Chris Sherman, president of Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates.
‘THERE’S NO DOWNSIDE TO THIS’
Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have smiled upon the prospect of extending the popular tax credit program, which rolled out in 2011 and has since financed more than 170 major historic preservation projects across the state, many of them housing-related.
The credit, originally scheduled to sunset in 2021, received a one-year extension from the state Legislature a year ago, and state lawmakers appeared open to making it permanent this year.
“People who support affordable housing love it,” said Paul DeGeest, a development director with Rethos, a St. Paul-based historic preservation agency. “People who support big business love it. People who support small business love it. People who have luxury condos love it. There’s no downside to this.”
Instead, proposed legislation to enshrine the tax credit program in law landed within a wide-ranging tax bill that, despite bipartisan agreement, remains stalled, victim to partisan gridlock over other matters that lawmakers were unable to unclog in the final days of the legislative session.
URGING LAWMAKERS TO CONVENE SPECIAL SESSION
On Thursday, a coalition of real estate developers, housing advocates, union carpenters and historic preservationists gathered on the steps of the Minnesota state Capitol building to urge lawmakers to reconvene in a special legislative session and approve one of the least controversial bills before them.
Finding national financing for real estate projects is competitive, said advocates, and future redevelopment dollars could flow instead to any of 38 states that currently offer historic tax credits.
“Let’s finish what we started for all of Minnesota,” said Heidi Swank, executive director of Rethos and president of the Revitalize MN coalition. “Lawmakers agreed the historic tax credit was important for communities across the state to grow and to thrive.”
Swank said every $1 from the tax credit yields a return of $9 in property tax revenue, construction employment and additional investment. That return grows to $16 in Greater Minnesota, where construction costs run cheaper.
In the face of legislative inaction, “we need to express our frustration and disappointment,” said Adam Duininck, director of government affairs at the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. “We just came out of a session with over $10 billion of surplus and basically nothing of impact happened.”
The pandemic vacated some office buildings, but projects like Landmark Towers in St. Paul won’t be remodeled and repositioned without this tax credit. Chris Sherman says Sherman Associates will have to walk away, ditto for the $30 million Duluth Armory makeover. pic.twitter.com/GKxERS1ppp
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) June 9, 2022
HEAVILY USED IN ST. PAUL
From the Schmidt Artist Lofts on West Seventh Street to the Oxford Flats on Selby Avenue, the historic tax credit program has been heavily used each year by developers in St. Paul, where some 80 percent of structures were built before 1972. Reaching the 50-year mark makes a structure potentially eligible for federal designation as a historic building.
Still, while the primary beneficiary of the tax credit has been affordable housing and office redevelopment in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Swank said almost every legislative district in the state has benefited from a project.
A tally of 150 historic preservation projects across Minnesota since 2011 includes the historically-sensitive remodel or redevelopment of Ely’s historic State Theater, New Ulm’s Grand Hotel and the once-shuttered Pillsbury Baptist Bible College campus in Owatonna.
Members of the Revitalize MN coalition rejected the idea of simply extending the tax credit for another year, noting it’s difficult for developers to sit down with lenders for financing years ahead of construction if they’re uncertain what financial tools will be available to them down the road.
Developers have combined the state historic tax credit with a federal historic tax credit of equal size, on top of other financial incentives, to preserve history while building housing or office and commercial space.
The credit “allows us to leverage up a lot of additional financing, both public and private — private financing that will alternatively go to other states,” said Sherman on Thursday. “Literally billions of investment, I believe, will occur in the next three to five years, if and when we pass the state historic tax credit.”
