Contingency Fees in Europe
Contingency fees have long been a staple of American laws firms and have helped drive mass tort and class action litigation forward in the United States. In payment terms, it has proven itself to be an excellent marketing tool to use in drawing in new clients. Accepting payments only if you win your client’s case allows people more affordable options when seeking to file a lawsuit. However, in Europe the rules for contingency fees vary greatly from American laws.
In the UK for example, “Conditional Fees” are accepted, however they are governed by a different set of rules. A CFA (Conditional Fee Agreement) allows the lawyer to get paid only when he/she wins the case, however if the case is won the lawyer will receive their general hourly wage plus an uplift-also called a success fee. This fee can be as high as 100% of the regular hourly fee, which will depend on the complexity of the case and the risk involved.
On 29 March of this year, Justice Secretary Kenneth Clarke announced that he was planning on adding reforms to conditional fee arrangements on the basis that the costs of civil litigation had increased significantly (140 times higher in libel defense cases) and so had the number of ambulance-chasing advertisements and claim farmers. Also, there was a fear that the percentage that the lawyers charged as a success fee was charged without any regard to how much money the claimant had actually won, which may drastically reduce the amount the claimant would actually receive in the event of a win.
Other European countries do not allow these kinds of fee arrangements to be made…at least in principle. According to the 2004 book “Risks, Reputations, and Rewards: Contingency Fee Legal Practice in the United States,” written by Herbet Kritzer, that is about to change for many European countries. Right now; Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Lithuania and Belgium are using contingency fees as a payment option for their clients. Actually, the German and Spanish courts have ruled that prohibiting contingency fees is unconstitutional. This could mean that there may be a significant increase of mass tor and class action litigation in Europe.
So far, commercializing litigation funding is still a new concept in Europe. It is likely the idea of law firms paying all legal costs and accepting the risks involved if the case loses, doesn’t sit well with European regulators. This method can be particularly costly for the firms that are involved in Mass torts and Class actions. While it has been argued that, although litigators have the ability to opt out of a class action suit, finding new ways for financing these litigations is likely going to change the overall European liability landscape drastically.
Even though many countries have fully embraced America’s contingency fee agreements, with their own addendums added-it can be argued by the regulators that the use of contingency fees has increased the number of liability lawsuits significantly, causing many court systems to become congested with legal filings. Either way, it should prove to be interesting to see how the European regulators will prevent various law firms from offering potential clients legal services with contingency fee agreements through back door channels.
As I said before, even though contingent fees may be prohibited in many European countries in principle– preventing litigators from commercially advertising such practices-there is a large potential for money to be made in allowing potential clients more affordable ways of financing their lawsuits. This fact alone is likely to make litigators push regulators harder to allow litigators to incorporate contingent fee agreements into a commercially viable payment option.
Living Dangerously? There’s Life Insurance For That
Suppose you’re a generally healthy person with a weekend habit of jumping out of helicopters to ski down mountains in the middle of the French Alps? What if you like to ascend ice formations in a sport called ice climbing, or barrel down a twisting paved road while lying on wheeled board? How about if you work a dangerous job? If you find that your adrenaline rush or risky occupation is getting in the way of obtaining life insurance coverage, here’s two ways to prevent being denied coverage or finding reasonable rates: don’t lie, and get trained.
Although hazardous avocations typically come with increased premiums, high-risk insurance specialists can advise you on how to keep your personal premiums from soaring.
Dangerous avocations, as defined by the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA), are categorized as “impaired risk,” meaning most underwriters will rule out the most favorable rates, but according to Carol Casey-Odekirk, spokesperson for State. Farm Insurance, people who work dangerous jobs are generally compensated for job risk by their companies, which can offset any increase in premiums.
“Insurers are obviously involved in aggressive underwriting for people with impaired risk, but to do the best job we need to know all the facts pertaining to the risk,” says Gary Dworkin, Immediate Past Chair for the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies.
While premiums vary based on specific circumstances, taking safety courses and showing expertise in your hobby or occupation can help reduce your rates. The life insurance market is very competitive and rates are often reasonable, so chances are fairly good a risk specialist can find you the best coverage for the right price. Lying or omitting information, however, will not help you.
“Insurers are pretty good about their research, so it’s not a matter of if you lie-it’s a matter of when they catch you. Within the first two years the life insurance policy is issued, insurers have the right to reject claims, refund premiums or nullify the contract if it’s found that they misrepresented information. There’s also a chance of having a claim rejected for fraud,” said Dworkin.
If you are caught lying before a life insurance policy is issued, it goes on your record, which can keep you from finding reasonable rates or being insured altogether, so simply don’t do it.
When it comes to living dangerously, some people don’t just do it for kicks-it’s their day job. Preliminary data from the United States Department of Labor’s 2008 “Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries” listed the following five jobs as the most hazardous, by fatality rate (otherwise known as the chances of surviving, if you are injured on the job). We included an additional five jobs with surprising mortality rates.
1. Fishermen- Sure, they get plenty of fresh air and exercise, but they also have the highest relative risk of death by drowning. Although the DOL listed 38 fatalities in 2008, fishermen have the highest fatality rates of any profession- 111.8 (per 100,000).
2. Lumberjack- With a mortality rate of 86.4/100,000 and 76 fatalities with the reason listed as “contact with objects and equipment,” sometimes being a lumberjack is not OK.
3. Airplane pilots- People who work in the airline industry, particularly pilots, hold the dubious honor of third-most dangerous job in America. With 87 deaths in 2008, they face a grim 70.7/100,000 chance of death every day they go to work. The majority of their deaths are crash-related. Just remember to thank your pilot on your next flight (instead of complaining about the delay).
4. Structural metal workers- Someone has to make sure the buildings go up. Unfortunately, structural metal workers face a huge risk of falling down on the job from an average height of 500 feet or more. Unlike the top 3, metal workers had 40 fatalities listed for 2007, and a mortality rate of 45.5.
5. Farmers and ranchers- Sure, a job in the open country, working with the land may sound ideal, but it loses appeal when you consider how sharp farm implements are, and how a herd of stampeding animals won’t stop because the light went red. With 293 deaths in 2008, farmers and ranchers have a mortality rate of 39.5.
Five surprisingly Dangerous Jobs
1. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers- It’s a life on the open road, which is both a problem and a solution for many people in the transportation industry. Although they have a relatively low fatality rate, 28.2, the DOL also listed a shocking 976 fatalities in 2007.
2. Construction workers- Like structural metal workers, construction workers are integral to maintaining the infrastructure of our society. Although their mortality rate is a relatively low 19.5, their job requires working in a variety of dangerous conditions. As a result construction workers average a staggering 345 deaths per year from falls and traffic accidents.
3. Grounds maintenance workers- It’s a dirty job, but somebody has to keep the grounds looking nice at golf courses, parks and resorts across the nation. Unfortunately, with 160 fatalities listed in 2007, it might not be the hottest job on the market. On a plus note, grounds workers enjoy the lowest mortality rates on this list, 12.0.
4. Policemen and Sheriffs- Despite upholding the law, policemen and sheriffs are subject to the same general rules as ordinary folks with hazardous jobs. Their fatality rates were listed as 21.8, and they only suffered 146 fatalities, with the most common cause listed as “transportation incidents.”
5. Taxicab Drivers- Ever wonder why your cabby is so surly? With an average of 50 deaths per year from violent assaults and a mortality rate about the same as police officers (21.3), they might have earned the right to be a little standoffish. Just remember to make eye contact and smile before your cabby whips out the mace.
What Is VoIP And How Exactly Does It Work?
WHAT IS VOIP?
VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol is becoming more and more popular these days. People use VoIP for international calls as the costs are significantly lower than regular landline or mobile costs or sometimes even totally free. VoIP works by transmitting analog signals such as voice, fax, SMS and voice-messaging into digital signals which can be sent through the internet and not through Public Switched Telephone Network. In other words; VoIP lets you make phone calls and use other communication services through the internet. VoIP is preferred both for its price and ease of use. As VoIP works through the internet, it can be used anywhere you have an internet connection. This means that people travelling abroad can just take their phones or adapters with them.
There are three different types of VoIP calling;
1. Analog telephone adapter: also knows as ATA or VoIP adapter. This is a simple device that allows you to connect your regular phones to your computer or internet for making VoIP calls. You can use your regular phone and service provider for most calls and then switch to VoIP when making international calls. The adapter converts the analog signals into digital ones.
2. IP Phones: these phones look and work like regular phones but they can connect to your internet connection without the need of an adaptor to convert the signals. IP phones come both cordless and corded which can be plugged directly into your internet router. Many types of IP phones offer additional services such as putting calls on hold, transferring to other extensions and multiple phone lines amongst others which makes them ideal for businesses.
3. PC to PC: this is the easiest type of VoIP communication. All you need is software on your computer, internet connection and a headset. No adapters or phones needed! There are many companies offering Pc to PC software and many offer additional services such as putting a call on hold, transferring to another extension and using multiple phone lines. You will need to pay a monthly fee for the software but calls are usually free. You can also have this type of software on your mobile phone, this software is called a softphone or mobile dialer. With a softphone you can make VoIP calls from your mobile phone. Using a softphone to make calls has an additional advantage – mobile phones are portable and can be used anywhere you want. You can also use your regular phone plan for normal calls and switch to VoIP for internal calls only.
There are loads of different VoIP providers out there. There are many different price ranges but you need to see what services each one is offering and also make sure the call quality is good. Many VoIP service providers provide services such as;
• caller ID
• call waiting
• call transfer
• repeating a call
• returning a call
• Three way calling.
Some services allow you to try out their software so get a friend to download it as well and see how it works.
HOW DOES VOIP WORK?
To understand how VoIP, works, it’s helpful to compare it to how regular phone calls operate.
Circuit switching:
When you use a regular phone to make a call, it is connected with circuit switching. This is what we call Public Switched Telephone Network also known as PSTN.
The system works by setting up a channel or circuit between the caller and receiver for the duration of the call.
In the early days a dedicated copper wire had to connect the two ends in order to make a call. This is where the help of an operator service came in, they made sure the wires got connected. This type of connection was really expensive because you actually owned that piece of wire for the duration of the call, so if you made a call from India to the UK for example, you owned a piece of wire stretching from India to the UK.
Nowadays making phone calls is more efficient, as calls are digitized and automated electronic switching has replaced the manual switching. Fiber-optic cables are now used instead of the copper ones and with fiber-optic cables, thousands of voice signals can share the same cable. This means that you don’t actually own that wire anymore while making a call but you share it with many others.
The way the circuit works has stayed the same over the years. For the duration of the call a connection must be made. A standard amount of data – 960 KB gets used per minute that you are connected, and voice data is sent from both ends. A big part of this data gets lost though because both ends are not sending out voice signals at the same time, one is usually listening while the other talks and there is just silence at some points as well.
Another disadvantage of circuit switching is that it can only be used by one person at a time. So if you are making a call from a phone number, that number is now unavailable for use. It only becomes available again once you hang up.
Packet switching:
When you make a VoIP call, it uses packet switching. Instead of keeping the connection open for the duration of the call as is the case with circuit switching, the connection only opens when there is something to send.
Let’s look at an example:
When you make a five minute phone call with circuit switching, you will be sending full data for all five minutes from both ends as the connection will be open all the times. When you make a call with packet switching, you could be calling for five minutes but you only send out data when there is something to send. You might only send out two minutes of data which frees up a lot of space that can be used by others.
The following happens anytime you send something through the internet such as e-mail, voice messages, images and also when you make VoIP calls.
• The file you are sending is broken up into ‘data packets’, so if you make a call, your voice signals will be divided into ‘data packets’. These packets can now be sent through the internet
• Every packet gets a ‘header’ with the IP address it is supposed to go to, information about the IP address it was sent from and the amount of packets the original data was divided into. Every packet also gets a number so that when the packets arrive at their destination they can be put together easily.
• The ‘data packets’ are sent out to a router near the sender and from there they get sent to another router and from there to another until they arrive at the router nearest to their destination. It is then send to the computer or phone of the recipient. When a piece of data is divided into small packets, all the packets can get to the same destination using a different pathway, meaning going through different routers as there are millions of ways to get from one end to another.
• The computer or phone from the recipient puts the packets together again using the numbers that were sent with the packets
This system has an added advantage that if a certain branch is broken or too busy, the routers will automatically send the data through another route.
HOW IS DATA SENT FROM ONE IP ADDRESS TO ANOTHER?
Codecs:
In order to send your voice signals to another IP address, codecs will be used. This is what we call encoding. Codecs stand for ‘coder-decoder’.
Codecs convert the regular audio signals into the data packets. They do this by ‘sampling’ data several thousand times per second. The most common types of codec samples at 8000 times a second but it can also be 64.000 or 32.000 times per second.
Every ‘sample’ is then digitized and compressed before being sent off.
This sounds very complicated but actually happens really fast and you don’t even realise so much is happening while you are making the calls.
VoIP works with IP addresses that correspond to a certain PC, router, phone or other device.
The softswitch:
There are two types of soft switches; the class 4 softswitch and the class 5 softswitch.
• Class 4 softswitch is mainly used by local offices exchanges and carriers or carrier to carrier to avoid high cost calls when making long distance calls as the costs of calling with VoIP are significantly lower than with regular phone lines.
• Class 5 softswitch is mainly used by VoIP resellers to provide VoIP services to their clients. The class 5 softswitch can connect calls between regular phones and IP phones which makes them ideal for end users.
The class 5 softswitch can offer services for both VoIP phones and non-VoIP phones such as calling cards services which are used on regular phones.
Class 5 soft switches are used mainly for local calls by end-users. If a client wants to make a long-distance call, the class 5 softswitch will usually send the request over to a class 4 softswitch.
The softswitch is basically what allows the two end points to connect via the internet. The class 5 softswitch is mainly used when connecting circuit and packet networks, in other words when making a call between a regular phone and a VoIP phone.
When someone calls a phone number from a VoIP phone, the softswitch will convert that phone number into an IP address as VoIP only works with IP addresses and not phone numbers. The softswitch can easily find an IP address for a number and if it can’t it will send the request over to another softswitch until it has an answer. Once an IP address is found, the softswitch will send it over to the phone or PC from the sender in order for the address to be registered in the ‘header’ of the ‘data packets’.
IS VOIP FOR YOU?
As with every new technology there are many advantages and disadvantages to VoIP, so it is up to you to decide if you would like to use it or not and how much you’d like to use it.
Obviously the main advantages are price and flexibility as mentioned earlier. Calls can be made whenever and wherever you want as long as you have an internet connection. Calls are also a fraction of the price of regular phone calls.
VoIP also has some disadvantages and problems that need sorting out before VoIP can completely take over the communication market.
• Using your home phone for calling is an extremely reliable way of calling, it very rarely doesn’t work and most people do not have any problems with it. Even when your do not have any power, your phone will work (unless it is cordless). VoIP on the other hand, works with internet. If your internet is down – you won’t be able to use VoIP. This can be a major disadvantage if you have a power cut – you won’t be able to call. This could be solved by using battery backups or generators to provide electricity.
• A big problem with VoIP is also calling emergency services. When you are calling 911, your call gets diverted to the nearest call center for help, but they won’t know what call center to send the call to and where help should come from as VoIP can only read IP addresses and not geographical locations. Experts are working on this and are trying to find a solution to this problem. Some VoIP companies also offer solutions for this.
• Just as you can have malware, spamming and viruses in your internet, if you make calls through the internet, you can have them in your calls as well.
• You may experience periods of silence when data is lost or being unscrambled. Because VoIP calls need to arrive at their destination quickly, some parts might get lost or dropped
• The calling quality is not always good
VoIP is still in its beginning stages and hopefully within a few years’ time these problem will be sorted out.
When people switch between regular phone lines and VoIP, and use free VoIP to make long-distance calls, they can cope when it doesn’t work properly and doesn’t have good call quality. But when businesses use VoIP to make their calls it is unacceptable to have bad quality calls. If a business decides to use VoIP to lower its calling costs it will usually perform quality checks on the VoIP software. Checks can be made both before they start using that VoIP software and while they are using it to make sure the call quality is satisfactory.
Direct Marketing Copy – 7 Ways to Succeed When You Can’t Use an Offer to Sell
Introduction
Crack open any direct marketing text and you will quickly learn all about the Elements of Promotion: List, Offer, Art and Copy.
You will also quickly learn that the Offer accounts for 30% of the effectiveness of any direct marketing program.
But companies working in the insurance and financial industries are generally constrained by federal and state guidelines from making a traditional offer. So what do you do when you cannot say 50% off, Buy One Get One, Early Bird Discount or Extra year of coverage FREE?
More often than not, the answer to this question is settle for less. But it does not have to be that way. There are a number of strategies you can use to boost your response rate, conversion rate and your overall ROI.
These strategies can be implemented by any smart marketing team, do not cost a lot and are all explained right here. So please, read on.
1. Leverage your USP to focus and strengthen the appeal of your message
If you want your direct marketing efforts to sell hard and stand out from the pack, you need to leverage your Unique Selling Proposition or USP. A USP allows you to quickly demonstrate what makes you different from the competition and focuses your message so that you always speak with the same voice.
General ad agencies have been using the concept of the USP to successfully differentiate their products and stake out turf in the marketplace for years. You just have to watch television for an hour to see commercials that demonstrate that the companies with household names know their USPs and know how to use them to put their products across.
Many direct marketers think they get little or no advantage from a USP because they narrowly target their audience. But actually the opposite is true. Because direct marketers know where their leads and their sales come from, they are able target their USP towards the people they most want to reach and offer that target audience a worthwhile benefit they will not find anywhere else.
To use a Unique Selling Proposition in this manner, you simply set up it up like this:
For people who meet a very specific set of criteria, our product is the best choice because it provides this unique benefit.
So give your marketers, your copywriters, and your sales people sales people a solid platform from which to launch their efforts. You will find that they will automatically:
- Speak with one voice.
- Reinforce each others efforts.
- Create more effective solicitations.
- Achieve better overall results.
- Improve your ROI.
Essential Elements of your Unique Selling Proposition
The concept of the USP was first described by Rosser Reeves, former chair of Ted Bates in his book Reality in Advertising. According to Reeves, the USP has these three characteristics.
- You make a proposition to your prospect that says, Buy this product and you will get this benefit.
- The proposition must be unique, one the competition cannot claim or does not offer.
- The proposition must be appealing to your prospect and strong enough to provide a sustainable competitive advantage.
2. Pump up the value of your products and services.
You may not be able to make a standard offer. But that does not mean you cannot offer prospects something that makes them sit up and take notice. Good old fashioned value.
Pump up the value of your product and that value can go a very long way towards making your customer forget the lack of an offer.
Begin by referring back to your USP and take a long hard look at the unique differentiator of your product and its supporting benefits. Then make sure that those benefits are clearly stated and given place of pride in your solicitations.
Do not make the mistake of substituting features for benefits. For example: many companies place this common service feature in the middle of a bulleted list believing that that they have provided an important benefit:
24-Hour claim service
But prospects read right past it without realizing its importance because they can not see the benefit hidden away inside the feature. To make your prospect realize the true value of 24-hour claim service, why not pump up its value? All you have to do is demonstrate what it really means by using copy like this:
No matter when, or where, you have an accident, we will always be just a toll-free call away. 24 hours a day. 7 days a week. Holidays included.
If you offer a broad range of discounts, pump up your value by pointing up the total savings of these discounts to your prospects. Most companies say:
People save an average of $400 when they switch.
Instead, demonstrate how many ways to save you provide by saying something like this:
We offer 8 different discounts to make it easy for people like you to save average of $400. Add up your discounts. Then decide what you will do with all the money you save!
I am sure you can see just how compelling a feature becomes when you exploit the benefit it provides. Now think how much more compelling your copy, and your overall solicitation, will be when you pump up the value of your products and services.
Are you overlooking benefits your prospects would love?
Spend five minutes in Direct Marketing and someone will tell you that benefits sell harder than features. And that the more benefits you promote, the harder your advertising will sell.
Yet with all the talk about benefits, it is surprising how many companies forget to mention convenient, benefit-laden services. Instead they hide these benefits away until the prospect becomes a customer, and then introduce them as Customer Service.
Do not miss the opportunity to hype these hidden benefits in your advertising. Instead, take the time to review all the services you offer your customers before your next acquisition campaign. Then allow your prospects to see how easy their lives will be when they choose to do business with you. Consider everything you do, including:
- Automated payment options.
- Monthly payment plans.
- Automatic coverage increases or policy upgrades.
- Accident forgiveness.
- One-stop claim service.
- Annual coverage reviews.
- 24-hour claim service
- 24-hour customer service
Start demonstrating the benefits of features like these. Then sit back and watch how this simple technique can improve your results.
3. Find your best prospects by getting to know your best customers.
Find a good prospect; the most important part of what makes your direct mail solicitation successful is already under wraps. But where do you look find the prospects who are most receptive?
Right under your nose.
The truth is your current customer base is a comprehensive list of the best prospects you have ever found. Each and every one of those prospects has already bought what you are selling. So if you want a better prospect list, all you have to do is:
- Study your current customers.
- Discover what attributes they have in common.
- Find more people with those same attributes.
The science of data analytics calls the process of finding prospects just like your clients cloning. Any number of companies specializing in data analytics can easily clone your best customers and provide you with a list of individuals that should respond well to your solicitation.
To clone your customers, data analytics firms import names from your customer database along with any information you have about those customers. Then they carefully overlay additional information based on inferences made by what they already know.
Finally, they use this information to tell you exactly who your clients are and based on that information, which your best prospects are likely to be. This information then allows you to build highly targeted, better performing lists.
You are probably working with a company that can perform this type of customer analysis right now. So if you want a better performing prospect list all you have to do is tell your data firm who you are looking for.
Then leverage the power of your newly improved prospect list by writing advertising that exploits the needs and desires you know these prospects share. The results are sure to surprise you.
What are your criteria for a great customer?
To use your best customers to find your best prospects, you need to know exactly who they are. That means setting specific criteria by which to rank the people who buy your products and services. And that means knowing what is really important to you. Start by asking you what makes a good customer. Is it:
- Frequency or number of purchases.
- Size of policy or number of items insured.
- Number of family members insured. Income/education level.
- Method of premium payment
- Multi-lines purchases.
- Number and sizes of claims
Once you have a detailed picture of your best customer, you are well on the way to cloning that customer over and over again.
You also have all the information you need to hit your best prospect with a message that closely targets their needs, wants and attitudes, giving you a highly effective way of getting them to buy.
4. Change your point of view
As a marketer, nobody has to tell you that your goal is to generate more sales from all your channels. So you spend your time concentrating on how to increase response, lower your cost per order and improve your overall ROI.
Of course you do? It is what you want.
But while you concentrate what you want, do not forget to concentrate on the one thing that is most likely to help you achieve your goal. What your customer wants.
It seems incredible but more often than I care to admit, smart marketers hand me a marketing creative brief that carefully outlines all of their goals and neglects to provide me with the information I need to make that product attractive to their customers.
In short, they have forgotten to look at what they are selling from the point of view of their prospects. Your prospects do not care about whether or not you beat your control, or even if you make money. All they want to know is: What is your product or service going to do for me?
That is the question you must keep firmly planted in front of you whenever you begin any new marketing venture. If you keep finding innovative ways to answer your prospects questions, you will keep finding innovative ways to meet your sales goals.
So take the time to get inside the head of your prospects. Communicate what you know about what they want to the people who create your advertising and watch what happens.
Here is a marketing creative brief designed to create sales.
To change your perspective on your advertising, change the way you brief your colleagues. Answering the series of questions below will force you to think like your prospects and customers, which means you will automatically answer the question What is in it for me? from their point of view.
Marketing Creative Brief
What is the key fact or the most important thing we must know about this product and this advertising assignment?
What is the single most important benefit our product offers? What facts support this benefit? What are we really selling?
Who are we selling to? Why are we selling to these prospects now? What action do we want our prospects to take?
What negatives might our prospects cite regarding our product or our category in general?
Who is our competition and what do our prospects think of them?
Why are we better at providing what our prospects want than the competition? What medium/media are we using to reach our prospects?
What is the tone and manner of this project?
What elements are mandatory?
When must the project be completed?
What is the budget?
5. Use emotion to strengthen your message.
Your prospects are never going to purchase your products because it is the logical thing to do. But they might just buy because it is the smart thing to do.
See the difference?
Unless your advertising evokes an emotional response from your prospects, you will never get the great results you want, even if you have a great offer. And if you do not have a great offer? You have to create a great desire for what you are selling, or you are sunk.
You see, it is our emotions that move us, not our ability to think rationally. Even someone who claims to be completely unmoved by anything other than cold, hard logic will not act until he is motivated to do so by his feelings.
To use your prospects emotions to do what you want, you have to think about what they want. Remember, your prospects only want to know, What is in it for me? So ask yourself these two questions:
- What is the most important thing that my prospect wants that will draw them to my message?
- What is the primary emotion I must target?
Or in other words, give him the one thing he wants, and offer her the one thing she longs for.
I can feel some staid bankers, and insurance professionals backing off in shock. Talking about emotion in direct marketing can feel sleazy or underhanded to people who deal with the financial bottom line every day.
You have to understand that most people will not purchase a flood insurance policy because it is a logical way to pay for repairs. They will only grab for their checkbook when someone tells them that water driven toward their homes by hurricane-force winds has the power of a 10-ton locomotive.
You see? Fear is a great emotional driver. So is love. So is greed. Why do you think the word FREE is so powerful?
Your package does not have to be large, expensive or highly promotional to pack a high emotional wallop. An official looking package gets opened because it makes people nervous. An invitation-style package because it makes people feel wanted and maybe even a little important.
And once you reach out and grab your prospects with emotion, then you have the ability to follow up with logic. That is because while people make the decision to buy based on emotion, they love to back that emotional decision up with logical reasons to make the purchase.
So do not neglect to feel the pain your prospects feel, or rouse their anger or stroke their pride. That is what makes them buy.
How many of these Persuasive Emotions make it into Your Advertising?
Take a few moments to analyze the ads you think are most effective and you will discover that the marketer probably started by asking one, or more, of these questions
- Does your prospect want relief from something? (freedom from anxiety)
- Is your prospect afraid of something? (fear)
- Does your prospect want to feel sexier? (vanity)
- Does your prospect want to appear to be smarter? (pride)
- Does your prospect have an unfulfilled hope of some kind? (longing for fulfillment)
- Is your prospect insecure? About what? (Worry)
Then start asking questions of your own. The types of emotions you will uncover are endless. In fact, I think you will eventually be adding to this list.
Altruism Anger Benevolence Boredom Confidence Confusion Curiosity Desperation Envy Greed / make money Guilt Happiness Hope/optimism Laziness / avoid effort Loneliness Love Lust Optimism Patriotism Pride Save money / frugality Save time Self-reliance / independence Surprise Sympathy Vanity / be popular / social acceptance Whimsy Win acclaim Wit
6. Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth Part I : Do not make any promises you cannot keep.
There is a television show about an ad agency on TNT called Trust Me, and its name is very apropos. All marketers and advertisers are in the trust business and everything we do either builds trust or tears it down.
We constantly make promises, both explicit and implicit, to our customers and prospects. While we keep our explicit promises very well, we tend to break a great many of our implicit promises.
Take for example, the popular Express Mail format. It is intended to be mistaken for genuine express delivery, but when the prospect opens what he perceives to be an important document, all too often he only finds junk mail. This disappoints your prospect, breaks the bond of trust and loses you sales.
All too often marketers mistake the format for the message. They think that if they put their sales message in an official format it will automatically lift response over a promotional mailing. More often than not, they are wrong. Why? Because they are not using the format in a truthful way.
Here is an excellent example of what I mean:
Some years ago, a telecommunications company mailed $5 and $20 checks in an official manila envelope. Cash the check and you switched your long distance service. The recipient could clearly see the check safety paper through the address window, and a message to the postmaster helped to make the envelope look important and valuable. When the prospects opened the package, they got what they expected, responded accordingly and the package remained the control for years.
Then one of the marketers who developed this check package decided it would work well for a financial company. This company had a credit card rewards program that mailed $25 savings bonds to cardholders when they earned 2,500 points. The same check format was used, but a facsimile of a savings bond replaced the check. Recipients quickly figured out they would have to spend $2,500 to get $25 that the solicitation promised. Response was dismal and the solicitation was an embarrassing failure.
It is easy to why the first package was successful. It delivered on its implicit promise. The second one did not and failed.
Yes, the first package had a hard cash offer and the second did not, but you cannot blame the lack of an offer on the failure of this package. A promotional package mailed alongside it, and with no offer, garnered outstanding results. The outer envelope had a headline that read:
In 2016 a college education will cost over $120,000. Are you saving enough?
Inside the letter offered the rewards card as an easy way to supplement college savings and the package out-performed all expectations because it told the truth.
So do not make the mistake of thinking a powerful format alone will influence prospects to respond. You will only succeed when your message fulfills the implicit promise your package makes.
Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth Part II : Avoid a sea of footnotes.
Pick up a piece of direct mail in any one of a number of highly regulated industries and you will not have to look far to find an asterisk.
Sometimes those asterisks appear in the headline.
Sometimes they appear in the headline on the front of the envelope.
I am often told that the sea of footnotes is part of an effort to be totally honest. Other times I am told that they are required by law.
You cannot always avoid an asterisk and a footnote and a lot of unexciting information is required by law. But just popping in a footnote every time you are forced to mention a negative can actually hurt your overall credibility. Prospects very quickly begin to recognize that an asterisk is a red flag denoting that some bad news is coming. So instead of hiding a problematic fact, the footnote not only calls attention to it, but also tells your prospect that you are trying to fool him by attempting to hide the bad news.
So what should you do? Find a way to state as much as you can as forthrightly as you can. For example, if you are selling auto insurance you need to tell people who will qualify for your best rates. Often you will see a statement like the one below:
Safe drivers save money with our best rates.*
* You must not have received a moving violation nor had an at-fault accident in the past five years.
But the requirement seems less burdensome, and your copy appears much more open and friendly if the qualification is stated like this:
We cannot offer our best rates to everyone, but if you are a safe driver who has not had a moving violation or an at-fault accident in the past five years, we stand ready to help you save money now.
Both examples state plainly that you must be ticket and accident free to get the best rates, but in the first example, you give your prospect a benefit and then take it away in footnote. While in the second example, you bestow a special benefit on the people who qualify.
Being honest and forthright can also help you to sell harder. Imagine how intriguing mailing would be if the envelope had a headline that read:
Open now to find out why the state of Idaho will not let us make you any special offers (and how we can still help you save an average of $300).
Yes, Terms and Conditions will still wind up on the back panel of a brochure or tucked in a box on the back of a letter. But the more straight you are with your prospect, the better your results will be.
7. Ask for the sale. Ask again. Then make it easy to say yes.
Have you ever received a solicitation, decided to buy and then discovered you could not find the order card? Or have received an e-mail invitation and struggled to find the link to reply?
Frustrating, right?
Yet far too many companies spend far too much money on direct mail, e-mail and other forms of direct response advertising that actually makes it difficult – or impossible – for a prospect to respond.
I once received a beautiful dimensional mailing from an automobile manufacturer. It was an Advent calendar, and each window featured another benefit of the cars. It cost a fortune, but nowhere in the piece was there a phone number, or an address for a dealership near my home. I was entranced, but to what purpose? There was no one I could talk to about buying a car. (I was in the market, too!)
This car company threw their money away in a very dramatic fashion. But even experienced direct markets miss plenty of opportunities to encourage their prospects to respond.
Here is a short list of common mistakes:
You forget to ask for the sale. It may seem pushy, but once your prospect is interested, they want you to tell them to buy and to show them how to do it. So be forceful. Make sure your call to action is clear, concise, easy to find and repeated often.
You give your prospect too many choices. Less is more. You want your prospect to make a simple yes or no decision. So do not clutter up your piece with additional choices. Forcing them to choose between a dizzying array of options like buy now, attend a seminar, and request more information by mail only confuse your prospect and encourage him to do nothing
You offer too many ways to respond. Yes, some people prefer to mail a card. Others want to call. Still others like to check your website. But giving four options and repeating them constantly only confuses your prospect. Offer several options if you must but pick one as your primary response mechanism and push that one harder. Response is sure to improve.
You make the order card or application hard to complete. The harder you ask your prospect to work, the less likely he is to respond. So make forms as easy to complete as possible and if the information is available without causing privacy issues fill in as much as you can.
You make it hard to find the response device. Toll-free numbers set in 24 point type may not always look pretty, but they get noticed. So do large bursts on e-mails that say Click here to order. And don’t hide an order form on the last panel of a brochure. Instead clearly mark it, and include a call to action on the front or at the top. Then put it where the client cannot miss it and refer to it often.
You can never mention the toll-free number too many times.
It is axiomatic. The more times a prospect is told to call a toll-free number, the more likely he is to respond. So find as many natural opportunities as you can to tell your prospect to call and then provide that number. How many times can you repeat the toll-free number without interfering with the message? A lot more than you think.
I find that striving for six mentions in a one-page letter is an excellent goal. It cannot always be achieved, but each additional mention generally helps to lift response. But remember, the mention of the number must be organic. If it sounds forced, you can turn your prospect off.
Conclusion
Try these suggestions for yourself, and I think you will find that you will see an increase in response. But remember, the only way to know for sure if something will work for you is to test, test, test! So get out there and test and see just how well you can succeed.
