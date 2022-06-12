Crypto.com Renders Support for Three Low-Cap Altcoins

Crypto.com announces its support for little- known altcoins.

The exchange decided to continue the listing of the unpopular altcoins.

EPX, LOKA and ZBC are the three new tokens listed in Crypto.com

The most popular Singapore-based exchange Crypto.com is targeting all the low-cap altcoins launched in the market. The exchange is following its plan and continuing the process to list these unpopular altcoins out there in the marketplace. On 10th June 2022, Crypto.com revealed saying, the exchange is listing three more small-cap altcoins in its trading platform.

Over the past few months, the entire crypto market is witnessing a wide slump reflecting a huge price fall in all the cryptocurrencies. Amidst the current situation prevailing in the market, Crypto.com is persisting to pick-up and list the underrated altcoins.

Further, the crypto exchange is listing Ellipsis (EPX), League of Kingdoms Arena (LOKA) and Zebec Protocol (ZBC) in its platform. More so, the listing of the unpopular altcoins in a popular exchange can raise the price of the asset. Also the users can trade their favorite digital coins as they wish.

Three low-cap altcoins in Crypto.com

One among the three little- known altcoins is Ellipsis’s native token, EPX is less valued cryptocurrency, functions on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Even though it is slippery in the current state, altcoin is at present trading on 21 active markets. Moreover, the EPX released its latest 2.0 version in April adding various developments to Ellipsis’ tokenomics.

According to CoinMarketCap, the EPX value is standing at $0.0007780 and is down 15.11% over the last 24 hours.

Following the list, the second low-cap altcoin is LOKA – the governance token for League of Kingdoms Arena. In addition, LOKA is a blockchain-based Massively Multiplayer Online game (MMO). More so, this strategy game functions as a play-to-earn ecosystem encouraging the players to earn income while playing online.

As per the CoinMarketCap, the price of LOKA is $0.661599 facing a downfall of 22.70% in the last 24 hours.

Finally, the third small-cap altcoin is the native token of the Zebec Protocol’s ZBC. The interesting function of the platform is, it is a continuous Settlement Protocol built on Solana (SOL). One of the best parts of the platform is, it transforms payroll, cash flow, and token vesting enabling the users to send and receive transactions every second.

According to CoinMarketCap, the live value of ZBC is $0.013147 with a price fall of 6.84% in the last 24 hours.