Don’t Just Enter Any Cab If You Value Your Life

Summer is a great time to take vacations; visit new countries and cities and enjoy your much-deserved time off. However, when you arrive at your destination, you must choose either a rental car or taxicab to get around. Some destinations are notorious for aggressive taxi drivers, and in California, the accident rate of taxi drivers are on the rise. Would you know how to spot an illegal taxi or some of their current scams?

Last month a couple vacationing in the beautiful California city of San Francisco did not get a chance to start their vacation when the taxi cab that they had picked tragically crashed and killed them both.



During the ride from the airport to the city, the couple both smelled smoke in the car, along with the driver, but the taxi driver, Fageh Hassan Behbahani kept driving anyway.

Coincidentally behind the taxi were three California Highway Patrol CHP officers in a van. The CHP officers saw smoke coming out of the vehicle and thought that at some point the driver might pull over but he never did. The taxi then missed a turn and ran into a highway support beam and then burst into flames. The taxi drivers Dodge Intrepid had lost its brakes.

The couple died shortly after the accident from massive trauma and the driver, although seriously injured is supposed to make a full recovery. The DeSoto Cab Company was indeed a legitimate cab company, but was the vehicle properly maintained and the drivers properly trained? If convicted the driver may face manslaughter charges for the wrongful death of this vacationing couple and the cab company could face legal action as well.

In addition, just last April another horrific accident occurred in San Francisco; injuring 2 pedestrians, a passenger and two motorists due to an out-of-control taxi. This time it was the Arrow cab company and its employee is under investigation for possible driving while intoxicated.

In the state of California, there are no special licenses issued to taxi drivers, but legitimate cab companies must meet the requirement s of the local jurisdictions in which they operate. They are considered “common carriers” and they have a higher duty to keep passengers safe. Legitimate taxi companies have insurance, maintain their vehicles and train their drivers correctly. Additionally valid livery plates will be present on legitimate taxicabs.

To avoid taxi scams or illegal cabs, do your homework during your vacation planning:



• Always make sure there is a city seal on the side of the taxi door; for example, in Los Angeles, the taxi should read “City of Los Angeles” with its official seal.



• Make sure the meter is operational and that the driver has his license visibly in the window.



• Before you leave on vacation, check out distinct facts about cabs at your destination. What color are they? Do they have meters or do you haggle on a price before you enter the vehicle?



• Your hotel will probably have a taxi map of the city. Many cities throughout the U.S. want to promote legal taxis and will issue guidelines for tourists. Consult websites such as TaxiFareFinder.com, WorldTaximeter.com or TaxiWiz.com for approximate taxi fares around the world.

If you have been involved in an accident that involved a taxicab, your claim will probably involve the Department of Transportation and therefore require the expertise of a professional personal injury attorney.