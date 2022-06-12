Finance
Driving Traffic to Your Website, Eight Proven & Effective Methods to Get You Going
In order for any Internet Marketer or any type of online business to succeed, it is important to have a constant flow of traffic to your site. Without traffic, a website will not make any sales and the online business will fail. It is therefore important that you know how to drive traffic to your website. There is a way to drive traffic to your website on any budget, and this article outlines all those essential ways through which you can succeed.
Method 1. Fresh Unique Content- People go online to look for information and also buy what they need. It is therefore important for you to have high quality and unique content on your website so that visitors to your website will spend more time on your website, bookmark your website and also buy from you. In addition, if you have lots of useful information on your website, you will be considered as an expert in your niche, and you will therefore easily get customers.
Method 2. Search Engine Optimization- In order for your site to be found on the search engines when people are looking for information, make sure that your niche keywords and phrases are in your headlines and in the rest of the content on your website. This means that your website will show up and will rank high when people look for those keywords on your website, and this will drive more traffic to your website.
Method 3. PPC (Pay per Click) Advertising- If you have the money to pay for the advertising, you can run an advertisement with Google AdWords, Bing, or Yahoo Overture, to drive traffic to your website. Do not forget about the Social Media Site such as Face Book. Be sure to be fully prepared when paying for advertising. Study a book that teaches how to advertise on the internet or even Google will teach you about different strategies and techniques. Always be sure to split test your campaigns. Use your tracking to hone in on your demographics. Otherwise you will just be throwing water in the wind and you will end up broke.
Method 4. Article Marketing- This is a very powerful tool for driving traffic to your website. In all your articles, make sure you have a resources box or authors biography which will contain your website URL. After reading your article, people will want to visit your website, so the more articles you write the more traffic you will drive to your website.
Method 5. Specialized Niche Forums- This is one of the most effective ways of driving traffic to your website. Participate in targeted forums by writing useful posts in the forums that are related to your niche, and have your website link in your signature. If you participate in forums that are not of your niche, you will be essentially wasting your time and you will get a lot of people upset. Upset people on the internet are capable of anything. There is no need to rile up anyone. You are liable to get some folks that will spam you to death. You have better things to do with your time.
Method 6. Viral Marketing- Write free e-books or short reports with a link to your website. Have a link to your website on your blog and on any press release that you write. These will drive traffic to your website for an undetermined amount of time. Same as with Article Marketing , as these items get passed around people will be wanting to see your site.
Method 7. Video Marketing- You can create a video about your product or service that you offer on your website and post that on You Tube. Add your website link on that video, and this will make sure that people who view your video will also visit your website as well if they have need for your products and/or services and they may even share it with someone they know that is looking for what you have offered in the video.
Method 8. Although countdown lists are best with an odd amount, I could not help but putting in this last method. The Method is simple and basic. A lot of times we like to confuse things with all these different New ideas and we forget about the simple things. My mentor, Zig Ziglar, taught me the acronym K.I.S.S. (Keep It Short & Simple). So generally after I use all the newfangled ways, I go back and do the basic short and simple way, sometimes it is just a matter of persistence. That is the 8th method, Be Persistent. Do not give up without putting up your best fight. Always give it your all. OORAH!
In using these 8 methods outlined above, you can drive a lot of traffic to your website, boost your sales and grow your online business profits. These Methods listed above have been proven time and time again. I encourage you to put these methods not only in place but additionally put them into action. The only time they do not work is when they are not applied. It is like having an alarm system and not turning it on or having air-conditioning but sweating, or best yet, getting in your car and not starting it, you will be going nowhere fast. I hope this has been of some help for you.
Contingency Fees in Europe
Contingency fees have long been a staple of American laws firms and have helped drive mass tort and class action litigation forward in the United States. In payment terms, it has proven itself to be an excellent marketing tool to use in drawing in new clients. Accepting payments only if you win your client’s case allows people more affordable options when seeking to file a lawsuit. However, in Europe the rules for contingency fees vary greatly from American laws.
In the UK for example, “Conditional Fees” are accepted, however they are governed by a different set of rules. A CFA (Conditional Fee Agreement) allows the lawyer to get paid only when he/she wins the case, however if the case is won the lawyer will receive their general hourly wage plus an uplift-also called a success fee. This fee can be as high as 100% of the regular hourly fee, which will depend on the complexity of the case and the risk involved.
On 29 March of this year, Justice Secretary Kenneth Clarke announced that he was planning on adding reforms to conditional fee arrangements on the basis that the costs of civil litigation had increased significantly (140 times higher in libel defense cases) and so had the number of ambulance-chasing advertisements and claim farmers. Also, there was a fear that the percentage that the lawyers charged as a success fee was charged without any regard to how much money the claimant had actually won, which may drastically reduce the amount the claimant would actually receive in the event of a win.
Other European countries do not allow these kinds of fee arrangements to be made…at least in principle. According to the 2004 book “Risks, Reputations, and Rewards: Contingency Fee Legal Practice in the United States,” written by Herbet Kritzer, that is about to change for many European countries. Right now; Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Lithuania and Belgium are using contingency fees as a payment option for their clients. Actually, the German and Spanish courts have ruled that prohibiting contingency fees is unconstitutional. This could mean that there may be a significant increase of mass tor and class action litigation in Europe.
So far, commercializing litigation funding is still a new concept in Europe. It is likely the idea of law firms paying all legal costs and accepting the risks involved if the case loses, doesn’t sit well with European regulators. This method can be particularly costly for the firms that are involved in Mass torts and Class actions. While it has been argued that, although litigators have the ability to opt out of a class action suit, finding new ways for financing these litigations is likely going to change the overall European liability landscape drastically.
Even though many countries have fully embraced America’s contingency fee agreements, with their own addendums added-it can be argued by the regulators that the use of contingency fees has increased the number of liability lawsuits significantly, causing many court systems to become congested with legal filings. Either way, it should prove to be interesting to see how the European regulators will prevent various law firms from offering potential clients legal services with contingency fee agreements through back door channels.
As I said before, even though contingent fees may be prohibited in many European countries in principle– preventing litigators from commercially advertising such practices-there is a large potential for money to be made in allowing potential clients more affordable ways of financing their lawsuits. This fact alone is likely to make litigators push regulators harder to allow litigators to incorporate contingent fee agreements into a commercially viable payment option.
Living Dangerously? There’s Life Insurance For That
Suppose you’re a generally healthy person with a weekend habit of jumping out of helicopters to ski down mountains in the middle of the French Alps? What if you like to ascend ice formations in a sport called ice climbing, or barrel down a twisting paved road while lying on wheeled board? How about if you work a dangerous job? If you find that your adrenaline rush or risky occupation is getting in the way of obtaining life insurance coverage, here’s two ways to prevent being denied coverage or finding reasonable rates: don’t lie, and get trained.
Although hazardous avocations typically come with increased premiums, high-risk insurance specialists can advise you on how to keep your personal premiums from soaring.
Dangerous avocations, as defined by the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA), are categorized as “impaired risk,” meaning most underwriters will rule out the most favorable rates, but according to Carol Casey-Odekirk, spokesperson for State. Farm Insurance, people who work dangerous jobs are generally compensated for job risk by their companies, which can offset any increase in premiums.
“Insurers are obviously involved in aggressive underwriting for people with impaired risk, but to do the best job we need to know all the facts pertaining to the risk,” says Gary Dworkin, Immediate Past Chair for the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies.
While premiums vary based on specific circumstances, taking safety courses and showing expertise in your hobby or occupation can help reduce your rates. The life insurance market is very competitive and rates are often reasonable, so chances are fairly good a risk specialist can find you the best coverage for the right price. Lying or omitting information, however, will not help you.
“Insurers are pretty good about their research, so it’s not a matter of if you lie-it’s a matter of when they catch you. Within the first two years the life insurance policy is issued, insurers have the right to reject claims, refund premiums or nullify the contract if it’s found that they misrepresented information. There’s also a chance of having a claim rejected for fraud,” said Dworkin.
If you are caught lying before a life insurance policy is issued, it goes on your record, which can keep you from finding reasonable rates or being insured altogether, so simply don’t do it.
When it comes to living dangerously, some people don’t just do it for kicks-it’s their day job. Preliminary data from the United States Department of Labor’s 2008 “Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries” listed the following five jobs as the most hazardous, by fatality rate (otherwise known as the chances of surviving, if you are injured on the job). We included an additional five jobs with surprising mortality rates.
1. Fishermen- Sure, they get plenty of fresh air and exercise, but they also have the highest relative risk of death by drowning. Although the DOL listed 38 fatalities in 2008, fishermen have the highest fatality rates of any profession- 111.8 (per 100,000).
2. Lumberjack- With a mortality rate of 86.4/100,000 and 76 fatalities with the reason listed as “contact with objects and equipment,” sometimes being a lumberjack is not OK.
3. Airplane pilots- People who work in the airline industry, particularly pilots, hold the dubious honor of third-most dangerous job in America. With 87 deaths in 2008, they face a grim 70.7/100,000 chance of death every day they go to work. The majority of their deaths are crash-related. Just remember to thank your pilot on your next flight (instead of complaining about the delay).
4. Structural metal workers- Someone has to make sure the buildings go up. Unfortunately, structural metal workers face a huge risk of falling down on the job from an average height of 500 feet or more. Unlike the top 3, metal workers had 40 fatalities listed for 2007, and a mortality rate of 45.5.
5. Farmers and ranchers- Sure, a job in the open country, working with the land may sound ideal, but it loses appeal when you consider how sharp farm implements are, and how a herd of stampeding animals won’t stop because the light went red. With 293 deaths in 2008, farmers and ranchers have a mortality rate of 39.5.
Five surprisingly Dangerous Jobs
1. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers- It’s a life on the open road, which is both a problem and a solution for many people in the transportation industry. Although they have a relatively low fatality rate, 28.2, the DOL also listed a shocking 976 fatalities in 2007.
2. Construction workers- Like structural metal workers, construction workers are integral to maintaining the infrastructure of our society. Although their mortality rate is a relatively low 19.5, their job requires working in a variety of dangerous conditions. As a result construction workers average a staggering 345 deaths per year from falls and traffic accidents.
3. Grounds maintenance workers- It’s a dirty job, but somebody has to keep the grounds looking nice at golf courses, parks and resorts across the nation. Unfortunately, with 160 fatalities listed in 2007, it might not be the hottest job on the market. On a plus note, grounds workers enjoy the lowest mortality rates on this list, 12.0.
4. Policemen and Sheriffs- Despite upholding the law, policemen and sheriffs are subject to the same general rules as ordinary folks with hazardous jobs. Their fatality rates were listed as 21.8, and they only suffered 146 fatalities, with the most common cause listed as “transportation incidents.”
5. Taxicab Drivers- Ever wonder why your cabby is so surly? With an average of 50 deaths per year from violent assaults and a mortality rate about the same as police officers (21.3), they might have earned the right to be a little standoffish. Just remember to make eye contact and smile before your cabby whips out the mace.
What Is VoIP And How Exactly Does It Work?
WHAT IS VOIP?
VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol is becoming more and more popular these days. People use VoIP for international calls as the costs are significantly lower than regular landline or mobile costs or sometimes even totally free. VoIP works by transmitting analog signals such as voice, fax, SMS and voice-messaging into digital signals which can be sent through the internet and not through Public Switched Telephone Network. In other words; VoIP lets you make phone calls and use other communication services through the internet. VoIP is preferred both for its price and ease of use. As VoIP works through the internet, it can be used anywhere you have an internet connection. This means that people travelling abroad can just take their phones or adapters with them.
There are three different types of VoIP calling;
1. Analog telephone adapter: also knows as ATA or VoIP adapter. This is a simple device that allows you to connect your regular phones to your computer or internet for making VoIP calls. You can use your regular phone and service provider for most calls and then switch to VoIP when making international calls. The adapter converts the analog signals into digital ones.
2. IP Phones: these phones look and work like regular phones but they can connect to your internet connection without the need of an adaptor to convert the signals. IP phones come both cordless and corded which can be plugged directly into your internet router. Many types of IP phones offer additional services such as putting calls on hold, transferring to other extensions and multiple phone lines amongst others which makes them ideal for businesses.
3. PC to PC: this is the easiest type of VoIP communication. All you need is software on your computer, internet connection and a headset. No adapters or phones needed! There are many companies offering Pc to PC software and many offer additional services such as putting a call on hold, transferring to another extension and using multiple phone lines. You will need to pay a monthly fee for the software but calls are usually free. You can also have this type of software on your mobile phone, this software is called a softphone or mobile dialer. With a softphone you can make VoIP calls from your mobile phone. Using a softphone to make calls has an additional advantage – mobile phones are portable and can be used anywhere you want. You can also use your regular phone plan for normal calls and switch to VoIP for internal calls only.
There are loads of different VoIP providers out there. There are many different price ranges but you need to see what services each one is offering and also make sure the call quality is good. Many VoIP service providers provide services such as;
• caller ID
• call waiting
• call transfer
• repeating a call
• returning a call
• Three way calling.
Some services allow you to try out their software so get a friend to download it as well and see how it works.
HOW DOES VOIP WORK?
To understand how VoIP, works, it’s helpful to compare it to how regular phone calls operate.
Circuit switching:
When you use a regular phone to make a call, it is connected with circuit switching. This is what we call Public Switched Telephone Network also known as PSTN.
The system works by setting up a channel or circuit between the caller and receiver for the duration of the call.
In the early days a dedicated copper wire had to connect the two ends in order to make a call. This is where the help of an operator service came in, they made sure the wires got connected. This type of connection was really expensive because you actually owned that piece of wire for the duration of the call, so if you made a call from India to the UK for example, you owned a piece of wire stretching from India to the UK.
Nowadays making phone calls is more efficient, as calls are digitized and automated electronic switching has replaced the manual switching. Fiber-optic cables are now used instead of the copper ones and with fiber-optic cables, thousands of voice signals can share the same cable. This means that you don’t actually own that wire anymore while making a call but you share it with many others.
The way the circuit works has stayed the same over the years. For the duration of the call a connection must be made. A standard amount of data – 960 KB gets used per minute that you are connected, and voice data is sent from both ends. A big part of this data gets lost though because both ends are not sending out voice signals at the same time, one is usually listening while the other talks and there is just silence at some points as well.
Another disadvantage of circuit switching is that it can only be used by one person at a time. So if you are making a call from a phone number, that number is now unavailable for use. It only becomes available again once you hang up.
Packet switching:
When you make a VoIP call, it uses packet switching. Instead of keeping the connection open for the duration of the call as is the case with circuit switching, the connection only opens when there is something to send.
Let’s look at an example:
When you make a five minute phone call with circuit switching, you will be sending full data for all five minutes from both ends as the connection will be open all the times. When you make a call with packet switching, you could be calling for five minutes but you only send out data when there is something to send. You might only send out two minutes of data which frees up a lot of space that can be used by others.
The following happens anytime you send something through the internet such as e-mail, voice messages, images and also when you make VoIP calls.
• The file you are sending is broken up into ‘data packets’, so if you make a call, your voice signals will be divided into ‘data packets’. These packets can now be sent through the internet
• Every packet gets a ‘header’ with the IP address it is supposed to go to, information about the IP address it was sent from and the amount of packets the original data was divided into. Every packet also gets a number so that when the packets arrive at their destination they can be put together easily.
• The ‘data packets’ are sent out to a router near the sender and from there they get sent to another router and from there to another until they arrive at the router nearest to their destination. It is then send to the computer or phone of the recipient. When a piece of data is divided into small packets, all the packets can get to the same destination using a different pathway, meaning going through different routers as there are millions of ways to get from one end to another.
• The computer or phone from the recipient puts the packets together again using the numbers that were sent with the packets
This system has an added advantage that if a certain branch is broken or too busy, the routers will automatically send the data through another route.
HOW IS DATA SENT FROM ONE IP ADDRESS TO ANOTHER?
Codecs:
In order to send your voice signals to another IP address, codecs will be used. This is what we call encoding. Codecs stand for ‘coder-decoder’.
Codecs convert the regular audio signals into the data packets. They do this by ‘sampling’ data several thousand times per second. The most common types of codec samples at 8000 times a second but it can also be 64.000 or 32.000 times per second.
Every ‘sample’ is then digitized and compressed before being sent off.
This sounds very complicated but actually happens really fast and you don’t even realise so much is happening while you are making the calls.
VoIP works with IP addresses that correspond to a certain PC, router, phone or other device.
The softswitch:
There are two types of soft switches; the class 4 softswitch and the class 5 softswitch.
• Class 4 softswitch is mainly used by local offices exchanges and carriers or carrier to carrier to avoid high cost calls when making long distance calls as the costs of calling with VoIP are significantly lower than with regular phone lines.
• Class 5 softswitch is mainly used by VoIP resellers to provide VoIP services to their clients. The class 5 softswitch can connect calls between regular phones and IP phones which makes them ideal for end users.
The class 5 softswitch can offer services for both VoIP phones and non-VoIP phones such as calling cards services which are used on regular phones.
Class 5 soft switches are used mainly for local calls by end-users. If a client wants to make a long-distance call, the class 5 softswitch will usually send the request over to a class 4 softswitch.
The softswitch is basically what allows the two end points to connect via the internet. The class 5 softswitch is mainly used when connecting circuit and packet networks, in other words when making a call between a regular phone and a VoIP phone.
When someone calls a phone number from a VoIP phone, the softswitch will convert that phone number into an IP address as VoIP only works with IP addresses and not phone numbers. The softswitch can easily find an IP address for a number and if it can’t it will send the request over to another softswitch until it has an answer. Once an IP address is found, the softswitch will send it over to the phone or PC from the sender in order for the address to be registered in the ‘header’ of the ‘data packets’.
IS VOIP FOR YOU?
As with every new technology there are many advantages and disadvantages to VoIP, so it is up to you to decide if you would like to use it or not and how much you’d like to use it.
Obviously the main advantages are price and flexibility as mentioned earlier. Calls can be made whenever and wherever you want as long as you have an internet connection. Calls are also a fraction of the price of regular phone calls.
VoIP also has some disadvantages and problems that need sorting out before VoIP can completely take over the communication market.
• Using your home phone for calling is an extremely reliable way of calling, it very rarely doesn’t work and most people do not have any problems with it. Even when your do not have any power, your phone will work (unless it is cordless). VoIP on the other hand, works with internet. If your internet is down – you won’t be able to use VoIP. This can be a major disadvantage if you have a power cut – you won’t be able to call. This could be solved by using battery backups or generators to provide electricity.
• A big problem with VoIP is also calling emergency services. When you are calling 911, your call gets diverted to the nearest call center for help, but they won’t know what call center to send the call to and where help should come from as VoIP can only read IP addresses and not geographical locations. Experts are working on this and are trying to find a solution to this problem. Some VoIP companies also offer solutions for this.
• Just as you can have malware, spamming and viruses in your internet, if you make calls through the internet, you can have them in your calls as well.
• You may experience periods of silence when data is lost or being unscrambled. Because VoIP calls need to arrive at their destination quickly, some parts might get lost or dropped
• The calling quality is not always good
VoIP is still in its beginning stages and hopefully within a few years’ time these problem will be sorted out.
When people switch between regular phone lines and VoIP, and use free VoIP to make long-distance calls, they can cope when it doesn’t work properly and doesn’t have good call quality. But when businesses use VoIP to make their calls it is unacceptable to have bad quality calls. If a business decides to use VoIP to lower its calling costs it will usually perform quality checks on the VoIP software. Checks can be made both before they start using that VoIP software and while they are using it to make sure the call quality is satisfactory.
