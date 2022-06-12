Finance
Dry Penis Skin: Causes and Solutions
No man enjoys dry skin, but dry penis skin is a nuisance in its own category. The skin can become raw and flaky, leading to penile pain and, importantly, an inability to feel pleasure like normal. Fortunately, there are penis care steps men can take to manage this uncomfortable condition. The following are common causes of dry penis skin.
Clothing
Simply rubbing up against a man’s clothing can cause the penis to dry out by chafing the skin. Men are particularly susceptible to this if they go commando; most pants materials aren’t very soft. If a man’s underwear is causing the chafing, he could try investing a few more bucks in more luxurious pairs.
Hot Water
Many men enjoy a nice, long shower, but if that water is hot, it’s going to strip away the skin’s natural oils, which are needed to keep it moisturized. Showering in warm water is best!
Soap
Soap is great at washing away dirt and bacteria; it’s also great at drying the skin out, unfortunately. But in general warm water is sufficient for washing the penis, so men can try skipping the soap in the region altogether. If a guy simply can’t get into the idea of leaving soap out of the penis cleaning routine, he should be careful to choose something natural and gentle. The soap or body wash he uses on the rest of himself is likely too harsh for the manhood.
Psoriasis
This skin condition occurs when the immune system isn’t working properly and overproduces skin cells. These form plaques of skin that are dry and often very itchy. If a man has psoriasis on other parts of his body, it may affect the penis as well.
Medicated creams with steroids in them or treatment with UV light are usually in order for psoriasis, although these methods may be too harsh for the penis. Ask one’s doctor about using a gentler form of moisturizer on the member.
Lack of Lube
Lots of guys enjoy a good “dry rub,” but the friction created by the hand during solo play can do a number on the manhood skin. There are plenty of products on the market designed for the purpose. If that’s not an option, a guy can try using a lotion around the house, making sure it doesn’t contain harsh chemicals or fragrances. Coconut oil is a great option if that’s around. Don’t use soap or shampoo!
Adequate lubrication is important during partner sex as well. Be sure NOT to use oil-based lubricants, such as Vaseline, baby oil or coconut oil, while using latex condoms. The oil can erode latex, leaving both partners unprotected.
Contact Dermatitis
If the manhood comes in contact with a strange plant, chemical or other foreign material, it may develop an itchy rash called contact dermatitis. This uncomfortable condition will go away on its own once the manhood is kept from coming in contact with the offending substance for a while, but it may be uncomfortable enough to merit some form of treatment. A moisturizer is a good bet. Some doctors prescribe medicated creams.
For common causes of dry skin, men may benefit from the use of a quality penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil). With Shea butter and vitamin E, Man1 Man Oil provides two natural moisturizers for smooth, soft and supple penile skin. Additional beneficial ingredients include vitamin C and L-arginine, which promote healthy circulation in the member. A penis health crème can protect the skin from the frictions of the day (and night), ensuring that the skin stays sensitive to pleasurable feelings while keeping discomfort at bay.
Sleep Disorders From Traumatic Brain Injury
Sleep disorders are an extremely common side effect of traumatic brain injury (TBI). People who, prior to their accident, had experienced no difficulty in sleeping commonly complain not only of an inability to fall asleep, but of more frequent restless sleep. Sufferers frequently wake during their few hours of sleep and find themselves fully awake and alert as early as 4 or 5 am. Not only is a lack of sleep problematic in and of itself, but another common symptom of TBI is increased fatigue-so many people who are suffering general fatigue due to a head injury are also unable to get the sleep needed to recover.
Being well rested is not only important in dealing with fatigue, but crucial to an individual’s general recovery. Most TBI is caused by some type of fall or collision, and in these types of accidents, muscle strain and injury frequently occurs. Sleep is a time that the body is able to rest and begin to repair injured muscles, but sleep disorders prevent this necessary healing from taking place. Also, an increase in fatigue has negative effects on an individual’s memory. A person with a head injury who already may have difficulty remembering things can experience an increase in symptoms if they are unable to let their mind rest during a full night’s sleep.
In order to combat sleeping disorders, there are a number of possibilities available. While most ordinary sleeping disorders can be treated with a variety of sleep medications, doctors rarely prescribe these types of pills to individuals who have experienced a TBI. In cases where a doctor feels that prescribing medication is necessary, it is common that they will prescribe a low dose of anti-depressant medication to help the individual fall asleep and sleep soundly. However, difficulty waking up is a common side effect of this medication.
There are other ways individuals can increase their chances of getting the rest their body needs. One of the easiest ways to do this is to introduce consistency to one’s sleeping schedule. By going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at the same time every morning, an individual can “program” their body to sleep during certain times. Also, individuals suffering from sleep disorders should avoid drinking caffeine and exercising late at night, as both these activities can increase difficulty in falling asleep. Finally, individuals should make sure that the area they are sleeping in is dark and quiet.
To get more information on sleep disorders due to traumatic brain injury, contact the brain injury lawyers of Williams Kherkher at http://traumatic-braininjurylawyers.com/.
Choosing The Best Drug Rehabilitation Center
Drug addiction is a serious issue that afflicts more and more people all over the world. Drug addiction can cause extreme cases of psychological problems. In the past, most drug addicts feared joining a drug rehabilitation center since the treatment that they received was inconsiderate and unsympathetic.
Nowadays, there are just a few individuals who harbor such ideas. The best drug rehabilitation centers have embraced treatment programs with a more compassionate and kinder approach. One primary focus of such programs is genuine kindness and concern.
Therefore, when faced with drug addiction, a person can join a government or private run rehab center. This is a great way to start a patient’s recovery effort by equipping them with the capacity to identify and also deal with the possibilities of re-addiction or drug relapse when out in the real world.
Selecting The Best Drug Rehabilitation Center
The best drug rehabilitation centers are known for their effectiveness and provision of one-on-one sessions of therapy where the sessions are aimed at working on the patient’s psychiatric issues.
In addition, such sessions can also include lessons on yoga and meditation as well as addition access to psychiatric specialists. Such benefits offered by the various rehab centers make selecting quite difficult. However, there are some personal considerations when selecting a drug rehab center.
Much like the professional psychological help with known mental illness, drug addiction patients have to look for the best treatment for their specific behavior and addiction patterns.
It should be pointed out that smaller rehabilitation facilities have a greater opportunity for a one-on-one treatment session which is crucial in later stages of the treatment program.
Personal consideration should be taken in to account when choosing the best rehab center. The patient should consider their individual recovery pattern since this is the most vital need over all else.
A majority of people are concerned about whether they can afford the treatment cost since they do not have access to adequate insurance cover. Nonetheless, there are some insurance firms that can offer residential support right away.
The various forms of Drug Rehabilitation Programs
In drug treatments, there are a number of various treatment types that can be administered to a patient. These include inpatient and outpatient facilities, behavior therapy sessions, addiction counseling, residential treatment, extended care centers, local support groups, mental health and sober houses.
Professional psychologists, medical practitioners, addiction specialists and psychiatrists in the best drug rehabilitation centers work thoroughly to establish the most ideal combination of physical and medication therapy programs so as to generate the most noteworthy success rates.
A combination therapy accompanied by longer time in drug addiction treatment appears to be the most successful alternative for long term management.
Joining a drug rehab center
Drug rehab programs range from detoxification, medication, behavioral therapy and avert a relapse. Such programs focus on the mental health and medical need of the addict. Once you join a rehab center, you will be supported and motivated in the path to recovery.
When you join one of the best drug rehabilitation centers, you will receive quality treatment that will not only address substance abuse issues, but also the emotional pain and other life issues related to your addiction.
Illinois DUI Attorneys and the Laws They Deal With
The Illinois Vehicle Code makes it a crime for anyone to operate any vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or anything else that can make a person intoxicated. With regard to alcohol, the bright line rule of the law is that anyone whose blood alcohol level or breath alcohol level is 0.08 or above is prohibited from driving.
Under this rule, a vehicle is any device that transports people or things from one place to another, with the exception of devices moved entirely by human power, and snowmobiles, which have their own specific Safety Code. As a result, this code includes all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, cars, all other highway vehicles that utilize a motor, and, through association of the Illinois Boat Registration and Safety Act, boats.
The methods of testing for blood alcohol level are blood, urine, and, most commonly, breath. A blood test must be administered by a doctor, nurse, paramedic, or other qualified medical personnel. A breath test must be administered by a person that is licensed to do so, though police are generally licensed to conduct such a test.
A person convicted of Driving Under the Influence for the first time is generally guilty of a Class A misdemeanor, which could result in a sentence of up to __ days in prison, though less than this is the generally administered punishment. A person committing the crime a second time must, in addition to the misdemeanor penalties, spend at least 5 days in prison or must perform at least 240 hours of community service.
Penalties for the crime can increase if the person has a blood-alcohol level of over .16, which is two times the legal limit. A first time offender with a .16 alcohol concentration faces a minimum 100 hours community service and a $500 fine, which is in addition to any punishment for the Class A misdemeanor. A second time offender whose blood content is over .16 on the second offense must, in addition to the Class A misdemeanor penalties, face at least 2 days in prison and a minimum $1,250 fine.
Drunk Drivers with child passengers face the stricter penalties. A driver transporting children under the age of 16 can face 6 months in prison, must pay an additional $1000 fine, and must serve 25 hours community service in programs that benefit youths.
Any driver convicted of the crime for a third time or more faces a charge of aggravated driving under the influence. Aggravated driving under the influence is a felony, making the punishment for such offenses more drastic. Other examples of aggravated driving under the influence are when the driver, in addition to driving under the influence, is operating a school bus, speeding in a school zone, involved in an accident causing great injury to someone, or driving without a license.
Although an arresting officer can request someone to take a test to determine whether they are driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances, the person is allowed to refuse such a test. If a person refuses such a test, the officer is entitled to report the refusal, which will be submitted and can lead to the suspension of driving privileges for 6 months.
Anyone experiencing legal issues related to a traffic stop involving the suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol should contact an experienced Illinois attorney that specializes in DUI cases.
