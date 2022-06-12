News
East Metro baseball player of the year: Mounds View’s Blake Guerin
For Blake Guerin, home runs are mistakes. It’s never the Mounds View senior’s plan to launch the ball out of the park.
Like all of us, he’s an imperfect being. Which is why he made a program-record nine “mistakes” this season via long balls, to help produce 37 RBIs — also a new Mounds View high.
That’s the type of power the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro high school baseball player of the year possesses.
Mounds View coach Nik Anderson recalled a game this season in which Guerin launched two “no doubters” … in the same inning.
“He’s got power unlike many kids his age,” Anderson said. “And honestly, unlike a lot of guys at the next level, as well.”
The key for the 6-foot-7 corner infielder, who is heading to Iowa this fall, was learning how to harness that power. As a little leaguer, it was a blast belting bombs over 200-foot fences.
But when he was playing up on traveling teams when he was 12 and 13 years old, it was current Mustangs assistant coach Travis Rogers who taught him the value of stinging liners on the button.
“It was line drive, line drive,” Guerin said, “then, ‘Crap, I missed it,’ and it’s going out.”
That understanding helped develop Guerin into an all-around hitter. His understanding of the game as a whole has helped develop him into an all-around player.
Anderson would often tell players just to watch Guerin to grasp his feel for the game and knowledge of what would happen next.
Guerin has no intention of pitching in college; he throws mid-80s and straight. But his stuff was good enough on the mound to help the Mustangs win games. He attacked the zone ad nauseum and finished the season, which ended this week with a section final loss to Maple Grove, with a 4-1 pitching record and a 1.4 earned-run average.
“I get hit hard, even in this. But my fielders take care of me,” Guerin said. “We have guys diving for every single baseball.”
Guerin noted that, in baseball, guys often get themselves out. He certainly does. It’s hard to hit a round ball with a round bat. So you may as well go at hitters.
“He’s got great stuff, attacks the zone and trusts it. He doesn’t walk many batters, he challenges them, and it’s really a treat to watch,” Anderson said. “Our whole entire team elevated behind that.”
That’s what it’s always been about for Guerin — the team aspect. The camaraderie you develop with the same group of guys you go to the park with every day is why he loves the sport. No one can win a game on his or her own. It takes everyone.
It’s why he’ll gladly bunt if asked to, the same way he’ll walk around the field while his coach is conducting an interview to drag the cover back onto the mound, pick up and put away buckets and use a broom to sweep away puddles.
In his first season at the helm, Anderson described coaching Guerin as “an absolute joy.”
“It’s been a treat. When you get great leaders that just get it and are teammates first, lead by example, when you get that out of one of your captains, and especially a guy like Blake, it transforms the way a program feels,” he said. “And you don’t just feel that for one year, you feel that for four. We’ve loved having Blake, and for my first year, I feel incredibly fortunate to have a guy like him leading the guys and buying into a little bit of a new start for our program.”
Anderson said the power hitter is “a hard-nosed competitor” you don’t want to line up against. But at the same time, he’s friends with everyone on the field. Anderson said Guerin is “others-oriented.”
“So you get the bulldog there, but then you get the big softie on the other side,” he said, “which is why he will succeed in whatever avenue of life” he takes.
The next step is the University of Iowa. Guerin takes so much pride that he was able to wear the Mounds View jersey, but is equally excited for his next chapter. His ultimate goal is to get drafted and play professionally, and he plans to play with the same joy for the game throughout his journey.
“Keep my goal going as long as I can,” he said. “Not many people get to do it. I’m in that 2 or 3 percent, whatever it is, that gets to play Division-I baseball, and that’s something special.”
FINALISTS
Pierce Gritzmaker, senior infielder/pitcher, Woodbury: Winona State commit has a smooth swing at the plate and pitching wins over the likes of Stillwater, Mounds View and Park.
Brayden Hellum, senior outfielder/pitcher, Stillwater: Hitting .570 this year, setting a number of Ponies batting records. Also dominant on the mound.
Sam Kennedy, senior pitcher/infielder, North St. Paul: Gophers commit is the Gatorade Player of the Year. Finished with 0.48 earned-run average while hitting five home runs at the plate.
Weber Neels, senior catcher, East Ridge: Gophers commit hit .373 with five homers while serving as the Raptors’ backstop.
Cole Spitzer, junior pitcher/outfielder, Central: Lefty sported a 0.69 earned-run average in 40⅔ innings. Led the Minutemen to another conference championship.
Liam Neeson’s Best Taken Movie Quotes
Taken (2008)
In,“Taken” (2008), he was cast for the role of a retired CIA operative from the elite Special Division. This film is based on the storyline composed by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. It’s a story of a father in a struggle of tracking his teenage daughter who got kidnapped. The movie gained so much appreciation. It was like a kick-start to Neeson’s career.
Taken was a franchise and it touches heights that till today its dialogue is famous as quotes.
The film has three parts but the sequels of the first part never manage to gain popularity as the first part. It fails to recapture the Visceral magic of the first parts.
The role and character of Liam Neeson are the same in the films but the dialogue is franchise just like the film.
The famous dialogues as quotes:
“You Don’t Have To Worry.” / “That’s Like Telling Water Not To Be Wet, Sweetie.”
Bryan’s daughter Kim is all set to tour abroad with a friend for the first time. Gradually, Bryan as a father is worried about her. Kim makes him understand that there is no need to worry about her, that everything will be fine and that she’s a grown-up. He tells her that there is no way of not worrying about it.
It’s a memorable line because, as every fan knows, as the title indicates, he has his reason to worry as Kim is taken on the trip.
” I would sacrifice anything for her”.
It’s clear from the heart of the franchise that in every sense this quote is true and Bryan Hills proved his every word. Bryan wants to keep his daughter Kim safe at any cost. He could do anything to keep his daughter safe.
“I Push One Button And 38 Agents Are Here Before You Have Time To Scratch Your Worthless Balls.”
In the scene where Bryan is tormenting a man to get information about his daughter and where he can find her, he lets out these dialogues as well. It is one of Bryan’s most extraordinary action hero qualities is that he’s able to be at ease in tense situations and says that he can have 38 agents in the room just by pushing one button, but only Bryan and the audience know that it’s not possible
Bryan continues to torture till the man utters the truth about what Bryan was there and needs to hear to continue looking for his daughter. At last, he doesn’t have any option left, he ends up killing the man by leaving the electrocution switch on anyway.
There are many more dialogues that set the cinema hall on fire.
The post Liam Neeson’s Best Taken Movie Quotes appeared first on Gizmo Story.
List of Peaky Blinders 6 Episodes
Peaky blinders is a crime drama British television show. It is composed by Steven Knight. The series is set in Birmingham, England, it is based on the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the explicit aftermath of the First World War. It is subsequently based on a true story but it follows the fictional style. The fictional gang is primarily based on a real urban youth gang of the same Nathan who was active in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s.
It’s a different kind of storyline. It’s a versatile aspect of the story with versatile characters.
Cast:
The characters play a big role in making this series so popular among the audience. The actors are Cillian Murphy featured as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, and Joe Cole as John Shelby, the gang’s senior members. Sam Neill, Annabelle Wallis, Iddo Goldberg, Charlotte Riley, Tom Hardy, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin, Amber Anderson, James Frecheville, and Stephen Graham are also cast.
The series first premiered on 12 September 2013.
Netflix Release Date and Timing:
On the Netflix reports the release date of the final and striking season was announced. The last season of Peaky Blinder is going to be released on June 10, 2022.
Netflix users can stream the new and final season right away as soon as it releases.
Recap of last season:
In the last season, the Peaky Blinder gang along with the followers and audience of the series was left in the one hell of a thriller cliffhanger, Shelby’s infiltration of Britain’s burgeoning fascist movement was taking a risk, as was a muffed assassination attempt, the Peaky enterprise is falling apart near destruction, and moping grief over the death of his longtime love, Grace, it’s an overwhelming situation for him. All these folds of incidents take the heat and craze to another level. Shelby appeared ready to take his own life, but, well, there wouldn’t be a season six if he did, he will not be there in season six.
Episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6:
There are six episodes in Peaky Blinders Season 6.
Episode 1 – Black Day
Episode 2 – Black Shirt
Episode 3 – Gold
Episode 4 – Sapphire
Episode 5 – The Road to Hell
Episode 6 – Lock and Key.
Season 6 is the final season of Peaky Blinder thus it comes with more fun and excitement.
The post List of Peaky Blinders 6 Episodes appeared first on Gizmo Story.
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
By DAVID KOENIG and JULIE WALKER
NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever.
Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it is up $1.93 from this time last year.
The high cost is taking a toll on people who need their vehicles to earn a living.
It was bad enough for cab driver Joseph Pierre when it cost $25 to fill his tank. Now he shells out $40 or $45.
“I’m losing money because some passengers I pick up, they don’t care about that, they don’t tip you,” Pierre said Saturday as he pumped gas at a BP station in Brooklyn.
Katisha Thompson, who paid $79 for 13 gallons of premium at the same station, said the price is “becoming overbearing.”
“It’s a lot, especially when you are trying to feed a family,” she said. “And it’s not just gas. It’s groceries, everything is going up.”
Americans are still burning less gasoline than they did before the pandemic, with many people still working from home instead of commuting. But there are early signs that higher prices might be affecting drivers’ habits, too.
The amount of fuel consumed last week was down 3% from the previous week and 6% from this time last year, according to preliminary figures from the Oil Price Information Service.
There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.
Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.
Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.
California has the highest average price, at $6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52.
While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it’s still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.
___
Koenig reported from Dallas.
