FAQ’s on Teeth Cleaning

Overdue For a Teeth Cleaning? Miss That Clean, Fresh-Breath Feeling? Teeth cleaning helps remove of plaque from teeth.This will help prevent cavities, and gingivitis (Swollen gums, bright red or purple gums, gums that are tender or painful to the touch, bleeding gums or bleeding after brushing).

Here are some Oral Hygiene FAQ’s that you should know:

What type of toothbrush should I use?

We have seen great results with both the Sonicare from Phillips and the Oral B Professional from Braun.

Do you have to use an electric toothbrush?

No, just be sure to use a soft bristle toothbrush to minimize receding gums and avoid brushing too hard.

What type of toothpaste should I use?

Let’s first address what types of toothpastes to avoid. Do not use toothpastes high in grit. Toothpastes are gritty by design to remove plaque but they can be overly abrasive if high in grit. Soft root structure close to the gums may become worn down with years of using gritty toothpaste. If your toothpaste is a little “crunchy” between your teeth, then it may be too gritty and abrasive

Should I use toothpaste with fluoride?

The age-old debate. In a nutshell, fluoride strengthens tooth structure and helps prevent decay and cavities but is not meant to be swallowed. An alternative band is called Oravive Toothpaste which is fluoride free. The active ingredient is “Novamin” and has been shown to remineralize teeth and reduce sensitivity. Regardless of whichever toothpaste and tooth brush you select, good oral hygiene habits of brushing and flossing must be practiced consistently. Most importantly, regular visits to Dental Care for oral hygiene care will keep your mouth healthy and happy.

If I get canker sores, what should I know about sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)?

Some toothpaste contains SLS which acts as a foaming agent. Some of us are sensitive to SLS and may experience higher rates of canker sores (apthous ulcers), a common condition irritating the inner lip. By using toothpaste free of SLS, people sensitive to SLS reduce the frequency of reoccurring canker sores.

How often should I come in for a cleaning?

Every six months is the gold standard to prevent gum disease and tooth decay. But each person should have their hygiene schedule customized to their needs to maintain a healthy mouth.

My breath has an embarrassing odor, what should I do?

Mouthwashes are beneficial if the odor is due to recently consumed food or drinks. However, other factors must be considered. At any time there are approximately 300 types of bacteria in our mouths, most of which fight harmful bacteria. But some bacteria can cause tooth decay, gingivitis or release compounds we perceive as odor. Extreme cases are called “halitosis” and can often be controlled by hygiene habits. Tongue scrapers can remove excessive bacteria on the tongue and reduce the odor.

Another common cause of bad breathe is post-nasal drip which coats the back area of the tongue with bacteria-rich mucus. Tongue scrapers will similarly reduce this type of bad odor. Although relief is attained, it is only temporary, thus tongue scrapers must be incorporated into daily hygiene. Other bacteria thriving in the gum tissues can be controlled with daily flossing. If the odor is more noticeable after belching, the odor may be emanating from the stomach and a referral to your physician may be advised.

How often should I floss?

Healthy gums require daily flossing to remove plaque that has accumulated on the sides of the teeth. Flossing the gums directly can traumatize the gum tissue. Use a saw-like motion to break the contact between the teeth and then scrub one tooth up and down, passing gently below the gum line. Floss the tooth on the other side in the same manner. When finished, you can pull the floss out and continue on to the next flossing contact. If you experience tenderness or bleeding while flossing, chances are you have inflamed gums. Most gum inflammation can be reduced by flossing. Bleeding gums are rare after flossing daily with the correct technique. If you have difficulty manipulating floss with your hands you may benefit from the “Reach Access” flosser, a tool that has a toothbrush handle with floss on the end, providing access to hard to reach areas.

It is important to always have a healthy hygiene. There are easy ways to help keep your teeth healthy and clean.