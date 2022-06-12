Finance
FAQ’s on Teeth Cleaning
Overdue For a Teeth Cleaning? Miss That Clean, Fresh-Breath Feeling? Teeth cleaning helps remove of plaque from teeth.This will help prevent cavities, and gingivitis (Swollen gums, bright red or purple gums, gums that are tender or painful to the touch, bleeding gums or bleeding after brushing).
Here are some Oral Hygiene FAQ’s that you should know:
What type of toothbrush should I use?
We have seen great results with both the Sonicare from Phillips and the Oral B Professional from Braun.
Do you have to use an electric toothbrush?
No, just be sure to use a soft bristle toothbrush to minimize receding gums and avoid brushing too hard.
What type of toothpaste should I use?
Let’s first address what types of toothpastes to avoid. Do not use toothpastes high in grit. Toothpastes are gritty by design to remove plaque but they can be overly abrasive if high in grit. Soft root structure close to the gums may become worn down with years of using gritty toothpaste. If your toothpaste is a little “crunchy” between your teeth, then it may be too gritty and abrasive
Should I use toothpaste with fluoride?
The age-old debate. In a nutshell, fluoride strengthens tooth structure and helps prevent decay and cavities but is not meant to be swallowed. An alternative band is called Oravive Toothpaste which is fluoride free. The active ingredient is “Novamin” and has been shown to remineralize teeth and reduce sensitivity. Regardless of whichever toothpaste and tooth brush you select, good oral hygiene habits of brushing and flossing must be practiced consistently. Most importantly, regular visits to Dental Care for oral hygiene care will keep your mouth healthy and happy.
If I get canker sores, what should I know about sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)?
Some toothpaste contains SLS which acts as a foaming agent. Some of us are sensitive to SLS and may experience higher rates of canker sores (apthous ulcers), a common condition irritating the inner lip. By using toothpaste free of SLS, people sensitive to SLS reduce the frequency of reoccurring canker sores.
How often should I come in for a cleaning?
Every six months is the gold standard to prevent gum disease and tooth decay. But each person should have their hygiene schedule customized to their needs to maintain a healthy mouth.
My breath has an embarrassing odor, what should I do?
Mouthwashes are beneficial if the odor is due to recently consumed food or drinks. However, other factors must be considered. At any time there are approximately 300 types of bacteria in our mouths, most of which fight harmful bacteria. But some bacteria can cause tooth decay, gingivitis or release compounds we perceive as odor. Extreme cases are called “halitosis” and can often be controlled by hygiene habits. Tongue scrapers can remove excessive bacteria on the tongue and reduce the odor.
Another common cause of bad breathe is post-nasal drip which coats the back area of the tongue with bacteria-rich mucus. Tongue scrapers will similarly reduce this type of bad odor. Although relief is attained, it is only temporary, thus tongue scrapers must be incorporated into daily hygiene. Other bacteria thriving in the gum tissues can be controlled with daily flossing. If the odor is more noticeable after belching, the odor may be emanating from the stomach and a referral to your physician may be advised.
How often should I floss?
Healthy gums require daily flossing to remove plaque that has accumulated on the sides of the teeth. Flossing the gums directly can traumatize the gum tissue. Use a saw-like motion to break the contact between the teeth and then scrub one tooth up and down, passing gently below the gum line. Floss the tooth on the other side in the same manner. When finished, you can pull the floss out and continue on to the next flossing contact. If you experience tenderness or bleeding while flossing, chances are you have inflamed gums. Most gum inflammation can be reduced by flossing. Bleeding gums are rare after flossing daily with the correct technique. If you have difficulty manipulating floss with your hands you may benefit from the “Reach Access” flosser, a tool that has a toothbrush handle with floss on the end, providing access to hard to reach areas.
It is important to always have a healthy hygiene. There are easy ways to help keep your teeth healthy and clean. When you’re thinking of having your teeth clean, it is important to choose the right Dental Care professionals to satisfy your need. Most Dental Care accepts your insurance plan. Don’t have dental insurance? Some offers the most affordable price to meet your need.
Don’t Just Enter Any Cab If You Value Your Life
Summer is a great time to take vacations; visit new countries and cities and enjoy your much-deserved time off. However, when you arrive at your destination, you must choose either a rental car or taxicab to get around. Some destinations are notorious for aggressive taxi drivers, and in California, the accident rate of taxi drivers are on the rise. Would you know how to spot an illegal taxi or some of their current scams?
Last month a couple vacationing in the beautiful California city of San Francisco did not get a chance to start their vacation when the taxi cab that they had picked tragically crashed and killed them both.
During the ride from the airport to the city, the couple both smelled smoke in the car, along with the driver, but the taxi driver, Fageh Hassan Behbahani kept driving anyway.
Coincidentally behind the taxi were three California Highway Patrol CHP officers in a van. The CHP officers saw smoke coming out of the vehicle and thought that at some point the driver might pull over but he never did. The taxi then missed a turn and ran into a highway support beam and then burst into flames. The taxi drivers Dodge Intrepid had lost its brakes.
The couple died shortly after the accident from massive trauma and the driver, although seriously injured is supposed to make a full recovery. The DeSoto Cab Company was indeed a legitimate cab company, but was the vehicle properly maintained and the drivers properly trained? If convicted the driver may face manslaughter charges for the wrongful death of this vacationing couple and the cab company could face legal action as well.
In addition, just last April another horrific accident occurred in San Francisco; injuring 2 pedestrians, a passenger and two motorists due to an out-of-control taxi. This time it was the Arrow cab company and its employee is under investigation for possible driving while intoxicated.
In the state of California, there are no special licenses issued to taxi drivers, but legitimate cab companies must meet the requirement s of the local jurisdictions in which they operate. They are considered “common carriers” and they have a higher duty to keep passengers safe. Legitimate taxi companies have insurance, maintain their vehicles and train their drivers correctly. Additionally valid livery plates will be present on legitimate taxicabs.
To avoid taxi scams or illegal cabs, do your homework during your vacation planning:
• Always make sure there is a city seal on the side of the taxi door; for example, in Los Angeles, the taxi should read “City of Los Angeles” with its official seal.
• Make sure the meter is operational and that the driver has his license visibly in the window.
• Before you leave on vacation, check out distinct facts about cabs at your destination. What color are they? Do they have meters or do you haggle on a price before you enter the vehicle?
• Your hotel will probably have a taxi map of the city. Many cities throughout the U.S. want to promote legal taxis and will issue guidelines for tourists. Consult websites such as TaxiFareFinder.com, WorldTaximeter.com or TaxiWiz.com for approximate taxi fares around the world.
If you have been involved in an accident that involved a taxicab, your claim will probably involve the Department of Transportation and therefore require the expertise of a professional personal injury attorney.
RBI’s ‘Baby Steps’ Instead of ‘Big Leap’ Favoured the Bond Market
Highlights:
• RBI announced policy rate hikes; Repo, Reverse Repo and CRR hiked to 5.25 per cent, 3.75 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, up by 25 bps
• RBI followed “baby steps” instead of “big leap” as a part of unwinding accommodative measures
• RBI’s M3 growth, Deposit Growth and Credit off-take projected at 17 per cent, 18 per cent and 20 per cent respectively for Fiscal Year 2010-11
• CRR hike of 25 bps drained out Rs. 12,500 crore from the system; liquidity still abundant with weekly average of above Rs. 48,000 crore
• Bond Markets reacted positively to RBI announcements; Yields moved down. Benchmark G-Sec 6.35% 2020 settled at 8.06 per cent or Rs. 88.64; Introduction of new security G-Sec 8.20% 2022
• Bond Markets remained buoyant throughout the week following the RBI’s announcement of policy rate hikes.
• Inflationary pressures (food including non-food) and overseas cues such as US Treasury Yields and Crude Oil Prices may also influence domestic bond yields
View & Recommendation:
The policy rate hike is unlikely to put any large impact on short-term yields due to abundance liquidity in the system. The high steepness at the shorter end (1-5 years) of the yield curve may prompt fund managers to roll-down the yields to generate extra returns provided the yield curve does not move significantly. Liquid Funds and Ultra-Short Term Bond Funds will continue to be preferred for investors having investment horizon of 1-3 months and 3-9 months respectively. Investors should avoid investing in high average maturity funds and should restrict investments to funds having average maturity up to 1 year. Short Term Income Fund will fill the void in this category.
Broader Perspective:
The bond markets reacted positively at RBI’s Annual Policy for Fiscal Year 2010-11. The RBI’s calibrated approach in exiting accommodative measures announced during the crisis period of 2008 and early 2009 was welcomed by traders as RBI announced 25 bps hike each in CRR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate, lower than the market expectations of 50bps. The RBI seemed more concerned on Inflation front and accordingly shifted its actions to inflation-led, thus, giving a balanced approach to Growth-Inflation dynamics.
However, the markets could not cheer for the later part of the week and yields moved northwards across the curve in the following days. High Inflation pressure, large week-on-week gilts supply including overseas cues such as US Treasury Yields and Crude Oil Prices has continued to weigh on the gilt prices. However, the better-than-expected 3G auction sentiments (The government hopes to collect Rs. 50,000 crore than its expectation of Rs. 35,000 crore), positive MET forecast of normal monsoons and lower than expected net borrowings (Rs. 25,000 crore net of redemptions) in the month of May can keep the sentiments positive.
During the week, the benchmark G-Sec 6.35% 2020 lost its significance and reported very thin volume as it got replaced by G-Sec 8.20% 2022 amid expectations that the RBI will announce a new benchmark next month. The 10-year 6.35% 2020 and 8.20% 2022 yields moved down. While the benchmark yield settled at 8.06 per cent, 2 bps less than the previous week close, the new G-Sec 8.20% 2022 lost 16 bps since its inception. Traders feared that 6.35% 2020 supply would either shrink or stop and volume shifted to G-Sec 8.20% 2022. Apart from this, the RBI successfully auctioned bonds worth Rs. 12,000 crore – the 7.02% 2016 for Rs. 6,000 crore, the 8.26% 2027 for Rs. 3,000 crore and the 2020 Floating Rate Bond for Rs. 3,000 crore. The RBI sold its first floating rate bond in this fiscal year 2010-11. Floating rate bonds are preferred by investors as the coupon is adjusted every six months, allowing to avoid booking nominal losses in their books. The RBI also announced that it would announce auction results of gilts on the following Monday of auction week instead of Friday of same week.
Liquidity as measured by bids for reverse repo/repo under Liquidity Adjustment Facility was comfortable with bids averaging Rs. 48,738 crore. The coming week may see a slight contraction in liquidity following Rs. 12,500 being drained out as a part of hike of CRR.
Corporate bonds also saw its credit spreads shrinking. Five- and Ten-year spreads dropped by 18 bps and 10 bps to 52 bps and 53 bps respectively. The 10-year Corporate Bond yield closed at 8.75 per cent, a loss of 12 bps.
Wearing a Helmet Will Increase Your Injury Claim
Well, it will save your life too, but wearing a helmet can also significantly effect your ability to claim damages in a motorcycle accident. Colorado motorcycle law requires the use of a helmet. Abiding by the law can be a key factor in deciding a Colorado motorcycle injury lawsuit. Using protective headgear increases your chances of recovering from motorcycle neck and head injuries.
Almost half of motorcycle riders killed in accidents may have been saved if they just used a helmet. Helmets also significantly reduce nonfatal motorcycle injuries.
Colorado motorcycle law cares whether or not you were wearing a helmet when determining a claim. If you did not sustain head or neck injuries, the helmet is irrelevant. Your Colorado personal injury lawyer may use this information to help establish that you are a safe rider. If you weren’t using a helmet and were lucky enough to get away without a head or neck injury, the helmet factor is once again irrelevant in Colorado motorcycle injury law.
If you were wearing a helmet and sustained head or neck injuries, your motorcycle accident attorney will want to use the helmet as proof you did not get injured through your own negligence. Your motorcycle attorney will use this to show your injuries could have been much worse and you did everything to protect yourself.
If you were not using head protection, and still sustained an injury from a motorcycle in Colorado, it may be hard to recover damages. Even though Colorado does not require motorcycle riders over 17 to use a certified helmet, if your lack of helmet contributed to your injuries you may be comparatively negligent. This will reduce your claim based on how much the Colorado court deems you were at fault. In Denver traffic injuries occur at a much higher rate than normal because of driver errors. If the insurance adjuster believes that a helmet would have reduced your injuries, then your payment will be reduced accordingly. A Denver personal injury lawyer will have to fight to stop this reduction.
In states with a requirement to put on a helmet, it will be very difficult to recover damages because your negligence in not using Colorado certified protective headgear is already established. A car accident attorney might not be able to do much beyond a modest settlement.
