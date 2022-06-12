Finance
Getting an Anti-Aging Skin Care Product
Our modern lifestyle doesn’t do our skin any favors; we’re constantly exposed to the sun’s rays and various chemicals and pollutants. These factors combined with what can only be considered a bad died only work to accelerate the natural aging process and this is why when considering an anti aging skin care product one needs to have a more generalized look on tackling the problem.
First of all, let’s take a quick look at the anti aging skin care product market. There are many kinds of anti aging creams out there and just as it is with any other products, some work better than others and deciding which to choose from such a plethora of choices can be a daunting task.
Well, an easy way of sifting through them would be to not go for anything that says that you must wait thirty days or more before seeing any results. Normally, you should be seeing results within a few days.
As far as the anti aging skin care product market goes, you can find a variety of methods that the problem of aging skin has been tackled. There are products that achieve results by reflecting light, others that hydrate and lift the skin, while others choose to work by eliminating or reducing the number of free radicals which are responsible for wrinkles and fine lines.
There are also products that work with our bodies natural processes by enhancing them to produce more elastin and collagen. These creams will usually contain some of the best natural ingredients on the market, Coenzyme Q10 and Phytessence Wakame. Along with Cynergy TK, these substances will make you look young again.
Lately the focus has been on long term solutions, not temporary “bandages”, products that work at a molecular level and with the body’s natural systems to produce healthier skin.
As far as one’s diet goes, if you’re interested in keeping your skin healthy from the inside, then you need to pack your died with fresh fruits and vegetables and make sure that you drink enough water, because that is crucial to keeping the skin properly hydrated.
Finance
Auto Technology – Audi and Volkswagon, Radar Following and Auto Safety
Where is the new auto technology? Where is it? We have it now, shouldn’t we use it to reduce the 42,000 deaths in automobiles per year? We seem to be getting the shaft on all this new technology which could save lives in automobiles and seem to be a little behind Germany even though much of the technology has come from our own MIT genius kids here.
This is because the Big Three are trying to shave costs to compete and now we see with the dollar down and the Euro up that now the foreign car makers are also cutting their safety features on many models for instance: Volkswagen to cut costs and reduce investment. Volkswagen said it would cut costs and reduce investment after profits more than halved last year and sales of its latest Golf V hatchback got off to a weak start.
Meanwhile it’s parent company Audi is busy testing some new radar assisted driving and anti-collision products in proving grounds in AZ.
I recently had the opportunity to have coffee with the head engineer from Audi and he explained the problem of getting the technology into American cars is that they were worried about class action lawsuits and cost so they were not going to put in the newest ECS devices:
[http://www.parthe.net/_oilchange0104/00000008.htm]
What is most unfortunate about this is that 42,000 people die a year in auto accidents in this country now. We can fix that, of course this new technology will become victim of class action law suits. We need to immediately kill all the attorneys, Shakespeare was right, Caesar said it best, then we can move forward to save lives.
In Germany on many of the Audi models they have radar assisted following devices. For every 1 kilometer per hour the car is back half that distance so at 60 KPH the car is behind the car in front of it by 30 meters. Works great and several new cars have assisted white right line following also. Also they have a system that if a car is parked in front of you in the lane, your car lets off the accelerator and slightly tightens the seatbelts like the Honda SmartCar and then the steering wheel puts pressure to go around the obstacle, as your reflexes then take over.
The new ESC also interfaces with this system but it needs to be an all-wheel drive car for it to all work. This would help in Winter Weather safety too. We have also seen the weather is changing consumer buying behavior for all wheel drive vehicles on passenger cars as well as SUVs, so people will not be bothered with putting on chains on their cars. Due to the desire by car buyers to have a “go-anywhere, do-anything” capable car after the recent SUV trend we see that consumers have developed an affinity for this freedom in all their car choices.
Automakers are also seeing this it appears and are ready to satisfy the shift in preference by selling more cars that transfer engine power to all four corners – commonly called all-wheel drive, not four wheel drive although that too is way up in demand, all-wheel drive also shifts control around the car as you drive and is a SmartCar Technology. By 2006, car buyers who want All- wheel drive will have their choice of some 42 models, according to Industry Analysts and the website Gurus? This a 2/3 increase from the 2003-2004 model year. We have even heard estimates that by 2008, the number of all- wheel-drive cars on the road will double by today’s count, well at least this is what Ford’s Visteon Corp., unit is saying and of course they hope so since they are a supplier of all- wheel-drive technology and other SmartCar electronic systems. For automakers, the rising demand for all-wheel-drive cars means greater profits and higher costs on cars for such options. All-wheel-drive systems now cost up to $1,500 as optional equipment.
The growing interest in all-wheel drive is obvious after checking out the Detroit Auto Show prototype cars. All these cars will have superior handling and better cornering for those 10 PM to midnight canyon burner runs at Mach 2, which if you are a real car lover you fully understand. Automakers with only rear-drive models cars may find this a challenge since the consumer now has a choice of All-wheel drive as well as manufacturers who have bee spending years convincing consumers that front-wheel drive is better on bad roads. Now consumers can have it all, those confused consumers will most likely opt for the both or All scenario. All-wheel drive essentially offers the best of both worlds.
Just over 50 percent of American women and 55 percent of their male counterparts surveyed said they prefer All wheel for safety and/or performance, along with the obvious benefit of better traction. Smart Cars are making friends and influencing people and the safety benefit to all is very incredible. SmartCars and Intelligent transportation.
If we look at the history of smart car type technologies we will see that this is always how it starts. It wasn’t more than a decade or two ago that we sought and anti-locking braking systems, or ABS. At first, this was the safety benefit and only an option and only available on the high-end cars. Recently we’ve seen GPS navigation systems available as an option, now many the luxury cars, it comes standard. We’re seeing this trend also on midrange cars and SUVs. It wasn’t too long that airbags came onto the seen at first a safety item and an option later became standard on most of midrange and high-end vehicles, now airbags are on nearly every car, at least for the driver. About 50% of the models in Europe have the ESC options with all-wheel drive and in the US about 6% do to the need to cut the costs and still sell the cars.
In 30 years fatalities in Germany are down about 70% in the US per mile driven about 20%, which is good, but we can still do better. Remember when th big news came out about Firestone? Well actually only 3% of fatal rollovers were from tire wear, the rest from driving conditions and pilot error. Loss of control of about 20% of these accidents could have been prevented by ESC and it will be mandatory on 8-15 passenger vans by 2006.
[http://www.parthe.net/_oilchangeguys/0000005c.htm]
These figures from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in Arlington, VA. In a German study Mercedes reduced the loss of control accidents by 21% by adding ESC to all their models. Interestingly enough you cannot get ESC on a Ford Explorer since that option does not exist until you get to the Expedition or Excursion SUVs. 4-Runner by Toyota has it available here in the US. There is an interesting article on this in Business Week, April 28 2003 by Christine Tierney which is true even more today than the day she put pen to paper.
When we discussed these issues with our Audi Engineer friend; he said that on the A3 through A8 Audi there was an option for $3000-4000 for the radar following devices, and in Europe you can order your car your way. As a matter of fact on an A3 the most basic model there are 350 possible combinations for bumper configurations, between types of fog lights, color, design, etc. Also and unfortunately the German government has found a way to put infrared picture cameras which will send you a ticket in the mail for speeding, once again we did perfect the German radar in WWII and they have used their military technology for civil use to collect fines from speeders with this new infrared devices. We are seeing more and more camera red light unmanned devices on our road ways and automatic ticket cameras in the United States now.
Luckily the radar assisted following auto-pilot does not work under 20 mph so in the city or stop and go on the Belt Way, Boston Tunnel, 405 FWY, I-5 in Seattle or I-10 in Houston it will not work. Also the hands free cell phone hooked to the radio is not an option but a must as the ticket is 80.00 Euros if you have your cell phone on while driving unless hooked-up. And for GM and all the wonderful hotshots that think they are going to own the China car market you might want to think again the Audi A6 for China market is already made there. Surely eventually once they ramp up it is highly likely they will emerge market winners, but at this early stage they are behind the gun. Also realize that in the larger cities, they cannot take anymore cars, the traffic is insane, better off to walk or bicycle around.
In Beijing there is a 100% in one-year growth rate for additional cars. Talk about traffic you would be better off to catch a cart, moped or walk. Although the A6 in China is bare bones and nearly without suspension to save money, it is their foothold into the Chinese market. Currently being tested is a Diesel car is not connected to any drive train. It runs a steady 1800-2000 RPM and the most efficient for the least amount of pollution which charges batteries while driving or parked and runs 42 volts electrical system, which is hooked to each wheel with a motor to turn the wheels, likewise all the power steering, and other components runs on the electricity. They also have out now an Audi A8, which puts out 330 HP and an R56 which puts out 450 HP. The interesting thing getting back to the electric-diesel hybrid is the efficiency and cleanliness. It is a really good system. So Ford is also on the move lately: FORD LAUNCHES INTELLIGENT HIGHWAY REVOLUTION:
Eventually, almost all municipal vehicles could be outfitted with the new wireless sensor technology.
[http://www.pressi.com/int/release/86700.html]
All in all you have to be a little more impressed with what Audi is really doing than what Ford is planning on; I am not sure if this is of value to you, but I met the head engineer from Audi working on the A’ series A4 A6 A8 etc. from Germany, I think he was on his way to the Proving Ground in AZ and he was talking about the radar assisted following devices they use in Germany. Had some interesting things and doing some secret tests. How these devises would be installed for $3,000 US as an option once the tort laws were reduced and they would be hitting the dealerships as soon as that happened. The car follows half the distance of the speed. 50 miles per hour 25 feet. Their all wheel drive system would hook up to it and if the car was stopped in the lane and no cars in beside it, it would go to the next lane providing there was no solid line. Also integrated was the auto-pilot technology of following the line on the right. Too many lawsuits for finish products liability has slowed progress but with partial class action lawsuit reform we may see more risk taking with these new technologies.
Audi did some work in the United States in the ITS arena during not to long ago at DENSO – i.e. car navigation systems/GPS. Some of the thoughts of the programmers of these systems were that people fail to realize that if you keep a vehicle in motion it actually emits less tailpipe emissions. Constant idling, and stop and go are the worst conditions for emissions, so the savings is also to the health of the public and might even reduce health care insurance. Now then there are other companies working on this stuff in the US too. This is absolutely wonderful technology you are working on. An interactive SmartCar. The issues is with economies of scale and price. With the Big Three cutting costs, we are not getting the technology we should in the states. The problem I see is with ABS and All-wheel drive or ESC it is hard to get full value out of all the other technologies.
I spoke with Honda about the seat belt tightening and letting off the accelerator and believe this is of value, I am glad you are working on this. Now, then as the Audi guy was telling me they are testing a car, which runs a certain speed all the time so it does not pollute at optimum. And then it charges batteries, which run all wheel drive on a system, which has all the best technologies. They are running this thing 7000 hours.
The guy I met from Germany had been cruising the country talking to people. If the little and smaller engine runs at 1800 RPMs to 2000 and is quiet like an Onan Generator it could run quiet on diesel and charge the batteries and run at the 42-volt system? Power steering, ABS, each wheel has a motor. If a motor goes out you feather the props on the motor across from it and it becomes two-wheel drive until fixed by using a small centrical clutch. All runs net-centric. Works for me and is much better for all the HUD displays, portable business office WiFi, email, GPS, Internet Faxing, CD, DVD, movie and video systems. It is making a better and smarter car on a similar platform in looks but the guts are totally re done. Just building smarter, more efficient and better cars, it makes sense for the 42,000 who die each year in auto accidents.
With stop and go traffic, Diamond car pool lanes, toll booths all messing up traffic flows the issues of environment are almost as good as the 15% less accidents that are fatal per year. Mercedes showed 15% with ESC alone, imagine all this technology we are speaking with now. But the price is the selling point to US Manufacturers and of course if people keep their cars 3.2 years on average but finance them for 8 years other issues ensue. Also long term rentals will need GPS and Satellite RFID ping finding devices; Enterprise Rent a Car rolls out long term rentals and we believe this may in fact be good.
Let’s face it cars are getting smarter and people are getting dumber. I guess Audi is going to do this on their Pasat, A4, A6 and later the A8. So the Smart US Big Three need to stay heads up. And you bet they will as the new technologies are sure to heat up the car sales competition amongst consumers. 40% of consumers are said to rank auto safety their number one or two priority in choosing their next car.
Finance
Alcohol Rehab Centers – What Are They?
This is a rehab center that is focused on helping alcoholics overcome and learn to control the desire to drink. The main target of alcohol rehab centers is to assist their patients in going through the hard period of withdrawal from alcohol along with providing them with coping tool to help them resist drinking in the future. The services of this type of center will usually go beyond support groups and self-help programs. Alcohol rehab centers will offer medical support to ease the physical effects of detoxification and psychological therapy. If you are an inpatient in the program, you would move into the center and receive attention 24/7 as you work to gain control of your alcohol addiction.
There are also outpatient alcohol rehab centers where the patient would choose to remain the home with family members. The outpatient center will establish a regular schedule of counseling, support group activity, and physical examinations to help in the patient’s recovery process. The outpatient approach may be more productive but it all depends on how severe the alcohol addiction is. For severe alcohol addiction, it is best if they choose inpatient treatment.
A key fact that alcohol rehab centers take into account is that alcoholism is not a disease that anyone can cure. Once you are an alcoholic you will always be an alcoholic for the remainder of your life. This is the reason that alcohol rehab centers focus on helping the patients to develop coping skills to help them resist the temptation to consume alcohol. During the beginning of the recovery period, the rehab center will provide monitoring to make it a little easier to deal with the withdrawal symptoms that start soon after your body starts to learn to adjust without drinking. Some of these withdrawal symptoms can be very serious and require medical treatment so this is why the patient is carefully monitored when starting alcohol rehab. Depending on the individual, these symptoms can last from several days to months. The more serious symptoms happen to those that are considered hard drinkers and drink more than eight beers a day.
Alcohol rehab centers will also address both the mental and physical impact of alcoholism along with providing them with support, the sill set, and inspiration to overcome their addiction to alcohol and to keep it in check after the treatment is complete. Many who complete successfully the treatment at alcohol rehab centers will continue to participate in support groups in the community. By doing so it will help them to maintain a network of individuals that understand the temptation to drink alcohol and offer support to them to help them resist the urge to drink. Those that are recovering alcoholics will usually join a support group and attend weekly meetings.
Finance
Interview With By Dr Thienna Ho, Author of "Unlocking the Mystery of Skin Color"
Dr. Thienna Ho was born in Saigon, Vietnam, in April of 1968, just three months after Viet Cong Forces attacked that city during the infamous Tet Offensive. Eleven years later, her family fled communist Vietnam in a 50-foot wooden boat carrying 285 passengers. During their harrowing ocean voyage to Indonesia, this vessel was attacked five times by pirates. Less than a year later, Dr. Thienna’s family immigrated to the United States and settled in San Francisco. She went on to earn a number of academic degrees, including a BA in Economics, a BS in Microbiology, a Graduate Certificate in Genetic Engineering, an MA in Business Administration, and a Ph.D. in Scientific Nutrition. She also has performed significant additional study in the fields of chemistry, biology, and molecular biology.
Dr. Thienna is the founder of THIENNA, INC. She is the World Leading Authority on Human Skin Color. After seven years of independent scientific research, Dr. Thienna solved one of the most enduring mysteries on earth that had intrigued scientists for centuries-the causes for the variation in human skin color! She is here to talk about that work and her new book “Unlocking the Mystery of Skin Color.”
Tyler: Welcome, Thienna. I have to admit I’m very curious to talk to you because you claim in your book that people have the ability to change or control the color of their skin. To begin, will you tell us how you first discovered this possibility?
Thienna: Thank you for having me here today. It is a treat. Tyler, this question is a very emotional one for me to answer as my mother just passed away last year and I want you and everyone to know how much I love her regardless of what I am about to say. I must admit I am very embarrassed to say this, but I was envious of my mother and siblings for having been born with beautiful light complexions, and I was the only child born with dark skin in the family. Since I was about four years old, I already knew that neighbors and friends always praised them for their beautiful fair skin but not mine. I learned at an early age from my family that my dark skin looked “dirty and unclean”-because my skin tone was so uneven that I counted at least seven distinct shades and the skin on my elbows, knees, feet, and ankles was embarrassingly alligator-like, rough, thick and dark ashen gray in color. I actually hated my skin. Every time, I looked at my mother, I longed to have her beautiful fair skin.
During my adult years here in the U.S., I tried every skin product under the sun to lighten and even out my total body complexion, but these products only darkened my skin color even more! When I was studying microbiology at San Francisco State University as an undergraduate student and genetic engineering as a graduate student, I was disappointed to discover that scientific research had not reached the stage that would help me to alter my skin color. I was so frustrated that I made it my mission to learn everything I could about the science of the human skin so that I could solve my own skin problems and eventually help others who had the same problems that I did and this was how I solved the mystery of human skin color.
Many people are skeptical that I was born dark. I must say I had to have a problem to solve a problem and to passionately see the world the way I see. People said, “Vietnamese people are not dark” and if I were dark it was because I must be hanging out in the sun! And when I moved here, the weather is colder so I would naturally get lighter or get back to my natural color. Well, this did not apply to my case. See the photos in my book and on my website http://thienna.com/thiennaphotos.html of when I was 12 years old and a photo taken with my brother when I was 18 years old. There was not much of a difference in my skin color after six years of living in the U.S. and I did not expose myself to the sun. Even when I was 30 years old, my skin color was the same from avoiding the sun.
In my book, I will prove to you that genetic heritage, solar radiation, and how close you live to the equator, do not have as important an influence on the development of skin color as we previously believed. You will learn that not all people native to the equator are jet black and not all people native to the Polar Regions are exactly white. Thus, living under a sun-deprived environment will not guarantee the development of light skin. You can cover your body up all you want and avoid the sun; you will still be dark unless you know my method!
Tyler: And what is the secret, Thienna? How does a person change his or her skin color?
Thienna: One of the most important factors in the determination of skin color and one that is commonly overlooked is the amount of sulfur in your skin. When skin of any color has less sulfur available for its use, it develops a darker shade. When skin of any color has plentiful supplies of sulfur available for its use, it develops a lighter shade. Thus, by changing the amount of sulfur in the pigment-producing layer of your skin, you can change your skin color!
What I must point out here is we need sulfur to survive. Sulfur is a natural mineral that is as fundamental to life as water and salt are. It is the eighth most abundant chemical element in all life forms and the third most abundant mineral in your body. You cannot live without it. Sulfur is found in every cell in your body. Your body needs sulfur to create skin, hair, nails, muscles, bones, and teeth. Without sulfur, your body cannot regulate its blood sugar or transmit messages from one nerve cell to another. Your body also requires sulfur to digest, absorb fat, and to excrete cholesterol. Therefore, factors in your lifestyle and diet do affect the amount of sulfur that your body uses.
In my book, I teach people how to enrich their diet with sulfur-rich foods and how to adopt behavior patterns that will maintain high sulfur levels in the body in order to lighten one’s skin color or to maintain a flawless complexion.
Tyler: Thienna, I admit I’ve never heard sulfur discussed when we talk about minerals and vitamins and our body’s makeup. Why haven’t we heard more about sulfur in the past? What is an example of a sulfur-rich food?
Thienna: Sulfur is not extensively studied in human nutrition. It is solely required by your body to neutralize and eliminate toxins to keep you HEALTHY! Your survival depends, I believe, strictly on how well you combat poisons/toxins before they damage your tissues which could potentially lead to chronic illnesses or cancers and what not. It is one of the most overlooked essential nutrients for our body. Why we have not heard of it? Haha… That is a great question. Example of a sulfur-rich food is cabbage.
Tyler: You said a person’s distance from the equator doesn’t make a difference in their skin color. Are the diets of certain people, such as Europeans, more full of sulfur than those of people in Africa? Is geography in any way responsible for skin color?
Thienna: Diet and lifestyle of the Europeans play a good part in the development of their skin color but more importantly the secret is in the book. There is a loophole that helps them save more sulfur for the body.
Geography is not at all responsible for the outcome of skin color. Take for instance, 2 population groups: one lives at 4,500 feet above sea level and the other at 8,000 feet above sea level where every 1,000 feet, there is a 6% increase in the intensity of UV radiation. You would assume that the group that lives at 8,500 feet would have darker skin but this is not the case. As a matter of fact, the group who lives at 8,500 feet has white skin and the group who lives at 4,500 feet above sea level has brown skin. I am referring to the cases in my book-the Hotan and the Hunzakuts. These are not isolated incidences. There is no lack of variation in human skin color no matter where you look. To sum up, as long as the sulfur intake outweighs the toxin intake, light skin development is favored regardless and visa versa.
Tyler: Thienna, how radical of a color change is possible? Can a South African be made to look like someone from Finland or vice-versa?
Thienna: From my own research and feedback from people who have been practicing my Natural Fairskin Method for the past 2 years, people got many shades lighter, like myself. For example, they can go from a brown to a light brown, a dark olive to a light olive and light olive to the light range in a period of 12 to 18 months. As for me, I have been practicing my method for 7 years; I was able to go from a dark olive to the light range. As of today, I cannot say that my Natural Method can make a South African to look like someone from Finland or vice-versa because people are still testing the method and only time will tell.
Tyler: What sort of evidence is there that this change is possible?
Thienna: There are many intriguing scientific evidences in my book, which show you that skin color is not fixed and the skin lightening process could be a very recent phenomenon (recent would mean a few thousand years). Take for instance, recent genetic research showing that the ancestors of modern Germanic people did not have light skin. Visual evidence left by artists 10,000 years ago from caves in France show men with dark brown skin hunted light brown deers. Other fascinating evidence can be seen in recent research of short lived creatures! Believe it or not, research showed that even a single nutrient can affect the color development of the furs or coats of animals! You have to wait and read my Nature’s Proof from my book. It will knock your sock off!
I am also a proof right here and people who have used my method can testify to this too. And whether you have used my method or not, you may have unknowingly directed the development of your own skin color to a certain degree! Some people do get lighter with age and some people get darker with age.
Tyler: You claim to have lightened your own skin. Will you tell us a little bit about this change and how much of a change you actually made?
Thienna: Well, people often thought that I was Cambodian but now they think that I am Japanese. It is definitely a visible change! I do apologize if I offended anyone with labels. I must say skin color is one of the hardest and most touchy subjects to talk about and I am always in the line of fire. I hope people will understand where I came from, why I did it, and not be judging me before they read my book. I am glad I was born into this perfect situation which has propelled me to solve one of the most puzzling scientific mysteries on earth.
Tyler: What are the most common reasons why people use this change of skin color?
Thienna: For esthetic reasons and I will leave it at that. It is the same like someone likes to have a tan.
Tyler: Thienna, without meaning to offend anyone, may I ask if people have reacted to your work as having some sort of racist agenda?
Thienna: Absolutely! They think my work is evil. As evil as the theory of evolution! As you know, science has no moral judgement. If we stray from logic, we cannot solve anything.
Tyler: That’s a perfect response, Thienna. Of course, we have heard of white men who dress as black men to see if they are treated differently. In your own experiences, have people treated you differently than they used to because of your lighter skin? May I ask why you think your family even made your skin color an issue?
Thienna: Tyler, this is a very interesting question indeed. To be honest, in my own experiences, I never had any problems whatsoever with how people treated me when I had a dark complexion. People genuinely love me and I can feel their love and kindness. However, it is strange enough to say, but many women just do not like me when I am lighter. I am sure it is nothing new whether I am dark or light, there is a war among women since eons which I will not go into. As for men of color, I will not comment on this as I can only listen, learn, and provide solutions that would help us all.
Again, I love my mom greater than the ocean, the sky, and the stars altogether and I would go to the ends of the earth for her in life and in death. When she left me, she took my heart and my soul. My mom is my everything but she is not without flaws. As to my dark skin color, I truly believe it was not intentional and not directed toward me at all. But if you are growing up hearing how dark skin is dirty, eventually, you know you are dirty as well. That is as much as I want to share for now. Maybe one day I will tell my story. I must say I am proud of myself. With struggles come rewards. I would not change anything and I don’t have any regrets. Although I do hold grudges through eternity. Anyway, this is the spice of life. I live, learn and see life with all its beauty and its ugliness. This is what makes life the more interesting and beautiful.
Tyler: What methods can be used for people who are aging, concerned with such signs of old age as liver spots?
Thienna: They can practice my Natural Fairskin Method and their liver spots will naturally lighten. My Natural Fairskin Method utilizes diet and lifestyle alone without the use of toxic chemicals, drugs, or steroids to undo any skin problems. Some may say…well, I do not want to get lighter than I already am. I want to emphasize that you need sulfur to keep your skin clear and vibrant. To have a therapeutic skin lightening effect, you need a lot and I mean a lot more sulfur in your diet. In a nutshell, if you have a great surplus of sulfur in the body after the body uses the sulfur for all the necessary biological processes, the sulfur can then be allocated to your skin. Skin lightening is a side effect of a high sulfur intake. This is why you can control your own skin color development depending on how much sulfur you give your body and how much you save for use by your skin. If you do not want your skin to lighten, do not eat too much sulfur! But eat enough to keep your skin nice and clear into your old age!
Tyler: What about people who have suffered from serious skin damaged from sun exposure over the years. Is there hope for them?
Thienna: Damaged skin, either from toxic chemicals, poisons generated from the body or sun-damaged skin, is very difficult to correct. However, people can use my method to undo the damage to their skin to a large degree and restore its youthful vibrancy. Using toxic chemicals to correct the damaged skin may make the situation worsen in many cases. Chemical peels and other methods such as microdermabrasion may help correct the damaged skin to some degree but people still need to change from the inside out so the underlying problems will not surface again.
Remember, what you put in your body, on your body, or what affects your body from your environment will affect the mechanism that controls your skin health and its color. It does not matter where the source comes from; in the end, toxin is toxin and the body will use sulfur to clear toxins from the body, leaving less sulfur for the skin which in turn affects your skin health.
Tyler: Having a tan and using tanning salons has been a big fad in the United States in recent years, yet we are constantly warned about skin cancer. Is there another way to tan the skin naturally?
Thienna: Yes. There is a chapter in my book about how to use diet to tan your skin naturally. There is no need to expose your skin to the dangerous UV rays! Indigenous people of the world are always darker than their modern counterparts in the developed world. You will have to read the book to see what they do to achieve their dark complexions and maintain their dark complexion for thousands of years even if they live in sun deprived environment!
Tyler: In referring to indigenous people, did you find in your research that any previous cultures had the knowledge you have found-that some ancient culture perhaps had worked out the secret of skin color?
Thienna: Definitely ancient cultures do have the wisdom and the knowledge as to how to keep their skin color light but they do not know why scientifically. For instance, to make the skin lighter, ancient Egyptian women bathed themselves in milk. The Tibetans would avoid eating butter, the South Indians would avoid drinking black tea, for the Chinese, don’t eat too much soy sauce if you don’t want skin of the same color, etc…
In this book, I show you the science behind “the how.” Any questions that you were curious before are all in this book. Even if the answers are not written in this book, the book will speak for itself effortlessly.
I have to point out that sulfur has been used since the ancient times to treat skin ailments. What I found that was truly interesting to me was how sulfur is portrayed in Ancient Christianity. Christianity conceptualized sulfur as the fuel that produces the fire of hell and in the New Testament, Hell is called the fiery lake of burning sulfur. Sulfur was known in the ancient time as a substance that cleanses pollution and purifies the sin.
Tyler: Thienna, you also comment that the poorest countries tend to have the darkest skinned people. Why is this?
Thienna: Your body’s toxin-clearing mechanisms greatly depend on sulfur… Meaning whatever you put in your body, on the molecular level, it will affect your sulfur status. Changes in your skin color are the result from changes in your environment, diet, behavior, lifestyle, culture, tradition, cooking methods and emotional and psychological factors such as stress.
I discovered that, everything else being equal, a population group exposed to relatively low levels of toxins over a long period of time will have a lighter skin color than a comparable group exposed to high levels of toxins over the same period. Toxins rob the body of sulfur, which leaves less sulfur for the skin.
This is why skin color is not uniform within a population group either. This is difficult for me to say but the wealthy, high status people often have a lighter complexion than the less wealthy people even if they share the same genetic makeup. City people are also lighter than their ethnic counterparts. This is not just my observation but skin scientists also observed this phenomenon. (I must warn people about our discussion. It could be really disturbing?.
Tyler: You promise, Thienna, to give us the answers to some intriguing questions, including why do some African-American celebrities seem to get lighter over time. I have to ask, what do you think has happened to Michael Jackson’s skin color?
Thienna: Some African-American celebrities do get lighter over time because money and status take a load of stress off their body, mind, and soul. They eat and live well and also do what they passionately love. Fewer toxins bombarded their bodies. Thus, these factors naturally enhance the development of lighter skin color. When we do not have money, it does not come with just the emotional and psychological stress of everyday life but we eat cheap and malnourished foods laden with toxins. (If you listen to the latest news…foods and merchandises from cheap retail outlets are packed with poisons!-I’m not going to name names-and who are the buyers?) Our skin naturally gets darker with time and if we keep on this pattern from one generation to the next, the skin of population groups just get darker and darker overtime until it reaches equilibrium. Let me explain something very important here. Most of us are taught as a fact that the sun is one of the major contributing factors that affects how your ancestors and you develop your skin color and that is…the closer you live to the equator the darker your complexion and the closer you live to the North Pole the lighter your complexion. This is not so! Skin color is not uniform worldwide wherever you look. You can remove the sun altogether and you still evolve to have a dark complexion. Other factors mentioned above (diet, lifestyle, behavior, culture, and tradition) can have as much or greater an influence on the development of skin color than the sunrays and not to mention genetics!
As for Michael, I do not know him but I will say this… Michael would have naturally gotten lighter by many, many shades over time with his money and power. That is all I can comment on about Michael.
Tyler: I have to admit when I first heard about your book, I felt skeptical about the matter. Will you tell us a little bit about the kind of research you put into the book so we are more convinced?
Thienna: The findings presented in “Unlocking The Mystery of Skin Color” are the results of my extensive research in the fields of molecular biology, chemistry, genetics and nutrition as well as my own personal observations and experiences. I applied the strict standard of scientific method to solve my skin problems and my research is backed by over 500 reputable scientific sources. The advantage of applying the scientific method is that it is unprejudiced. My results are reproducible by anyone who wants to determine whether my results are true or false in human or even animal models. Since 2005, many people worldwide have applied my method and they got the same results as I did. I am very confident to say that I did it. I solved the mystery of skin color!
Tyler: Thienna, who has been your biggest influence?
Thienna: I have to say that my dad has the biggest influence on me. Because I was born with a dark complexion, my dad always pushed me harder than my other siblings to sharpen my mind. He provided all the vehicles for me to excel since I learned to walk-from music, sport, dance, and down to my education. He made me believe in myself-an immeasurable value that helps me excel both in work and in life.
Tyler: Thank you, Thienna, for joining me today and sharing these amazing techniques to change skin color. Before we go, will you tell us what additional information about “Unlocking the Mystery of Skin Color” readers might find at your website?
Thienna: At my website (www.thienna.com), people can find additional information about my company, what I do and of course questions and answers about the book from readers. I also provide nutritional supplements to assist individuals to obtain a healthy, clearer, and brighter complexion…that is if people cannot follow my Natural Fairskin Diet strictly, they can supplement their diet with my dietary sulfur.
Tyler: Thank you, Thienna, for the fascinating information. I wish you lots of luck in your continued research.
Getting an Anti-Aging Skin Care Product
Auto Technology – Audi and Volkswagon, Radar Following and Auto Safety
MN guv candidate Scott Jensen — a practicing doc — is not COVID-vaccinated
Alcohol Rehab Centers – What Are They?
Interview With By Dr Thienna Ho, Author of "Unlocking the Mystery of Skin Color"
Aerial Advertising – An Exclusive Way to Convey Your Ad Message
Sore Penis Skin – When Urinary Incontinence Is to Blame
MIT Technology Review Concern Over WARF Patent Royalty Demand To CIRM Over Stem Cells Is Misguided
Wrinkled Penis Skin – Causes, Treatments and Preventive Measures
Why DSL or Digital Subscriber Line Is the Most Cost-Effective Broadband Internet Solution
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line