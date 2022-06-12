Finance
How Advertising and Marketing Got Started
Advertising, as we know it, probably started to prosper in 1904 when John E. Kennedy gave the world that definition: Advertising is Salesmanship-in-Print. A definition that has not been bettered since and many have tried.
But modern day advertising started a few years earlier than Kennedy when Richard Sears produced the very first mail order catalog (around 1892). This catalog contained hundreds of pages of articles for sale and each with their own sales copy. And Sears Roebuck is still going strong today, in marketing and sales.
Around this time, advertising agencies sprang up everywhere. And the people they employed and trained, left us with such treasures that all top marketers today display in their resource libraries and use to their advantage.
Shortly after Kennedy arrived on the scene, Claude Hopkins came along. He left us with a legacy we should all thank him for. He pioneered market testing, sampling, vouchers, and a whole lot more.
At the turn of the last century there were many others: Walter Dill Scott, Maxwell Sackheim, Haldeman Julius, John Caples, to name just four.
Then around the middle of the century such geniuses as Elmer Wheeler, Robert Collier and other contemporaries appeared.
Post war, advertising greats David Ogilvy, Joe Karbo, and Gary Halbert also made their mark.
And living legends Jay Abraham, John Carlton, Dan Kennedy, and Ted Nicholas, have all made many millions both for themselves and their clients.
Towards the end of the last century, the greatest marketing tool of all time was unleashed on the world – the Internet. Early pioneer of the Internet, Ken McCarthy, is still around and his “System” seminars are an absolute must attend.
The Internet has opened a whole new world for advertising and marketing. And a new breed of entrepreneur has been born. Guys like the late, great Corey Rudl, Marlon Sanders, Robert Imbriale, Yanik Silver, Jim Edwards and many others have shown what can be done and in such a short space of time.
But one thing all these “gurus” have in common is that they have studied the markets. They have studied the psychology of what makes people buy. They have learned these principles from the great masters of the past the John Kennedy’s, the Claude Hopkins, the Walter Dill Scott’s, the Elmer Wheeler’s.
And that’s what my articles are all about.
You will be taken from the very beginnings of advertising and get an insight into the writings, the ideas and the philosophies of most of the greatest marketers that ever lived.
For sure, you will recognise much of the material that is mentioned as we take the “tour” but it’s doubtful that you will have come across all of it.
All top marketers recommend that you continually add to your education and you will not do better than picking up any (or all) of the material that you will be exposed to on your “tour.”
Each manuscript mentioned in this “tour” is a desirable addition for your resource library.
Pick them up, maybe one at a time. And you will profit from them just like all the great masters have done past and present.
This article is a brief history of events leading up to the appearance of John E. Kennedy in 1904.
But it also highlights a few milestones in advertising.
1704 The first newspaper ad appeared. It was in a Boston Newsletter and sought a buyer for an estate in Oyster Bay, Long Island.
1729 Benjamin Franklin starts to publish the Pennsylvania Gazette in Philadelphia which included ads.
1742 America’s first magazine ads published by Benjamin Franklin in General Magazine.
1784 America’s first successful daily newspaper, the Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser, starts in Philadelphia.
1833 Benjamin Day publishes the first successful “penny” newspaper, The Sun. Circulation reached 30,000 by 1837 which made it the largest in the world.
1843 Volney Palow opens the first ad agency in Philadelphia.
1868 Francis Wayland Ayer opens N. W. Ayer and Sons in Philadelphia with just $250.
His first clients include Montgomery Ward, John Wannamaker Dept. Stores, Singer Sewing machines, and Pond’s beauty cream.
1873 The first convention for ad agencies held in New York.
1877 J.W. Thompson buys Culter and Smith from William J. Carlton and pays $500 for the business and $800 for the office furniture.
1880 Department Store founder John Wanamaker becomes first retailer to employ a full-time advertising copywriter John E. Powers.
Wannamaker makes famous statement: half my advertising is waste, I just don’t know which half.
1881 Daniel M. Lord and Ambrose L. Thomas form Lord and Thomas in Chicago.
1881 Procter and Gamble advertise Ivory Soap with an enormous budget of $11,000.
1886 N.W. Ayer promotes advertising with the slogan: Keeping everlastingly at it brings success.
1886 Richard Warren Sears became the world’s first direct marketer.
1891 George Batten and Co. opens.
1892 NW Ayer hires first full-time copywriter.
1892 Sears Roebuck formed.
1893 Printer’s Ink founded by George P. Rowell. A magazine that serves as the little schoolmaster in the art of advertising.
1898 N.W Ayer helps National Biscuit Co. launch the first pre-packaged biscuit Uneeda.
1899 Campbell Soup makes its first advertising.
1899 JWT becomes the first agency to open an office in London. 1900 N .W. Ayer establishes a business-getting department to plan ad campaigns.
1904 John E. Kennedy bursts onto the scene to change the face of advertising forever.
My next article will continue with the evolution of advertising as we know it.
Mail order guru Ted Nicholas said that the old marketers were the best and that they, and the works they produced, should be studied – he did!
CAQH Credentialing – The Why and How of CAQH Credentialing for Medical Providers
Many insurance carriers are requesting or requiring CAQH credentialing as a way to join or recredential with their provider network. What is a CAQH application, what information is needed to complete the application, how long does it take and how do I apply are a few of the questions that arise.
In the past in order for a provider to participate with an insurance carrier he or she would ask for and be sent a provider application packet. Each application was different than the next. If you wanted to participate with 12 insurance companies, you might have to complete 12 credentialing applications.
The CAQH credentialing process was designed to provide a universal credentialing system for medical service providers who wish to join an insurance company’s network. CAQH is a non profit organization formed to simplify healthcare administration. By completing the CAQH application, a provider now has his or her information available for an insurance company to check online for credentialing purposes.
The CAQH application is quite lengthy and involved but it will in time become necessary as we saw with the NPI numbers. Many companies are now requiring a completed CAQH application for both credentialing and re-credentialing and no longer offer an application of their own. We offer a service of actually doing the CAQH application for providers. You can get more information on help with your CAQH application at our website link below.
The CAQH credentialing process works well for new providers just starting in practice. They can apply to many insurance companies by completing only one application. They then would contact the insurance companies they were interested in and the insurance company can access the provider’s information online at a secure site.
The information required to complete the application consists of name, address, practice location, tax id#, npi #, schooling, malpractice insurance, references, hospital affiliations, and much more.
The application can be completed online or you can request a hard copy be mailed to you. A printed copy would be completed and returned to CAQH. When working on an online application it is not necessary to complete it in one setting. You create a login name and password so you can return later.
Upon completion the applications undergo an audit to make sure all the necessary information is complete. Supporting documentation must then be faxed to a secure database. You are then notified by email or fax that your application is complete.
Once your application is complete, participating health plans and hospitals that you designated during the application will be automatically notified that your application is available for them to view.
For help with the CAQH credentialing process, check out our website Solutions Medical Billing
Coryright 2007 – Alice Scott
The Future of Music Royalty Rights – Performance Rights Organizations and the Internet
Introduction
The face of music copyright law is quickly changing. Through the internet, users have access to literally billions of songs and playlists from all around the world and from every time period. Similarly, musicians and singers can post their latest works on social network websites such as MySpace or YouTube. Many popular artists today got their start by being discovered on MySpace rather than through the traditional record company route.
So, in light of all this, how do we keep track of ownership rights in original works? How does royalty collection work on the internet? Traditionally, musicians and artists have had their works protected by becoming members of organizations that perform mediating functions between the artist and broadcasters such as radio or television stations.
These organizations are known as Performance Rights Organizations or PRO’s for short. In America there are three main PRO’s that have been responsible for collecting and distributing royalties for musicians. These are: The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI), and the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC).
ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC are the big three when it comes to royalty collection for public performances. A newcomer to the scene is SoundExchange, which governs royalty collection specifically through the medium of internet digital transmission. This article explores the interaction between traditional PRO’s and SoundExchange, and how royalties are now being collected for internet broadcasts.
Traditional Royalties: Performance Rights Organization
As you can tell from the name, Performance Rights Organizations deal with performances, especially those being done publicly. What they do is collect royalties from the parties that use copyrighted works, and distribute them to the copyright holder (usually the songwriter). Royalties are small fees charged every time a copyrighted song is played or performed. For example, if a television station wishes to use a song in one of their advertisements, the PRO will collect the royalty fee from the station and distribute it to the copyright holder.
Artists who wish to collect royalty fees can register with a PRO, and they can only register with one of the main three. This is a separate arrangement than one made with a record label company. The difference between a PRO and record company is that PRO’s deal with public use of songs, while record companies deal with private performance rights (i.e., the sale of CD’s, etc.).
Thus, PRO’s only focus on performances such as live shows, broadcasts, uses in restaurants- anything where the copyrighted work is presented to the public for commercial use. Also note that PRO’s do not provide the copyright for the composition; the copyright is obtained from the U.S. Copyright Office.
There are differences between ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC, and artists can register with one according to their musical needs. For example, BMI tends to focus on popular and commercial artists. SESAC is a newer PRO, has fewer artists in its registry and tends to focus on artists who are new to the scene such as indie artists. The basic concept for all the PRO’s is the same though, which is the protection of copyrights and distribution of royalties.
How PRO’s Collect and Distribute Royalties: Use Tracking
In the past, PRO’s understandably had difficulty keeping track of every instance in which a song was used commercially for profit. Currently this has become easier due to digital technology. PRO’s keep track of royalties through what is called “use tracking”. Some PRO’s now assign every song a “digital fingerprint” that registers every instance of commercial public use of a song with their database. This is crucial especially with transmissions over the internet.
PRO’s and Internet Broadcasts
One of the major ways in which music copyright laws is changing has to due with digital transmissions. Two Acts passed in the 1990’s grant a performance right for sound recordings (not just live performances). These two acts are the “Digital Performance in Sound Recordings Act of 1995” and the “Millennium Copyright Act of 1998”. Together these laws now require that users of copyrighted sound recordings pay the copyright owner for digital transmissions over the internet. Digital transmissions include such mediums as internet radio and satellite radio.
There has been much controversy over these acts, mainly because of the rates for digital transmission fees that they set. These royalty fee rates differ drastically from medium to medium. For example, Internet radio users would be charged 2.9 cents/hour per listener, while satellite radio users would be charged only 1.6 cents/hour. Traditional radio station users, also known as “terrestrial radio”, would be charged no fees, since there is no digital transmission involved.
The important thing to remember with regards to these two laws is this- they now categorize sound recordings which are digitally recorded and transmitted as performances in themselves. That is, once a sound recording is transmitted digitally, this is considered to be a performance, and royalties must be paid for the transmission.
In effect, this creates two licenses: one for the musical composition itself and another for the recording which is digitally transmitted.
The Future of Royalties: Digital Transmissions Royalties and SoundExchange
In response to the new category created by the two laws, a new form of PRO has been created which specifically collects and distributes royalties for digital transmissions. This PRO is called SoundExchange.
SoundExchange was created in 2000 and operates as a non-profit PRO. Its activity is designated by the U.S. Copyright office itself. In its beginning stages SoundExchange was also subject to much criticism, again for the differing rates between fees over the internet versus regular radio.
SoundExchange operates in the same format as a traditional PRO, but is different in several ways. First, the company collects and distributes royalties for all artists under the statutory laws, even if the artists are not members (“featured artists”) of the company. That is, they monitor and collect royalties via internet transmission first, and then contact the artist in order to distribute the royalties to them, whether featured or non-featured artists.
SoundExchange’s form of “use tracking” consists of a log which is basically a list of the times that a song is transmitted via the internet. Musicians can look up the list of “plays” on the company’s website in order to find out if they are owed royalties. Note also, once the musician is contacted by SoundExchange, they must register with them in order to collect the royalties
Secondly, as mentioned above, SoundExchange deals with a different copyright license than the three PRO’s (ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC). The three PRO’s cover the composition of the song- this mainly affects the songwriters and composers. SoundExchange covers the recording itself, and this affects mainly the performers and artists.
So for example, when Mariah Carey’s version of the Journey Song “Open Arms” is played on regular terrestrial radio, songwriter Steve Perry receives royalties from his PRO while performer Mariah Carey gets nothing. However, when “Open Arms” is played via webcast or satellite radio, Perry still gets his royalty, but Mariah Carey will also receive royalties from SoundExchange, because it is her recording being played on the internet.
As you can see, in theory this is supposed to benefit both the songwriter and the artist. In fact, artists are encouraged to join both a traditional PRO and SoundExchange, in order to have full royalty coverage for their songs. However, one can see how this setup might potentially lead to confusion and dispute over royalties in the future.
Copyright Law: What Constitutes Infringement?
Traditionally, copyright infringement consisted of unauthorized use or reproduction of a protected work, especially for commercial purposes. Usually this meant the unauthorized reproduction and sale of CD’s, unauthorized sampling of music in a different song, or an unauthorized public performance of a copyrighted work.
However, since the digital transmissions laws now protect the recording itself, infringement also includes unauthorized downloading, sharing, and transmission of protected music over the internet. This includes mp3’s and holds true even after the demise of Napster and other music file sharing websites.
Other Internet Transmissions: SoundExchange Partnership with MySpace
The next logical question in this discussion is whether other types of internet transmissions are covered by the digital transmissions laws. Most music being uploaded today is done on a social network site such as MySpace or YouTube. In particular, the largest social network-type website for musicians is MySpace, which maintains a “MySpace Music” feature specifically for musicians who post their music online.
In January of 2010, SoundExchange is partnering with MySpace. Specifically, the partnership’s main goal is to collect “lost” royalty fees for some 25,000 major, independent and unsigned artists who posted their music on MySpace. In fact, SoundExchange has placed over $14 million in escrow for royalties, to be held while the company searches for and contacts the artists who are owed royalties.
Previously MySpace did not work with SoundExchange, and the new partnership represents a challenging and unprecedented project in the field of music copyright law. The partnership was announced at the MIDEM festival held in January 2010 in Cannes, France. MIDEM (Marché International du Disque et de l’Edition Musicale) is the largest music industry trade fair and is held annually.
Conclusion: How Do I Get My Works Protected?
If you are a songwriter or artist, or both, it is good to double check what your rights are under each type of PRO. Also, you need to understand what the various types of internet transmissions are and how they affect your royalty rights. More information on registering with one the three main PRO’s or with SoundExchange can be found on their individual websites. Finally, if you have registered your musical compositions on MySpace Music, be sure to check if you have back royalties owed to you through SoundExchange.
If you are in doubt as to your copyright and royalty rights, contact a lawyer who can explain to you your options. Using LegalMatch.com can help you find an attorney free of charge.
7 Steps to Stress Relief and Moving Forward
Root Cause of Stress
Stress is due to uncertainty (about future or about way to proceed), which comes from lack of clarity on current situation.
It can be financial or work related, it can be about big business decisions, it may be due to poor communication with people or a misunderstanding with a partner, or emotional such us lack of relationship and/or love.
Stress manifests in various ways – some clear and obvious, others rather subtle. For example I wasn’t enjoying social interactions (friends or events) or when learning new things (cooking class). I was also drinking 3+ cups of coffee per day, overeating, overall not being sharp and full of energy, and feeling certain state of helplessness.
Stress can also be much more serious and manifest itself as a very heavy depression or even suicidal thoughts, mainly due to powerlessness. The struggle with money and people can be really draining.
When something like that happened to me, I eventually realized that there is no magic key and I needed to keep working on myself: learn my lessons and create something of value, ie. pay even greater price in terms of time, energy, and money.
All those realizations took me away from the bad thoughts, which I had to acknowledge and accept to move pass them. This is a very important step, step #1 – I can’t stress it enough.
If you don’t feel happy by default, at all times, despite how bad do you think it is (being broke or sick), you’ve got some work to do.
After you’ve spent some time on personal development and seemingly nothing has changed in your life, yet you actually feel happy, grateful for life opportunity and admire the beauty of the world, you are on the right track.
Consider the size of the mountain in front of you. Sometimes it appears tiny, other times it is huge. The size of the mountain is always the same. It is only your perception that changes.
– unknown
At this point you have a solid action plan (creating and delivering value), and you trust and believe that anything that happens, happens for a good reason (soon or eventually).
See, the way to live life without stress is to feel certain about the future. You have to do your best to design and create your own future (ie. be proactive vs. reactive). When you provide genuinely good value, things will align to support you. I know this for sure.
Stress Relief in 7 steps
Step 1
The first step to overcoming stress is to actually realize and acknowledge that you are stressed. Then make a strong decision to change that. You can say a positive affirmation to yourself, such as:
I know I am going through challenging times right now, but I am strong, intelligent and persistent; I can and I will get through this. I will make my life amazing and beautiful.
Step 2
Step two is to take a day to do something nice for yourself, have few moments of bliss, and relax as much as possible. Try to make the “something” healthy and empowering. Reflect on your body for a moment, feel what hurts and how, what is the emotion, what is missing. Then give it to yourself to your best ability. You may want to write all this down.
The idea here is to get your mind ready for thinking clearly and constructively, so you can act with enthusiasm, creativity and positive action.
Step 3
Step number three is take your time and get absolutely clear on what you REALLY WANT. Be careful not to slip into the area of what you don’t want – focus on what you DO WANT. What is the best-case scenario, the ideal situation – think like anything is possible!
Step 4
Step four is to eliminate uncertainty right now. Research whether someone has already dealt with similar dilemma and documented it on the web or in a book. Study all related options, solutions, biographies, success stories and if possible seek an expert who can guide you through it.
Sometimes you can remove uncertainty by making a simple phone call or having an open and honest conversation with someone. Quick tip: talk in the “I-language”: “I feel hurt when…”, “I feel neglected when…”, or “I feel misunderstood when…”
Step 5
Optional step five is to think about your worst-case scenario, make a contingency plan, really prepare for it the best you can (eg. have backup and required tools), and be absolutely mentally ready to execute that plan. Then realize that your worst-case didn’t happen yet, so you can let go of worrying about it; however, now you are fully prepared to handle it.
When I was ready to file for bankruptcy, aside from doing thorough research and organizing all my paperwork I mentally let go of all my current possessions and various benefits.
Step 6
Step number six is to contrive a long-term solution, plan, or purpose (step 2 & 3) so that this uncertainty doesn’t happen again. It is very important to be ready to follow it, even if it means sacrificing certain things (social meet-ups, unhealthy foods, unhealthy habits, etc).
Also prepare your work environment for action (declutter and dust-off surfaces, organize your desk, get healthy food and snacks, put on your favourite/relaxing/action music).
Step 7
Start! Follow the plan not matter what. Just do it, even for 2 minutes. This tiny progress will magically shift your mind into a productive state and you will be on your way. JUST START! Whenever you slip back into stress, repeat all steps as necessary.
One of my friends made this important observation:
After the amount of stress I’ve been through the past few weeks, I still carry the lesson of letting go. You can’t take any of the stress with you. While you’re IN IT, it seems like you’ll never make it, but then when it’s OVER, it’s nothing but a story to tell…
* just make sure to make the story inspirational, or forever hold your peace.
Reduce Stress and Relax
To reduce stress choose relaxing techniques below, or design your own feel-good day; but be careful, too much of a good thing can backfire – lean to the side of relaxation.
- Recharge with a Shiatsu massage, Hatha yoga, long shower, or a walk in the park
- Intend to feel good, breathe deep, straighten your posture, feel the joy
- Talk to someone supportive and positive, have a light chat about fun things
- Have a quality dinner (eg. salmon), rich vegetable salad and some green tea
- Go to IKEA, get some candles, walk around the demo rooms, pretend you’re in your own gigantic kitchen cooking a nutritious dinner for your family
- Take a drive through a nice neighbourhood, feel like you live here, feel good
- Have some fresh fruit (eg. strawberries, kiwi, apple) or a healthy smoothie
- Groom yourself, wash your hair, put on your best clothes, go out, smile
- Watch a funny TV sitcom or your favourite movie; note: avoid drama and news
- At home light the candles, light an incense, put on some nice music, just relax
After all this you will hopefully feel nice and light, yet crystal clear. Go to sleep early, have a good quality sleep, get up right away when you wake up, have a healthy breakfast, and… get going with the plan. The time to make it happen is now! It’s now or never!
“Plow through, Plow through”
Every time you’re “in the zone” making amazing progress and a challenge comes up that tries to stop you, just say to yourself the words “Plow through, Plow through” and keep at it strong like a bull! If you really give it all you got, you will come out a happy and successful person.
As you’re going through the day, treat every challenge as a patience test. Just focus on your goal and calmly get through it. Just decide to feel better and keep going. Everything is alright, you’re on the right track.
Men listen up! Grow a pair, override stress, get to work, and claim what’s yours! Don’t put up with any BS. Don’t worry about every single “what-if.” Failure (ehrm, challenge) is always an option, but success is sweet and satisfying. Research possible options, gain the knowledge, have backup, then take the risk! Trust, believe, and act! Plow through and adjust if necessary. Nothing great was ever accomplished by being timid or ultra safe.
If you catch yourself procrastinating, first look inside you and try to find out what exactly is the problem, what do you need? Are you overwhelmed? Are you hungry? Is your mind exhausted? Find what you really need and try to take care of it (see next paragraph). Then divide your big task into smaller parts (make small to-do lists, divide and conquer), and just start, just do it!
The above in more detail: Let the feeling sit for about an hour, analyze it (where in the body is it, what does it look like, analyze it logically and emotionally). Then “puke”/spit/exhale it out. Then when it feels gone, assume a shaman pose and recharge with fresh air and light (breathe deep and soak up the sun). Have a good night sleep. Nicely done!
One day en route to office I tried to see where the pain is. It was on my head, like a hat, but made of sludge and slowly moving downwards onto my forehead and around my head. Clearly I fried my brain.
I went for a long walk in the park, then a Yoga class, and then had a solid good night sleep. Next morning I self-woke early (7am) and ready for work, feeling good and very motivated.
Another day I woke up really
mentally exhausted – I was slow, mellow, and didn’t feel like talking to anyone (as in producing any vocal sound!).
I forced myself to the gym for a quick workout.
My mantra
“let’s make it count!” simply didn’t work this time, so I had to force my body with:
“just do it!” and totally ignore what the brain says.
Mid-workout I actually had to take a 5 min nap on a flat bench: I had to do what I had to do. When I was done and leaving, I was wasted, but felt really good all over. I can’t stress enough how important an exercise is even when in the middle of the most busy time.
Reading all the help books and websites may give you a lot of knowledge, but the very nature of those readings can be very overwhelming. I found that making an intention before reading (what do I want to learn?), setting a soft deadline to finish reading, having a good night sleep (for the new information to soak in), and then applying the knowledge in practice the next day is the way to go.
Nutrition: High-productivity mode can make you hungry really quickly and often, even every 2-3 hours despite regular meals every time. The crucial thing is a quality food, eg. fruit, fibre cereal and eggs for breakfast, salmon sandwich for lunch, Vietnamese chicken soup for dinner,
brain supplements (Brazilian nuts, blueberries, ginseng and ginkgo), and plenty of water.
Financial Stress Relief
For financial stress relief start with gratitude, think about what you have: home, food, access to library, access to internet. Also you have your mind “and as long you have your mind, you can put things back together” – The Secret’s Miracle Man.
With money I experienced the power of Law of Attraction first hand! I really needed to feel own self-worth.I also had to clean up my finances to make room for new money energy.
When looking for work, don’t just sit in front of the computer all day and spam mailboxes with your resumes. Do a little bit of research on the internet who else on this planet is doing similar project to yours, search for blogs, forums, websites, physical meetings and events.
Then get out there, meet people, interact, make connections, offer your value, take positive action, and see what happens. Note: don’t be needy or desperate; be enthusiastic and come from an angle of confidence and value. Ask them how can YOU be of service to them. Easy way to do that is to make friends or connections for the purpose of exchanging knowledge and ideas.
In the meantime, if you need money fast, consider options such as selling your stuff on eBay or Kijiji, advertising your talent and skills in a local newspaper, or even getting a part-time job that’s well below your qualifications or compensation expectations. I did what I had to do and worked for $10/hour for a while. I was really thankful for that opportunity and soon moved up to better paying gigs.
If you already own a business that isn’t doing too well, but you really want it to work out and prosper, summon all the energy you possibly can and Act! It is possible to turn around your business in 7 days. With a right course you can discover practical immediate cash ideas, money management techniques, solid business advice, tax tips, and drastic measures marketing action plan.
You can consider starting another business, with your knowledge and experience to date being a great asset. If you feel you need to study up a little and do it even better, consider a Business Coaching Program. It can teach you about ways to continuous cash flow, deep human needs, raising capital, spreading the word, and much more.
If you choose not to continue your business and have other plans or goals, close it down. If you are heavily in debt, consider the financial bail-out options including bankruptcy. If it’s your first one and you don’t have too many assets, it is a reasonably simple process. However, try to avoid it if you can – it should be your last resort as it makes your life a bit difficult for a few years. Weigh it with your current situation and make a decision.
Health, Nutrition, Exercise
One time I lost being grounded and strong after I ate microwaved orange food (fried fish and fried chicken) – killed me! Having salads and fresh healthy food, especially when in high performance mode is crucial!
Stock up on healthy food at home or go out to Lebanese sandwich places. Maintain your body like it were a million dollar race horse! In a way it is, because it’s the only one you got!
At my local supermarket I buy Jamieson Slim Down Snack Bars or Life Brand Sportzone energy bars. These really come handy when it comes to a quick snack when getting hungry. When buying snack energy bars, always watch saturated/trans fat and sugar/carb content. If there is no information about sugar content, be very suspicious, most of the time sugar is through the roof.
High-productivity mode can make you hungry really quickly and often, even every 2-3 hours despite regular meals every time. The crucial thing is a quality food, eg. fruit, fibre cereal and eggs for breakfast, salmon sandwich for lunch, Vietnamese chicken soup for dinner, brain supplements (Brazilian nuts, blueberries, ginseng and ginkgo), and plenty of water.
One day I woke up really mentally exhausted – I was slow and mellow. I forced myself to the gym for a quick workout. My mantra “let’s make it count!” simply didn’t work this time, so I had to force my body with: “just do it!” and totally ignore what the brain says. It’s really important to just get it done when deep inside you know it’s good for you.
You can do basic exercises such as wide grip assisted pull-up, push ups, bosu core twist with weight or squats, mid back, flat bench dumbbells, dumbbell press, triceps press, etc.
When I went to take a shower next night, in the mirror I saw my upper body muscles all bubbled up from yesterday’s workout. The mojo was back and I slept feeling so much better.
Appearance and Image Boost
When you’re super down, Chi is low, and you have crappy posture, what do you do? Well, start with grooming (haircut, shave, face moisturizer, a bit of sun, all to get the glow back), then gym (cardio, quick chest, quick legs, shoulders, back, some stretching), then follow all that with a nice spicy chicken soup. Posture is back, power is back, internal joy is back, mind sharpness is back. People are checking you out. Nicely done!
Dress well every day! It can be business casual or whatever the high end of your style is. Get a pair of nice dress shoes. Shoes are super important as they make or break your image.
Change your physiology: straighten your posture, thrust your chest forward, smile. Then change frustration into curiosity: questioning, exploring, testing, and believing that a solution exists. Look busy and incisive, feel confident, feel wealthy, and feel good. Check out fashion magazines at a local bookstore for ideas or do Google image search.
Remember you must never be depressed in public, especially with people you care about. Keep an upbeat, enthusiastic and confident image consistently. If you must, have your sad or angry moments in private. No one deserves to be on the receiving end of your moods.
Daily Stress Survival Ideas
- Clean up, calm down, keep a positive outlook (trust and believe)
- Fix worries (computer backup, insurance) and automate as much as possible
- Have vision and goals, make to-do lists, take daily action moving forward
- Do what feels good, but have a game plan, know situation is only temporary
- Surrounds yourself with positive and empowering people
- Avoid getting hooked into arguments with negative people
- Take nothing personally, take it as feedback, agree to disagree
- Be open to other people’s thoughts and ideas (especially successful people’s)
- Sleep and wake early, breathe deep, eat healthy, drink lots of water, exercise
When you’re super down, Chi is low, and you have crappy posture, what do you do? Well, start with grooming (haircut, shave, face moisturizer, a bit of sun, all to get the glow back), then gym (cardio, quick chest, quick legs, shoulders, back, some stretching), then follow all that with a nice spicy chicken soup.
Posture is back, power is back, internal joy is back, mind sharpness is back. Back to the projects.
Below are few random notes straight out of my Journal:
One night I was sad and restless and I couldn’t fall asleep, I self-hypnotically repeated a positive affirmation: “I feel awesome! I feel fantastic!” At first it felt like a lie, but within 15 minutes my mood changed to real joy.
And then my thoughts went on autopilot recalling all nice things that happened to me recently, nice things I did for others, and nice things that were about to happen. Amazing! I slept like a baby that night.
In the Paraliminal Coaching Belief Side B, Paul talks about Learned/Educated Helplessness. His advice to turn it around is: first change physiology (posture, power pose, smile), then change frustration into curiosity (questioning, exploring, testing, believing that a solution exists). I listened to each coaching 3 times and paraliminal 2 times over a couple of days. I was catching new information every time.
Whenever you’re slipping into helplessness, you have to do something! Anything! Change your environment, watch racing movies, sing-along to your favourite song, do accents, go for a walk, treat yourself (as healthy as possible!). Although only temporary, anything helps that puts you back on your project (note: you must have that project!).
My happy place is quiet, sunny and positive, with classical piano music and incense in the background. Also I tend to go for a walk to a nice neighbourhood grocery store (25 min walk one way), where I have a fresh chicken salad wrap, single espresso, and acai smoothie. What an energy shift! Go to a local library, coffee shop, or a garden and work from there.
I found an interesting article about business sharks:
For sunny days they must maximize the energy and celebrate it with something nice for self.
For rainy days they must find a way to make the best out of it and a find own ritual to raise the energy.
Allow yourself to be depressed, but only in privacy… It’s a very human reaction to hard work, and you must go through it, sooner or later.
Remember that you are not an average guy, you want to be a millionaire, so you will not experience average emotions. Don’t fight depression, don’t escape it and don’t hide it, it’s normal, so take it to the full, but in privacy.
Once recovered, forget it and start clean.
– Millionaire Mindset
Otherwise damage control is required. One way to do that is through honesty. Just say that you had a crappy day and you want to make it right but taking the person to lunch.
Then don’t talk about that day, deliver a pleasant quality time.
Always plan ahead – even with just a simple “what-if”. Also always think before doing anything (big or small). Have backup if possible, eg. have a temporary “recycling bin” when cleaning clutter.
Say no to things you really don’t want to do. If you already have made a commitment you cannot take back, offer to do something else that’s equivalent in value instead.
Eminem’s song “Loose Yourself” is really a great boost for me and for Mr. Donald Trump. Grab a copy and listen to it over and over.
Look, if you had, one shot, or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted – One moment
Would you capture it, or just let it slip?
Yo, His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy […]
He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready
To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting
What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud
He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out
He’s chokin, how everybody’s jokin now
The clock’s run out, time’s up, over bloah
Snap back to reality, Oh there goes gravity
Oh, there goes rabbit, he choked
He’s so mad, but he won’t give up that
No, he won’t have it, he knows his whole back city ropes
It don’t matter, he’s dope
He knows that, but he’s broke
He’s so stacked that he knows
When he goes back to his mobile home, that’s when it’s
Back to the lab again yo
This whole rap s**t
Better go capture this moment and hope it don’t pass him
[Chorus:]
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime yo,
You better lose yourself in the music, the moment
You own it, you better never let it go
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime
– Eminem
Bottom line:
If everything is great (air, food, energy, love, balance, brain rested) amazing work can get done. There is focus, ideas, action, personal power. But after some time, there comes a point that body needs to rest again (balance).
This is the time to sleep or go for a walk/bike (depending on quality of recent sleep or exercise). Ideally one should take a break before the burn-out hits (eg. every 3 hours).
Note that quality food at regular intervals is a must!
