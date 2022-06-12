Connect with us

Blockchain

Huobi Global Announces $1B New Investment Arm For DeFi and Web3 Initiatives

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Huobi Global Announces $1B New Investment Arm For DeFi and Web3 Initiatives
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Exchange News
  • Ivy Blocks’ offerings will also include an asset management platform.
  • The company’s asset management division would make “liquidity investments”.

Exchange of digital assets Huobi Global has launched a new investment arm focusing on decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 initiatives, demonstrating venture capitalists’ growing interest in the blockchain economy.

Much Needed Support During Alleged Crypto Winter

A Huobi spokesperson revealed that the new investment arm, dubbed Ivy Blocks, had over $1 billion in crypto assets under control for deployment. According to the business, this money would be used to “identifying and investing in promising blockchain projects.”

Also included in Ivy Blocks’ offerings are an asset management platform, a new blockchain incubator, and a specialized research arm for blockchain initiatives. According to Huobi Global’s chief financial officer, Lily Zhang, the company’s asset management division would make “liquidity investments” to aid with the launch of the DeFi and Web3 initiatives.

It was also revealed on Friday that Capricorn Finance, an automated market maker based on the Cube blockchain, was the first to receive an investment. This occurs at a time when the entire worth of the industry has dropped by more than half. According to industry statistics, there is over $133 billion in total value locked in the DeFi sector. In December 2021, DeFi TVL reached a north of $316 billion.

Since 2022, the so-called crypto winter has gripped the market. According to market experts, “irrational” periods in which asset values are bought recklessly are followed by “market-cleansing” bear cycles that reduce volatility are beneficial.

Web3 and metaverse-based projects are receiving the most attention from venture capitalists. According to data, $14.6 billion was invested in blockchain and crypto projects in the first three months of the year. This is compared to the $30.5 billion venture capitalists invested in all of 2021.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 12

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 12
google news
  • On June 12, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $2175.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for June 12, 2022, is $1370.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on June 12, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on June 12, 2022, is explained below with a daily time frame.

ETH/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of ETH is $1526.95. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $1765, $2000, or $2175 and the buy level of ETH is $1685. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1370, and the sell level of ETH is $1490.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA. Possibly, BTC can also move above both 200 and 50 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

American Express Partners With Abra To Offer Crypto Rewards Credit Card

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

American Express Partners With Abra To Offer Crypto Rewards Credit Card
google news

2 hours ago |