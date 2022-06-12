News
‘I’ve been working’: Yoán Moncada is searching for consistency at the plate for the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers were tied in the eighth inning Friday.
Jake Burger reached first with two outs on an infield hit.
Yoán Moncada followed with a sharp single to center.
Up stepped Yasmani Grandal, who hit a ball over the outstretched glove of right fielder Steele Walker for a two-run double.
The hits sparked a five-run rally as the Sox beat the Rangers 8-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It was a big comeback for us in the eighth,” Moncada said through an interpreter before Saturday’s game against the Rangers. “It definitely lifted our morale.
“It always feels good when you’re able to get a hit. In that moment, it was a big one.”
Moncada is a key member of the Sox lineup, and he’s seeking consistency at the plate. Manager Tony La Russa saw Friday as a positive sign for Moncada and Grandal.
“Can’t exaggerate how big it is to get them going,” La Russa said after the game. “That’s where it starts. Have some success, and they’re pros and they’ll build on it.”
Grandal is slashing .185/.294/.237 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 50 games. He had two hits Saturday but left in the third inning with left hamstring tightness after a single to right field. He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Moncada is slashing .133/.179/.211 with two home runs and six RBIs in 24 games.
“I’ve been working,” Moncada said. “The results haven’t been there. But I’ve been working. The only way to get out of this is to be patient and keep working.”
He went 0-for-5 in Saturday’s 11-9, 10-inning loss to the Rangers.
Moncada began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to suffer what happened with my oblique,” Moncada said. “I was feeling good at the time (the end of spring training). Things happen and I’ve been just working very hard to get to my best physical condition, and I still know I need to keep working harder now.”
He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.
“Trying to find your rhythm and keep your rhythm is very complicated,” Moncada said. “Because you’re trying to do your best but trying to be cautious with your effort. You don’t want the injury to get worse.”
He returned to the lineup in early June. Moncada said Saturday he’s “feeling good.”
“No soreness or anything,” Moncada said. “Nothing is bothering me right now.”
Burger has been the top option at third base when Moncada’s not in the lineup. Burger has shifted to designated hitter in recent games and has continued to be a productive player. He hit a two-run homer Saturday.
“That’s the kind of challenge that’s good for us, right?” La Russa said before Saturday’s game of working both players into the mix. “Moncada’s got the talent to be a difference-maker. I think he’s going to be. I think he’s feeling good physically. There are ways to get Burger into the lineup. DH him is one way. But I hope we continue to have that problem. We’ll figure out the playing time.”
The Sox have only two scheduled days off before the start of the All-Star break on July 18, so contributions will be needed across the board.
“First and foremost, we just have to keep our focus on what we want to accomplish and win every single game every day,” Moncada said. “If we take care of that and have that mindset, we’ll be able to pass that stretch and hopefully play better baseball for the second half.
“That’s the key for us. We don’t have to get a (break). Just try to play and win every day.”
()
News
3 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery and the Jason Heyward roster conundrum
The Chicago Cubs’ path forward does not get any easier.
That can broadly be applied to the direction of a rebuilding organization as team President Jed Hoyer tries to build another contender. But in the short term, this stretch of the Cubs’ schedule will test how they stack up against some of the best teams in baseball.
The Cubs have only two more off days between now and the All-Star break. And for a banged-up group that too often is losing close games, the next five weeks could be a grind. The Cubs are trying to avoid a series sweep Sunday after losing 8-0 to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Here are three thoughts on the team entering the series finale Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
1. Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery from strained finger raises doubts on an imminent return.
The Cubs appeared close to getting Suzuki back in the lineup.
Earlier in the week, manager David Ross declared Suzuki was in play to return for the Cubs’ weekend series against the New York Yankees. But Suzuki, who again took batting practice before the game, is still dealing with swelling in his strained left ring finger. His situation remains status quo.
“We’ve got one day left in the weekend, if not I’ll eat my words,” Ross said Saturday. “He’s working really hard. And we’re working on getting him back. It’s just going really slowly. So, I was hoping for the weekend.”
Suzuki’s type of finger injury essentially requires rest to get better. The Cubs’ understanding from doctors is that his finger does not need surgery to resolve the pain and swelling. That is good news at least. However, Hoyer said Saturday that “it’s going to take a while” for Suzuki to get back on the field.
“Candidly, I’m OK with that because this year it’s really important for him to assimilate, to face big-league pitching and figure out what he needs to do going forward in his career,” Hoyer said. “And coming back and and sort of having this nagging injury and not really be able to do it well, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. He needs to come back when he can really compete at this level, and it’s hard to do that when you have a finger swelling up all the time.”
It’s a discouraging development for Suzuki and the Cubs. He hasn’t played since May 26 in Cincinnati. The flukiness of the injury adds a level of frustration. An errant throw on a stolen base forced Suzuki to adjust his slide, and his hand awkwardly hit the second-base bag, jamming the finger.
Hoyer said Suzuki has seen “a number of doctors,” including getting checked out while the team has been in New York. Hoyer planned to sit down with Suzuki before Saturday’s game to figure out the next steps.
“He really wants to play and I think that’s part of the challenge that we’re dealing with,” Hoyer said. “I think he feel like he needs to be playing. Our sense is to try to be prudent about it, but I know we’re fighting a competitive guy. I do understand it’s quite frustrating, it’s a finger injury, right? That can be frustrating. You feel like it’s just a finger, but it matters.”
As the Cubs’ marquee offseason signing, Suzuki’s absence has been felt with the offense too often coming up short in close games. Although Suzuki was in an offensive rut before his injury, his presence in the lineup makes the Cubs better even though he isn’t in the same groove as when he was named National League Rookie of the Month for April.
The Cubs don’t want the strained finger to linger through Suzuki’s rookie season. That could force Suzuki to be sidelined longer than anticipated.
2. Jason Heyward survives roster decisions — for now
The decision to designate outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment Friday elicited a strong reaction from Cubs fans on social media.
A vocal portion of fans expressed frustration that the 27-year-old Frazier, whose remaining arbitration years gives a team control through 2024, should have been retained over veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Those sentiments should, in theory, align with the Cubs’ big-picture vision as the organization has stressed the importance of weighing the future.
“Of course, there’s room to second guess all these decisions, but I promise you it’s unbelievably complicated trying to get it figured out,” Hoyer said. “There’s definitely decisions that we have made or will make over the course the next month or so that people have every right to sort of second guess or question. And believe me, there’s not unanimity when we’re making these decisions. It is really, really challenging.”
When it comes to Heyward, at some point his offensive inconsistency will become too much to ignore. Hoyer said Heyward “hasn’t performed this year or last year” to the level he has wanted. But Hoyer believes Heyward provides a lot of value fans don’t see, specifically mentioning how he mentors young players and his work ethic.
“I don’t think his struggles are different than any anyone else’s struggles in some ways,” Hoyer said. “So obviously, we made the decision we made regarding Clint and when it comes to Jason, we do see real value he provides on daily basis.”
The Cubs continue to say the right things about Heyward and how he still positively affects the team. Injuries will help him stay on the roster. But at some point, Heyward’s behind-the-scenes impact might not be enough for the Cubs to overlook his other deficiencies, regardless of how much money he is still owed through 2023, the final year of his contract.
The Cubs could have shifted outfielder Michael Hermosillo (left quad strain) to the 60-day IL to open the 40-man spot they needed Friday for Chris Martin’s return from the restricted list. Instead, the front office opted to DFA Frazier.
“The roster part of this has been easily the most challenging I’ve ever experienced,” Hoyer said. “Trying to figure out our 40-man on a daily basis, trying to figure out the IL on a daily basis. My text threads are literally nothing but trying to figure this out.”
The next tests of Heyward’s roster security could arrive when Suzuki and/or David Bote are ready to come off the IL.
The Cubs don’t have a lot of choices to option out among their position players. Christopher Morel has been playing too well, serving as a spark plug at the top of the lineup while providing defensive versatility. P.J. Higgins is the only other position player with minor-league options remaining who realistically is an option unless they send out Nick Madrigal to try to get him going at Triple A. Otherwise, the Cubs would need to DFA someone.
3. Christopher Morel’s rise could give the Cubs the young star they need.
A standout 106 plate appearances into his big-league career is enough to think big about Morel’s potential.
Morel doesn’t turn 23 until June 24 yet he has established himself as one of the Cubs’ most exciting players. After going 0-for-3 in Saturday’s 8-0 loss, Morel’s streak of reaching base safely ended at 22 games to begin his MLB career, which set a franchise record. His defensive work in center field and up the middle has provided a boost for Cubs pitchers while stabilizing the leadoff spot in the lineup over the last three weeks.
Morel’s plate discipline has most surprised and impressed Hoyer.
“We need as many good young players as we can possibly put together to really put together the kind of core that can go forward and win,” Hoyer said. “It’d be wonderful if he emerges and can be part of that.”
Morel is an example of how player development and the rise of standout players don’t always come from an organization’s top-rated prospects. Morel reminds Hoyer of Willson Contreras and how he, too, wasn’t a heralded prospect to the point where the Cubs left Contreras unprotected for the Rule 5 draft before the 2015 season.
There are no guarantees Morel will stay with the Cubs for the rest of the season, let alone beyond 2022. Kyle Schwarber, in 2017, and Ian Happ, in 2019, are examples of young players from the previous core that the Cubs sent to the minors when they struggled. For now, that’s not a concern with Morel. Their confidence and belief in him is evident by putting him at the top of the order every game.
“His tools play in the big leagues, for sure,” Hoyer said. “You see his arm, that’s the part that I think we always knew could play. It was the bat-to-ball skills and the plate discipline. And I don’t know if this is a different level of focus he has up in the big leagues, but certainly that stuff has been unbelievably impressive.
“He’s having a massive impact on the team.”
()
News
Literary pick of the week: Book set on remote Kodiak Archipelago is highly anticipated
How’s this for an intriguing plot?
Mira, 18, arrived on idyllic Lavender Island Wilderness Lodge on the remote Kodiak Archipelago to work as a baker and housekeeper, but her plans are more perverse than a summer job. She is nursing twin obsessions: a working theory of what constitutes ‘sleaze’ (including dive bars, big rigs, Formica kitchen tables), and the erotic pursuit of a young fisherman she deems the embodiment of all things sleazy. But things are not what they seem on the island as Mira learns when a jovial, predatory patriarch arrives on the scene.
That’s the basis of Rebecca Rukeyser’s “The Seaplane On Final Approach,” selected by Lit Hub and The Millions as one of the most anticipated books of 2022.
The author, who teaches creative writing at Bard College Berlin, will discuss her novel at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in conversation with Asali Solomon, a National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree. Virtual event. Registration required at magersandquinn.com/event.
Publishers Weekly calls the novel “(An) intoxicating debut” and Kirkus says it is “A strange, dreamlike coming-of-age story … (it) invites rumination of themes of obsession and fixation, the dichotomous beauty and eeriness of an isolated landscape, and the struggle of locating oneself within a new environment.”
News
For Orioles’ John Means, recovery from Tommy John surgery means more time with family and renewed hunger
It was such a mundane exercise, coming out to walk through stretching lines Friday with strength coach Trey Wiedman and the rest of the Orioles pitchers. To John Means, however, a return to the field was sweet. Even the mundane can be exhilarating after it has been taken away.
Means is with the team in Kansas City, at the ballpark he grew up visiting from nearby Olathe, Kansas. He can’t play, however, as he’s recovering from the Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery he underwent in April. To an unknowing bystander, there would be little indication that Means endured that major operation — which will likely keep the 2019 All-Star sidelined into the 2023 season.
The large metal brace, as of Wednesday, is gone. The scar is thin and short, hidden underneath his elbow, a testament to the skill of Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, who performed the surgery. “Meister is a master of the scar,” Means said.
But with closer inspection, it becomes noticeable Means isn’t yet cleared to lift anything with his left arm. He’s perfected the one-armed scoop of his son, McCoy. He’s in week six of 12 without any strenuous exercise of his left arm, leaving him to work solely on his core and legs in the meantime.
And with an even closer inspection, it’s apparent how Means has channeled the frustration of a year-long recovery into motivation to be better than ever once he returns.
“It kind of gets you even hungrier than you ever were because you’re sitting on the couch, you’re watching guys perform, you’re watching other teams do what they’re doing and you want to be able to help your team out,” Means said. “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone, and so I’m looking forward to getting back and earning it back.”
Being around Kauffman Stadium has extra meaning for Means. When he was about 10, he had a birthday party here. After a summer league tournament, he recalled visiting a game with his father to watch St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire crush a home run ball Means nearly caught beyond left field.
He was here for the World Series, and shortly after he was drafted by the Orioles in 11th round of the 2014 draft, he visited Kauffman Stadium for a matchup between his boyhood team and what would become the team of his future — although his father wouldn’t let him wear any Royals gear to that game.
“I always love coming back here,” said Means, whose father died in 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer at age 57. “I just like the park, I love the feel of it. So many memories here, and being able to play on this field, it’s crazy to be able to do that. Obviously, rooting for this team now. Different from the 10-year-old John.”
After the Orioles leave Kansas City, Means and his wife, Caroline Stanley, will rent a U-Haul to carry their things from his parents’ house in Kansas to the couple’s new place in Texas. There’s a silver lining to this, even as Means longs to be back on the mound. He can be around his 1-year-old more and help with a major move.
“I try to look at the positives with every situation,” Means said. “I’m a dad now. I have a family, and we can actually lay some roots down. Obviously, I’m very hungry to get back, and I keep looking and keep trying to figure things out with the game. Because you always have to be on top. If not looking to get an advantage, you’re kind of losing. So I enjoy that time with my family, but I also need to watch the games.”
Means has more time to dissect video of himself than he normally would during a season. It’s a step back that offers a different dynamic, “but I think it’s going to be really useful when I come back.”
And once he returns, Means plans to stay for a while. He wants McCoy to remember what it was like to see his father pitch, so the 29-year-old hopes to pitch long into the future. The first steps toward doing that will be mundane, such as that stretching line at Kauffman Stadium on Friday.
But after Means lost the ability to participate in something so simple, he’ll never shrug off something so commonplace again — not when it comes to baseball.
()
‘I’ve been working’: Yoán Moncada is searching for consistency at the plate for the Chicago White Sox
How Advertising and Marketing Got Started
CAQH Credentialing – The Why and How of CAQH Credentialing for Medical Providers
3 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery and the Jason Heyward roster conundrum
Bitcoin Takes A Beating At $27K As Crypto Economy Settles Just Above $1 Trillion
The Future of Music Royalty Rights – Performance Rights Organizations and the Internet
7 Steps to Stress Relief and Moving Forward
10 Major Benefits Of Using A Virtual PBX Phone System
Literary pick of the week: Book set on remote Kodiak Archipelago is highly anticipated
Dry Penis Skin: Causes and Solutions
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line