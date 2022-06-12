News
Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump
By HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a committee member who also leads the House Intelligence Committee. “There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating.”
The committee held its first public hearing last week, with members laying out their case against Trump to show how the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged election despite multiple advisers telling him otherwise and how he intensified an extraordinary scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
Additional evidence is set to be unveiled this week in hearing s that will demonstrate how Trump and his advisers engaged in a “massive effort” to spread misinformation and pressured the Justice Department to embrace his false claims.
Committee members indicated Sunday their most important audience over the course of the hearings ultimately may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt their own view as to whether the evidence is sufficient.
“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Schiff said. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings a variety of criminal statutes they believe Trump violated.
“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said. “They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well, as the facts of this case.”
Garland has not specified how he might proceed, which would be unprecedented and may be complicated in a political election season in which Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running for president again in 2024. “We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech at Harvard University’s commencement ceremony last month.
A federal judge in California said in a March ruling in a civil case that Trump “more likely than not” committed federal crimes in seeking to obstruct the congressional count of the Electoral College ballots on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge cited two statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.
Schiff appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” and Raskin spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
News
3 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs, including being ‘patient’ with Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery and the Jason Heyward roster conundrum
The Chicago Cubs’ path forward does not get any easier.
That can broadly be applied to the direction of a rebuilding organization as team President Jed Hoyer tries to build another contender. But in the short term, this stretch of the Cubs’ schedule will test how they stack up against some of the best teams in baseball.
The Cubs have only two more off days between now and the All-Star break. And for a banged-up group that too often is losing close games, the next five weeks could be a grind. The Cubs are trying to avoid a series sweep Sunday after losing 8-0 to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Here are three thoughts on the team entering the series finale Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
1. Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery from strained finger raises doubts on an imminent return.
The Cubs appeared close to getting Suzuki back in the lineup.
Earlier in the week, manager David Ross declared Suzuki was in play to return for the Cubs’ weekend series against the New York Yankees. Ross even declared he would “eat my words” if Suzuki wasn’t off the injured list before Sunday’s series finale. Well, that time arrived — and passed.
Suzuki has been prescribed rest for around five days to allow his strained left ring finger to continue to heal. The Cubs want to make sure the swelling dissipates and that Suzuki does not continue to aggravate it. So, that means no hitting during this period of rest.
Ross estimated Suzuki’s finger is at 85-90%. There is no timetable for his return and it’s also too soon to determine whether Suzuki will need a rehab assignment before he comes off the IL.
“He really wants to play and we try to take that into consideration,” Ross said Sunday. “And he’s tried to work out and push it a little bit and it’s still lingering a little bit.
“We all came to the conclusion it’s not smart to have a setback. … We’re just going to be patient with it.”
Suzuki’s type of finger injury essentially requires rest to get better. The Cubs’ understanding from doctors is that his finger does not need surgery to resolve the pain and swelling. That is good news at least. However, Hoyer said Saturday that “it’s going to take a while” for Suzuki to get back on the field.
“Candidly, I’m OK with that because this year it’s really important for him to assimilate, to face big-league pitching and figure out what he needs to do going forward in his career,” Hoyer said. “And coming back and and sort of having this nagging injury and not really be able to do it well, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. He needs to come back when he can really compete at this level, and it’s hard to do that when you have a finger swelling up all the time.”
It’s a discouraging development for Suzuki and the Cubs. He hasn’t played since May 26 in Cincinnati. The flukiness of the injury adds a level of frustration. An errant throw on a stolen base forced Suzuki to adjust his slide, and his hand awkwardly hit the second-base bag, jamming the finger.
Hoyer said Suzuki has seen “a number of doctors,” including getting checked out while the team has been in New York. Hoyer planned to sit down with Suzuki before Saturday’s game to figure out the next steps.
“He really wants to play and I think that’s part of the challenge that we’re dealing with,” Hoyer said. “I think he feel like he needs to be playing. Our sense is to try to be prudent about it, but I know we’re fighting a competitive guy. I do understand it’s quite frustrating, it’s a finger injury, right? That can be frustrating. You feel like it’s just a finger, but it matters.”
As the Cubs’ marquee offseason signing, Suzuki’s absence has been felt with the offense too often coming up short in close games. Although Suzuki was in an offensive rut before his injury, his presence in the lineup makes the Cubs better even though he isn’t in the same groove as when he was named National League Rookie of the Month for April.
The Cubs don’t want the strained finger to linger through Suzuki’s rookie season. That could force Suzuki to be sidelined longer than anticipated.
2. Jason Heyward survives roster decisions — for now.
The decision to designate outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment Friday elicited a strong reaction from Cubs fans on social media.
A vocal portion of fans expressed frustration that the 27-year-old Frazier, whose remaining arbitration years gives a team control through 2024, should have been retained over veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Those sentiments should, in theory, align with the Cubs’ big-picture vision as the organization has stressed the importance of weighing the future.
“Of course, there’s room to second guess all these decisions, but I promise you it’s unbelievably complicated trying to get it figured out,” Hoyer said. “There’s definitely decisions that we have made or will make over the course the next month or so that people have every right to sort of second guess or question. And believe me, there’s not unanimity when we’re making these decisions. It is really, really challenging.”
When it comes to Heyward, at some point his offensive inconsistency will become too much to ignore. Hoyer said Heyward “hasn’t performed this year or last year” to the level he has wanted. But Hoyer believes Heyward provides a lot of value fans don’t see, specifically mentioning how he mentors young players and his work ethic.
“I don’t think his struggles are different than any anyone else’s struggles in some ways,” Hoyer said. “So obviously, we made the decision we made regarding Clint and when it comes to Jason, we do see real value he provides on daily basis.”
The Cubs continue to say the right things about Heyward and how he still positively affects the team. Injuries will help him stay on the roster. But at some point, Heyward’s behind-the-scenes impact might not be enough for the Cubs to overlook his other deficiencies, regardless of how much money he is still owed through 2023, the final year of his contract.
The Cubs could have shifted outfielder Michael Hermosillo (left quad strain) to the 60-day IL to open the 40-man spot they needed Friday for Chris Martin’s return from the restricted list. Instead, the front office opted to DFA Frazier.
“The roster part of this has been easily the most challenging I’ve ever experienced,” Hoyer said. “Trying to figure out our 40-man on a daily basis, trying to figure out the IL on a daily basis. My text threads are literally nothing but trying to figure this out.”
The next tests of Heyward’s roster security could arrive when Suzuki and/or David Bote are ready to come off the IL.
The Cubs don’t have a lot of choices to option out among their position players. Christopher Morel has been playing too well, serving as a spark plug at the top of the lineup while providing defensive versatility. P.J. Higgins is the only other position player with minor-league options remaining who realistically is an option unless they send out Nick Madrigal to try to get him going at Triple A. Otherwise, the Cubs would need to DFA someone.
3. Christopher Morel’s rise could give the Cubs the young star they need.
A standout 106 plate appearances into his big-league career is enough to think big about Morel’s potential.
Morel doesn’t turn 23 until June 24 yet he has established himself as one of the Cubs’ most exciting players. After going 0-for-3 in Saturday’s 8-0 loss, Morel’s streak of reaching base safely ended at 22 games to begin his MLB career, which set a franchise record. His defensive work in center field and up the middle has provided a boost for Cubs pitchers while stabilizing the leadoff spot in the lineup over the last three weeks.
Morel’s plate discipline has most surprised and impressed Hoyer.
“We need as many good young players as we can possibly put together to really put together the kind of core that can go forward and win,” Hoyer said. “It’d be wonderful if he emerges and can be part of that.”
Morel is an example of how player development and the rise of standout players don’t always come from an organization’s top-rated prospects. Morel reminds Hoyer of Willson Contreras and how he, too, wasn’t a heralded prospect to the point where the Cubs left Contreras unprotected for the Rule 5 draft before the 2015 season.
There are no guarantees Morel will stay with the Cubs for the rest of the season, let alone beyond 2022. Kyle Schwarber, in 2017, and Ian Happ, in 2019, are examples of young players from the previous core that the Cubs sent to the minors when they struggled. For now, that’s not a concern with Morel. Their confidence and belief in him is evident by putting him at the top of the order every game.
“His tools play in the big leagues, for sure,” Hoyer said. “You see his arm, that’s the part that I think we always knew could play. It was the bat-to-ball skills and the plate discipline. And I don’t know if this is a different level of focus he has up in the big leagues, but certainly that stuff has been unbelievably impressive.
“He’s having a massive impact on the team.”
()
News
Jose Trevino and Gleyber Torres scratched from Yanks lineup vs. Cubs
Jose Trevino and Gleyber Torres were scratched from Sunday’s Yankees lineup before Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs at Yankee Stadium. The catcher has a back issue and Torres felt ill before the game.
Trevino has been the Yankees best catcher this season. He is hitting .440/.472/800 with five home runs and 15 RBI over his last 18 games.
“He had actually played with it last night and obviously played very well with it, but he’s got a little back thing going on and came in with it still lingering today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So just kind of with the (scheduled) off day tomorrow ahead of 20 in a row, it isn’t something I wanted to mess with ….He’s available too. So you know, I’ll treat it like a normal day where he’s on the bench. So pinch hitting situations and things like that, he’s good to go but just something we didn’t want to mess with.”
Torres was nauseous Sunday morning. Boone said they were not concerned at this time that it had anything to do with COVID.
The second baseman homered in Friday and Saturday night’s game. His homer Saturday night was his 12th of the season, matching his total for the 2021 and 2020 seasons combined.
LOAISIGA BACK ON TRACK
Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, returned from his trip home to Nicaragua and the Yankees are hopeful he will be able to begin a throwing program on Monday.
” I was just in there with him in the training room. He’s kind of going through a whole physical assessment just to make sure he’s good to go again, because obviously we haven’t had hands on him in a few days,” Boone said. “But the hope is he goes through normal workout and everything today. And then starts his throwing program tomorrow.”Loaisiga had to return to Nicaragua unexpectedly to deal with a personal issue.
CARPENTER IN THE FIELD
Matt Carpenter made a big impact when he joined the Yankees May 26, but he’s only contributed as a designated hitter or pinch hitter. He got his first start on defense Sunday with the Yankees having two players scratched. Carpenter has played 671 games at third base with the Cardinals.
“Good. I mean, he’s been working really hard, obviously hasn’t gotten any starts here in the last several days, but his work has been really good,” Boone said. “He’s been out there taking ground balls every day at third, at second, at first, so he’s been trying to stay sharp, busy and obviously he’s got a lot of experience at third and second. So I feel good about him being out there.”
BANUELOS GOOD TO GO
Manny Banuelos wasn’t one of the pitchers who helped carry the load in Friday night’s 13-inning game, so it raised some eyebrows when the lefty didn’t get the call on Saturday. Boone said that they were only going to use Banuelos in a multiple-inning situation, so once Jordan Montgomery went seven innings they decided to save that length for another day.
“I knew I had (Ron) Marinaccio and (Lucas) Luetge for an inning apiece. And Manny was our length last night, but having pitched two innings two days before it was kind of just going to be length because we had no other options. So today, I feel like he kind of genuinely gets his length back,” Boone said. “Once Jordan did what he did, it put us in pretty good spot.”
()
News
NBA says no need for a Strus rule after playoff time-shifting; also, a non-cosmetic nose job for Heat’s Robinson
When seeking positives in the immediate wake of his team’s playoff elimination two weeks ago, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted the awkward implementation of the NBA review that removed a Max Strus 3-pointer from his team’s scoring ledger well after the fact in that Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.
“I’m sure,” Spoelstra said at the time, “they will look at that and we’ll probably be the case study for it.”
Apparently, that will not be the case, as Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training, explained to ESPN amid the NBA Finals.
“When one happens in Game 7, it garnered more attention,” McCutchen said of the May 29 Eastern Conference finals game at FTX Arena, “but there were 15 other incidents where points were taken off the board this year from a team — including Miami, ironically — throughout the season. Now, there were probably hundreds of close calls to being out of bounds where they would have reviewed that in-house. Let’s say Strus, in that case, would have been inbounds by two or three inches. It still would have been reviewed.”
The Heat’s issue was the result of the review triggered to see if Strus was beyond the 3-point line, and found, in the replay-center view, he stepped on the sideline, was not announced until well after the fact, further altering the score amid a Celtics rally. It was not, Spoelstra emphasized, a reason the Heat cited for the loss.
“One of the key things that I’d like our fan base to know is that the process is much faster now,” McCutchen said, in comparison to previous NBA procedures. “In my career, we were waiting on that mandatory timeout to go review it ourselves as referees on the floor. Now, instead of that mandatory timeout that occurred much later, we were able to communicate it back to the table and it was corrected at, I think, 8:28 [in game time, after the shot was credited with 11:04 to play in that third period], saving several minutes off the old policy.”
McCutchen explained options were limited.
“We can’t announce those in live action,” he said. “As the ball’s being dribbled up, no one wants an announcement that interrupts flow through disappointment. If you hear that while you’re going up for a layup and you’ve just lost three points, that can really impact play. Secondarily, if we did it in live action and just took points off without announcing it, you could well imagine the confusion that would take for the team to look up and think that they had three points without understanding why they don’t have three points and then arguing about it during live action. So we think the first dead ball is the first opportune time.
“Now, in Strus’ instance, there were two dead balls prior to when it was announced. Both were fairly quick, though. One was an out-of-bounds in the backcourt where we give them the ball as soon as they’re ready, and the other had some element of small confusion because there was a defensive three [seconds] involved, so it didn’t get announced. Those were about 30 seconds before it got announced, so it wasn’t in our view a material difference to the outcome of the game, those 30 seconds.”
The nose knows
The first surgery of the Heat’s offseason is at hand, one that should leave guard Duncan Robinson breathing easier.
Robinson confirmed on his podcast the need for postseason surgery, but not from something stemming from this season or his work with the Heat.
“I have a fracture in my nose that has resulted in a deviated septum of sorts,” he said, noting the issues it had created over the years with nasal breathing. “And they said it was like life changing for their sleep, for their performance, for their conditioning.”
So with the Heat eliminated, he said the time was right.
“I figured the time was now,” he said. “It doesn’t really put you out for that long, 10 days or so.”
And, no, he said, not cosmetic surgery.
“Nothing visually will change,” he noted.
Lowry lane
Heat guard Kyle Lowry, who helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title, is among those to have a Toronto street named in his honor Monday.
Kyle Lowry Road will be one of the eight new streets in a North York neighborhood. That same neighborhood also will now feature Champions Road, which, according to planners, will “serve as a reminder of the rewards of hard work, commitment, and passion” to the Raptors’ 2019 championship.
()
Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump
3 thoughts on the Chicago Cubs, including being ‘patient’ with Seiya Suzuki’s slow recovery and the Jason Heyward roster conundrum
Jose Trevino and Gleyber Torres scratched from Yanks lineup vs. Cubs
Advertising Memes – How to Hardwire Your Prospects to Buy From Only You
NBA says no need for a Strus rule after playoff time-shifting; also, a non-cosmetic nose job for Heat’s Robinson
5 AI Tools To Automate Your Facebook Ad Campaigns
Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races
Reasons to Use Rhyming Slogans in Your Advertisement
Ukraine’s teen drone hero ‘happy that we destroyed someone’
Business People: Heidi Carpenter to lead Fafinski Mark & Johnson
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line