Joey Gallo starting to see results after making minor adjustments at the plate
The relief on Joey Gallo’s face was obvious on Thursday night. The Yankees’ struggling slugger knows he is paid to hit balls hard, preferably over the fence, and get on base. Finally, after making a minor adjustment and being just a tick more aggressive in his approach, Gallo got some results.
Over the last two weeks heading into Saturday night’s game against the Cubs at the Stadium, Gallo has hit .294/.333/.824 with a 1.157 OPS. He’s hit three home runs in the span of his last five games.
Gallo made minor adjustments with his hands and has tried to quiet his swing. A scout who watched him in Minneapolis earlier this week also noted that Gallo seems to be a little more aggressive at the plate.
“He’s going after close pitches more,” the scout said. “He looks like he’s ready to attack early and I think he’s swinging more. He does look quieter. The head is more steady. He looks better.”
Gallo said he is more aware of keeping the at-bat in his control.
“It’s possibly just me trying to get my best swing off and not necessarily try not to leave it up to sometimes the umpire to make a decision on the close call,” Gallo said. “I don’t know I’m just trying to try to get good swings off.”
Since May 27, Gallo’s swing percentage, according to FanGraphs, is 54.5% for the season. That’s a slight uptick over his season percentage of 50.5%. That has also correlated with a slight uptick in Gallo’s strikeout in that span, but first things first. The Yankees are encouraged by Gallo’s recent improvements.
“I don’t know if I would say aggressive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I think he’s trying to be tightened up from a stride standpoint, keeping the head still a little bit more while also trying to maintain that aggressiveness. Which, hopefully, will make him just a little more precise, a little more accurate. So, I think that little subtle adjustment [will] hopefully [be] something that helps him just be a little more consistent.”
The uptick in Gallo’s results has also coincided with him playing in right field, where he played the majority of his career. Saturday night, Gallo was back in left for the first time since May 19.
“It’s a tough left field, the sun can be hard and in that it’s short down the line and then gets big near center field,” Gallo said. “It’s a lot of running, but it’s not anything that is out of the ordinary. I am OK playing there.”
The lefty slugger profiled as a perfect fit in the Yankees’ heavily right-handed power lineup and he became the everyday left fielder after Clint Frazier missed most of 2021 and the Yankees decided to move on. With the Rangers, Gallo was an analytics sweetheart who hit for power and on-base percentage. He struck out, but the home runs made that worth the price. In parts of seven seasons with the Rangers, Gallo slashed .211/.336/.497 with an .833 OPS.
Over the last few weeks, the video he has seen of himself is starting to look more like what he did in Texas. He feels it’s put him in a position to get off his best swings more often.
“I’d say the adjustments I’ve made make it looks more like my swing and more of an aggressive and powerful swing,” Gallo said. “So that’s good. I feel like I’m able to get my swing off a little bit more now.”
That would be a relief for the Yankees, who have an outfield of extremes. Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball this season and Aaron Hicks and Gallo struggled until recently. For Gallo, this is a two-year slump.
In his 106 games with the Yankees, Gallo is hitting .173/.296/.388 with a .684 OPS.
Lefty Aaron Loup, who never wanted to leave, could be part of the solution for the Mets’ bullpen
ANAHEIM — If the Mets wanted to lure Aaron Loup back to Queens, it sounds like the lefty reliever would more than consider it.
Loup waited and waited for the Mets to negotiate with his camp last offseason, but he couldn’t get any answers from the club’s wavering front office before he signed with the Angels on a two-year, $17 million deal.
“It took a little bit to get [the Mets] on the phone,” Loup said. “I had to stall [the Angels] for a little bit, as long as I could. And then eventually, everything we asked for [the Angels] kept giving to us. Couldn’t wait around any longer.”
Loup was honest about his disappointment that it didn’t work out with the Mets.
“I’m not going to throw a better season than what I had last year,” he said. “In a way, you’d love to run it back. At the same time, [the Angels] wanted me about as bad as I’ve ever been wanted over the course of my career. I can’t complain.”
At the time, the Mets were deep into their seemingly never-ending search for a president of baseball operations. Loup and his agents were trying to negotiate with Mets team president Sandy Alderson and his son, Bryn Alderson, who also plays a role in the front office. In November, the Mets finally pivoted from their intention of hiring a president of baseball operations and instead named Billy Eppler as general manager. Loup signed with the Angels three days later.
“They had a lot going on, which I understood as well,” Loup said. “It was kind of like, I know you guys are interested and probably want me back, so I was trying to stall, and stall. It got to the point where I couldn’t anymore.”
Loup, 34, had a career year with the Mets in 2021. The lefty posted a 0.95 ERA in 65 relief appearances and 56.2 innings. He quickly became a fan favorite, not just because of his exceptional numbers, but also because of his warm-up song, “Unapologetically Country As Hell” by Hardy that blared through Citi Field speakers, and most notably, his postgame interviews that almost always featured a Busch Light beer nearby or in his hand.
On Friday at Angels Stadium, Loup’s clubhouse setup included a mini refrigerator stacked with at least 15 Busch Lights adjacent to his locker.
“That’s been here from Day 1,” Loup said of the mini frig. “It’s the one thing I carried over. Hopefully, it’s still got some good luck in it.”
The journeyman reliever hasn’t yet found the same success with his new team that he enjoyed last year in Queens. Loup, who was drafted in the ninth round by the Blue Jays in 2009, has a 4.43 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Halos this season. The Angels entered Saturday having won just one game in their last 15, and Loup’s last outing was over a week ago.
He started June on a better note, compiling three scoreless relief appearances with one hit allowed. But the results haven’t even been close to last season, when he strung together 23 consecutive scoreless outings across 19.1 innings from July 5 to Aug. 26 for the Mets.
“It’s been a grind,” he said. “Another thing I haven’t seen is this type of baseball — we found just about every way to lose a game I think. I think we about covered it. It’s been tough. But we got a win [on Thursday against the Red Sox]. Things are looking up hopefully.”
The Mets (39-21) do need a lefty reliever sooner rather than later, and if the Angels continue spiraling, Loup should be up for grabs. But he would have to step up and find some real success in the next several weeks before this year’s trade deadline to make such a scenario worth it for Eppler and the Amazin’s. And Loup alone likely wouldn’t solve the bullpen’s weaknesses.
For now, Chasen Shreve and Joely Rodriguez are the bullpen’s only left-handed options and both have largely struggled to put up results. Rodriguez, whom the Mets acquired after trading Miguel Castro to the Yankees, has a 5.40 ERA in 25 outings and 20 innings this season. Shreve returned to New York on a minor-league deal back in spring training. He has a 3.86 ERA in 21 innings so far.
“I think a lot of things gotta go your way,” Loup said of why he was so successful last season. “I pitched well. But the ball’s gotta go right at guys. When you come out of games with guys on base, those guys gotta strand them too, which they did. We had a great bullpen, great staff last year.
“A lot of things gotta go your way to line up, to have the kind of year that I did. I’m very grateful for that. I wish the best for those guys over there. They’re having a pretty good year so far. Hopefully they can keep it going, except for these three games.”
Yasmani Grandal exits the Chicago White Sox game against the Texas Rangers with left hamstring tightness
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal left Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers with left hamstring tightness.
Grandal exited after he singled to right in the third inning and is being further evaluated, the Sox said. Grandal was 2-for-2 Saturday.
He had two hits and three RBIs in Friday’s 8-3 win against the Rangers. Grandal broke a tie with a two-run double in the eighth inning.
Grandal is slashing .185/.294/.237 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 50 games.
Mounds View man killed in motorcycle crash in Savage
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Wednesday in Savage.
The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Minnesota 13 at West 128 Street, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Quinn J. Milles, 20, of Mounds View, was traveling northbound on a 2006 Honda CB900 when it made contact with a 2006 Toyota Avalon traveling southbound, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the car was not injured.
