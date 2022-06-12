News
Jose Trevino and Gleyber Torres scratched from Yanks lineup vs. Cubs
Jose Trevino and Gleyber Torres were scratched from Sunday’s Yankees lineup before Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs at Yankee Stadium. The catcher has a back issue and Torres felt ill before the game.
Trevino has been the Yankees best catcher this season. He is hitting .440/.472/800 with five home runs and 15 RBI over his last 18 games.
“He had actually played with it last night and obviously played very well with it, but he’s got a little back thing going on and came in with it still lingering today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So just kind of with the (scheduled) off day tomorrow ahead of 20 in a row, it isn’t something I wanted to mess with ….He’s available too. So you know, I’ll treat it like a normal day where he’s on the bench. So pinch hitting situations and things like that, he’s good to go but just something we didn’t want to mess with.”
Torres was nauseous Sunday morning. Boone said they were not concerned at this time that it had anything to do with COVID.
The second baseman homered in Friday and Saturday night’s game. His homer Saturday night was his 12th of the season, matching his total for the 2021 and 2020 seasons combined.
LOAISIGA BACK ON TRACK
Right-handed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, returned from his trip home to Nicaragua and the Yankees are hopeful he will be able to begin a throwing program on Monday.
” I was just in there with him in the training room. He’s kind of going through a whole physical assessment just to make sure he’s good to go again, because obviously we haven’t had hands on him in a few days,” Boone said. “But the hope is he goes through normal workout and everything today. And then starts his throwing program tomorrow.”Loaisiga had to return to Nicaragua unexpectedly to deal with a personal issue.
CARPENTER IN THE FIELD
Matt Carpenter made a big impact when he joined the Yankees May 26, but he’s only contributed as a designated hitter or pinch hitter. He got his first start on defense Sunday with the Yankees having two players scratched. Carpenter has played 671 games at third base with the Cardinals.
“Good. I mean, he’s been working really hard, obviously hasn’t gotten any starts here in the last several days, but his work has been really good,” Boone said. “He’s been out there taking ground balls every day at third, at second, at first, so he’s been trying to stay sharp, busy and obviously he’s got a lot of experience at third and second. So I feel good about him being out there.”
BANUELOS GOOD TO GO
Manny Banuelos wasn’t one of the pitchers who helped carry the load in Friday night’s 13-inning game, so it raised some eyebrows when the lefty didn’t get the call on Saturday. Boone said that they were only going to use Banuelos in a multiple-inning situation, so once Jordan Montgomery went seven innings they decided to save that length for another day.
“I knew I had (Ron) Marinaccio and (Lucas) Luetge for an inning apiece. And Manny was our length last night, but having pitched two innings two days before it was kind of just going to be length because we had no other options. So today, I feel like he kind of genuinely gets his length back,” Boone said. “Once Jordan did what he did, it put us in pretty good spot.”
NBA says no need for a Strus rule after playoff time-shifting; also, a non-cosmetic nose job for Heat’s Robinson
When seeking positives in the immediate wake of his team’s playoff elimination two weeks ago, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted the awkward implementation of the NBA review that removed a Max Strus 3-pointer from his team’s scoring ledger well after the fact in that Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.
“I’m sure,” Spoelstra said at the time, “they will look at that and we’ll probably be the case study for it.”
Apparently, that will not be the case, as Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training, explained to ESPN amid the NBA Finals.
“When one happens in Game 7, it garnered more attention,” McCutchen said of the May 29 Eastern Conference finals game at FTX Arena, “but there were 15 other incidents where points were taken off the board this year from a team — including Miami, ironically — throughout the season. Now, there were probably hundreds of close calls to being out of bounds where they would have reviewed that in-house. Let’s say Strus, in that case, would have been inbounds by two or three inches. It still would have been reviewed.”
The Heat’s issue was the result of the review triggered to see if Strus was beyond the 3-point line, and found, in the replay-center view, he stepped on the sideline, was not announced until well after the fact, further altering the score amid a Celtics rally. It was not, Spoelstra emphasized, a reason the Heat cited for the loss.
“One of the key things that I’d like our fan base to know is that the process is much faster now,” McCutchen said, in comparison to previous NBA procedures. “In my career, we were waiting on that mandatory timeout to go review it ourselves as referees on the floor. Now, instead of that mandatory timeout that occurred much later, we were able to communicate it back to the table and it was corrected at, I think, 8:28 [in game time, after the shot was credited with 11:04 to play in that third period], saving several minutes off the old policy.”
McCutchen explained options were limited.
“We can’t announce those in live action,” he said. “As the ball’s being dribbled up, no one wants an announcement that interrupts flow through disappointment. If you hear that while you’re going up for a layup and you’ve just lost three points, that can really impact play. Secondarily, if we did it in live action and just took points off without announcing it, you could well imagine the confusion that would take for the team to look up and think that they had three points without understanding why they don’t have three points and then arguing about it during live action. So we think the first dead ball is the first opportune time.
“Now, in Strus’ instance, there were two dead balls prior to when it was announced. Both were fairly quick, though. One was an out-of-bounds in the backcourt where we give them the ball as soon as they’re ready, and the other had some element of small confusion because there was a defensive three [seconds] involved, so it didn’t get announced. Those were about 30 seconds before it got announced, so it wasn’t in our view a material difference to the outcome of the game, those 30 seconds.”
The nose knows
The first surgery of the Heat’s offseason is at hand, one that should leave guard Duncan Robinson breathing easier.
Robinson confirmed on his podcast the need for postseason surgery, but not from something stemming from this season or his work with the Heat.
“I have a fracture in my nose that has resulted in a deviated septum of sorts,” he said, noting the issues it had created over the years with nasal breathing. “And they said it was like life changing for their sleep, for their performance, for their conditioning.”
So with the Heat eliminated, he said the time was right.
“I figured the time was now,” he said. “It doesn’t really put you out for that long, 10 days or so.”
And, no, he said, not cosmetic surgery.
“Nothing visually will change,” he noted.
Lowry lane
Heat guard Kyle Lowry, who helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA title, is among those to have a Toronto street named in his honor Monday.
Kyle Lowry Road will be one of the eight new streets in a North York neighborhood. That same neighborhood also will now feature Champions Road, which, according to planners, will “serve as a reminder of the rewards of hard work, commitment, and passion” to the Raptors’ 2019 championship.
Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ahead of a potential presidential bid, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem handily won the Republican nomination last week for a second term. Many of the candidates she hoped to elect to the Statehouse, however, did not have such a good night.
She had hoped to replace contrarians with personal allies in the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has consistently defied she wishes, so the governor rallied behind roughly a dozen candidates who challenged incumbents. Two-thirds of Noem’s favorites lost.
The setback was a reminder that while endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they do not always translate into support from voters. It’s a lesson that Donald Trump, Noem’s ally, is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who have crossed him. In the GOP primary last month, Georgia voters overwhelmingly backed Gov. Brian Kemp, who had rebuffed Trump’s lies about widespread fraud during the 2020 election.
Trump has tried to shake off his initial losses, but it is unclear whether Noem will be able to move forward so easily. Some incumbents who survived her efforts to defeat them are left wondering why a governor they support and generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them.
“There was a belief system that the party was a family — you do not campaign against other members,” said state Sen. Al Novstrup, a longtime lawmaker who perennially scores high on conservative organizations’ scorecards. “Obviously, that concept has broken dramatically in this primary.”
Noem entered the primary election with a somewhat strained relationship with Republican lawmakers. The results from the vote could only deepen the tension. Those tenuous bonds with the Legislature could raise further questions about her ability to make a competitive bid for the Republican presidential nomination as multiple contenders, including Trump, take steps to announce campaigns later this year.
She spent most of her first term crafting a vision of South Dakota as an exemplar of conservative policy, tapping into activist fervor in what was widely seen as a play to be part of the White House conversation. But she also tempered her proposals with consideration for state government operations and the business community.
That fueled conflict with some House Republicans in the Legislature over proposals aimed at transgender children, exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine requirements and tax cuts. Even though her party held 90% of the legislative seats, Noem’s agenda foundered this year. House lawmakers hamstrung her proposals and often brushed aside her input.
They even openly criticized her.
One-third of the House Republican caucus voted for an unsuccessful effort to publicly scold Noem for taking a hands-on role in a state agency while it was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.
Among them was Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, who has mostly been supportive of the governor but said he makes votes based on his conscience. He had also sparred with Noem before: His proposal in 2020 to bar puberty blockers and gender confirmation procedures to transgender children under 16 was rejected in the Senate after Noem expressed reservations about the proposal.
As primary campaigns ramped up in April, the governor publicly criticized Deutsch and put her support with a candidate she could trust — her childhood babysitter, Stephanie Sauder.
But Noem’s wishes in the primary race were only partially fulfilled in the contest where two House candidates advanced from a field of four Republicans. Sauder received the most votes but Deutsch beat out the two other candidates for the Republican nomination.
Noem was able to see off one of her loudest Republican critics, House Speaker Spencer Gosch, as he challenged a state senator for the GOP nomination to that chamber. She also gained several other allies in the Legislature, including a former chief of staff.
Her decision to wade into the primaries did not go unnoticed by the grassroots groups animating the current divide in the state GOP. Noem received blowback from conservative media after a newspaper report that she was working with state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the president pro tempore, to rid the Statehouse of certain conservatives.
Sensing trouble ahead, Noem tried to minimize damage and maintain her ties with conservatives. The effort included a private meeting in mid-May at a church in Sioux Falls with a group called Patriot Ripple Effect.
Noem seemed eager to convince the dozens of people who filled a conference room at the church that she was like-minded. She pointed to her decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to forgo statewide lockdowns and mask mandates despite plenty of criticism and objections. She also clapped back at Republican lawmakers who pushed sweeping vaccine exemptions, espousing a hands-off approach to government that extends to businesses as much as individuals.
“They were blowing me up saying I wasn’t conservative because I would not come in and tell Sanford (the state’s largest hospital system) and tell big businesses that they couldn’t require vaccines for their employees,” she said. “My answer for them was, ‘You’re telling me as the government to tell them as a private business what to do.’”
Her assertions drew some applause. But their questions mostly challenged Noem, picking at her record throughout the 45-minute meeting. They wanted to know why she would target reliably conservative lawmakers?
“My babysitter’s running for office. I kind of like her,” she responded.
The group continued to press the question, with one member pointing to Noem’s statement backing a challenger to Novstrup, the state senator. Noem’s answer suggested her support for Rachel Dix was based more on personal connection than political ideology: “She’s a friend of mine and has been for years.”
As the primary results crystallized, it became clear the internal party conflict is not going away.
Rep. Tom Pischke, who is from the party’s hard-line conservative wing and easily beat Noem’s pick for a state Senate seat, said he got a boost after being targeted by Noem’s allies. A letter was even circulated among voters pointing out that Noem’s preferred candidate, Lisa Rave, was married to the chief lobbyist for the state’s hospital systems — a favorite target of certain conservatives during the pandemic.
“That was the nail in the coffin for her,” Pischke said of the letter’s effect on his rival.
He added that the fallout from the race may have even spread to the governor’s standing among ardent conservatives: “It actually hurt Gov. Noem a little bit,” he said.
Ukraine’s teen drone hero ‘happy that we destroyed someone’
KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine — As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air.
Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armored column moving toward Kyiv and pinpointed its coordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
Within minutes, artillery batteries rained shells down on the invading forces, with deadly effect.
Andriy Pokrasa, 15, and his dad, Stanislav, are being hailed in Ukraine for their volunteer aerial reconnaissance work in the early days of the invasion, when Russian troops barreling in from the north made an ultimately failed attempt to take the capital and bring the country to its knees.
For a full week after the Feb. 24 invasion, the pair made repeated sorties with their drone — risking capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their snooping.
“These were some of the scariest moments of my life,” Andriy recounted as he demonstrated his piloting skills for an Associated Press team of journalists.
“We provided the photos and the location to the armed forces,” he said. “They narrowed down the coordinates more accurately and transmitted them by walkie-talkie, so as to adjust the artillery.”
His father was happy to leave the piloting to the boy.
“I can operate the drone, but my son does it much better. We immediately decided he would do it,” Stanislav Pokrasa, 41, said.
They aren’t sure how many Russian targets were destroyed using information they provided. But they saw the devastation wrought on the Russian convoy when they later flew the drone back over the charred hulks of trucks and tanks near a town west of Kyiv and off a strategically important highway that leads to the capital.
“There were more than 20 Russian military vehicles destroyed, among them fuel trucks and tanks,” the father said.
As Russian and Ukrainian forces battled furiously for control of Kyiv’s outskirts, Ukrainian soldiers finally urged the Pokrasa family to leave their village, which Russian troops subsequently occupied.
With all adult men up to age 60 under government orders to stay in the country, the elder Pokrasa couldn’t join his wife and son when they fled to neighboring Poland.
They came back a few weeks ago, when Andriy had finished his school year.
“I was happy that we destroyed someone,” he said. “I was happy that I contributed, that I was able to do something. Not just sitting and waiting.”
