Letters: The real ‘political theater’ was orchestrated by the former president himself

The real ‘political theater’

As I watched the first televised proceedings of the January 6th Commission, I was vividly reminded of the chaos and lawless behavior that took place that day at our nation’s capitol …”the people’s house.”

Now some members of the Republican Party are accusing the committee of staging “political theater” and using the events that took place to create “political advantage.” What I saw during the presentation was evidence based in fact, not speculation or some individual’s opinion. I saw video recordings of violence and destruction, and I saw recordings of many members of the former president’s staff, cabinet and family unsuccessfully trying to reason with him and convince him that he lost a fair and honestly conducted election, and pleading with him to do what he could to end the attack on the capitol.

In my opinion, the real “political theater” was orchestrated by the former president himself … a person who wasn’t man enough to accept a clear electoral loss (by 7 million votes), a person who exhausted all legal options available to him by having his over 60 appeals denied by the courts, and a man who ended up using his vice president, Mike Pence, as a scapegoat, and to this day continues his charade of a “stolen election.”

Mike Miller, Lakeland

An alternative to demolishing an historic library building

The recent announcement by Saint Paul Public Library of its plan to demolish the historic Hamline Midway Library in favor of a brand new building represents another step backward for the city of St. Paul. If allowed to stand, this decision will not only violate the city’s own Comprehensive Plan intended to preserve St. Paul’s inventory of historic buildings, it will result in the release of embodied carbon into the atmosphere far in excess of whatever benefits will be achieved by a sustainable new building.

Fortunately, there is an alternative to this destructive path, one brought forward by the design firm LSE Architects that will preserve and renovate the current Hamline Midway Library building, achieving a rare “win-win” for those who love our libraries and those who value St. Paul’s built environment.

Protecting an iconic building that has helped anchor the surrounding neighborhood for the past 90 years is integral to maintaining the historic character of the Hamline Midway. Public structures, like the former Henry Hale Memorial Library, belong to the community, and demolition should never be on the table simply because a building in otherwise good condition has been neglected and is in need of typical repairs and upgrades.

A thoughtful renovation and expansion of the current library will not only allow equity and access to be properly addressed, it is also the most sensible way to protect the environment, maintain St. Paul’s shrinking number of historic buildings, and meet 21st Century needs of patrons and staff.

Tom Goldstein, Hamline-Midway

The writer is a lawyer, former Saint Paul School Board member, and past candidate for mayor.

Let the states decide

I am pro-choice.

I feel that terminating a pregnancy is very sad; however, I also feel that there is a greater good served when a young women avoids an unwanted pregnancy. The Supreme Court may soon feel otherwise.

The real problem seems to revolve around the fact that the Roe vs. Wade decision of 50 years ago hasn’t settled anything .. it has just made things worse. Why? Because 40 percent of the country is pro-choice, believing as I do. Another 40 percent is pro-life, believing that abortion is murder. The remaining 20 percent is somewhere in between. As a result nearly 50% of the country feels they have no voice when is comes to the issue of abortion. Very sad indeed.

The U.S. Constitution says that rights not enumerated in the document shall be left for the States to decide. Overturning Roe vs. Wade will do just that. The people in each state will decide if abortion is allowed or not.

I believe that is the right decision for our country; it may finally settle things once and for all.

Douglas McMillan, Hudson

Better uses for that ammo plant land

Ramsey County is showing its true colors again with their most recent rejection of plans by Arden Hills and a developer for the former ammunition plant – Rice Creek Commons. The county is outright demanding more density while at the same time telling the city and its residents that they don’t want to negatively impact traffic nor impact our suburban feel.

Commissioner Frethem suggests that if the city just increases density like a development in Rosemount is doing, then they would be happy. This suggestion is a direct contradiction to the previous statement about not wanting to push negative effects. Commissioner Frethem is supposed to be representing the wishes and desires of our district. What does a development in Dakota County have to do with us? Frethem states that the county taxpayers have already invested $40 million into this land and that we deserve a return on our investment.

Therein lies the overall problem. A government entity is not a revenue generating business and should never attempt to be one or play land developer.

The county is simply looking to maximize its tax base and this is why they want more density. They don’t care about negative traffic impacts or the loss of the suburban feel of our neighborhoods. Why would they, they don’t have to live next to it? Their focus on balance sheets and taxation is tiresome and reflective of how out of touch and non-collaborative the county is against its citizens.

I for one hope the land is never developed. We have a problem of wanting to build on every last-square inch of land – and why is that? It’s because government has become so costly that without a never-ending and increasing stream of taxation, it simply cannot afford to operate.

Arden Hills should buy the land back from the county, better yet, the county should give the land back to the farm families that were kicked out at the start of WWII. Or in a better use of the land altogether, it should be turned into a new national cemetery for our fallen heroes. Fort Snelling and Little Falls National Cemeteries are almost full. This is a fitting use for a former ammunition plant.

Hans Molenaar, Shoreview