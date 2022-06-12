News
Literary pick of the week: Book set on remote Kodiak Archipelago is highly anticipated
How’s this for an intriguing plot?
Mira, 18, arrived on idyllic Lavender Island Wilderness Lodge on the remote Kodiak Archipelago to work as a baker and housekeeper, but her plans are more perverse than a summer job. She is nursing twin obsessions: a working theory of what constitutes ‘sleaze’ (including dive bars, big rigs, Formica kitchen tables), and the erotic pursuit of a young fisherman she deems the embodiment of all things sleazy. But things are not what they seem on the island as Mira learns when a jovial, predatory patriarch arrives on the scene.
That’s the basis of Rebecca Rukeyser’s “The Seaplane On Final Approach,” selected by Lit Hub and The Millions as one of the most anticipated books of 2022.
The author, who teaches creative writing at Bard College Berlin, will discuss her novel at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in conversation with Asali Solomon, a National Book Foundation “5 under 35” honoree. Virtual event. Registration required at magersandquinn.com/event.
Publishers Weekly calls the novel “(An) intoxicating debut” and Kirkus says it is “A strange, dreamlike coming-of-age story … (it) invites rumination of themes of obsession and fixation, the dichotomous beauty and eeriness of an isolated landscape, and the struggle of locating oneself within a new environment.”
For Orioles’ John Means, recovery from Tommy John surgery means more time with family and renewed hunger
It was such a mundane exercise, coming out to walk through stretching lines Friday with strength coach Trey Wiedman and the rest of the Orioles pitchers. To John Means, however, a return to the field was sweet. Even the mundane can be exhilarating after it has been taken away.
Means is with the team in Kansas City, at the ballpark he grew up visiting from nearby Olathe, Kansas. He can’t play, however, as he’s recovering from the Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery he underwent in April. To an unknowing bystander, there would be little indication that Means endured that major operation — which will likely keep the 2019 All-Star sidelined into the 2023 season.
The large metal brace, as of Wednesday, is gone. The scar is thin and short, hidden underneath his elbow, a testament to the skill of Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, who performed the surgery. “Meister is a master of the scar,” Means said.
But with closer inspection, it becomes noticeable Means isn’t yet cleared to lift anything with his left arm. He’s perfected the one-armed scoop of his son, McCoy. He’s in week six of 12 without any strenuous exercise of his left arm, leaving him to work solely on his core and legs in the meantime.
And with an even closer inspection, it’s apparent how Means has channeled the frustration of a year-long recovery into motivation to be better than ever once he returns.
“It kind of gets you even hungrier than you ever were because you’re sitting on the couch, you’re watching guys perform, you’re watching other teams do what they’re doing and you want to be able to help your team out,” Means said. “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone, and so I’m looking forward to getting back and earning it back.”
Being around Kauffman Stadium has extra meaning for Means. When he was about 10, he had a birthday party here. After a summer league tournament, he recalled visiting a game with his father to watch St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire crush a home run ball Means nearly caught beyond left field.
He was here for the World Series, and shortly after he was drafted by the Orioles in 11th round of the 2014 draft, he visited Kauffman Stadium for a matchup between his boyhood team and what would become the team of his future — although his father wouldn’t let him wear any Royals gear to that game.
“I always love coming back here,” said Means, whose father died in 2020 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer at age 57. “I just like the park, I love the feel of it. So many memories here, and being able to play on this field, it’s crazy to be able to do that. Obviously, rooting for this team now. Different from the 10-year-old John.”
After the Orioles leave Kansas City, Means and his wife, Caroline Stanley, will rent a U-Haul to carry their things from his parents’ house in Kansas to the couple’s new place in Texas. There’s a silver lining to this, even as Means longs to be back on the mound. He can be around his 1-year-old more and help with a major move.
“I try to look at the positives with every situation,” Means said. “I’m a dad now. I have a family, and we can actually lay some roots down. Obviously, I’m very hungry to get back, and I keep looking and keep trying to figure things out with the game. Because you always have to be on top. If not looking to get an advantage, you’re kind of losing. So I enjoy that time with my family, but I also need to watch the games.”
Means has more time to dissect video of himself than he normally would during a season. It’s a step back that offers a different dynamic, “but I think it’s going to be really useful when I come back.”
And once he returns, Means plans to stay for a while. He wants McCoy to remember what it was like to see his father pitch, so the 29-year-old hopes to pitch long into the future. The first steps toward doing that will be mundane, such as that stretching line at Kauffman Stadium on Friday.
But after Means lost the ability to participate in something so simple, he’ll never shrug off something so commonplace again — not when it comes to baseball.

Skywatch: Stellar circle of life, part two: A star lives
Last week in Skywatch, I described how stars are born in gigantic groups, in part one of the trilogy of a star’s birth, life and death. Every phase is controlled by gravity. All stars are essentially big balls of hydrogen gas that gravitationally coalesce out of loose clouds of hydrogen called nebulae. As these giant balls of hydrogen gas born out of nebulae become massive enough, their nuclear fusion furnaces fire up, producing incredible amounts of light and radiation. Once that happens, a protostar becomes a star and lives out its celestial life.
What nuclear fusion is and how it operates inside a star’s core is the subject of this column. Again gravity plays a key role. Gravitational compression builds up the pressure and temperature to incredible levels inside a star. In the case of our sun, an average-sized star in our Milky Way, it has a mass of 2 with 30 zeros after it in kilograms, with one kilogram equaling just over 2.2 pounds. That kind of mass results in a tremendous gravitational force that pushes in on the sun’s core to the tune of over 500 billion pounds per square inch. With that kind of pressure, the temperature at the core exceeds 27 million degrees. There’s even more gravitational pressure and higher temperatures in more massive stars.
Because of this tremendous heat, hydrogen atoms in the inner core of stars are zipping along at incredible speeds and slamming into each other with astonishing violence. By their very nature, hydrogen atoms tend to be electrically repulsive to each other. They don’t even like to be close. But because the force of these collisions totally overwhelms their atomic independence, they not only bash into each other, they actually fuse together. That’s nuclear fusion in a nutshell. It’s like slamming your hands together with such force that they merge or fuse into one big hand.
Inside the cores of stars, hydrogen atoms fuse to form heavier helium atoms. It takes slightly less than four hydrogen atoms to form one helium atom. The tiny extra amount of hydrogen gets converted into a tremendous amount of energy. That’s the tricky and highly complicated part of nuclear fusion that has to do with Albert Einstein’s famous assertion that energy and mass can be interchanged if you have the right conditions. Those conditions are met in the violent cores of stars. The collective radiation from these hydrogen atom collisions, in the form of light, heat, gamma rays, and X-rays, slowly makes its way to the outer layer of a star. From that outer layer, the radiation travels away in all directions at the speed of light, over 186,000 miles per second. A balance is struck between gravitational energy pushing in a star and nuclear fusion energy pushing out.
Another way to look at is that hydrogen is a star’s fuel, helium is the ash, and energy is a byproduct. In just one second, our sun converts almost 700 million tons of hydrogen to helium and energy. Despite that incredible consumption rate, our sun won’t run out of hydrogen for another 5 billion years! Since our sun is an average star in terms of its size and mass, the supply of hydrogen atoms in its core will hold out a lot longer than more massive stars. The huge stellar guys can run through their hydrogen supply in just a few billion years, while a smaller star has an active life of well over 10 billion years.
Eventually, all stars, including our beloved sun, will run out of hydrogen atoms in their collective cores, and the death process will kick in. Stellar death is the subject of next week’s Skywatch, and believe me when I tell you that stars don’t die quietly, and some really go out with a bang!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
ASK IRA: Are Heat individual defensive weaknesses overstated?
Q: Ira, I think we can all agree that Tyler Herro is not going to ever be a lockdown defender. Yes, he needs to improve, but for Herro to really break into elite level he needs to be unstoppable on most nights. He was not especially in the last third of the season this year as he faced multiple defenders. I’d rather talk about Herro averaging 24 points, six assists and seven rebounds next year than, “Hey, did you see how Herro shut down X or Y player?” For the Heat to get to the next level, Herro’s offensive game has to be wow and his defense simply adequate. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Agree. There are oodles of offensively elite players in the league who are subpar defenders (with Stephen Curry currently front and center in that regard). This is an era when good offense can trump good defense. It is why when Duncan Robinson was a great 3-point shooter, he was a starter. So, yes, Tyler Herro needs to be close to an elite level with his offense in order to compensate for what is unlikely to emerge as defensive excellence. It doesn’t have to be Curry-level offense, but it has to be consistent and at high productivity.
Q: Hey Ira, I thought the Warriors would be invincible, but seeing how they are looking fairly vulnerable this time around, how much of a chance did we miss for this 2021-2022 Heat group to get a ring? I think playoff Jimmy Butler and assertive Bam Adebayo plus whomever can hit a few threes would be enough to challenge a Warriors team that isn’t looking nearly as dominant as they did in 2015-2017 (let’s not count the Keven Durant years). So it feels like a real missed chance. I hope they can stay healthier and make better use of these opportunities next season. – Phillip, San Francisco.
A: As I watch these NBA Finals, I agree. The NBA this season did not have a mega-team. There was thought it might be the Suns, but then they fizzled. So, yes, if Jimmy Butler hit that Game 7 shot two weeks ago, the Heat certainly could have competed in these Finals against the Warriors. Perhaps that is fueling them at this very moment for another charge next season. There is no worse feeling in sports than falling just short.
Q: So you say Omer Yurtseven needs to work on his defense for the system Erik Spoelstra has, but isn’t it Erik’s job to have a system in place to get the most out of everyone’s talent, and not just the players he vouches for? Plus, when Omer started while Bam Adebayo was gone, his defense was good enough to help keep Miami afloat and in many ways his play on both ends was key in Miami being in position to get the number-one seed. The kid should’ve played more than what he was allowed to, and needs to be utilized next season. He’s too skilled to sit on the bench as a spectator. – Darryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.
A: Which is why, at minimum, I believe he gets the Dewayne Dedmon role next season. Again, it doesn’t have to happen immediately, a rush into playing time and a rotation role. Even with Bam Adebayo, there was somewhat of a slow play. The goal is to get a player to a level where he can be trusted at a playoff level. But (as the theme has been today), I agree. There needs to be and should be more Omer Yurtseven for the Heat going forward. An argument could be made that what he provided on offense and on the boards was what the initial version of Hassan Whiteside provided for the Heat on defense and on the boards.

