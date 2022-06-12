Finance
Media Liability Insurance – Concerns For Writers, Producers, Bloggers
As an insurance broker I often receive phone calls from individuals and organizations looking for general liability coverage. The variety of these organizations run the gamut, from your basic contractor to the adult model day care. But it is not this gamut that I am concerned about, at least not for this article, it is the individual and/or organizations that calls seeking general liability insurance for a media related company and are unaware that they need a very specific and obscure coverage called media liability insurance or communication liability insurance.
Some of these individuals and organizations include bloggers, web developers, radio show personalities, authors, production companies, publishers and broadcasters of instructional material, television and radio stations, motion picture companies, cable and satellite broadcasters and the advertising industries electronic publishing services as well as any other entities engaged in preparing materials for publication, republication, and electronic publishing services just to name a few.
Many of these individuals and or organizations do not realize that they need media liability coverage and worse off many insurance professionals don’t even know that media liability coverage exists or that the coverage is most likely specifically excluded from their general liability.This coverage is typically part of the general liability found in Coverage B, Personal and Advertising Injury Liability, in a standard CGL (Commercial general Liability) policy. Personal and advertising injury relates to liable, slander, defamation of character, as well as copyright, patent & trademark infringement. More often than not, it is only when there is a claim, and too late that the individual/organizations learn that the most important coverage for their operation, is excluded from their policy, Media Liability. In most instances their search begins after being instructed by a vendor or contractor to obtain liability insurance. Nonetheless, there are some industry personnel that know they need the coverage but have a hard time coming across a professional that knows anything about the coverage or where to secure it.
In either case, most of these individuals or organizations are at their wits end by the time they find us. Most of which have been told that the insurance they are looking for either doesn’t exist or is unavailable from the last dozen or so brokers or agents they have spoken with. There are clear reasons for this frustration and even clearer reasons that their search for media liability insurance leads them to so many dead ends.
For most of us, insurance company familiarity stems from advertisements, including, by and large those for AllState, Geico, Nationwide and Liberty Mutual, none of which offer, at this time, any variety of true media liability insurance. As a result, most people become frustrated and dissuaded. Whereas media liability insurance coverage is a very simple to understand form of insurance, nonetheless, most captive agents do not offer it. For agents and brokers those that deal primarily with home and auto insurance as a staple of their business model, exploring and becoming proficient in such a specific type of product is not germane to their own operations.
By now you are most likely and certainly asking yourself, alright already, what is media coverage? Media Liability Insurance protects you against claims arising to from the display, communication, transmission or purveyance of information in ways that may violate the rights of others. Media Liability Insurance provides very valuable third party coverage against liable, slander, defamation of character, copyright, trademark & patent infringement, personal injury liability, invasion of privacy claims or unfair competition claims that RESULT in financial consequence or personal injury. Examples of these circumstances would include printing a damaging statement about someone, making slanderous remarks about an individual or a company’s product, using someone’s logo or even the unlicensed use of a cartoon character in an ad or publication, distributing illegally obtained photos of someone, or marketing your product by making damaging false claims about your competitors’ products.
According to Citizen Media Project, which is affiliated with Harvard Law School’s Berkman center for Internet & Society, US based lawsuits have surged 70% in 2008 from 2006. The cost to hire an attorney and defend these allegations can range from $5,000 to at least $100,000 in the event the case goes to trial.”Of the 256 lawsuits dating as early as 1994 through April tracked by the New Media Law Resource Center, damages were awarded in 17 cases, totaling $43.9 million”, said Ron Coleman, a trademark lawyer at Goetz Fitzpatrick in New York. (1)
That is an average of almost $2.6M per judgment, before legal costs. It has been stated in various internet publications that 50% of adults are members of social networking sites like Facebook, MySpace and Twitter. Many times posts on these networking sites are written quickly and done impromptu, many times these posts can be taken out of context and because they are stored indefinitely can leave individuals open to claims well into the future. This brings up another point; adults should make sure that they have personal injury coverage on their homeowner’s policy. To add this coverage is minimal and in fact this coverage is needed if you have or plan on getting a personal umbrella liability policy. For an in an individual in a non-media related industry, this coverage provides similar protection, but on a personal level. In a recent case involving an internet blogging youth, the insured’s daughter hated math class as well as the teacher. The daughter made several “disparaging” remarks about her teacher online. The teacher successfully sued the parents and was awarded $750,000.
The problem with our litigious society is that many times a claim or lawsuit may not involve an error or omission. For example, a client may not be happy with service or just doesn’t want to pay a bill, they can bring a lawsuit or claim alleging an error or omission, but their real objective is to avoid paying for services rendered. In this case and all cases when a lawsuit or claim is filed, the defendant still needs to hire counsel and respond to the claim. In this case Media Liability Insurance typically pays for the cost of defending this type of claim, which in may cases is the bulk of the expense of the cost of the suit.
Today’s media liability policies, geared to the needs of growing numbers of firms with communication exposures, are carefully underwritten by a substantial group of insurers.
The following are some famous examples of suits that pertain to this form of insurance:
- In 1981 Carol Burnett was awarded $1.6M ($3.8M in 2009 Value) after the suing the National Enquirer for describing her alleged public drunkenness.
- In 2006 Chef Gordon Ramsey sued Associated Newspaper LTD for alleging he ‘faked some of his scenes’ Associated paid Ramsey $138,000 and an apology.(2)
Finance
How Does a Florida Judge Decide Who Should Get Custody of a Child?
Sometimes when people hear the words child custody they might automatically believe that this means that mothers or one parent automatically get custody of a child while fathers or the other parent wind up just being visitors. While this may have been true in limited instances many years ago the truth is that this is not accurate or correct. Florida laws have changed over the years and Florida judges realize that such rulings are usually not in the best interest of the child or children. At the end of the day Florida judges are legally obligated to do what is in the best interest of children when it comes to a child custody battle.
Research over the years has shown that both parents play an extremely important role in children’s lives. For that reason, it is now more common for parents to share custody of their children. In fact, the state of Florida amended its laws in 2008, getting rid of the terms “primary custody” and “sole custody” in exchange for the term “parenting plan.”
Under this revised Florida legislation, parents in Florida are expected to work together to come up with a parenting plan that is in their children’s best interests. Of course, this isn’t always an easy thing to do, even when both parents truly do want what’s best for their children.
That’s when parents can turn to an experienced Orlando Family Attorney for help and guidance.
An experienced Orlando Child Custody Attorney can represent a parent’s interests and rights while working toward a settlement through negotiations or mediation, or in court if the parents are not able to reach an agreement that is in the best interest of their children.
When a case does go to court, the judge presiding over the case considers 20 statutory factors in determining a proper parenting plan. An experienced Orlando family law attorney can help gather evidence and testimony that supports his client’s case in light of these factors.
Child custody is one of the most emotional and highly contested matters in Florida family law because the stakes are so high. Additionally, both parents now have to demonstrate to the court why they should be awarded more time with the children or more authority since mothers are not automatically given primary custody.
An Orlando Family Attorney with years of experience can be extremely helpful to parents who are in the fight to remain an important part of their children’s lives.
Finance
The FMCSA’s New Trucking Safety Enforcement Program
In an attempt to shore up its enforcement of federal trucking safety regulations, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) began rolling out a new program this year, the Comprehensive Safety Analysis, or CSA 2010.
The centerpiece of this program is a new electronic database that will allow FMCSA investigators to more efficiently and effectively pinpoint which commercial carriers and drivers are not complying with federal trucking safety government regulations.
Called the “safety measurement system” (SMS), the database uses information collected from roadside inspections, state crash data and the Federal Motor Carrier census to evaluate the safety performance of trucking companies and their drivers. The database uses seven measurements to judge safety performance, referred to as “BASIC”. These measurements include:
- Unsafe driving: operation of a commercial vehicle in a dangerous, careless manner, which may include tickets for speeding, reckless driving
- Fatigued drivers: Hours of service violations, driving while tired, sick, fatigued
- Driver fitness: drivers unfit to operate a commercial vehicle because of lack of training, experience, medical qualifications, failure to have a valid driver’s license
- Controlled substances/alcohol: drivers who have operated a commercial vehicle while under the influence of illegal drugs, prescription medications and/or alcohol
- Vehicle maintenance: failure to maintain trucks in proper working order
- Cargo-related: improperly loading a truck, failure to prevent shifting loads, overloading a truck, unsafe handling of hazardous materials
- Crash indicator: past history or pattern of crashes based in part on the frequency and severity of the crashes
Commercial carriers receive their scores for each BASIC category based on the number and severity of violations they receive for each one as well as when the violations happened. The new system gives more weight to violations that happened more recently.
Once a measurement is determined for each of the categories, every carrier is placed into a peer group with other carriers that have had roughly the same number of inspections.
Finally, individual carriers and drivers then are given one of three rankings for each category: continue to operate, marginal or unfit to operate.
Drivers or carriers that receive a “marginal” rating will be subject to an intervention by the FMCSA. The interventions are meant to be tailored specifically to the deficient performance and vary in severity. For example, a warning letter is the most basic type of intervention. Other types of interventions include targeted roadside inspections, off-site inspections, and targeted and comprehensive on-site investigations.
In cases where the carrier or driver does not remedy the deficiency or receives an “unfit to operate” rating, the FMCSA will suspend their operating licenses.
Most of the data collected in the SMS system eventually will be available to the public, possibly before the end of 2010. Drivers’ names and other identifying information will be removed to protect privacy.
CSA 2010 to Improve Safety, Federal Oversight of Trucking Industry
The FMCSA believes the program will allow it to catch non-compliance issues much earlier on, giving it an opportunity to work with the carrier to correct the problem before an accident occurs.
Before CSA 2010, FMCSA investigators relied on physical, in-person examinations of commercial carrier businesses, which could take up to four days to complete. With more than 700,000 commercial carriers in the U.S., the FMCSA only had enough manpower to conduct on-site investigations in less than 2 percent of all commercial carrier operations.
Moreover, the old system did not individually track the safety performance of drivers. This oversight allowed drivers who were fired by one commercial carrier for violating government regulations to move to another carrier. By tracking driver compliance, trucking companies now have a tool to use as part of the pre-employment screening process.
Key Concerns about the Program
While the trucking industry has gone on record in support of CSA 2010, it has raised some important questions about the program and how it will impact commercial carriers.
During testimony before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, the executive vice president of Transportation Corporation of America Keith Klein proposed three changes to CSA 2010:
- Only include crashes that are found to be the fault of the commercial carrier and/or driver (current data includes crashes regardless of who is at fault)
- Use the number of vehicle miles traveled rather than the number of trucks or power units to define an individual carrier’s exposure
- Only include actual citations for safety violations (current data includes warnings, which can skew the results)
Klein argued that without making these changes, the data would not accurately reflect which carriers and drivers posed an actual safety risk.
Truck drivers have expressed concerns about how they will be evaluated by the new program. Specifically, some truck drivers have said they believe it is unfair that their performance will be rated on duties the commercial carriers are supposed to perform, such as maintaining the trucks.
Whether CSA 2010 will have the desired impact of improving the safety of U.S. roadways is yet to be seen. However, with 365,000 reported accidents involving semi-trucks, big rigs, and other large trucks in 2008, any improvements to the safety of the nation’s roadways is welcome.
Finance
FAQ’s on Teeth Cleaning
Overdue For a Teeth Cleaning? Miss That Clean, Fresh-Breath Feeling? Teeth cleaning helps remove of plaque from teeth.This will help prevent cavities, and gingivitis (Swollen gums, bright red or purple gums, gums that are tender or painful to the touch, bleeding gums or bleeding after brushing).
Here are some Oral Hygiene FAQ’s that you should know:
What type of toothbrush should I use?
We have seen great results with both the Sonicare from Phillips and the Oral B Professional from Braun.
Do you have to use an electric toothbrush?
No, just be sure to use a soft bristle toothbrush to minimize receding gums and avoid brushing too hard.
What type of toothpaste should I use?
Let’s first address what types of toothpastes to avoid. Do not use toothpastes high in grit. Toothpastes are gritty by design to remove plaque but they can be overly abrasive if high in grit. Soft root structure close to the gums may become worn down with years of using gritty toothpaste. If your toothpaste is a little “crunchy” between your teeth, then it may be too gritty and abrasive
Should I use toothpaste with fluoride?
The age-old debate. In a nutshell, fluoride strengthens tooth structure and helps prevent decay and cavities but is not meant to be swallowed. An alternative band is called Oravive Toothpaste which is fluoride free. The active ingredient is “Novamin” and has been shown to remineralize teeth and reduce sensitivity. Regardless of whichever toothpaste and tooth brush you select, good oral hygiene habits of brushing and flossing must be practiced consistently. Most importantly, regular visits to Dental Care for oral hygiene care will keep your mouth healthy and happy.
If I get canker sores, what should I know about sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)?
Some toothpaste contains SLS which acts as a foaming agent. Some of us are sensitive to SLS and may experience higher rates of canker sores (apthous ulcers), a common condition irritating the inner lip. By using toothpaste free of SLS, people sensitive to SLS reduce the frequency of reoccurring canker sores.
How often should I come in for a cleaning?
Every six months is the gold standard to prevent gum disease and tooth decay. But each person should have their hygiene schedule customized to their needs to maintain a healthy mouth.
My breath has an embarrassing odor, what should I do?
Mouthwashes are beneficial if the odor is due to recently consumed food or drinks. However, other factors must be considered. At any time there are approximately 300 types of bacteria in our mouths, most of which fight harmful bacteria. But some bacteria can cause tooth decay, gingivitis or release compounds we perceive as odor. Extreme cases are called “halitosis” and can often be controlled by hygiene habits. Tongue scrapers can remove excessive bacteria on the tongue and reduce the odor.
Another common cause of bad breathe is post-nasal drip which coats the back area of the tongue with bacteria-rich mucus. Tongue scrapers will similarly reduce this type of bad odor. Although relief is attained, it is only temporary, thus tongue scrapers must be incorporated into daily hygiene. Other bacteria thriving in the gum tissues can be controlled with daily flossing. If the odor is more noticeable after belching, the odor may be emanating from the stomach and a referral to your physician may be advised.
How often should I floss?
Healthy gums require daily flossing to remove plaque that has accumulated on the sides of the teeth. Flossing the gums directly can traumatize the gum tissue. Use a saw-like motion to break the contact between the teeth and then scrub one tooth up and down, passing gently below the gum line. Floss the tooth on the other side in the same manner. When finished, you can pull the floss out and continue on to the next flossing contact. If you experience tenderness or bleeding while flossing, chances are you have inflamed gums. Most gum inflammation can be reduced by flossing. Bleeding gums are rare after flossing daily with the correct technique. If you have difficulty manipulating floss with your hands you may benefit from the “Reach Access” flosser, a tool that has a toothbrush handle with floss on the end, providing access to hard to reach areas.
It is important to always have a healthy hygiene. There are easy ways to help keep your teeth healthy and clean. When you’re thinking of having your teeth clean, it is important to choose the right Dental Care professionals to satisfy your need. Most Dental Care accepts your insurance plan. Don’t have dental insurance? Some offers the most affordable price to meet your need.
Media Liability Insurance – Concerns For Writers, Producers, Bloggers
How Does a Florida Judge Decide Who Should Get Custody of a Child?
Peter Schiff: Do Not Invest at Current Dip!
The FMCSA’s New Trucking Safety Enforcement Program
FAQ’s on Teeth Cleaning
Do Kwon Cashed Out $2.7B From Terra Network as per Claims, Find Out More!
Don’t Just Enter Any Cab If You Value Your Life
RBI’s ‘Baby Steps’ Instead of ‘Big Leap’ Favoured the Bond Market
Wearing a Helmet Will Increase Your Injury Claim
Writing Science Poetry
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line