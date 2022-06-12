News
Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ahead of a potential presidential bid, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem handily won the Republican nomination last week for a second term. Many of the candidates she hoped to elect to the Statehouse, however, did not have such a good night.
She had hoped to replace contrarians with personal allies in the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has consistently defied she wishes, so the governor rallied behind roughly a dozen candidates who challenged incumbents. Two-thirds of Noem’s favorites lost.
The setback was a reminder that while endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they do not always translate into support from voters. It’s a lesson that Donald Trump, Noem’s ally, is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who have crossed him. In the GOP primary last month, Georgia voters overwhelmingly backed Gov. Brian Kemp, who had rebuffed Trump’s lies about widespread fraud during the 2020 election.
Trump has tried to shake off his initial losses, but it is unclear whether Noem will be able to move forward so easily. Some incumbents who survived her efforts to defeat them are left wondering why a governor they support and generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them.
“There was a belief system that the party was a family — you do not campaign against other members,” said state Sen. Al Novstrup, a longtime lawmaker who perennially scores high on conservative organizations’ scorecards. “Obviously, that concept has broken dramatically in this primary.”
Noem entered the primary election with a somewhat strained relationship with Republican lawmakers. The results from the vote could only deepen the tension. Those tenuous bonds with the Legislature could raise further questions about her ability to make a competitive bid for the Republican presidential nomination as multiple contenders, including Trump, take steps to announce campaigns later this year.
She spent most of her first term crafting a vision of South Dakota as an exemplar of conservative policy, tapping into activist fervor in what was widely seen as a play to be part of the White House conversation. But she also tempered her proposals with consideration for state government operations and the business community.
That fueled conflict with some House Republicans in the Legislature over proposals aimed at transgender children, exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine requirements and tax cuts. Even though her party held 90% of the legislative seats, Noem’s agenda foundered this year. House lawmakers hamstrung her proposals and often brushed aside her input.
They even openly criticized her.
One-third of the House Republican caucus voted for an unsuccessful effort to publicly scold Noem for taking a hands-on role in a state agency while it was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.
Among them was Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, who has mostly been supportive of the governor but said he makes votes based on his conscience. He had also sparred with Noem before: His proposal in 2020 to bar puberty blockers and gender confirmation procedures to transgender children under 16 was rejected in the Senate after Noem expressed reservations about the proposal.
As primary campaigns ramped up in April, the governor publicly criticized Deutsch and put her support with a candidate she could trust — her childhood babysitter, Stephanie Sauder.
But Noem’s wishes in the primary race were only partially fulfilled in the contest where two House candidates advanced from a field of four Republicans. Sauder received the most votes but Deutsch beat out the two other candidates for the Republican nomination.
Noem was able to see off one of her loudest Republican critics, House Speaker Spencer Gosch, as he challenged a state senator for the GOP nomination to that chamber. She also gained several other allies in the Legislature, including a former chief of staff.
Her decision to wade into the primaries did not go unnoticed by the grassroots groups animating the current divide in the state GOP. Noem received blowback from conservative media after a newspaper report that she was working with state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the president pro tempore, to rid the Statehouse of certain conservatives.
Sensing trouble ahead, Noem tried to minimize damage and maintain her ties with conservatives. The effort included a private meeting in mid-May at a church in Sioux Falls with a group called Patriot Ripple Effect.
Noem seemed eager to convince the dozens of people who filled a conference room at the church that she was like-minded. She pointed to her decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to forgo statewide lockdowns and mask mandates despite plenty of criticism and objections. She also clapped back at Republican lawmakers who pushed sweeping vaccine exemptions, espousing a hands-off approach to government that extends to businesses as much as individuals.
“They were blowing me up saying I wasn’t conservative because I would not come in and tell Sanford (the state’s largest hospital system) and tell big businesses that they couldn’t require vaccines for their employees,” she said. “My answer for them was, ‘You’re telling me as the government to tell them as a private business what to do.’”
Her assertions drew some applause. But their questions mostly challenged Noem, picking at her record throughout the 45-minute meeting. They wanted to know why she would target reliably conservative lawmakers?
“My babysitter’s running for office. I kind of like her,” she responded.
The group continued to press the question, with one member pointing to Noem’s statement backing a challenger to Novstrup, the state senator. Noem’s answer suggested her support for Rachel Dix was based more on personal connection than political ideology: “She’s a friend of mine and has been for years.”
As the primary results crystallized, it became clear the internal party conflict is not going away.
Rep. Tom Pischke, who is from the party’s hard-line conservative wing and easily beat Noem’s pick for a state Senate seat, said he got a boost after being targeted by Noem’s allies. A letter was even circulated among voters pointing out that Noem’s preferred candidate, Lisa Rave, was married to the chief lobbyist for the state’s hospital systems — a favorite target of certain conservatives during the pandemic.
“That was the nail in the coffin for her,” Pischke said of the letter’s effect on his rival.
He added that the fallout from the race may have even spread to the governor’s standing among ardent conservatives: “It actually hurt Gov. Noem a little bit,” he said.
Ukraine’s teen drone hero ‘happy that we destroyed someone’
KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine — As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air.
Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armored column moving toward Kyiv and pinpointed its coordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
Within minutes, artillery batteries rained shells down on the invading forces, with deadly effect.
Andriy Pokrasa, 15, and his dad, Stanislav, are being hailed in Ukraine for their volunteer aerial reconnaissance work in the early days of the invasion, when Russian troops barreling in from the north made an ultimately failed attempt to take the capital and bring the country to its knees.
For a full week after the Feb. 24 invasion, the pair made repeated sorties with their drone — risking capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their snooping.
“These were some of the scariest moments of my life,” Andriy recounted as he demonstrated his piloting skills for an Associated Press team of journalists.
“We provided the photos and the location to the armed forces,” he said. “They narrowed down the coordinates more accurately and transmitted them by walkie-talkie, so as to adjust the artillery.”
His father was happy to leave the piloting to the boy.
“I can operate the drone, but my son does it much better. We immediately decided he would do it,” Stanislav Pokrasa, 41, said.
They aren’t sure how many Russian targets were destroyed using information they provided. But they saw the devastation wrought on the Russian convoy when they later flew the drone back over the charred hulks of trucks and tanks near a town west of Kyiv and off a strategically important highway that leads to the capital.
“There were more than 20 Russian military vehicles destroyed, among them fuel trucks and tanks,” the father said.
As Russian and Ukrainian forces battled furiously for control of Kyiv’s outskirts, Ukrainian soldiers finally urged the Pokrasa family to leave their village, which Russian troops subsequently occupied.
With all adult men up to age 60 under government orders to stay in the country, the elder Pokrasa couldn’t join his wife and son when they fled to neighboring Poland.
They came back a few weeks ago, when Andriy had finished his school year.
“I was happy that we destroyed someone,” he said. “I was happy that I contributed, that I was able to do something. Not just sitting and waiting.”
Business People: Heidi Carpenter to lead Fafinski Mark & Johnson
OF NOTE – LAW
Eden Prairie-based Fafinski Mark & Johnson announced that Heidi Carpenter has been named chief executive officer, effective July 1; Carpenter leads the firm’s General Corporate and Business and Mergers and Acquisitions practice groups. Outgoing CEO Bob Fafinski is transitioning to chairman of the board.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Electric Advertising, a Minneapolis-based creative branding agency, announced the appointment of Brian Ritchie as executive creative director; Ritchie previously held a similar role at space150.
AIRLINES
Twin Cities-based Sun Country Airlines announced it has appointed Patrick O’Keeffe, former senior human resources officer for American Airlines, to its board of directors.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Minneapolis-based design firm HGA announced the appointment of Paula Storsteen as national interior design practice leader and design principal.
CIVIC PROMOTION
Twin Cities Gateway, a Blaine-based convention and visitors bureau, announced that Lisa Peterson has been named marketing director. Peterson previously was president and CEO of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Olson Wealth Group, a Bloomington-based wealth management firm, announced the addition of Andrew Thomas Schmuhl as chief operating officer. … Eide Bailly, a Fargo, N.D.,-based business accounting firm, announced the addition of Jim Donovan as partner-in-charge of R&D Tax Incentives in its Minneapolis office. … Hiway Credit Union, St. Paul, announced that President and CEO Dave Boden was named the 2022 Minnesota Credit Union Network Outstanding Credit Union Professional of the Year.
HONORS
Don Jackson, of the U.S. Small Business Administration Minnesota District Office, has been named as one of six recipients of the “Boots to Business Instructor of the Year” award, honoring excellence in helping veteran entrepreneurs through the entrepreneurial track of the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program.
LAW
Minneapolis-based Maslon announced the addition of real estate attorney David LaBerge to the firm; LaBerge previously clerked for the Honorable Rebekka Stumme of Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District. … The Association of Legal Administrators, Minnesota Chapter, announced its board of directors 2022-23: President: Chong Lee, Fish & Richardson; President-Elect: Carrie Patton, Winthrop & Weinstine; Administrative Director: Pat Stender, Cousineau, Van Bergen, McNee & Malone; Communications Director: Samantha Tschida, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart; Education Director: Gretchen Luessenheide, Barna, Guzy & Steffen; Finance Director: Vanessa Kahn, Monroe Moxness Berg; Membership Director: Sarah Duerscherl, Foley & Mansfield; Past President (Immediate): Caitlin Niedzwiecki, Foley & Mansfield.
MANUFACTURING
Polaris Inc., a Medina-based maker and retailer of recreational all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and watercraft, announced that Ben Duke has been named president of Marine, succeeding Jake Vogel, who is transitioning to a strategic advisory role. Duke joined Polaris in 2019 as general manager for its Godfrey and Hurricane Boats businesses
MEDIA
iMedia Brands, an Eden Prairie-based producer and operator of home-shopping TV networks and platforms, announced several executive additions and internal promotions: Tom Zielecki, senior vice president, chief financial officer; Troy Collings, senior vice president, chief information officer; Monty Wageman, treasurer; Megha Manan, VP, technology QA & compliance; Matthew Barsness, VP, technology; Sam Saman, director, accounting, and Brent LaFrenz, director, finance, planning and analysis.
RETAIL
Simon, a national owner of shopping malls, announced that fashion brand Daily Thread will be opening stores at all three of its Twin Cities-area properties: Southdale Center, Edina; Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan, and Albertville Premium Outlets.
SERVICES
Deluxe, a Minneapolis-based business services and technology company, announced the addition of Yogaraj (Yogs) Jayaprakasam in the newly created position of chief technology and digital officer; Jayaprakasam previously worked in a similar role at American Express. The company also announced that Tracey Engelhardt, president of checks, has taken on additional responsibilities as chief of operations.
TECHNOLOGY
Jamf, a Minneapolis-based provider of Apple Enterprise Management software and products, announced the appointment of Michelle Bucaria as the company’s Chief People Officer. Previously, Bucaria served in the same role at PointClickCare.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
As fighting rages, Ukraine’s leader says troops defy Russia
By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fierce for weeks.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing to hold back the Russian advance in the eastern Donbas region, which borders Russia and where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled much of the territory for eight years.
“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president said late Saturday. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”
After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, early in the war, Moscow has focused on seizing the parts of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas still in Ukrainian hands, as well as the country’s southern coast. Russian forces have been drawn into a long, laborious battle, thanks in part to the Ukrainian military’s use of Western-supplied weapons.
Sievierodonetsk, an eastern city with a prewar population of 100,000, is still being hotly fought over, both sides said. The city and neighboring Lysychansk are the last major areas of the Donbas’ Luhansk province not under the control of the pro-Russia rebels.
Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the separatist-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, said Ukrainian fighters remained in an industrial area of the city, including a chemical plant where civilians had taken shelter during a weeks-long Russian bombardment.
“Sievierodonetsk is not completely 100% liberated,” Pasechnik said, claiming that Ukraine was shelling the city from the Azot plant. “So it’s impossible to call the situation calm in Sievierodonetsk, that it is completely ours.”
Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai reported that a big fire broke out at the plant Saturday during Russian shelling. Haidai said Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces were still shelling the chemical plant and destroyed a second bridge connecting Sieverodonetsk and Lysychansk.
He did not address how many soldiers or civilians were holed up in the plant.
A Luhansk People’s Republic’ official, Rodion Miroshnik, said that 300 to 400 Ukrainian troops remained blockaded inside the Sievierodonetsk chemical plant along with several hundred civilians. He said efforts are underway to try to evacuate the civilians but the troops will be allowed to leave only if they lay down their arms and surrender.
To the north of the city, Russian shelling of settlements in the Kharkiv region killed three people, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday.
The Russian military said Sunday it destroyed a large weapons depot in western Ukraine, while local officials said missile strikes had injured civilians.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said long-range, sea-based Kalibr missiles had hit “a large depot of anti-tank missile systems, portable air defense systems and shells supplied to the Kyiv regime by the U.S. and European countries” near the city of Chortkiv in the western Ukrainian region of Ternopil.
Ternopil governor Volodymyr Trush said missile strikes on Chortkiv injured 22 people, including seven women and a 12-year-old boy. Trush said four Russian missiles, launched Saturday evening, partially destroyed a military facility and damaged four residential buildings.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, a counteroffensive pushed Russians out of parts of the southern Kherson region they took early in the war, according to Zelenskyy.
Moscow has installed local authorities in Kherson and other occupied coastal areas, offering residents Russian passports, airing Russian news broadcasts and taking steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.
Zelenskyy said while an end to the war was not in sight, Ukraine should do everything it can so the Russians “regret everything that they have done and that they answer for every killing and every strike on our beautiful state.”
The Ukrainian leader asserted that Russia has suffered about three times as many military casualties as the number estimated for the Ukrainian side, adding: “For what? What did it get you, Russia?”
There are no reliable independent estimates of the war’s death toll so far.
Speaking at a defense conference in Singapore on Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said Beijing continues to support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hopes the U.S. and its NATO allies have discussions with Russia “to create the conditions for an early ceasefire.”
“China will continue to play a constructive role and contribute our share to easing tensions and realizing a political resolution of the crisis,” Wei said.
He suggested that nations supplying weapons to Ukraine were hindering peace by “adding fuel to the fire” and stressed that China had not provided any material support to Russia during the war.
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said Ukrainian intelligence suggested the Russian military was planning “to fight a longer war.” It cited the deputy head of Ukraine’s national security agency as saying that Moscow had extended its war timeline until October.
The intelligence “indicates the Kremlin has, at a minimum, acknowledged it cannot achieve its objectives in Ukraine quickly and is further adjusting its military objectives in an attempt to correct the initial deficiencies in the invasion,” the think tank said.
Pasechnik, the separatist leader, said the Ukrainians making a stand in Sievierodonetsk should save themselves the trouble.
“If if I were them, I would already make a decision (to surrender),” he said. “We will achieve our goal in any case.”
___
David Rising in Bangkok and Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
