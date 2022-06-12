Finance
Neuroscience Says Don’t Abandon Print Marketing Just Yet
The tendency as the world becomes more mobile, more digital, and more dominated by touchscreens is to think that print media is going to die a death. But some recent studies in neuroscience have indicated that it would be unwise for organisations to turn their back on paper for getting their messages across just yet.
Paper marketing is easier for our brains to interpret and can hit some of the spots that digital marketing simply cannot, it seems.
So the days of the glossy brochure and the eye-catching flyer may not be over yet…
The neuroscience
Canada Post recently commissioned a study performed by a neuromarketing firm which compared the effects of direct mail marketing with email and display ad marketing.
Eye-tracking, EEG brain wave measurement devices, and standard questionnaires were used in the study, which measured cognitive load (ease of understanding), motivation (persuasiveness), and attention levels.
The study found that print-based marketing (direct mail) was both easier to process mentally and was more memorable in brand recall tests.
This suggests that there is a difference in how our brains interact with paper-based content and digital content. It backs up a study by Temple University in the U.S. from earlier this year, which used fMRI brain scanning to compare digital and paper marketing. The study found that paper advertising has a greater effect on the ventral striatum region of the brain, which has been associated with desire and valuation.
A 2009 study by Bangor University in the UK suggested that paper advertising is more effective at eliciting emotional responses than digital media, which leads to greater “internalization” of the content and better recall of the product.
Interestingly, a Norwegian study also found that “students who read texts in print scored significantly better on the reading comprehension test than students who read the texts digitally.”
We might like to recall the most memorable advertisements and marketing that we have been exposed to in the past – how much of that is digital?
A multi-channel approach
Of course, it would be foolish to think that such study data will herald a flood back to paper-based marketing; with the domination of mobile and digital devices, clearly the future of marketing is largely digital, especially when we consider its greater cost-effectiveness, its targeting capabilities, and its overall convenience.
But, in the great print-to-digital transformation that has taken place in the past 15-20 years, there may still be an important role for print to play.
Perhaps a multi-channel approach makes most sense when considering marketing strategy. Different media interact with our brains in different ways – and people have different preferences when it comes to how we like to take in content. So mixing it up with your marketing can potentially help your products and services reach a wider audience.
Make sure the ink doesn’t run dry on your printing just yet…
Finance
Bad Faith Claims of Non-Disclosure Can Lead to Sanctions
In 2014 an appellate court in California in the case of Peake v. Underwood provides a lesson on why a real estate buyer should not base non-disclosure of defects claims on the hair-thin reasoning that the failure to disclose the extent to which home repairs were made when a physical inspection report shows the same type of defect existed at the property.
The Sellers had purchased a home in 2007 and were represented by a real estate agent in the transaction. The Sellers sold this home to Buyer about one year later and the Sellers were again represented by their previous agent. Buyer was represented by her own real estate agent.
Two years after they purchased the home, Buyer sued various parties including the Seller’s agent. Buyer alleged that “standing water was caused to wick into the foundation… causing the foundation and attached flooring structures to deteriorate.” Buyer alleged she “only became aware of the extent of the [water-intrusion] damage” after she purchased the home and the seller’s agent did not disclose this problem.
The crux of Buyer’s allegations were that Seller’s agent (I) had been aware of the unrepaired water damage and the deteriorated floor structure at the time of the sale but failed to disclose these facts, and (ii) knew or should have known, and failed to disclose, that the repairs performed on the property “were not proper and did not comply with applicable building standards and codes.” Buyer alleged that this failure meant that Seller’s agent had breached California’s statutorily required disclosure laws by failing to conduct a competent and diligent inspection pursuant to California Civil Code sections 1102 and 2079.
Not long after Buyer filed her complaint, the attorney for Seller’s agent sent Buyer’s attorney a series of communications explaining the legal and factual deficiencies of Buyer’s claims against Seller’s agent and encouraged the attorney to consult with a real estate standard-of-care expert. The attorney for Seller’s agent emphasized that the Seller’s agent had provided Buyer with all the information in his possession, including documents showing possible problems with the subflooring, and noted an agent’s statutory duties are limited to a visual inspection. Counsel for Seller’s agent reminded the attorney of his ongoing duty to reevaluate the merits of Buyer’s claim, and warned that if Buyer did not dismiss her claim, the Seller’s agent would seek sanctions from Buyer and the attorney under California Code of Civil Procedure section 128.7.
About one year after the complaint was filed, Seller’s agent served Buyer and her attorney with a section 128.7 sanctions motion. The Seller’s agent argued that the cited statutes under which Buyer sought liability (Civil Code sections 2079 and 1102) required that a real estate agent disclose only visible defects and the rotted subfloor problem was not visible on a reasonable inspection. He also argued that the statutes did not require a Seller’s agent or broker to independently verify a seller’s representations.
In support of his motion he submitted the three-page statutory transfer disclosure statement (TDS) provided to Buyer during escrow which indicated that the Seller’s were not aware of any “[f]looding, drainage or grading problems” on the property. This form clearly stated that the representations therein were made by the Sellers, not the Seller’s agent.
Second, the Seller’s agent submitted a copy of the Visual Inspection Checklist in which it stated “SEE DISCLOSURES ON DRAINAGE UPGRADES BY PREVIOUS OWNER.” This checklist form also noted a “SOFT SPOT IN SUBFLOOR IN ONE BEDROOM.” Finally, this form noted: “SEE PAST INSPECTION REPORTS, DRAINAGE UPGRADE REPORT AND WORK BY CIVIL ENGINEER, KENNETH DISCENZA [phone number] AND BOND CONSTRUCTION. DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS WERE PERFORMED IN TWO SEPARATE PROJECTS.”
Finally, the Seller’s agent submitted evidence that Buyer received the above-referenced inspection report from a prior sale of the property which disclosed substantial problems and decay in the subflooring of the home.
Given these facts, the court ruled that Buyer’s complaint was frivolous and that both Buyer and her attorney were aware of the utter lack of merit in the claims against the Seller’s agent. The court gave little to no significance to the allegation that it was not specifically conveyed to Buyer that all of the repairs (I.e., repairing the rotted subfloor structure) was not completed by the prior owners. The appellate court very quickly concluded that the fact that the subfloor is not visible and its exact condition is not reasonably ascertainable on visual inspection. Because of this, the broker is not charged with investigating this particular condition.
The court addressed Buyer’s claims that the Seller’s agent committed fraud by failing to disclose his knowledge regarding the subfloors’ unrepaired condition. It is well-settled law in California that where the seller’s knows of facts materially affecting the value or desirability of the real estate and also knows that such facts are not known to, or within the reach of the diligent attention and observation of the buyer, the seller’s agent is under a duty to disclose them to the buyer. A failure to do so can subject the seller’s agent to fraud claims.
The court noted that even assuming that the Seller’s agent knew more about the uncompleted repairs and the extent of the subfloor damage thanwas actually disclosed, Buyer herself was put on notice of the defective condition of the defective subfloor. Buyer had known about the property’s drainage problems and had received old pictures of rotted subflooring. These facts meant that Buyer was on notice to investigate whether there was any remaining repairs needed after the drainage issue was repaired. The court held that Buyer was not reasonable to conclude that because the drainage system was repaired that this also meant that the subflooring was repaired.
In the end, the trial court sanctioned Buyer and her attorney $60,000, the amount incurred by the Seller’s agent to defend himself in the action.
This case is a warning to eager plaintiffs and their attorneys that they will be charged with knowledge of defective conditions of the property disclosed in inspection reports issued years before the buyer purchases a house. The court found that Buyer’s argument that she relied on representations that the drainage was repaired as the functional equivalent of saying that the subfloor was repaired was simply untenable. In other words, they are two different defects and Buyer can’t claim that she was somehow lulled into believing all defects were repaired.
In the absence of a prior physical inspection report specifically mentioning some rotted subflooring, one wonders if all of the references to the drainage problems and repairing would also have supported the court’s finding that the complaint was frivolous. While the drainage problem caused the subfloor to rot, would a buyer be put on notice to investigate the subfloor if it only had prior knowledge of a previous drainage problem? That answer is not so clear and would involve other issues such as the sophistication of the buyer and the reasonableness of, for example, not hiring a home inspector. That is a case for another day.
This case is a good reminder to thoroughly take heed of any and all facts in any inspection report performed on the property because the facts therein can put a stake through the heart of claims of non-disclosure.
Finance
The Types Of Treatment Programs Available in Drug Rehab
Drug Treatment Programs
Drug treatment programs or drug rehab refers to the process of psycho-therapeutic and medical treatment to a person who is dependent on psychoactive substances like hard drugs, prescription drugs or alcohol. Rehabilitation aims at enabling the affected person to stop abusing the substance of interest, thereby avoiding the negative effects: i.e. financial, social, psychological, physical and even legal effects.
Psychological Dependency
Rehabilitation centers help in teaching addicted people how to live in a drug-free environment. In these programs, patients are discouraged from associating with individuals who any addictive substances they wish to stop using. The program aims at guiding patients in examining their habits and changing them for the better. Legal drugs like alcohol call for a complete abstention rather than moderation which is mostly unsustainable for people with a history of abusing alcohol.
Types of Treatment Available
Drug rehabilitation is addressed through various programs which include; use of local support groups, addiction counseling, medical care, residential treatment, extended care givers, mental health, recovery houses and orthomolecular medicine. A number of rehab centers have specific programs depending on the patient’s age and gender. The treatment programs not only help to address the patient’s addiction problem, but also help to address any other problem among the patients. Medical detoxification alone is not enough to treat addiction.
Different organizations use different styles in rehabilitating addicts with some recommending detoxification of the patient first, then medical therapy, behavior therapy and then relapse prevention.
Drug rehabilitation involves the following types of behavioral therapy;
- Cognitive behavioral therapy: helps patients know, avoid and bear with situations which may make them return to their addiction habits.
- Multi-dimensional family therapy: is specially meant to help addicts recover through the support of their families.
- Motivational interviewing: helps in motivating the patient to stop abusing drugs and start the treatment process.
- Motivational incentives: it makes use of positive things meant to encourage the patient to abstain from addictive substances.
- Counseling: Most traditional treatment programs for drug addiction are based on counseling. Through counseling, addicts are able to know the behaviors and problems which come with their state of mind. This is done at an individual or a group level, and may cover crisis counseling and daily/weekly counseling support. This counseling process helps to instill good behaviors and help patients cope with any situation. Counseling results to intervention which involves seeking professional help by the concerned parties to give the patient the necessary treatment.
- Residential treatment: This rehabilitation program involves staying in the rehabilitation center while being treated for drug addiction during the day. This treatment program usually lasts for a period of 30-90 days.
- Sober house living: Just like residential treatment, this treatment program involves intensive treatment while the patient is still among other recovering addicts living in a good supportive environment. This patient treatment program is most suitable in cases where the patient has no where to go to or in situations where going home will mean returning to the old drug abuse problem.
- Brief intervention: This drug rehab program is most suited to individuals who are at a risk of drug abuse or face the threat of drug addiction, but it is not helpful to individuals who are addicts already. Treatment through this program involves conducting visits to a healthcare facility to talk about the negative effects of abusing drugs and how to reduce their use.
- Partial hospitalization: This treatment program best applies to patients who require a continuous medical monitoring, but who are not very affected by the drug abuse problem. This treatment program is offered for 3-5 days a week and between 4-6 hours per day.
Locating Drug Rehab Centers
While seeking substance abuse treatment programs near your home, it’s important that you talk to your doctor for good advice and recommendations on the appropriate program. Health insurance companies also can help you locate a good rehab center. Local mental health clinics, hospitals and community health centers are also good sources of information on the different rehab programs available depending on what treatment is best for their current addiction and budget.
Finance
Leverage Of 1300 Phonenames And Phonewords In Brand Promotion
When name recognition grows, a companies brand and product recognition begins to grow. While providing excellent sales and support, customers can become frustrated trying to remember the various numbers for the different departments they need to get a hold of. Companies that use 1300 phonenames and phonewords to provide a single number for their customer base to call are providing an increased level of customer convenience that also increases sales and other benefits.
Most of the public is familiar with these types of phone number even though they are new. Acquiring this type of number gives the business a chance to associate the product, brand, and company name with the number. The customer will only have to remember one number to reach each department, and they will be able to recall it because it is the name of the brand or product.
Having a phone number that is in the form of the product name increases recall by more than four hundred percent. Since the two will be associated, the customer will not have to look up the number. This gives the customer an advantage and ensures the brand will be in the forefront of the customer’s mind.
Such an increase in recall level translates into more word of mouth product advertising. Satisfied customers will be more likely to pass the number to friends who are looking for the same product. Rather than having to spend time finding a company that offers the product, they will simply dial the product name. This will easily increase sales.
Phonenames also provides instant brand recognition. Because the phone number and product name are the same, brand recognitions is built due to the name showing up everywhere the phone number is placed in an advertisement. Keeping the brand in front of the potential customer all the time is how brands are built. When they call the brand name for sales, and again for customer support, they are constantly using the brand name when they dial the phone.
Using an easy to recall phone number that is associated with brand names increases response to advertising by providing easier recall. The customers do not usually dial the company the moment they see an ad, but because the number is easy to remember, they will not have to look it up later to make the call.
When combined with 1300 numbers, companies are able to select a number that is the same as their product and provide the single number on a national or territory basis. Having the one number to recall decreases customer frustrations because they are not having to look up multiple numbers, or call another center.
Having 1300 phonenames and phonewords that are the same as a company, brand, or product name grows sales, brand recognitions, customer service, and satisfaction. Making it easy for customers to reach the company guarantees a higher satisfaction and repeat business. Using the phone number as a way to advertise improves a company’s image and will help the company become a standard house hold brand.
