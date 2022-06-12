News
Outfield prospect Kyle Stowers to join Orioles as part of taxi squad in Toronto
Outfielder Kyle Stowers and catcher Anthony Bemboom are joining the Orioles in Toronto as part of the taxi squad, a source with direct knowledge of the organization’s plans told The Baltimore Sun. Right-handers Rico Garcia and Mike Baumann also joined Baltimore for the road trip.
Stowers, a 24-year-old outfielder, is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline. Stowers was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, and he’s performed well for Triple-A Norfolk this season with a .253 average and 12 home runs.
Should Stowers make his MLB debut, he’ll join catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Kyle Bradish as top 10 prospects to feature for the Orioles this season.
Bemboom made way for Rutschman in late May, passing through waivers unclaimed before he was outrighted to Norfolk. In seven games for the Tides, he’s hitting .200. Teams tend to carry a catcher as part of the taxi squad.
With the Orioles traveling to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays, unvaccinated players will be added to the restricted list. The club can replace those players with a player who’s not on the 40-man roster, and once the restricted list players are activated, no players need to pass through waivers.
Last season, left-hander Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander were added to the restricted list.
MASN first reported the news.
()
News
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.
Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks. The suspects who killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo and 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde were both 18, and many of the attackers who have committed mass shootings in recent years have been young.
The agreement would offer money to states to implement “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, and to bolster school safety and mental health programs.
And it would take other steps, including requiring more people who sell guns obtain federal dealers’ licenses, which means they would have to conduct background checks of purchasers.
Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”
Given the bipartisan support, “there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House,” he said.
News
Paul McCartney to perform at Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards ‘rain or shine’ as thunderstorm forecast looms
The show will go on.
Although Baltimore’s weather forecast has scattered thunderstorms arriving shortly before legendary artist Paul McCartney’s eagerly anticipated concert, the performance will continue “rain or shine,” event organizers said.
The former Beatle is playing in Baltimore for the first time since 1964 when the group held its first North American tour. McCartney’s Sunday show, the penultimate performance of his solo “Got Back” tour that began in April, starts at 8 p.m at the Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards. His concert will not follow the Birds’ afternoon game against the Kansas City Royals. Instead, the concert marks the stadium’s second standalone production since Billy Joel performed in 2019.
However, there’s a 60% chance of rain shows and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m., when temperatures are expected to drop from a high of 81 to a low of 68, according to the National Weather Service. Another round of rain showers could pass through between 8 p.m., when McCartney plans to take the stage, and 1 a.m.
Guests should remember to bring rain jackets because umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium.
()
News
Real World Economics: Can fruits of war be obtained peacefully?
Wars are always tragic and destructive, but they can foster technological progress that boosts productivity and improves lives.
That was especially true during World War II and in the ensuing Cold War. Much of the prosperity that baby boomers have known is based on government-funded research aimed at helping us kill our enemies faster. The question is, can governments take the actions that spur technology development in peacetime and get similar results? If not, why not?
Military spending fostering innovation appears in a number of ways. The simplest is that it can create a large market for some problem-solving new technology that would never take off among a fragmented set of small private-sector buyers.
French-émigré Marc Brunel’s inventions mechanizing manufacture of pulley blocks is an early case. The French Revolution and Napoleonic wars kept Europe in conflict for 25 years. By 1800, the British Royal Navy needed 100,000 blocks a year. Handmade ones from small shops lacked uniformity and varied in quality.
Brunel, who with his equally brilliant son, played a huge role in all areas of engineering in the 19th century, installing steam-powered machinery at the massive Portsmouth dockyard that soon turned out 130,000 uniform blocks a year in a genuine assembly line.
The fruits of World War II, Cold War and space race America were similar. The WWII government-funded Radiation Laboratory at MIT, focused on radio and radar waves, not nuclear radiation, had developed solid versions of vacuum tubes. These went into pop-can-sized proximity fuses for anti-aircraft shells, badly needed in the Pacific. The fuse was a tiny radar set that detonated the shell when it passed near an airplane. It had to withstand being accelerated from zero to 3,000 feet per second in the 16-foot length of a Navy 5-inch gun. This perfection of such “solid-state” devices would replace vacuum tubes and become a major breakthrough for consumer and business electronics.
Simultaneously, privately owned Bell Labs had ample funds from a 1 percent internal “tax” on all AT&T telecommunications revenue. With government-granted absolute monopoly power, it simply passed the cost to customers. Among many things, Bell researchers developed the transistor, taking solid-state technology one step further.
The Cold War and space race meant that the Defense Department bought large quantities of new electronic devices and paid almost any price. New companies like Fairchild and Intel formed. With high revenues from a willing captive customer, they made transistors commonplace and developed the integrated circuit and the printed circuit board.
There are similar cases where underlying science already was solved, but no industrial process existed because of lack of demand for a final product. World War I created enormous needs for explosives, but existing raw materials were cut off.
In his lab at Britain’s University of Manchester, Belarus-born, German-educated Chaim Weizmann had discovered ways to produce chemicals by fermentation of organic matter like starch. Cordite, a peculiar British “gunpowder” used as propellant in ammunition from rifles to battleship cannons, needed acetone for production. Weizmann scaled up his process to produce thousands of tons of acetone instead of a few liters and directed all Royal Navy research labs through the war. His work, a foundation of modern industrial chemistry, is still in use for myriad products.
In Germany, hard-hit by the cutoff of Chilean nitrates, Fritz Haber, born in what is now Poland, educated in Germany and a researcher at a large government-funded research institute near Berlin, perfected a method using a catalyst at high heat and pressure, to produce ammonia from hydrogen and atmospheric nitrogen gasses. Ammonia was a feedstock for high explosives such as TNT, used during wartime to fill shells and bombs, but also ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer, 100 million tons of which is now used on some 70 percent of crops grown worldwide. Going beyond fixing nitrogen from the air, Haber’s use of catalysts became important in many areas including petroleum refining. All his work is fundamental to modern chemistry.
Despite also being the father of “poison gas warfare,” Haber got the Nobel Chemistry prize in 1918.
However horrible the end product, the Manhattan Project that produced the fission atomic bomb and the Rad Lab at MIT represent the most concentrated advances in theoretical and applied physics and chemistry in any four years in human history. These are long stories in themselves. The results were not just enriched uranium, plutonium and bombs, but also advanced hydrodynamics, precise relay switches, high speed cameras, scientific instrumentation and other technologies. MIT’s work included microwaves and other elements still in use in virtually all modern communication and navigation plus a way to heat leftovers in just about every modern kitchen.
1950s research included basic materials science, which took off in the Cold War. Titanium was a light, strong metal primarily used as a paint pigment because it was expensive and, “hard as the hinges of hell” — not shapeable with existing casting, forging and machining techniques.
U.S. intelligence agencies wanted an airplane capable of flying at three times the speed of sound 18 miles above earth. Lockheed’s “Skunkworks” design team thus needed titanium for what became the SR-71. Many millions of dollars poured into research at universities and in metalworking companies to learn how to work this amazing substance. The SR-71 flew, and titanium is now used for key parts in all commercial aircraft plus the knees that millions of people walk around on.
The metal still is in the news. From 1918 to the present, the U.S. has had four 155 mm artillery pieces. All did the same thing — hurl 80 pounds of steel and 15 pounds of TNT some 15 miles. The difference is that the first two used in respective world wars weighed 30,000 pounds and the M198 introduced 45 years ago is 16,000 pounds. The newest, the M777, deliveries of which to Ukraine are much ballyhooed, weights 6,900 pounds because it is nearly all titanium.
These cases are only the tip of the iceberg. We have poured billions into national laboratories, universities and private companies through what is now ARPA, the Advanced Projects Research Agency. From the GPS on our cellphones, to the internet, to drones, to iris and facial recognition software, there is defense spending somewhere in its development.
The economic lesson here is that research and development is an important “public good” — something that would not occur spontaneously in a pure free market. The challenge is to continue to invest in it while dialing down our own and everyone else’s propensity to try to kill each other en masse.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Outfield prospect Kyle Stowers to join Orioles as part of taxi squad in Toronto
Non-profit Blockchain Advocacy Organization ‘Coin Center’ Sues U.S Treasury
Maryland Drug Rehabs and Florida Addiction Treatment
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
Neuroscience Says Don’t Abandon Print Marketing Just Yet
Bad Faith Claims of Non-Disclosure Can Lead to Sanctions
The Types Of Treatment Programs Available in Drug Rehab
Leverage Of 1300 Phonenames And Phonewords In Brand Promotion
Paul McCartney to perform at Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards ‘rain or shine’ as thunderstorm forecast looms
Buying a Home Or Property – Title Searches
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line