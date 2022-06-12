Finance
Personal injury accidents are on the rise. It’s estimated that every year more than 90,000 people in the United States die due to personal injuries and even more are injured, but must live with the painful effects of their injury for many years. However, many families don’t realize that they may be due just compensation under the law for their injuries. Other families are grieving in the midst of a loss and don’t realize they may also be due just compensation for the personal injury accident that took their loved one from them.
If you or a member of your family has been the victim of a personal injury accident, you need experienced, competent, and reliable personal injury lawyers. If your family resides in the Greater West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Broward, and Martin County areas, then your obvious choice is the law firm of Norvell & Harvey. Always just a phone call away, the dedicated team at Norvel & Harvey are ready to take on your personal injury accident case to protect your rights and make sure you receive the full and fair compensation due to you under the law.
How do you know if you’ve been a victim of a personal injury accident? Personal injuries can occur from the use of dangerous or defective products. Manufacturers and companies that allow dangerous products to be on the market and readily available to the consumer are held accountable under the law. Norvell & Harvey are experienced at filing product liability claims on your behalf to make sure you receive fair and just compensation for your injury.
If an animal has attacked you, then you have been a victim of personal injury and are entitled to receive compensation for your damages. Norvell & Harvey can help you ferret out who the owner of the animal is and what their potential liability is. A team of lawyers familiar with animal attacks and recovering damages is your best bet. Even if you think you may have been partially to blame for your injury, consulting a personal injury attorney is a good idea.
Wrongful death lawsuits are based on the premise that one person has died due to the negligence or liability of another person, a product, or a company policy. Regardless of the cause, an attorney at Norvell & Harvey can make sure the families’ rights are protected. In wrongful death lawsuits, the beneficiaries of the deceased, dependents, or relatives bring charges against the person or company they feel is responsible for the untimely death and seek monetary compensation for their loss.
Regardless of the type of personal injury accident you or your loved one has experienced, you shouldn’t have to suffer without compensation. The law offers protection to people so that when personal injury occurs they can seek recompense for their damages, losses, and the potential problems they have to live with for the rest of their lives due to a personal injury accident. Being comfortable with the team of attorneys who can sort through all the nitty gritty legal rules and guidelines for you is important, especially when you are experiencing a loss and emotions may be raw.
Norvell & Harvey can be that comfort for you. With many years of experience in handling personal injury accident claims between them, the law firm of Norvell & Harvey can offer you peace of mind while you are suffering from personal or family loss. The attorneys at Norvell & Harvey are well known in both county and state circuits for their exceptional professionalism and caring attention to detail. It is no surprise that their services are so sought after by victims of personal injury.
Remember, personal injury accidents are on the rise. It's estimated that every year more than 90,000 people in the United States die due to personal injuries and even more are injured. If you are the victim of a personal injury accident, there is only one team to call for help, Norvell & Harvey.
If you have a home business and need a home owner insurance quote, consider getting your home owner insurance quote from State Farm. As long as you purchase enough home owner insurance to adequately protect your home as well as your home business, you will be safe; however, making sure you have enough home owner insurance for both your home and your home business is just the start. You must take a few more steps throughout the duration of your home owner insurance policy to make sure your home business is thoroughly covered with your State Farm home owner insurance policy.
First, make sure you have taken proper inventory of your home business’ equipment. Include computers, printers, fax machines, copy machines, shredders, scanners, and any other expensive electronic equipment, as well as filing cabinets, desks, and chairs. These are the pieces of equipment you will need to list in the event your home business becomes damaged in some way, so it is extremely important not to forget anything. Also, keep your inventory up to date, and notify your State Farm home owner insurance agent so he or she can make the necessary changes to your State Farm home owner insurance policy.
Next, consider investing in protection devices such as lighting protection systems and electrical surge devices. You can contact a contractor for more information about these kinds of protection.
Finally, keep your State Farm home owner insurance quote low by taking your own precautions. Install a safety alarm system. Record the serial numbers of all business office equipment you purchase. Buy a large safe and store all smaller, expensive office equipment in it when you’re not in the office. If you are willing, consider bolting your larger office equipment to the floor, such as desks, safes, and copy machines.
Take these steps before you get your State Farm home owner insurance quote, and maintain them to keep that quote low.
When a loved one dies because of someone else’s negligent, reckless, or intentional acts this is considered wrongful death. Wrongful death claims can result from automobile accidents, personal injury accidents, pedestrian accidents, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical errors, dangerous or and vicious animal attacks, work accidents, dangerous and defective products, etc.
When a loved one dies unexpectedly, their families are left with mounting medical bills, funeral and burial expenses, and a growing sense of loss, pain, and mental suffering. All of this on top of their everyday responsibilities and obligations. A wrongful death claim allows the family to receive compensation for their loss.
Who is allowed to file a wrongful death claim?
In South Carolina, a wrongful death claim can only be brought on behalf of the deceased’s immediate family. This includes spouses, parents, children, and siblings. The Personal Representative of the estate brings the claim on behalf of the family. If the surviving member of the deceased’s family is a minor, the court will appoint a Guardian ad Litem to act in the minor’s best interest during the wrongful death claim.
When do I have to file a wrongful death claim?
In South Carolina, the family has three years from the death of the deceased to file a wrongful death lawsuit. This amount of time is known as the Statute of Limitations. A claim is usually null and void if filed after this time.
What types of damages are involved in a wrongful death claim?
Wrongful death claims are brought on behalf of the deceased’s family by the Personal Representative of the estate. Thus, the damages awarded to the family are for those which they suffered as a result of the death of their loved one. These damages fall into two broad categories of damages, Economic and Non-Economic Loss. The following are some examples of damages that may be awarded to the family:
Economic Loss includes: 1) Loss of Support; 2) Loss of Inheritance; 3) Loss of Services; and, 4) Funeral and Burial Expenses.
Non-Economic Loss includes: 1) Loss of society and companionship; 2) Grief and Anguish (Mental Suffering); and, 3) Loss of Consortium.
Because these damages occurred after the death of the loved one, they are considered part of the deceased’s estate and are distributed during the probate process.
For all damages suffered by the deceased before death, South Carolina has a separate action called a “Survival Action.” A survival action is also brought by the Personal Representative of the estate along with the Wrongful Death action. This action is brought on behalf of the deceased for any damages that were a result of the accident suffered by him or her prior to their death. These damages can include:
1) Pre-death mental suffering;
2) Pre-death pain and suffering;
3) Loss of enjoyment of life prior to death; and,
4) Pre-Death economic loss (such as lost wages, medical bills, etc.). suffered by the deceased prior to death).
Wrongful death and survival claims can also involve a claim for Punitive Damages against the at-fault party. When a person commits grossly negligent, malicious, or intentional acts, the court will award Punitive Damages to the family to punish the wrongdoer.
What will a lawyer do for a family who has suffered a wrongful death?
The sudden death of a loved one resulting from another’s negligence, reckless conduct, or intentional acts is unexpected and tragic. It is important that the family seek the advice of a lawyer to not only protect their rights, but the rights of their deceased loved one.
A lawyer can help ease the burden and stress that will follow the loved one’s death. A lawyer can help with the following and much more:
1) Open the estate in Probate and insure an appropriate Personal Representative is appointed;
2) Help the family throughout the Probate process;
3) Represent the family and the deceased’s estate to insure their rights are not violated;
4) Determine the facts of the incident and liability; 5) Negotiate with the adverse party to reach an appropriate settlement; and,
6) If no settlement is agreed upon, determine the appropriate court in which to file the lawsuit.
Most folks understand that it is against the law to drive without having car insurance. They also are aware of the fact that you are prohibited from driving while talking or texting on a hand-held device. Moreover, it is common knowledge that operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offense. The list of course goes on.
Yet, there are certain types of driving conducts that is not as well-known.
The insurance people bring you 13 facts that drivers should be mindful of. Many of these can result in a costly ticket, potentially followed by a significant rise in your auto insurance bill.
Drivers Beware…
Did you know?
• In states like New Jersey, Arkansas as well as others, it is unlawful to drive while you are tired.
• Many US states do not allow drivers to go slow while in the right passing lane.
• A number of American states do not allow drivers to use headphones while operating a vehicle.
• Unless you equip your golf cart with headlights, tuning signals along with the other required add-ons that state law requires for city driving, you cannot drive it anywhere but the golf course or your private property.
• Though it may point to sheer talent, it is unlawful to simultaneously drive your car and watch a DVD movie.
• Don’t try to get out of your vehicle if you have been pulled over by a traffic law enforcer unless you are instructed to do so. This illegal act may get the cop to slap handcuffs on you.
• Most American states do not allow driving a car without a bumper -(and the excuse about the collision that caused it does not help matters even if you claim you are just driving to the auto mechanic – body shop!
• Anyone who has a dog, cat or other type of pet inside a moving vehicle without a restraint faces a traffic penalty.
• Many American states have passed the widely acclaimed ‘Move Over’ law that outlaws passing an emergency vehicle while requiring drivers to move out of its path.
• In many states, it is illegal to keep the turn signal on if you are not making a turn – quite problematic for forgetful folks who don’t remember that it still may be on after the turn!
• High beams are meant as a vision aid for cars driving on unpopulated country roads. If you have them on when there’s traffic, not only will you impair other drivers’ vision, you will be liable for a ticket!
• Applying cosmetics or doing any other act of personal grooming while driving your vehicle is considered distracted driving and is illegal.
• Drivers that play very loud noisy music from inside their cars are subject to a fine.
