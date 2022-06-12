Connect with us

Blockchain

Peter Schiff: Do Not Invest at Current Dip!

Published

1 min ago

on

Peter Schiff: Do Not Invest at Current Dip!
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Crypto market down once again.
  • BTC down below $27.5K.
  • Extreme risk on investing at current market dips.

Such a horrific month was with April, 2022, witnessing extreme market crash over a prolonged period. However, with the month of May, 2022 into action, hopes were high for things to get back to normal. To the worst, the entire crypto industry expected all altcoins and the Bitcoin (BTC) to reach a little beyond their average. 

Yet, things have further strived down to the worst back. The past few days the market has crashed down adversely. BTC just two days back was at the touchdown average of $30K. But now, currently BTC is trading for below the price of $27.5K, with the graphs down by 6.50% over the past 24 hours.

With such market dips, many crypto enthusiasts and investors are highly into investing and buying at the dips. On the other hand, crypto enthusiast and American stock broker, Peter Schiff advises not to do so. 

Peter Schiff’s Advices on Market Dips

Comments, advice and suggestions from prominent and active investment figures like Peter Schiff, have to always take a closer and keen study based look. In such terms, on the eve of the weekend of the second week of June, exactly the day the market stumbled down once again, Peter Schiff took to twitter with his views. 

Accordingly, Peter insists that this ongoing market crash wouldn’t be a normal one just for a period of a day or two, but instead the entire market is expected to crash down beyond its average market cap. 

In such terms, Peter points out that BTC will go down beyond $20K and the Ethereum (ETH) down below $1K or even reach $750! Currently, ETH is trading for the price of $1,452, with the graphs down by 12.83% for the past 24 hours. 

Such outrageous dips are predicted evidently. Besides, he also states that the entire market cap for the crypto industry will fall below $800 Billion from its peaks of $3 Trillion!

In spite of all this, investing during such dips which are clearly visualized for longer bearish periods are not at all advisable. And so, Peter insists on not investing upon the current dips. We may never know how the market takes off from this point!

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Do Kwon Cashed Out $2.7B From Terra Network as per Claims, Find Out More!

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Terra Founder Do Kwon Transferred $80 Million to Secret Wallets
google news
Editors News
  • Kwon could repurchase stablecoins by lending them back to himself.
  • Do Kwon didn’t care that Anchor’s long-term survival was in jeopardy.

According to the definition of Terra’s UST, it should have always been redeemable for one dollar. UST used an algorithm to maintain its peg instead of using a central issuer like other stablecoins. Starting in February, the Luna Foundation Guard purchased many Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a reserve currency for the UST.

That means LFG would use its Bitcoin holdings to purchase back enough UST to restore its price to $1 if a push occurred on the stablecoin. The UST lost its dollar peg and crashed because of the steep decline in Bitcoin’s value after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a half-point on May 7.

Degenbox Critical to Kwon’s Strategy

Terra’s near-unprecedented collapse was just a month ago, yet discussions about the calamity continue. CEO Do Kwon has been accused of cashing out $2.7 billion from the Terra Network before the cryptocurrency’s demise.

FatMan Terra claimed that Kwon, already under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department, committed fraud. Using the Degenbox lending mechanism, Kwon could repurchase stablecoins by lending them back to himself.

He says that he has a great instrument to shift money out of the LUNA system into genuine currencies like the USDT. As a billionaire with limited liquid assets, he couldn’t just transfer $2 billion from LUNA to USD without causing a major market catastrophe; he said that Degenbox was critical to Kwon’s strategy.

The yield reserve was swiftly drained as more Terra influencers, and thousands of retail consumers adopted this strategy. He said that Do Kwon didn’t care that Anchor’s long-term survival was in jeopardy, even though it was obvious. He said $558 million went to KuCoin, $1.08 billion went to Binance, and $545 million went to Huobi Global.

However, the entrepreneur advised the crypto community to steer away from fueling the rumor until it was proven true.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Registration Open For StreamCoin Launched NFT ‘STRMNFT’ Marketplace

Published

12 hours ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Registration Open For StreamCoin Launched NFT 'STRMNFT' Marketplace
google news
NFT News
  • Until July 2022, one may create and utilize their own NFTs at no cost.
  • TNC Group, a partner of StreamCoin, has already produced its Lady Apes NFT collection.

StreamCoin, a Web3 live streaming company, has opened its user registration page after the successful launch of the STRMNFT marketplace. Until July 2022, anybody who signs up for the service may create and utilize their own NFTs at no cost. A “user-friendly interface” is part of the company’s mission to demonstrate to platform users, particularly influencers and live streamers, who have not yet embraced blockchain technology.

StreamCoin CEO Michael Ein Chaybeh said:

“As per our approach towards developing an ecosystem from user to tech, we designed STRMNFT to be an easy-to-use marketplace and an open space for all types of users. With our platforms and services, we aim to draw the line between the crypto enthusiasts and the modern Web 2.0 users who have not experienced blockchain or crypto before.”

Several New Features Anticipated

STRMT will operate on the first generation of the company’s proprietary blockchain network, Stream Chain. To be clear, at the World Live Streamers Conference (WLSC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, StreamCoin began the soft launch of STRMNFT. Only after a successful NFT marketplace test did registration begin on May 31.

Several new features are expected to be added to the STRMNFT marketplace, including the ability to follow users, video NFT playlists, and more complex NFT categories. TNC Group, a partner of StreamCoin, has already produced its Lady Apes NFT collection. A token airdrop in addition to special offers for individuals who participated in StreamCoin’s public sale and staking event has been announced by TNC Group.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are distinct from fungible cryptocurrencies. NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain that cannot be exchanged because they are distinct from one another. NFTs, on the other hand, are not convertible with any other cryptocurrency avenues.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Dubai-based ‘FIVE’ Hotels and Resorts To Accept Crypto Payments

Published

12 hours ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin Price Rise- 11th Week Hike Begins
google news

35 mins ago |